npm install react-native-google-recaptcha-v2
yarn add react-native-google-recaptcha-v2
import ConfirmGoogleCaptcha from 'react-native-google-recaptcha-v2';
import React from 'react';
import ConfirmGoogleCaptcha from 'react-native-google-recaptcha-v2';
const siteKey = 'you_site_key';
const baseUrl = 'base_url';
class App extends React.Component {
onMessage = event => {
if (event && event.nativeEvent.data) {
if (['cancel', 'error', 'expired'].includes(event.nativeEvent.data)) {
this.captchaForm.hide();
return;
} else {
console.log('Verified code from Google', event.nativeEvent.data);
setTimeout(() => {
this.captchaForm.hide();
// do what ever you want here
}, 1500);
}
}
};
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<ConfirmGoogleCaptcha
ref={_ref => this.captchaForm = _ref}
siteKey={siteKey}
baseUrl={baseUrl}
languageCode='en'
onMessage={this.onMessage}
/>
<Button
onPress={() => {
this.captchaForm.show();
}}
title='Click'
style={{ width: 120, backgroundColor: 'darkviolet' }}
textColor='#fff'
/>
</View>
);
}
}
You can
import GoogleReCaptcha from 'react-native-google-recaptcha-v2/GoogleReCaptcha'; to customize UI by yourself
siteKey (String) - The site key of the Google Recaptcha.
baseUrl (String) The url domain defined on your Google Recaptcha.
onMessage (Function) - The callback function after received response, error of Google captcha or when user cancel
languageCode (String) - Language to be display of captcha form. Can be found at this link
cancelButtonText (String) - Title of cancel button.
MIT Licensed