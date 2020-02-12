openbase logo
rng

react-native-google-pay

by Andrey Sorokin
2.1.0 (see all)

React Native bridge for Google Pay

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-google-pay

Accept Payments with Google Pay for React Native apps.

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-google-pay

Linking

>= 0.60

Autolinking will just do the job.

< 0.60

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-google-pay

Manual installation

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.busfor.RNGooglePayPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNGooglePayPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-google-pay'
project(':react-native-google-pay').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,   '../node_modules/react-native-google-pay/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      implementation project(':react-native-google-pay')

Enable Android Pay in your Manifest

To enable Google Pay in your app, you need to add the following Google Pay API meta-data element to the <application> element of your project's AndroidManifest.xml file.

<meta-data
    android:name="com.google.android.gms.wallet.api.enabled"
    android:value="true" />

Usage

import { GooglePay } from 'react-native-google-pay';

const allowedCardNetworks = ['VISA', 'MASTERCARD'];
const allowedCardAuthMethods = ['PAN_ONLY', 'CRYPTOGRAM_3DS'];

const requestData = {
  cardPaymentMethod: {
    tokenizationSpecification: {
      type: 'PAYMENT_GATEWAY',
      // stripe (see Example):
      gateway: 'stripe',
      gatewayMerchantId: '',
      stripe: {
        publishableKey: 'pk_test_TYooMQauvdEDq54NiTphI7jx',
        version: '2018-11-08',
      },
      // other:
      gateway: 'example',
      gatewayMerchantId: 'exampleGatewayMerchantId',
    },
    allowedCardNetworks,
    allowedCardAuthMethods,
  },
  transaction: {
    totalPrice: '10',
    totalPriceStatus: 'FINAL',
    currencyCode: 'USD',
  },
  merchantName: 'Example Merchant',
};

// Set the environment before the payment request
GooglePay.setEnvironment(GooglePay.ENVIRONMENT_TEST);

// Check if Google Pay is available
GooglePay.isReadyToPay(allowedCardNetworks, allowedCardAuthMethods)
  .then((ready) => {
    if (ready) {
      // Request payment token
      GooglePay.requestPayment(requestData)
        .then((token: string) => {
          // Send a token to your payment gateway
        })
        .catch((error) => console.log(error.code, error.message));
    }
  })

Demo

You can run the demo by cloning the project and running:

$ yarn demo

