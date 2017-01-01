Gitter Group - ask questions, answer questions!
A React Native bridge module for interacting with Google Fit
If you didn't set
fitnessVersion manually, you can simply skip this part.
Note that 0.16.1 require fitness version above 20.0.0
Please read https://developers.google.com/fit/improvements why we made the changes.
For Android 11, If you want to interact with
Google Fit App.
For example, use
openFit(),
isAvailable(callback). Otherwise ignore it.
Add the following queries into your
AndroidManifest.xml
<queries>
<package android:name="com.google.android.apps.fitness" />
</queries>
import GoogleFit, { Scopes } from 'react-native-google-fit'
To check whethere GoogleFit is already authorized, simply use a function, then you can refer to the static property GoogleFit.isAuthorized
GoogleFit.checkIsAuthorized().then(() => {
console.log(GoogleFit.isAuthorized) // Then you can simply refer to `GoogleFit.isAuthorized` boolean.
})
or with async/await syntax
await checkIsAuthorized();
console.log(GoogleFit.isAuthorized);
// The list of available scopes inside of src/scopes.js file
const options = {
scopes: [
Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ,
Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_WRITE,
Scopes.FITNESS_BODY_READ,
Scopes.FITNESS_BODY_WRITE,
],
}
GoogleFit.authorize(options)
.then(authResult => {
if (authResult.success) {
dispatch("AUTH_SUCCESS");
} else {
dispatch("AUTH_DENIED", authResult.message);
}
})
.catch(() => {
dispatch("AUTH_ERROR");
})
// ...
// Call when authorized
GoogleFit.startRecording((callback) => {
// Process data from Google Fit Recording API (no google fit app needed)
});
Note: If you are using the recording API for location/ distance data, you have to request the
location-permission in your app's
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
Alternatively you can use event listeners (deprecated)
GoogleFit.onAuthorize(() => {
dispatch('AUTH SUCCESS')
})
GoogleFit.onAuthorizeFailure(() => {
dispatch('AUTH ERROR')
})
const opt = {
startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required ISO8601Timestamp
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required ISO8601Timestamp
bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1.
};
GoogleFit.getDailyStepCountSamples(opt)
.then((res) => {
console.log('Daily steps >>> ', res)
})
.catch((err) => {console.warn(err)});
// or with async/await syntax
async function fetchData() {
const res = await GoogleFit.getDailyStepCountSamples(opt)；
console.log(res);
}
// shortcut functions,
// return weekly or daily steps of given date
// all params are optional, using new Date() without given date,
// adjustment is 0 by default, determine the first day of week, 0 == Sunday, 1==Monday, etc.
GoogleFit.getDailySteps(date).then().catch()
GoogleFit.getWeeklySteps(date, adjustment).then().catch()
Response:
[
{ source: "com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps", steps: [
{
"date":"2019-06-29","value":2328
},
{
"date":"2019-06-30","value":8010
}
]
},
{ source: "com.google.android.gms:merge_step_deltas", steps: [
{
"date":"2019-06-29","value":2328
},
{
"date":"2019-06-30","value":8010
}
]
},
{ source: "com.xiaomi.hm.health", steps: [] }
];
Note: bucket Config for step reflects on
rawStep entity.
Response:
// {bucketInterval: 15, bucketUnit: BucketUnit.MINUTE}
[
{ source: "com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps",
steps: [
{
"date":"2019-07-06","value": 135
},
],
rawSteps: [
{"endDate": 1594012101944, "startDate": 1594012041944, "steps": 13},
{"endDate": 1594020600000, "startDate": 1594020596034, "steps": 0},
{"endDate": 1594020693175, "startDate": 1594020600000, "steps": 24},
{"endDate": 1594068898912, "startDate": 1594068777409, "steps": 53},
{"endDate": 1594073158830, "startDate": 1594073066166, "steps": 45}
]
},
]
// {bucketInterval: 1, bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY}
[
{ source: "com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps",
...
rawSteps: [
{"endDate": 1594073158830, "startDate": 1594012041944, "steps": 135}
]
}
]
const opt = {
unit: "pound", // required; default 'kg'
startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1.
ascending: false // optional; default false
};
GoogleFit.getWeightSamples(opt).then((res)=> {
console.log(res)
});
// or with async/await syntax
async function fetchData() {
const res = await GoogleFit.getWeightSamples(opt)；
console.log(res);
}
Response:
[
{
"addedBy": "app_package_name",
"value":72,
"endDate":"2019-06-29T15:02:23.413Z",
"startDate":"2019-06-29T15:02:23.413Z",
"day":"Sat"
},
{
"addedBy": "app_package_name",
"value":72.4000015258789,
"endDate":"2019-07-26T08:06:42.903Z",
"startDate":"2019-07-26T08:06:42.903Z",
"day":"Fri"
}
]
const opt = {
startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
};
GoogleFit.getHeightSamples(opt).then((res)=> {
console.log(res);
});
Response:
[
{
"addedBy": "app_package_name",
"value":1.7699999809265137, // Meter
"endDate":"2019-06-29T15:02:23.409Z",
"startDate":"2019-06-29T15:02:23.409Z",
"day":"Sat"
}
]
const opt = {
value: 200,
date: new Date().toISOString(),
unit: "pound"
};
GoogleFit.saveWeight(opt, (err, res) => {
if (err) throw "Cant save data to the Google Fit";
});
Heartrate Scopes:
[
Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ,
Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_WRITE,
Scopes.FITNESS_HEART_RATE_READ,
Scopes.FITNESS_HEART_RATE_WRITE,
];
Blood pressure:
[
FITNESS_BLOOD_PRESSURE_READ,
FITNESS_BLOOD_PRESSURE_WRITE,
FITNESS_BLOOD_GLUCOSE_READ,
FITNESS_BLOOD_GLUCOSE_WRITE,
];
const options = {
startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1.
}
async function fetchData() {
const heartrate = await GoogleFit.getHeartRateSamples(opt)；
console.log(heartrate);
const bloodpressure = await GoogleFit.getBloodPressureSamples(opt)；
console.log(bloodpressure);
}
Response:
// heart rate
[
{
"value":80,
"endDate":"2019-07-26T10:19:21.348Z",
"startDate":"2019-07-26T10:19:21.348Z",
"day":"Fri"
}
]
// blood pressure
[
{
"systolic":120,
"diastolic":80,
"endDate":"2019-07-26T08:39:28.493Z",
"startDate":"1970-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"day":"Thu"
}
]
Require scopes:
Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ &
Scopes.FITNESS_LOCATION_READ
Add
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" /> to
AndroidManifest.xml
let opt = {
startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1.
};
GoogleFit.getActivitySamples(opt).then((res)=> {
console.log(res)
});
// or with async/await syntax
async function fetchData() {
const res = await GoogleFit.getActivitySamples(opt)；
console.log(res);
}
Response:
[ {
sourceName: 'Android',
device: 'Android',
sourceId: 'com.google.android.gms',
calories: 764.189208984375,
quantity: 6,
end: 1539774300992,
tracked: true,
activityName: 'still',
start: 1539727200000 },
{ sourceName: 'Android',
device: 'Android',
sourceId: 'com.google.android.gms',
calories: 10.351096153259277,
quantity: 138,
end: 1539774486088,
tracked: true,
distance: 88.09545135498047,
activityName: 'walking',
}]
Where:
sourceName = device - 'Android' or 'Android Wear' string
sourceId - return a value of dataSource.getAppPackageName(). For more info see: https://developers.google.com/fit/android/data-attribution
start/end - timestamps of activity in format of milliseconds since the Unix Epoch
tracked - bool flag, is this activity was entered by user or tracked by device. Detected by checking milliseconds of start/end timestamps. Since when user log activity in googleFit they can't set milliseconds
distance(opt) - A distance in meters.
activityName - string, equivalent one of these https://developers.google.com/fit/rest/v1/reference/activity-types
calories(opt) - double value of burned Calories in kcal.
quantity(opt) - equivalent of steps number
Note that optional parametrs are not presented in all activities - only where google fit return some results for this field. Like no distance for still activity.
const opt = {
startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
basalCalculation: true, // optional, to calculate or not basalAVG over the week
bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1.
};
GoogleFit.getDailyCalorieSamples(opt).then((res) => {
console.log(res);
});
Response:
[
{
"calorie":1721.948974609375,
"endDate":"2019-06-27T15:13:27.000Z",
"startDate":"2019-06-27T15:02:23.409Z",
"day":"Thu"
},
{
"calorie":1598.25,
"endDate":"2019-06-28T15:13:27.000Z",
"startDate":"2019-06-27T15:13:27.000Z",
"day":"Thu"
}
]
const opt = {
startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1.
};
GoogleFit.getDailyDistanceSamples(opt).then((res)=>{
console.log(res);
});
// or with async/await syntax
async function fetchData() {
const res = await GoogleFit.getDailyDistanceSamples(opt)；
console.log(res);
}
Response:
[
{
"distance":2254.958251953125,
"endDate":"2019-06-30T15:45:32.987Z",
"startDate":"2019-06-29T16:57:01.047Z",
"day":"Sat"
},
{
"distance":3020.439453125,
"endDate":"2019-07-01T13:08:31.332Z",
"startDate":"2019-06-30T16:58:44.818Z",
"day":"Sun"
}
]
You need to add
FITNESS_NUTRITION_READ scope to your authorization to work with nutrition.
const opt = {
startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1.
};
GoogleFit.getDailyNutritionSamples(opt, (err, res) => {
console.log(res);
});
Response:
[
{
"nutrients":{"sugar":14,"sodium":1,"calories":105,"potassium":422},
"date":"2019-07-02"
},
{
"nutrients":{"sugar":36,"iron":0,"fat.saturated":3.6000001430511475,"sodium":0.13500000536441803,"fat.total":6,"calories":225,"fat.polyunsaturated":0,"carbs.total":36,"potassium":0.21000000834465027,"cholesterol":0.029999999329447746,"protein":9.299999237060547},
"date":"2019-07-25"
}
]
You need to add
FITNESS_NUTRITION_WRITE scope to your authorization to work with nutrition.
const opt = {
mealType: MealType.BREAKFAST,
foodName: "banana",
date: moment().format(), //equals to new Date().toISOString()
nutrients: {
[Nutrient.TOTAL_FAT]: 0.4,
[Nutrient.SODIUM]: 1,
[Nutrient.SATURATED_FAT]: 0.1,
[Nutrient.PROTEIN]: 1.3,
[Nutrient.TOTAL_CARBS]: 27.0,
[Nutrient.CHOLESTEROL]: 0,
[Nutrient.CALORIES]: 105,
[Nutrient.SUGAR]: 14,
[Nutrient.DIETARY_FIBER]: 3.1,
[Nutrient.POTASSIUM]: 422,
}
} as FoodIntake;
GoogleFit.saveFood(opt, (err, res) => {
console.log(err, res);
})
You need to add
FITNESS_NUTRITION_WRITE scope to your authorization to work with hydration.
const opt = {
startDate: '2020-01-05T00:00:17.971Z', // required
endDate = new Date().toISOString() // required
};
GoogleFit.getHydrationSamples(opt).then(res) => {
console.log(res);
});
Response:
[
{
"addedBy": "app_package_name",
"date": "2020-02-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"waterConsumed": "0.225"
},
{
"addedBy": "app_package_name",
"date": "2020-02-02T00:00:00.000Z",
"waterConsumed": "0.325"
},
]
This method can update hydration data. An app cannot update data inserted by other apps.
const hydrationArray = [
{
// recommand use moment().valueOf() or other alternatives since Date.parse() without specification can generate wrong date.
date: Date.parse('2020-02-01'), // required, timestamp
waterConsumed: 0.225, // required, hydration data for a 0.225 liter drink of water
},
{
date: Date.parse('2020-02-02'),
waterConsumed: 0.325,
},
];
GoogleFit.saveHydration(hydrationArray, (err, res) => {
if (err) throw "Cant save data to the Google Fit";
});
Delete Hydration
An app cannot delete data inserted by other apps. startDate and endDate MUST not be the same.
const options = {
startDate: '2020-01-01T12:33:18.873Z', // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
};
GoogleFit.deleteHydration(options, (err, res) => {
console.log(res);
});
You need to add
FITNESS_SLEEP_READ scope to your authorization to work with sleep.
const opt = {
startDate: '2020-01-01T12:33:18.873Z', // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
};
GoogleFit.getSleepSamples(opt).then((res) => {
console.log(res)
});
Response:
[
{
'addedBy': 'com.google.android.apps.fitness'
'endDate': '2020-11-03T07:47:00.000Z',
'startDate': '2020-11-03T07:33:59.160Z',
// To understand what is granularity: https://developers.google.com/fit/scenarios/read-sleep-data
'granularity': [
{
'startDate': {
'sleepStage': 2,
'endDate': '2020-11-03T07:47:00.000Z',
'startDate': '2020-11-03T07:33:59.160Z',
}
}
],
},
{
'addedBy': 'com.google.android.apps.fitness',
'endDate': '2020-11-02T17:41:00.000Z',
'startDate': '2020-11-02T10:41:00.000Z',
'granularity': [],
},
]
Save Sleep
You need to add
FITNESS_SLEEP_READ and
FITNESS_SLEEP_WRITE scope to your authorization to save sleep.
To reduce the complexity of converting data type internally,
startDate and
endDate must be
number in Epoch/Unix timestamp
Note:
identifier must be a unique string
Read https://developers.google.com/fit/sessions, https://developer.android.com/training/articles/user-data-ids for more infos.
const opts: SleepSample = {
startDate: 1604052985000,
endDate: 1604063785000, // or more general example parseInt(new Date().valueOf())
sessionName: "1604052985000-1604063785000:sleep-session",
identifier: "1604052985000-1604063785000:sleep-identifier", // warning: just an example, the string is probably not unique enough
description: "some description",
granularity: [
{
startDate: 1604052985000,
endDate: 1604056585000,
sleepStage: 4,
},
{
startDate: 1604056585000,
endDate: 1604060185000,
sleepStage: 5,
}
]
}
const result = await GoogleFit.saveSleep(opts);
console.log(result); //either be true or error
Require
Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ
const opt = {
startDate: '2020-01-01T12:33:18.873Z', // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
//bucket unit...
};
GoogleFit.getMoveMinutes(opt).then((res) => {
console.log(res)
});
Response:
[
{
"dataSourceId":"derived:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.gms:aggregated",
"dataTypeName":"com.google.active_minutes",
"duration":73,
"endDate":1622594700000,
"originDataSourceId":"derived:com.google.step_count.delta:com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps",
"startDate":1622574300000
},
{
"dataSourceId":"derived:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.gms:aggregated",
"dataTypeName":"com.google.active_minutes",
"duration":0,
"endDate":1622675040000,
"originDataSourceId":"raw:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.apps.fitness:user_input",
"startDate":1622671440000
},
{
"dataSourceId":"derived:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.gms:aggregated",
"dataTypeName":"com.google.active_minutes",
"duration":17,
"endDate":1622854200000,
"originDataSourceId":"derived:com.google.step_count.delta:com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps",
"startDate":1622852220000
}
]
Fields may be inconsistent and overwrite by Google Fit App, it could be
bugs or some internal processes that we are not aware of.
That's why it's experimental. Use at your own risk.
List of ActivityType
List of Session Activities from official Doc
Add:
GoogleFit.saveWorkout({
startDate: startDate,
endDate: endDate,
sessionName: `session name`,
// below example is probably not unique enough, must be **UUID**
identifier: `session:${Date.now()}-${dataType}:${startDate}-${endDate}`,
activityType: ActivityType.Meditation, //dataType
description: `some description`,
// options field
calories: 233, // most consistent field across all activities
steps: 600, // may not working, for example: ActivityType.Meditation doesn't have step by default
// experimental field
// this may not work or overwrite by GoogleFit App, it works in ActivityType.Other_unclassified_fitness_activity
intensity: 1 // display as heart points in Google Fit app
});
Deletion:
Warning: Deletion is an async actions, Oftentimes the deletion would not happen immediately.
await GoogleFit.deleteAllWorkout({
startDate: startDate,
endDate: endDate,
})
Get Workout:
This is complemental method to
getActivitySamples(), For some unknown reasons, both were missing some data or have incorrect data.
Try to use both to create a full picture if neccessary
await GoogleFit.getWorkoutSession(actOptions)({
startDate: startDate,
endDate: endDate,
})
|func
|session Id
|session name
|session identifier
|description
|duration
|intensity
|calories, steps. etc.
|getActivitySamples()
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|getWorkoutSession()
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|✔️
There is not such a update workout method if the workout exists in a session based on current investigation.
So if you want to do an update, you can try to do delete then create based on the old session timestamp
// startDate & endDate are from the existing session you want to modify
const options = {
startDate: startDate,
endDate: endDate,
sessionName: `new session name`,
identifier: `session:${Date.now()}-${dataType}:${startDate}-${endDate}`, // UUID
activityType: ActivityType.Meditation, //dataType
description: `new description`,
.....
newData
};
const del = await GoogleFit.deleteAllWorkout(options);
if(del) {
const result = await GoogleFit.saveWorkout(options);
console.log(result)
}
observeSteps(callback); // On Step Changed Event
unsubscribeListeners(); // Put into componentWillUnmount() method to prevent leaks
isAvailable(callback); // Checks is GoogleFit available for current account / installed on device
isEnabled(callback); // Checks is permissions granted
deleteWeight(options, callback); // method to delete weights by options (same as in delete hydration)
openFit(); //method to open google fit app
saveHeight(options, callback);
deleteHeight(options, callback); // method to delete heights by options (same as in delete hydration)
disconnect(); // Closes the connection to Google Play services.
Copyright (c) 2017-present, Stanislav Doskalenko doskalenko.s@gmail.com
Based on Asim Malik android source code, copyright (c) 2015, thanks mate!