rng

react-native-google-place-picker

by ZHANG Tai
1.2.1 (see all)

React Native Wrapper of Google Place Picker for iOS + Android.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-google-place-picker npm version

React Native Wrapper of Google Place Picker for iOS + Android.

iOSAndroid

Table of contents

Install

npm install react-native-google-place-picker --save

Then you must install the native dependencies. You can use rnpm (now part of react-native core) to add native dependencies automatically:

react-native link

or link manually like so: 

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]

  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-google-place-picker and add RNGooglePlacePicker.xcodeproj

  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNGooglePlacePicker.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries

  4. Inside your ios directory add a file named Podfile with the following content

  5. Run pod install --project-directory=ios in the project root path.

  6. At the top of your AppDelegate.m:

    #import <GoogleMaps/GoogleMaps.h>
#import <GooglePlaces/GooglePlaces.h>

    And then in your AppDelegate implementation, Add the following to your application:didFinishLaunchingWithOptions, replace YOUR_API_KEY:

    NSString *kAPIKey = @"YOUR_API_KEY";
[GMSPlacesClient provideAPIKey:kAPIKey];
[GMSServices provideAPIKey:kAPIKey];

  7. Run react-native run-ios

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.reactlibrary.RNGooglePlacePickerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNGooglePlacePickerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-google-place-picker'
project(':react-native-google-place-picker').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,  '../node_modules/react-native-google-place-picker/android')
  1. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-google-place-picker')
  1. Add permisson and your YOUR_API_KEY to your manifest file:
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
    package="com.example"
    android:versionCode="1"
    android:versionName="1.0">

    ...

    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />

    ...

    <application>

      ...

      <meta-data
          android:name="com.google.android.geo.API_KEY"
          android:value="YOUR_API_KEY" />

      ...

    </application>
</manifest>

Usage

import RNGooglePlacePicker from 'react-native-google-place-picker';

RNGooglePlacePicker.show((response) => {
  if (response.didCancel) {
    console.log('User cancelled GooglePlacePicker');
  }
  else if (response.error) {
    console.log('GooglePlacePicker Error: ', response.error);
  }
  else {
    this.setState({
      location: response
    });
  }
})

Example

The Response Object

keytypeDescription
didCancelbooleanInforms you if the user cancelled the process
errorstringContains an error message, if there is one
addressstring/nullThe formated address of selected location, null if not available
namestringThe name of this Place
google_idstringThe unique id of this Place
latitudenumberThe latitude value of selected location
longitudenumberThe longitude value of selected location

Credits

Thanks following repositories' inspiration/help:

License

Code in this git repo is licensed MIT.

