A simple wrapper for an
<Image /> element with a url for Google's Static Maps:
https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/staticmaps/intro#quick_example
Try out the API with: http://staticmapmaker.com/google/
npm install --save react-native-google-static-map
var GoogleStaticMap = require('react-native-google-static-map');
class MapExample extends Component {
render() {
return (
<GoogleStaticMap
style={styles.map} {...locationProps}
latitude={'32.064171'}
longitude={'34.7748068'}
zoom={13}
size={{ width: 300, height: 550 }}
apiKey={'YOUR-KEY-HERE'}
/>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Description
latitude
string
|latitude point.
longitude
string
|longitude point.
size
object
|the image size -
{ width: 300, height: 550 }
zoom
number
|defines the zoom level of the map.
scale
number
|scale=2 returns twice as many pixels as scale=1. The default value is calculated from the screen
PixelRatio.
format
string
|'png', 'png32', 'jpg', 'gif', 'jpg-baseline'. use the
GoogleStaticMap.ImageFormats enum. default is
png.
mapType
string
|'roadmap', 'satellite', 'terrain', 'hybrid'. use the
GoogleStaticMap.MapTypes enum. default is
roadmap.
hasCenterMarker
bool
|add a marker on the center. default is
true.
apiKey
string
|Google API Key
onLoad
function
|A function for handling image loading success
onError
function
|A function for handling image loading error
and also any
Image.propTypes.
see: http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/image.html#props
See the example in the
Example folder.