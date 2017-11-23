React Native Wrapper for Latest Google Sign-In SDK

https://github.com/devfd/react-native-google-signin is not working and is not being maintained anymore (See Issue), so I created this one myself. It uses the latest Google Sign-In SDK.

For LinkedIn SDK, check out joonhocho/react-native-linkedin-sdk

Getting started

Tested with React Native 0.39 and 0.40. Also, see Tested Environments. Let me know if some instructions are missing.

$ react-native install react-native-google-sign-in

Android

Follow Google's official instructions for Android.

Follow everything from the instructions with the following modifications. Some of the following modifications should be done by react-native install automatically. If not, do it yourself:

Move google-services.json to {YourApp}/android/app/google-services.json .

to . Add to your {YourApp}/android/settings.gradle :

include ':react-native-google-sign-in' project ( ':react-native-google-sign-in' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-google-sign-in/android' )

Modify your {YourApp}/android/build.gradle :

dependencies { classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.2.3' // This may need to be updated to >= 2.2 .3 . classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:3.0.0' // Add this }

Modify your {YourApp}/android/app/build.gradle :

dependencies { compile(project( ":react-native-google-sign-in" )) { exclude group: "com.google.android.gms" } .. .your modules... compile "com.google.android.gms:play-services-auth:10.0.1" compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" } apply plugin: "com.google.gms.google-services"

Modify your {YourApp}/android/app/src/main/java/com/{YourApp}/MainApplication.java :

import com.reactlibrary.googlesignin.RNGoogleSignInPackage; ...in your class MainApplication... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RNGoogleSignInPackage(), ...other packages... ); }

iOS

(prerequisite) Setup Swift Bridging Header

Make sure you have a Swift Bridging Header for your project. Here's how to create one if you don't.



Manually download and install Google SignIn SDK (Without CocoaPods)

At the time of writing, Google Sign-In SDK 4.1.0 is the latest.

Follow Google's official instructions, Install Google SDK WITHOUT CocoaPods. I could not get it working with CocoaPods.

It's important to follow every instruction!

Make sure to properly add the following frameworks according to the Google's instructions: GoogleSignIn.bundle GoogleSignIn.framework GoogleSignInDependencies.framework SystemConfiguration.framework SafariServices.framework

Here are some screenshots that shows proper installations (Refer to ExampleApp):

Open up your project in xcode and right click the package.

Click Add files to '{YourApp}' .

Select to {YourApp}/node_modules/react-native-google-sign-in/ios/RNGoogleSignIn .

Click 'Add'.

Click your project in the navigator on the left and go to Build Settings .

Search for Header Search Paths .

Double click on the value column.

Add $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-google-sign-in/ios/RNGoogleSignIn .

Screenshots:

Add to your {YourApp}/ios/{YourApp}/AppDelegate.m :

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { // ADD THE FOLLOWING CODE NSString *filePath = [[NSBundle mainBundle] pathForResource:@"GoogleService-Info" ofType:@"plist"]; NSDictionary *plistDict = [NSDictionary dictionaryWithContentsOfFile:filePath]; [GIDSignIn sharedInstance].clientID = [plistDict objectForKey:@"CLIENT_ID"]; // ADD THE ABOVE CODE ...your code } - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)url options:(NSDictionary<UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey,id> *)options { // ADD THE FOLLOWING CODE BOOL handled = [[GIDSignIn sharedInstance] handleURL:url sourceApplication:options[UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsSourceApplicationKey] annotation:options[UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsAnnotationKey]]; return handled; // ADD THE ABOVE CODE } - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)url sourceApplication:(NSString *)sourceApplication annotation:(id)annotation { // ADD THE FOLLOWING CODE if ([[GIDSignIn sharedInstance] handleURL:url sourceApplication:sourceApplication annotation:annotation]) { return YES; } // ADD THE ABOVE CODE return YES; }

Add to your {YourApp}/ios/{YourApp}/AppDelegate.h :

#import <GoogleSignIn/GoogleSignIn.h>

Add to your Swift Bridging Header, {YourApp}/ios/{YourApp}-Bridging-Header.h :

#import <React/RCTBridgeModule.h> #import <React/RCTViewManager.h> #import <React/RCTEventEmitter.h> #import <GoogleSignIn/GoogleSignIn.h>

Or, if you are using RN <= 0.39:

#import "RCTBridgeModule.h" #import "RCTViewManager.h" #import "RCTEventEmitter.h" #import <GoogleSignIn/GoogleSignIn.h>

Usage

import GoogleSignIn from 'react-native-google-sign-in' ; async yourMethod() { await GoogleSignIn.configure({ clientID : 'yourClientID' , scopes : [ 'your' , 'requested' , 'api' , 'scopes' ], shouldFetchBasicProfile : boolean, language : string, loginHint : string, serverClientID : 'yourServerClientID' , offlineAccess : boolean, forceCodeForRefreshToken : boolean, openIDRealm : string, accountName : 'yourServerAccountName' , hostedDomain : 'yourHostedDomain' , }); const user = await GoogleSignIn.signInPromise(); console .log(user); }

See js/GoogleSignIn.ios.js for supported iOS APIs.

See js/GoogleSignIn.android.js for supported Android APIs.

Tested Environments

I only tested with the following environments:

Swift version 3.0.2 (swiftlang-800.0.63 clang-800.0.42.1) / Target: x86_64-apple-macosx10.9

Xcode Version 8.2.1 (8C1002)

Android Studio 2.2.3 / Build #AI-145.3537739, built on December 2, 2016 / JRE: 1.8.0_112-release-b05 x86_64 / JVM: OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM by JetBrains s.r.o

