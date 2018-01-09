React Native Wrapper of Google Place Picker for iOS + Android.

iOS Android

Table of contents

Install

npm install react-native-google-place-picker --save

Then you must install the native dependencies. You can use rnpm (now part of react-native core) to add native dependencies automatically:

react-native link

or link manually like so:

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-google-place-picker and add RNGooglePlacePicker.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNGooglePlacePicker.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Inside your ios directory add a file named Podfile with the following content Run pod install --project-directory=ios in the project root path. At the top of your AppDelegate.m : And then in your AppDelegate implementation, Add the following to your application:didFinishLaunchingWithOptions, replace YOUR_API_KEY : NSString * kAPIKey = @ "YOUR_API_KEY" ; [GMSPlacesClient provideAPIKey:kAPIKey]; [GMSServices provideAPIKey:kAPIKey]; Run react-native run-ios

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.reactlibrary.RNGooglePlacePickerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNGooglePlacePickerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle :

include ':react-native-google-place-picker' project( ':react-native-google-place-picker' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-google-place-picker/android' )

Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle :

compile project( ':react-native-google-place-picker' )

Add permisson and your YOUR_API_KEY to your manifest file:

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package = "com.example" android:versionCode = "1" android:versionName = "1.0" > ... < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" /> ... < application > ... < meta-data android:name = "com.google.android.geo.API_KEY" android:value = "YOUR_API_KEY" /> ... </ application > </ manifest >

Usage

import RNGooglePlacePicker from 'react-native-google-place-picker' ; RNGooglePlacePicker.show( ( response ) => { if (response.didCancel) { console .log( 'User cancelled GooglePlacePicker' ); } else if (response.error) { console .log( 'GooglePlacePicker Error: ' , response.error); } else { this .setState({ location : response }); } })

Example

A fully working example

The Response Object

key type Description didCancel boolean Informs you if the user cancelled the process error string Contains an error message, if there is one address string/null The formated address of selected location, null if not available name string The name of this Place google_id string The unique id of this Place latitude number The latitude value of selected location longitude number The longitude value of selected location

Credits

Thanks following repositories' inspiration/help:

License

Code in this git repo is licensed MIT.