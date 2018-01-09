React Native Wrapper of Google Place Picker for iOS + Android.
|iOS
|Android
npm install react-native-google-place-picker --save
Then you must install the native dependencies. You can use
rnpm (now part of
react-native core) to add native dependencies automatically:
react-native link
or link manually like so:
In XCode, in the project navigator, right click
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
Go to
node_modules ➜
react-native-google-place-picker and add
RNGooglePlacePicker.xcodeproj
In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add
libRNGooglePlacePicker.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Inside your
ios directory add a file named
Podfile with the following content
Run
pod install --project-directory=ios in the project root path.
At the top of your
AppDelegate.m:
#import <GoogleMaps/GoogleMaps.h>
#import <GooglePlaces/GooglePlaces.h>
And then in your AppDelegate implementation, Add the following to your application:didFinishLaunchingWithOptions, replace
YOUR_API_KEY:
NSString *kAPIKey = @"YOUR_API_KEY";
[GMSPlacesClient provideAPIKey:kAPIKey];
[GMSServices provideAPIKey:kAPIKey];
Run
react-native run-ios
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.reactlibrary.RNGooglePlacePickerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNGooglePlacePickerPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-google-place-picker'
project(':react-native-google-place-picker').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-google-place-picker/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-google-place-picker')
YOUR_API_KEY to your manifest file:
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
package="com.example"
android:versionCode="1"
android:versionName="1.0">
...
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
...
<application>
...
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.android.geo.API_KEY"
android:value="YOUR_API_KEY" />
...
</application>
</manifest>
import RNGooglePlacePicker from 'react-native-google-place-picker';
RNGooglePlacePicker.show((response) => {
if (response.didCancel) {
console.log('User cancelled GooglePlacePicker');
}
else if (response.error) {
console.log('GooglePlacePicker Error: ', response.error);
}
else {
this.setState({
location: response
});
}
})
|key
|type
|Description
|didCancel
|boolean
|Informs you if the user cancelled the process
|error
|string
|Contains an error message, if there is one
|address
|string/null
|The formated address of selected location, null if not available
|name
|string
|The name of this Place
|google_id
|string
|The unique id of this Place
|latitude
|number
|The latitude value of selected location
|longitude
|number
|The longitude value of selected location
Thanks following repositories' inspiration/help:
Code in this git repo is licensed MIT.