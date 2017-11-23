https://github.com/devfd/react-native-google-signin is not working and is not being maintained anymore (See Issue), so I created this one myself. It uses the latest Google Sign-In SDK.
For LinkedIn SDK, check out joonhocho/react-native-linkedin-sdk
Tested with React Native 0.39 and 0.40. Also, see Tested Environments. Let me know if some instructions are missing.
$ react-native install react-native-google-sign-in
Follow Google's official instructions for Android.
Follow everything from the instructions with the following modifications.
Some of the following modifications should be done by
react-native install automatically. If not, do it yourself:
google-services.json to
{YourApp}/android/app/google-services.json.
{YourApp}/android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-google-sign-in'
project(':react-native-google-sign-in').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-google-sign-in/android')
{YourApp}/android/build.gradle:
dependencies {
classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.2.3' // This may need to be updated to >= 2.2.3.
classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:3.0.0' // Add this
}
{YourApp}/android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
compile(project(":react-native-google-sign-in")) { // ADD this
exclude group: "com.google.android.gms"
}
...your modules...
compile "com.google.android.gms:play-services-auth:10.0.1" // Add this, not 9.8.0 (from instructions).
compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+"
}
apply plugin: "com.google.gms.google-services" // Add this after dependencies.
{YourApp}/android/app/src/main/java/com/{YourApp}/MainApplication.java:
import com.reactlibrary.googlesignin.RNGoogleSignInPackage; // Add this.
...in your class MainApplication...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNGoogleSignInPackage(), // Add this.
...other packages...
);
}
At the time of writing,
Google Sign-In SDK 4.1.0 is the latest.
Follow Google's official instructions, Install Google SDK WITHOUT CocoaPods. I could not get it working with CocoaPods.
It's important to follow every instruction!
Make sure to properly add the following frameworks according to the Google's instructions:
Here are some screenshots that shows proper installations (Refer to ExampleApp):
Open up your project in xcode and right click the package.
Click
Add files to '{YourApp}'.
Select to
{YourApp}/node_modules/react-native-google-sign-in/ios/RNGoogleSignIn.
Click 'Add'.
Click your project in the navigator on the left and go to
Build Settings.
Search for
Header Search Paths.
Double click on the value column.
Add
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-google-sign-in/ios/RNGoogleSignIn.
Screenshots:
Add to your
{YourApp}/ios/{YourApp}/AppDelegate.m:
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
// ADD THE FOLLOWING CODE
NSString *filePath = [[NSBundle mainBundle] pathForResource:@"GoogleService-Info" ofType:@"plist"];
NSDictionary *plistDict = [NSDictionary dictionaryWithContentsOfFile:filePath];
[GIDSignIn sharedInstance].clientID = [plistDict objectForKey:@"CLIENT_ID"];
// ADD THE ABOVE CODE
...your code
}
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application
openURL:(NSURL *)url
options:(NSDictionary<UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey,id> *)options {
// ADD THE FOLLOWING CODE
BOOL handled = [[GIDSignIn sharedInstance] handleURL:url
sourceApplication:options[UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsSourceApplicationKey]
annotation:options[UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsAnnotationKey]];
return handled;
// ADD THE ABOVE CODE
}
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application
openURL:(NSURL *)url
sourceApplication:(NSString *)sourceApplication
annotation:(id)annotation {
// ADD THE FOLLOWING CODE
if ([[GIDSignIn sharedInstance] handleURL:url
sourceApplication:sourceApplication
annotation:annotation]) {
return YES;
}
// ADD THE ABOVE CODE
return YES;
}
Add to your
{YourApp}/ios/{YourApp}/AppDelegate.h:
#import <GoogleSignIn/GoogleSignIn.h>
Add to your Swift Bridging Header,
{YourApp}/ios/{YourApp}-Bridging-Header.h:
#import <React/RCTBridgeModule.h>
#import <React/RCTViewManager.h>
#import <React/RCTEventEmitter.h>
#import <GoogleSignIn/GoogleSignIn.h>
Or, if you are using RN <= 0.39:
#import "RCTBridgeModule.h"
#import "RCTViewManager.h"
#import "RCTEventEmitter.h"
#import <GoogleSignIn/GoogleSignIn.h>
import GoogleSignIn from 'react-native-google-sign-in';
// later in your code...
async yourMethod() {
await GoogleSignIn.configure({
// iOS
clientID: 'yourClientID',
// iOS, Android
// https://developers.google.com/identity/protocols/googlescopes
scopes: ['your', 'requested', 'api', 'scopes'],
// iOS, Android
// Whether to request email and basic profile.
// [Default: true]
// https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/ios/api/interface_g_i_d_sign_in.html#a06bf16b507496b126d25ea909d366ba4
shouldFetchBasicProfile: boolean,
// iOS
// https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/ios/api/interface_g_i_d_sign_in.html#a486c8df263ca799bea18ebe5430dbdf7
language: string,
// iOS
// https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/ios/api/interface_g_i_d_sign_in.html#a0a68c7504c31ab0b728432565f6e33fd
loginHint: string,
// iOS, Android
// https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/ios/api/interface_g_i_d_sign_in.html#ae214ed831bb93a06d8d9c3692d5b35f9
serverClientID: 'yourServerClientID',
// Android
// Whether to request server auth code. Make sure to provide `serverClientID`.
// https://developers.google.com/android/reference/com/google/android/gms/auth/api/signin/GoogleSignInOptions.Builder.html#requestServerAuthCode(java.lang.String, boolean)
offlineAccess: boolean,
// Android
// Whether to force code for refresh token.
// https://developers.google.com/android/reference/com/google/android/gms/auth/api/signin/GoogleSignInOptions.Builder.html#requestServerAuthCode(java.lang.String, boolean)
forceCodeForRefreshToken: boolean,
// iOS
// https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/ios/api/interface_g_i_d_sign_in.html#a211c074872cd542eda53f696c5eef871
openIDRealm: string,
// Android
// https://developers.google.com/android/reference/com/google/android/gms/auth/api/signin/GoogleSignInOptions.Builder.html#setAccountName(java.lang.String)
accountName: 'yourServerAccountName',
// iOS, Android
// https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/ios/api/interface_g_i_d_sign_in.html#a6d85d14588e8bf21a4fcf63e869e3be3
hostedDomain: 'yourHostedDomain',
});
const user = await GoogleSignIn.signInPromise();
console.log(user);
}
See js/GoogleSignIn.ios.js for supported iOS APIs.
See js/GoogleSignIn.android.js for supported Android APIs.
I only tested with the following environments:
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017 Joon Ho Cho
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.