Features

Support all 3 types of authentication methods (standard, with server-side validation or with offline access (aka server side access))

Promise-based API consistent between Android and iOS

Typings for TypeScript and Flow

Native sign in buttons

Requirements

RN >= 0.60

Project setup and initialization

yarn add @react-native-google-signin/google-signin

Then follow the Android guide and iOS guide

Public API

1. GoogleSignin

import { GoogleSignin, GoogleSigninButton, statusCodes, } from '@react-native-google-signin/google-signin' ;

It is mandatory to call this method before attempting to call signIn() and signInSilently() . This method is sync meaning you can call signIn / signInSilently right after it. In typical scenarios, configure needs to be called only once, after your app starts. In the native layer, this is a synchronous call. All parameters are optional.

Example usage with default options: you get user email and basic profile info.

import { GoogleSignin } from '@react-native-google-signin/google-signin' ; GoogleSignin.configure();

An example with all options enumerated:

GoogleSignin.configure({ scopes : [ 'https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive.readonly' ], webClientId : '<FROM DEVELOPER CONSOLE>' , offlineAccess : true , hostedDomain : '' , forceCodeForRefreshToken : true , accountName : '' , iosClientId : '<FROM DEVELOPER CONSOLE>' , googleServicePlistPath : '' , openIdRealm : '' , profileImageSize : 120 , });

* forceCodeForRefreshToken docs

signIn(options: { loginHint?: string })

Prompts a modal to let the user sign in into your application. Resolved promise returns an userInfo object. Rejects with error otherwise.

Options: an object which contains a single key:

loginHint : [iOS-only] The user's ID, or email address, to be prefilled in the authentication UI if possible. See docs here

import { GoogleSignin, statusCodes } from '@react-native-google-signin/google-signin' ; signIn = async () => { try { await GoogleSignin.hasPlayServices(); const userInfo = await GoogleSignin.signIn(); this .setState({ userInfo }); } catch (error) { if (error.code === statusCodes.SIGN_IN_CANCELLED) { } else if (error.code === statusCodes.IN_PROGRESS) { } else if (error.code === statusCodes.PLAY_SERVICES_NOT_AVAILABLE) { } else { } } };

This is an iOS-only method (calls getCurrentUser() on Android) that resolves with null or userInfo object. When calling signIn on iOS, only basic profile scopes (email, profile, openid) are requested. If you want access to more scopes, use this call. Read more about this here.

Example:

const user = await GoogleSignin.addScopes({ scopes : [ 'https://www.googleapis.com/auth/user.gender.read' ], });

May be called eg. in the componentDidMount of your main component. This method returns the current user and rejects with an error otherwise.

To see how to handle errors read signIn() method

getCurrentUserInfo = async () => { try { const userInfo = await GoogleSignin.signInSilently(); this .setState({ userInfo }); } catch (error) { if (error.code === statusCodes.SIGN_IN_REQUIRED) { } else { } } };

This method may be used to find out whether some user is currently signed in. It returns a promise which resolves with a boolean value (it never rejects). In the native layer, this is a synchronous call. This means that it will resolve even when the device is offline. Note that it may happen that isSignedIn() resolves to true and calling signInSilently() rejects with an error (eg. due to a network issue).

isSignedIn = async () => { const isSignedIn = await GoogleSignin.isSignedIn(); this .setState({ isLoginScreenPresented : !isSignedIn }); };

This method resolves with null or userInfo object. The call never rejects and in the native layer, this is a synchronous call. Note that on Android, accessToken is always null in the response.

getCurrentUser = async () => { const currentUser = await GoogleSignin.getCurrentUser(); this .setState({ currentUser }); };

This method only has an effect on Android. You may run into a 401 Unauthorized error when a token is invalid. Call this method to remove the token from local cache and then call getTokens() to get fresh tokens. Calling this method on iOS does nothing and always resolves. This is because on iOS, getTokens() always returns valid tokens, refreshing them first if they have expired or are about to expire (see docs).

Resolves with an object containing { idToken: string, accessToken: string, } or rejects with an error. Note that using accessToken for identity assertion on your backend server is discouraged.

Signs out the current user.

signOut = async () => { try { await GoogleSignin.signOut(); this .setState({ user : null }); } catch (error) { console .error(error); } };

Removes your application from the user authorized applications. Read more about it here and here.

revokeAccess = async () => { try { await GoogleSignin.revokeAccess(); } catch (error) { console .error(error); } };

Checks if device has Google Play Services installed. Always resolves to true on iOS.

Presence of up-to-date Google Play Services is required to show the sign in modal, but it is not required to perform calls to configure and signInSilently . Therefore, we recommend to call hasPlayServices directly before signIn .

try { await GoogleSignin.hasPlayServices({ showPlayServicesUpdateDialog : true }); } catch (err) { console .error( 'play services are not available' ); }

hasPlayServices accepts one parameter, an object which contains a single key: showPlayServicesUpdateDialog (defaults to true ). When showPlayServicesUpdateDialog is set to true the library will prompt the user to take action to solve the issue, as seen in the figure below.

You may also use this call at any time to find out if Google Play Services are available and react to the result as necessary.

statusCodes

These are useful when determining which kind of error has occured during sign in process. Import statusCodes along with GoogleSignIn . Under the hood these constants are derived from native GoogleSignIn error codes and are platform specific. Always prefer to compare error.code to statusCodes.SIGN_IN_CANCELLED or statusCodes.IN_PROGRESS and not relying on raw value of the error.code .

Name Description SIGN_IN_CANCELLED When user cancels the sign in flow IN_PROGRESS Trying to invoke another operation (eg. signInSilently ) when previous one has not yet finished. If you call eg. signInSilently twice, 2 calls to signInSilently in the native module will be done. The promise from the first call to signInSilently will be rejected with this error, and the second will resolve / reject with the result of the native module. SIGN_IN_REQUIRED Useful for use with signInSilently() - no user has signed in yet PLAY_SERVICES_NOT_AVAILABLE Play services are not available or outdated, this can only happen on Android

Example how to use statusCodes .

2. GoogleSigninButton

import { GoogleSignin, GoogleSigninButton } from '@react-native-google-signin/google-signin' ; < GoogleSigninButton style = {{ width: 192 , height: 48 }} size = {GoogleSigninButton.Size.Wide} color = {GoogleSigninButton.Color.Dark} onPress = {this._signIn} disabled = {this.state.isSigninInProgress} /> ;

Props

size

Possible values:

Size.Icon: display only Google icon. Recommended size of 48 x 48.

Size.Standard: icon with 'Sign in'. Recommended size of 230 x 48.

Size.Wide: icon with 'Sign in with Google'. Recommended size of 312 x 48.

Default: Size.Standard . Given the size prop you pass, we'll automatically apply the recommended size, but you can override it by passing the style prop as in style={{ width, height }} .

color

Possible values:

Color.Dark: apply a blue background

Color.Light: apply a light gray background

disabled

Boolean. If true, all interactions for the button are disabled.

onPress

Handler to be called when the user taps the button

3. userInfo

Example userInfo which is returned after successful sign in.

{ idToken: string , serverAuthCode: string , scopes: Array < string >, user: { email: string , id: string , givenName: string , familyName: string , photo: string , name: string } }

Notes

Calling the methods exposed by this package may involve remote network calls and you should thus take into account that such calls may take a long time to complete (eg. in case of poor network connection).

idToken Note: idToken is not null only if you specify a valid webClientId . webClientId corresponds to your server clientID on the developers console. It HAS TO BE of type WEB

Read iOS documentation and Android documentation for more information

serverAuthCode Note: serverAuthCode is not null only if you specify a valid webClientId and set offlineAccess to true. once you get the auth code, you can send it to your backend server and exchange the code for an access token. Only with this freshly acquired token can you access user data.

Read iOS documentation and Android documentation for more information.

Additional scopes

The default requested scopes are email and profile .

If you want to manage other data from your application (for example access user agenda or upload a file to drive) you need to request additional permissions. This can be accomplished by adding the necessary scopes when configuring the GoogleSignin instance.

Please visit https://developers.google.com/identity/protocols/googlescopes or https://developers.google.com/oauthplayground/ for a list of available scopes.

Troubleshooting

Please see the troubleshooting section in the Android guide and iOS guide.

