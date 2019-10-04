🚕 Get direction using Google Maps in React Native 🚗

Table of Contents

About

A tiny module that uses the React Native Linking API to get directions using Google Maps by opening it in the default browser or app if installed.

Install

$ npm install --save react-native-google-maps-directions

$ yarn add react-native-google-maps-directions

Usage

import getDirections from 'react-native-google-maps-directions' export default class gmapsDirections extends Component { handleGetDirections = () => { const data = { source : { latitude : -33.8356372 , longitude : 18.6947617 }, destination : { latitude : -33.8600024 , longitude : 18.697459 }, params : [ { key : "travelmode" , value : "driving" }, { key : "dir_action" , value : "navigate" } ], waypoints : [ { latitude : -33.8600025 , longitude : 18.697452 }, { latitude : -33.8600026 , longitude : 18.697453 }, { latitude : -33.8600036 , longitude : 18.697493 } ] } getDirections(data) } render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Button onPress = {this.handleGetDirections} title = "Get Directions" /> </ View > ); } }

API

The module exports a single getDirections function that takes a object as its argument. The object may have destination (Where you're going to) and source (Where you're coming from) both of which have latitude and longitude number properties. If source is undefined, it defaults to the user's current location. If destination is undefined, it leaves it blank in Google Maps and the user will be able to enter a destination.

Additionaly parameters can be added as key-value pairs to the params array (optional). The supported parameters are listed here.

Waypoints

Waypoints should be passed as an array of objects:

[ { latitude : -33.8600025 , longitude : 18.697452 , }, { latitude : -33.8600026 , longitude : 18.697453 , } ]

Contribute

Contributions are welcome. Please open up an issue or create PR if you would like to help out.

Note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.