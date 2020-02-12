Accept Payments with Google Pay for React Native apps.

Versions

1.x 2.x Android support AndroidX support

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-google-pay

Linking

Autolinking will just do the job.

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-google-pay

Manual installation

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.busfor.RNGooglePayPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNGooglePayPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-google-pay' project ( ':react-native-google-pay' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-google-pay/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project ( ':react-native-google-pay' )

Enable Android Pay in your Manifest

To enable Google Pay in your app, you need to add the following Google Pay API meta-data element to the <application> element of your project's AndroidManifest.xml file.

< meta-data android:name = "com.google.android.gms.wallet.api.enabled" android:value = "true" />

Usage

import { GooglePay } from 'react-native-google-pay' ; const allowedCardNetworks = [ 'VISA' , 'MASTERCARD' ]; const allowedCardAuthMethods = [ 'PAN_ONLY' , 'CRYPTOGRAM_3DS' ]; const requestData = { cardPaymentMethod : { tokenizationSpecification : { type : 'PAYMENT_GATEWAY' , gateway : 'stripe' , gatewayMerchantId : '' , stripe : { publishableKey : 'pk_test_TYooMQauvdEDq54NiTphI7jx' , version : '2018-11-08' , }, gateway : 'example' , gatewayMerchantId : 'exampleGatewayMerchantId' , }, allowedCardNetworks, allowedCardAuthMethods, }, transaction : { totalPrice : '10' , totalPriceStatus : 'FINAL' , currencyCode : 'USD' , }, merchantName : 'Example Merchant' , }; GooglePay.setEnvironment(GooglePay.ENVIRONMENT_TEST); GooglePay.isReadyToPay(allowedCardNetworks, allowedCardAuthMethods) .then( ( ready ) => { if (ready) { GooglePay.requestPayment(requestData) .then( ( token: string ) => { }) .catch( ( error ) => console .log(error.code, error.message)); } })

Demo

You can run the demo by cloning the project and running: