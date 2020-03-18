Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android an iOS)

Add it to your project

Insall package

Using NPM npm install react-native-google-recaptcha-v2

Using Yarn yarn add react-native-google-recaptcha-v2

Import package import ConfirmGoogleCaptcha from 'react-native-google-recaptcha-v2';

Dependencies

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ConfirmGoogleCaptcha from 'react-native-google-recaptcha-v2' ; const siteKey = 'you_site_key' ; const baseUrl = 'base_url' ; class App extends React . Component { onMessage = event => { if (event && event.nativeEvent.data) { if ([ 'cancel' , 'error' , 'expired' ].includes(event.nativeEvent.data)) { this .captchaForm.hide(); return ; } else { console .log( 'Verified code from Google' , event.nativeEvent.data); setTimeout( () => { this .captchaForm.hide(); }, 1500 ); } } }; render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <ConfirmGoogleCaptcha ref={_ref => this.captchaForm = _ref} siteKey={siteKey} baseUrl={baseUrl} languageCode='en' onMessage={this.onMessage} /> <Button onPress={() => { this.captchaForm.show(); }} title='Click' style={{ width: 120, backgroundColor: 'darkviolet' }} textColor='#fff' /> </View> ); } }

Note

You can import GoogleReCaptcha from 'react-native-google-recaptcha-v2/GoogleReCaptcha'; to customize UI by yourself

Props

siteKey (String) - The site key of the Google Recaptcha.

baseUrl (String) - The url domain defined on your Google Recaptcha.

onMessage (Function) - The callback function after received response, error of Google captcha or when user cancel

languageCode (String) - Language to be display of captcha form. Can be found at this link

cancelButtonText (String) - Title of cancel button.

