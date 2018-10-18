A simple wrapper for an <Image /> element with a url for Google's Static Maps: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/staticmaps/intro#quick_example

Try out the API with: http://staticmapmaker.com/google/

Installation

npm install --save react- native -google- static -map

Usage

var GoogleStaticMap = require ( 'react-native-google-static-map' ); class MapExample extends Component { render() { return ( < GoogleStaticMap style = {styles.map} { ...locationProps } latitude = { ' 32.064171 '} longitude = { ' 34.7748068 '} zoom = {13} size = {{ width: 300 , height: 550 }} apiKey = { ' YOUR-KEY-HERE '} /> ); } }

Props

Prop Type Description latitude string latitude point. longitude string longitude point. size object the image size - { width: 300, height: 550 } zoom number defines the zoom level of the map. scale number scale=2 returns twice as many pixels as scale=1. The default value is calculated from the screen PixelRatio . format string 'png', 'png32', 'jpg', 'gif', 'jpg-baseline'. use the GoogleStaticMap.ImageFormats enum. default is png . mapType string 'roadmap', 'satellite', 'terrain', 'hybrid'. use the GoogleStaticMap.MapTypes enum. default is roadmap . hasCenterMarker bool add a marker on the center. default is true . apiKey string Google API Key onLoad function A function for handling image loading success onError function A function for handling image loading error

and also any Image.propTypes .

see: http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/image.html#props

