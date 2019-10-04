🚕 Get direction using Google Maps in React Native 🚗
A tiny module that uses the React Native Linking API to get directions using Google Maps by opening it in the default browser or app if installed.
$ npm install --save react-native-google-maps-directions
$ yarn add react-native-google-maps-directions
import getDirections from 'react-native-google-maps-directions'
export default class gmapsDirections extends Component {
handleGetDirections = () => {
const data = {
source: {
latitude: -33.8356372,
longitude: 18.6947617
},
destination: {
latitude: -33.8600024,
longitude: 18.697459
},
params: [
{
key: "travelmode",
value: "driving" // may be "walking", "bicycling" or "transit" as well
},
{
key: "dir_action",
value: "navigate" // this instantly initializes navigation using the given travel mode
}
],
waypoints: [
{
latitude: -33.8600025,
longitude: 18.697452
},
{
latitude: -33.8600026,
longitude: 18.697453
},
{
latitude: -33.8600036,
longitude: 18.697493
}
]
}
getDirections(data)
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Button onPress={this.handleGetDirections} title="Get Directions" />
</View>
);
}
}
The module exports a single
getDirections function that takes a object as its argument. The object may have
destination (Where you're going to) and
source (Where you're coming from) both of which have
latitude and
longitude number properties. If
source is undefined, it defaults to the user's current location. If
destination is undefined, it leaves it blank in Google Maps and the user will be able to enter a destination.
Additionaly parameters can be added as key-value pairs to the params array (optional). The supported parameters are listed here.
Waypoints should be passed as an array of objects:
[
{
latitude: -33.8600025,
longitude: 18.697452,
},
{
latitude: -33.8600026,
longitude: 18.697453,
}
]
Contributions are welcome. Please open up an issue or create PR if you would like to help out.
Note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.
Licensed under the MIT License.