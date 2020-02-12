Accept Payments with Google Pay for React Native apps.
|1.x
|2.x
|Android support
|AndroidX support
$ yarn add react-native-google-pay
Autolinking will just do the job.
$ react-native link react-native-google-pay
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.busfor.RNGooglePayPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNGooglePayPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-google-pay'
project(':react-native-google-pay').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-google-pay/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-google-pay')
To enable Google Pay in your app, you need to add the following Google Pay API meta-data element to the
<application> element of your project's AndroidManifest.xml file.
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.android.gms.wallet.api.enabled"
android:value="true" />
import { GooglePay } from 'react-native-google-pay';
const allowedCardNetworks = ['VISA', 'MASTERCARD'];
const allowedCardAuthMethods = ['PAN_ONLY', 'CRYPTOGRAM_3DS'];
const requestData = {
cardPaymentMethod: {
tokenizationSpecification: {
type: 'PAYMENT_GATEWAY',
// stripe (see Example):
gateway: 'stripe',
gatewayMerchantId: '',
stripe: {
publishableKey: 'pk_test_TYooMQauvdEDq54NiTphI7jx',
version: '2018-11-08',
},
// other:
gateway: 'example',
gatewayMerchantId: 'exampleGatewayMerchantId',
},
allowedCardNetworks,
allowedCardAuthMethods,
},
transaction: {
totalPrice: '10',
totalPriceStatus: 'FINAL',
currencyCode: 'USD',
},
merchantName: 'Example Merchant',
};
// Set the environment before the payment request
GooglePay.setEnvironment(GooglePay.ENVIRONMENT_TEST);
// Check if Google Pay is available
GooglePay.isReadyToPay(allowedCardNetworks, allowedCardAuthMethods)
.then((ready) => {
if (ready) {
// Request payment token
GooglePay.requestPayment(requestData)
.then((token: string) => {
// Send a token to your payment gateway
})
.catch((error) => console.log(error.code, error.message));
}
})
You can run the demo by cloning the project and running:
$ yarn demo