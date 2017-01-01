openbase logo
rng

react-native-google-fit

by Stanislav Doskalenko
0.18.1

A React Native bridge module for interacting with Google Fit

Overview

Readme

react-native-google-fit

Gitter Group - ask questions, answer questions!

npm version Downloads

A React Native bridge module for interacting with Google Fit

Quick Links

Requirement

If you didn't set fitnessVersion manually, you can simply skip this part.
Note that 0.16.1 require fitness version above 20.0.0
Please read https://developers.google.com/fit/improvements why we made the changes.

Android 11

For Android 11, If you want to interact with Google Fit App.
For example, use openFit(),isAvailable(callback). Otherwise ignore it.
Add the following queries into your AndroidManifest.xml

<queries>
    <package android:name="com.google.android.apps.fitness" />
</queries>

USAGE

  1. import GoogleFit, { Scopes } from 'react-native-google-fit'

2. Authorize:

To check whethere GoogleFit is already authorized, simply use a function, then you can refer to the static property GoogleFit.isAuthorized

GoogleFit.checkIsAuthorized().then(() => {
    console.log(GoogleFit.isAuthorized) // Then you can simply refer to `GoogleFit.isAuthorized` boolean.
})

or with async/await syntax

await checkIsAuthorized();
console.log(GoogleFit.isAuthorized);

// The list of available scopes inside of src/scopes.js file
const options = {
  scopes: [
    Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ,
    Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_WRITE,
    Scopes.FITNESS_BODY_READ,
    Scopes.FITNESS_BODY_WRITE,
  ],
}
GoogleFit.authorize(options)
  .then(authResult => {
    if (authResult.success) {
      dispatch("AUTH_SUCCESS");
    } else {
      dispatch("AUTH_DENIED", authResult.message);
    }
  })
  .catch(() => {
    dispatch("AUTH_ERROR");
  })

// ...
// Call when authorized
GoogleFit.startRecording((callback) => {
  // Process data from Google Fit Recording API (no google fit app needed)
});

Note: If you are using the recording API for location/ distance data, you have to request the location-permission in your app's AndroidManifest.xml: <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />

Alternatively you can use event listeners (deprecated)

 GoogleFit.onAuthorize(() => {
   dispatch('AUTH SUCCESS')
 })

 GoogleFit.onAuthorizeFailure(() => {
   dispatch('AUTH ERROR')
 })

3. Retrieve Steps For Period

const opt = {
  startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required ISO8601Timestamp
  endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required ISO8601Timestamp
  bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
  bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1. 
};

GoogleFit.getDailyStepCountSamples(opt)
 .then((res) => {
     console.log('Daily steps >>> ', res)
 })
 .catch((err) => {console.warn(err)});

// or with async/await syntax
async function fetchData() {
  const res = await GoogleFit.getDailyStepCountSamples(opt)；
  console.log(res);
}

// shortcut functions, 
// return weekly or daily steps of given date
// all params are optional, using new Date() without given date, 
// adjustment is 0 by default, determine the first day of week, 0 == Sunday, 1==Monday, etc.
GoogleFit.getDailySteps(date).then().catch()
GoogleFit.getWeeklySteps(date, adjustment).then().catch()

Response:

[
  { source: "com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps", steps: [
    {
      "date":"2019-06-29","value":2328
    },
    {
      "date":"2019-06-30","value":8010
      }
    ]
  },
  { source: "com.google.android.gms:merge_step_deltas", steps: [
    {
      "date":"2019-06-29","value":2328
    },
    {
      "date":"2019-06-30","value":8010
      }
    ]
  },
  { source: "com.xiaomi.hm.health", steps: [] }
];

Note: bucket Config for step reflects on rawStep entity.

Response:

// {bucketInterval: 15, bucketUnit: BucketUnit.MINUTE}
[
  { source: "com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps", 
    steps: [
    {
      "date":"2019-07-06","value": 135
    },
    ],
    rawSteps: [
      {"endDate": 1594012101944, "startDate": 1594012041944, "steps": 13}, 
      {"endDate": 1594020600000, "startDate": 1594020596034, "steps": 0}, 
      {"endDate": 1594020693175, "startDate": 1594020600000, "steps": 24}, 
      {"endDate": 1594068898912, "startDate": 1594068777409, "steps": 53}, 
      {"endDate": 1594073158830, "startDate": 1594073066166, "steps": 45}
    ]
  },
]

// {bucketInterval: 1, bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY}
[
    { source: "com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps",
        ...
      rawSteps: [
       {"endDate": 1594073158830, "startDate": 1594012041944, "steps": 135}
      ]
    }
]

4. Retrieve Weights

const opt = {
  unit: "pound", // required; default 'kg'
  startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
  endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
  bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
  bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1. 
  ascending: false // optional; default false
};

GoogleFit.getWeightSamples(opt).then((res)=> {
  console.log(res)
});
// or with async/await syntax
async function fetchData() {
  const res = await GoogleFit.getWeightSamples(opt)；
  console.log(res);
}

Response:

[
  {
    "addedBy": "app_package_name",
    "value":72,
    "endDate":"2019-06-29T15:02:23.413Z",
    "startDate":"2019-06-29T15:02:23.413Z",
    "day":"Sat"
  },
  {
    "addedBy": "app_package_name",
    "value":72.4000015258789,
    "endDate":"2019-07-26T08:06:42.903Z",
    "startDate":"2019-07-26T08:06:42.903Z",
    "day":"Fri"
  }
]

5. Retrieve Heights

const opt = {
  startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
  endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
};

GoogleFit.getHeightSamples(opt).then((res)=> {
  console.log(res);
});

Response:

[
  {
    "addedBy": "app_package_name",
    "value":1.7699999809265137, // Meter
    "endDate":"2019-06-29T15:02:23.409Z",
    "startDate":"2019-06-29T15:02:23.409Z",
    "day":"Sat"
  }
]

6. Save Weights

const opt = {
  value: 200,
  date: new Date().toISOString(),
  unit: "pound"
};

GoogleFit.saveWeight(opt, (err, res) => {
  if (err) throw "Cant save data to the Google Fit";
});

7. Blood pressure and Heart rate methods (since version 0.8)

Heartrate Scopes: 
    [
        Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ,
        Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_WRITE,
        Scopes.FITNESS_HEART_RATE_READ,
        Scopes.FITNESS_HEART_RATE_WRITE,
    ];
Blood pressure: 
    [
        FITNESS_BLOOD_PRESSURE_READ,
        FITNESS_BLOOD_PRESSURE_WRITE,
        FITNESS_BLOOD_GLUCOSE_READ,
        FITNESS_BLOOD_GLUCOSE_WRITE,
    ];

const options = {
  startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
  endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
  bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
  bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1. 
}

async function fetchData() {
  const heartrate = await GoogleFit.getHeartRateSamples(opt)；
  console.log(heartrate);

  const bloodpressure = await GoogleFit.getBloodPressureSamples(opt)；
  console.log(bloodpressure);
}

Response:

// heart rate
[
  {
    "value":80,
    "endDate":"2019-07-26T10:19:21.348Z",
    "startDate":"2019-07-26T10:19:21.348Z",
    "day":"Fri"
  }
]

// blood pressure
[
  {
    "systolic":120,
    "diastolic":80,
    "endDate":"2019-07-26T08:39:28.493Z",
    "startDate":"1970-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
    "day":"Thu"
  }
]

8. Get all activities


Require scopes: Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ & Scopes.FITNESS_LOCATION_READ
Add <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" /> to AndroidManifest.xml

  let opt = {
    startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
    endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
    bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
    bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1. 
  };

  GoogleFit.getActivitySamples(opt).then((res)=> {
    console.log(res)
  });
  // or with async/await syntax
  async function fetchData() {
    const res = await GoogleFit.getActivitySamples(opt)；
    console.log(res);
  }

Response:

 [ { 
  sourceName: 'Android',
  device: 'Android',
  sourceId: 'com.google.android.gms',
  calories: 764.189208984375,
  quantity: 6,
  end: 1539774300992,
  tracked: true,
  activityName: 'still',
  start: 1539727200000 },
{ sourceName: 'Android',
  device: 'Android',
  sourceId: 'com.google.android.gms',
  calories: 10.351096153259277,
  quantity: 138,
  end: 1539774486088,
  tracked: true,
  distance: 88.09545135498047,
  activityName: 'walking',
}]

Where:

sourceName = device - 'Android' or 'Android Wear' string
sourceId - return a value of dataSource.getAppPackageName(). For more info see: https://developers.google.com/fit/android/data-attribution
start/end - timestamps of activity in format of milliseconds since the Unix Epoch
tracked - bool flag, is this activity was entered by user or tracked by device. Detected by checking milliseconds of start/end timestamps. Since when user log activity in googleFit they can't set milliseconds
distance(opt) - A distance in meters.
activityName - string, equivalent one of these https://developers.google.com/fit/rest/v1/reference/activity-types 
calories(opt) - double value of burned Calories in kcal.
quantity(opt) - equivalent of steps number

Note that optional parametrs are not presented in all activities - only where google fit return some results for this field. Like no distance for still activity.

9. Retrieve Calories For Period

  const opt = {
    startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
    endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
    basalCalculation: true, // optional, to calculate or not basalAVG over the week
    bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
    bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1. 
  };

  GoogleFit.getDailyCalorieSamples(opt).then((res) => {
    console.log(res);
  });

Response:

[
  {
    "calorie":1721.948974609375,
    "endDate":"2019-06-27T15:13:27.000Z",
    "startDate":"2019-06-27T15:02:23.409Z",
    "day":"Thu"
  },
  {
    "calorie":1598.25,
    "endDate":"2019-06-28T15:13:27.000Z",
    "startDate":"2019-06-27T15:13:27.000Z",
    "day":"Thu"
  }
]

10. Retrieve Distance For Period:

  const opt = {
    startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
    endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
    bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
    bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1. 
  };

  GoogleFit.getDailyDistanceSamples(opt).then((res)=>{
    console.log(res);
  });

 // or with async/await syntax
  async function fetchData() {
    const res = await GoogleFit.getDailyDistanceSamples(opt)；
    console.log(res);
  }

Response:

[
  {
    "distance":2254.958251953125,
    "endDate":"2019-06-30T15:45:32.987Z",
    "startDate":"2019-06-29T16:57:01.047Z",
    "day":"Sat"
  },
  {
    "distance":3020.439453125,
    "endDate":"2019-07-01T13:08:31.332Z",
    "startDate":"2019-06-30T16:58:44.818Z",
    "day":"Sun"
  }
]

11. Retrieve Daily Nutrition Data for Period:

You need to add FITNESS_NUTRITION_READ scope to your authorization to work with nutrition.

  const opt = {
    startDate: "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z", // required
    endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required
    bucketUnit: BucketUnit.DAY, // optional - default "DAY". Valid values: "NANOSECOND" | "MICROSECOND" | "MILLISECOND" | "SECOND" | "MINUTE" | "HOUR" | "DAY"
    bucketInterval: 1, // optional - default 1. 
  };

  GoogleFit.getDailyNutritionSamples(opt, (err, res) => {
    console.log(res);
  });

Response:

[
  {
    "nutrients":{"sugar":14,"sodium":1,"calories":105,"potassium":422},
    "date":"2019-07-02"
  },
  {
    "nutrients":{"sugar":36,"iron":0,"fat.saturated":3.6000001430511475,"sodium":0.13500000536441803,"fat.total":6,"calories":225,"fat.polyunsaturated":0,"carbs.total":36,"potassium":0.21000000834465027,"cholesterol":0.029999999329447746,"protein":9.299999237060547},
    "date":"2019-07-25"
  }
]

12. Save Food

You need to add FITNESS_NUTRITION_WRITE scope to your authorization to work with nutrition.

  const opt = {
    mealType: MealType.BREAKFAST,
    foodName: "banana",
    date: moment().format(), //equals to new Date().toISOString()
    nutrients: {
        [Nutrient.TOTAL_FAT]: 0.4,
        [Nutrient.SODIUM]: 1,
        [Nutrient.SATURATED_FAT]: 0.1,
        [Nutrient.PROTEIN]: 1.3,
        [Nutrient.TOTAL_CARBS]: 27.0,
        [Nutrient.CHOLESTEROL]: 0,
        [Nutrient.CALORIES]: 105,
        [Nutrient.SUGAR]: 14,
        [Nutrient.DIETARY_FIBER]: 3.1,
        [Nutrient.POTASSIUM]: 422,
    }
} as FoodIntake;

GoogleFit.saveFood(opt, (err, res) => {
  console.log(err, res);
})

13. Retrieve Hydration

You need to add FITNESS_NUTRITION_WRITE scope to your authorization to work with hydration.

  const opt = {
    startDate: '2020-01-05T00:00:17.971Z', // required
    endDate = new Date().toISOString() // required
  };

GoogleFit.getHydrationSamples(opt).then(res) => {
  console.log(res);
});

Response:

[
  {
    "addedBy": "app_package_name",
    "date": "2020-02-01T00:00:00.000Z",
    "waterConsumed": "0.225"
  },
  {
    "addedBy": "app_package_name",
    "date": "2020-02-02T00:00:00.000Z",
    "waterConsumed": "0.325"
  },
]

14. Save Hydration

This method can update hydration data. An app cannot update data inserted by other apps.

const hydrationArray = [
  {
    // recommand use moment().valueOf() or other alternatives since Date.parse() without specification can generate wrong date.
    date: Date.parse('2020-02-01'), // required, timestamp  
    waterConsumed: 0.225, // required, hydration data for a 0.225 liter drink of water
  },
  {
    date: Date.parse('2020-02-02'),
    waterConsumed: 0.325,
  },
];

GoogleFit.saveHydration(hydrationArray, (err, res) => {
  if (err) throw "Cant save data to the Google Fit";
});

Delete Hydration

An app cannot delete data inserted by other apps. startDate and endDate MUST not be the same.

const options = {
  startDate: '2020-01-01T12:33:18.873Z', // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
  endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
};

GoogleFit.deleteHydration(options, (err, res) => {
  console.log(res);
});

15. Retrieve Sleep

You need to add FITNESS_SLEEP_READ scope to your authorization to work with sleep.

const opt = {
  startDate: '2020-01-01T12:33:18.873Z', // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
  endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
};

GoogleFit.getSleepSamples(opt).then((res) => {
  console.log(res)
});

Response:

[
  { 
    'addedBy': 'com.google.android.apps.fitness' 
    'endDate': '2020-11-03T07:47:00.000Z',
    'startDate': '2020-11-03T07:33:59.160Z',
    // To understand what is granularity: https://developers.google.com/fit/scenarios/read-sleep-data
    'granularity': [
      {
        'startDate': {
          'sleepStage': 2,
          'endDate': '2020-11-03T07:47:00.000Z',
          'startDate': '2020-11-03T07:33:59.160Z',
        }
      }
    ],
  },
  { 
    'addedBy': 'com.google.android.apps.fitness',
    'endDate': '2020-11-02T17:41:00.000Z',
    'startDate': '2020-11-02T10:41:00.000Z',
    'granularity': [],
  },
]

Save Sleep

You need to add FITNESS_SLEEP_READ and FITNESS_SLEEP_WRITE scope to your authorization to save sleep. To reduce the complexity of converting data type internally, startDate and endDate must be number in Epoch/Unix timestamp

Note: identifier must be a unique string Read https://developers.google.com/fit/sessions, https://developer.android.com/training/articles/user-data-ids for more infos.

  const opts: SleepSample = {
    startDate: 1604052985000, 
    endDate: 1604063785000, // or more general example parseInt(new Date().valueOf())
    sessionName: "1604052985000-1604063785000:sleep-session",
    identifier: "1604052985000-1604063785000:sleep-identifier", // warning: just an example, the string is probably not unique enough
    description: "some description",
    granularity: [
      {
        startDate: 1604052985000,
        endDate: 1604056585000,
        sleepStage: 4,
      },
      {
        startDate: 1604056585000,
        endDate: 1604060185000,
        sleepStage: 5,
      }
    ]
  }
  const result = await GoogleFit.saveSleep(opts);
  console.log(result); //either be true or error

16. Move Minutes:

Require Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ

const opt = {
  startDate: '2020-01-01T12:33:18.873Z', // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
  endDate: new Date().toISOString(), // required, timestamp or ISO8601 string
  //bucket unit...
};

GoogleFit.getMoveMinutes(opt).then((res) => {
  console.log(res)
});

Response:

[
   {
      "dataSourceId":"derived:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.gms:aggregated",
      "dataTypeName":"com.google.active_minutes",
      "duration":73,
      "endDate":1622594700000,
      "originDataSourceId":"derived:com.google.step_count.delta:com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps",
      "startDate":1622574300000
   },
   {
      "dataSourceId":"derived:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.gms:aggregated",
      "dataTypeName":"com.google.active_minutes",
      "duration":0,
      "endDate":1622675040000,
      "originDataSourceId":"raw:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.apps.fitness:user_input",
      "startDate":1622671440000
   },
   {
      "dataSourceId":"derived:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.gms:aggregated",
      "dataTypeName":"com.google.active_minutes",
      "duration":17,
      "endDate":1622854200000,
      "originDataSourceId":"derived:com.google.step_count.delta:com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps",
      "startDate":1622852220000
   }
]

17. Workout [Experimental]:

Fields may be inconsistent and overwrite by Google Fit App, it could be bugs or some internal processes that we are not aware of.
That's why it's experimental. Use at your own risk.
List of ActivityType
List of Session Activities from official Doc

Add:

GoogleFit.saveWorkout({
    startDate: startDate,
    endDate: endDate,
    sessionName: `session name`,
    // below example is probably not unique enough, must be **UUID**
    identifier: `session:${Date.now()}-${dataType}:${startDate}-${endDate}`,
    activityType: ActivityType.Meditation, //dataType
    description: `some description`,
    // options field
    calories: 233, // most consistent field across all activities
    steps: 600, // may not working, for example: ActivityType.Meditation doesn't have step by default
    // experimental field
    // this may not work or overwrite by GoogleFit App, it works in ActivityType.Other_unclassified_fitness_activity
    intensity: 1 // display as heart points in Google Fit app
});

Deletion:
Warning: Deletion is an async actions, Oftentimes the deletion would not happen immediately.

await GoogleFit.deleteAllWorkout({
   startDate: startDate,
   endDate: endDate,
})

Get Workout:
This is complemental method to getActivitySamples(), For some unknown reasons, both were missing some data or have incorrect data.
Try to use both to create a full picture if neccessary

await GoogleFit.getWorkoutSession(actOptions)({
   startDate: startDate,
   endDate: endDate,
})
funcsession Idsession namesession identifierdescriptiondurationintensitycalories, steps. etc.
getActivitySamples()✔️✔️✔️
getWorkoutSession()✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️

There is not such a update workout method if the workout exists in a session based on current investigation.
So if you want to do an update, you can try to do delete then create based on the old session timestamp

// startDate & endDate are from the existing session you want to modify
const options = {
    startDate: startDate,
    endDate: endDate,
    sessionName: `new session name`,
    identifier: `session:${Date.now()}-${dataType}:${startDate}-${endDate}`, // UUID
    activityType: ActivityType.Meditation, //dataType
    description: `new description`,
    .....
    newData
};

const del = await GoogleFit.deleteAllWorkout(options);

if(del) {
    const result = await GoogleFit.saveWorkout(options);
    console.log(result)
}

Other methods:

observeSteps(callback); // On Step Changed Event

unsubscribeListeners(); // Put into componentWillUnmount() method to prevent leaks

isAvailable(callback); // Checks is GoogleFit available for current account / installed on device

isEnabled(callback); // Checks is permissions granted

deleteWeight(options, callback); // method to delete weights by options (same as in delete hydration)

openFit(); //method to open google fit app

saveHeight(options, callback);

deleteHeight(options, callback); // method to delete heights by options (same as in delete hydration)

disconnect(); // Closes the connection to Google Play services.

PLANS / TODO

  • code refactoring
  • optimization

Copyright (c) 2017-present, Stanislav Doskalenko doskalenko.s@gmail.com

Based on Asim Malik android source code, copyright (c) 2015, thanks mate!

