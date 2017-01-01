Gitter Group - ask questions, answer questions!

A React Native bridge module for interacting with Google Fit

Requirement

If you didn't set fitnessVersion manually, you can simply skip this part.

Note that 0.16.1 require fitness version above 20.0.0

Please read https://developers.google.com/fit/improvements why we made the changes.

Android 11

For Android 11, If you want to interact with Google Fit App.

For example, use openFit() , isAvailable(callback) . Otherwise ignore it.

Add the following queries into your AndroidManifest.xml

< queries > < package android:name = "com.google.android.apps.fitness" /> </ queries >

USAGE

import GoogleFit, { Scopes } from 'react-native-google-fit'

To check whethere GoogleFit is already authorized, simply use a function, then you can refer to the static property GoogleFit.isAuthorized

GoogleFit.checkIsAuthorized().then( () => { console .log(GoogleFit.isAuthorized) })

or with async/await syntax

await checkIsAuthorized(); console .log(GoogleFit.isAuthorized);

const options = { scopes : [ Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ, Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_WRITE, Scopes.FITNESS_BODY_READ, Scopes.FITNESS_BODY_WRITE, ], } GoogleFit.authorize(options) .then( authResult => { if (authResult.success) { dispatch( "AUTH_SUCCESS" ); } else { dispatch( "AUTH_DENIED" , authResult.message); } }) .catch( () => { dispatch( "AUTH_ERROR" ); }) GoogleFit.startRecording( ( callback ) => { });

Note: If you are using the recording API for location/ distance data, you have to request the location-permission in your app's AndroidManifest.xml : <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />

Alternatively you can use event listeners (deprecated)

GoogleFit.onAuthorize( () => { dispatch( 'AUTH SUCCESS' ) }) GoogleFit.onAuthorizeFailure( () => { dispatch( 'AUTH ERROR' ) })

3. Retrieve Steps For Period

const opt = { startDate : "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z" , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), bucketUnit : BucketUnit.DAY, bucketInterval : 1 , }; GoogleFit.getDailyStepCountSamples(opt) .then( ( res ) => { console .log( 'Daily steps >>> ' , res) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .warn(err)}); async function fetchData ( ) { const res = await GoogleFit.getDailyStepCountSamples(opt)； console .log(res); } GoogleFit.getDailySteps(date).then().catch() GoogleFit.getWeeklySteps(date, adjustment).then().catch()

Response:

[ { source : "com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps" , steps : [ { "date" : "2019-06-29" , "value" : 2328 }, { "date" : "2019-06-30" , "value" : 8010 } ] }, { source : "com.google.android.gms:merge_step_deltas" , steps : [ { "date" : "2019-06-29" , "value" : 2328 }, { "date" : "2019-06-30" , "value" : 8010 } ] }, { source : "com.xiaomi.hm.health" , steps : [] } ];

Note: bucket Config for step reflects on rawStep entity.

Response:

[ { source : "com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps" , steps : [ { "date" : "2019-07-06" , "value" : 135 }, ], rawSteps : [ { "endDate" : 1594012101944 , "startDate" : 1594012041944 , "steps" : 13 }, { "endDate" : 1594020600000 , "startDate" : 1594020596034 , "steps" : 0 }, { "endDate" : 1594020693175 , "startDate" : 1594020600000 , "steps" : 24 }, { "endDate" : 1594068898912 , "startDate" : 1594068777409 , "steps" : 53 }, { "endDate" : 1594073158830 , "startDate" : 1594073066166 , "steps" : 45 } ] }, ] [ { source : "com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps" , ... rawSteps: [ { "endDate" : 1594073158830 , "startDate" : 1594012041944 , "steps" : 135 } ] } ]

4. Retrieve Weights

const opt = { unit : "pound" , startDate : "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z" , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), bucketUnit : BucketUnit.DAY, bucketInterval : 1 , ascending : false }; GoogleFit.getWeightSamples(opt).then( ( res )=> { console .log(res) }); async function fetchData ( ) { const res = await GoogleFit.getWeightSamples(opt)； console .log(res); }

Response:

[ { "addedBy" : "app_package_name" , "value" : 72 , "endDate" : "2019-06-29T15:02:23.413Z" , "startDate" : "2019-06-29T15:02:23.413Z" , "day" : "Sat" }, { "addedBy" : "app_package_name" , "value" : 72.4000015258789 , "endDate" : "2019-07-26T08:06:42.903Z" , "startDate" : "2019-07-26T08:06:42.903Z" , "day" : "Fri" } ]

5. Retrieve Heights

const opt = { startDate : "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z" , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), }; GoogleFit.getHeightSamples(opt).then( ( res )=> { console .log(res); });

Response:

[ { "addedBy" : "app_package_name" , "value" : 1.7699999809265137 , "endDate" : "2019-06-29T15:02:23.409Z" , "startDate" : "2019-06-29T15:02:23.409Z" , "day" : "Sat" } ]

6. Save Weights

const opt = { value : 200 , date : new Date ().toISOString(), unit : "pound" }; GoogleFit.saveWeight(opt, (err, res) => { if (err) throw "Cant save data to the Google Fit" ; });

7. Blood pressure and Heart rate methods (since version 0.8)

Heartrate Scopes: [ Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ, Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_WRITE, Scopes.FITNESS_HEART_RATE_READ, Scopes.FITNESS_HEART_RATE_WRITE, ]; Blood pressure: [ FITNESS_BLOOD_PRESSURE_READ, FITNESS_BLOOD_PRESSURE_WRITE, FITNESS_BLOOD_GLUCOSE_READ, FITNESS_BLOOD_GLUCOSE_WRITE, ];

const options = { startDate : "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z" , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), bucketUnit : BucketUnit.DAY, bucketInterval : 1 , } async function fetchData ( ) { const heartrate = await GoogleFit.getHeartRateSamples(opt)； console .log(heartrate); const bloodpressure = await GoogleFit.getBloodPressureSamples(opt)； console .log(bloodpressure); }

Response:

[ { "value" : 80 , "endDate" : "2019-07-26T10:19:21.348Z" , "startDate" : "2019-07-26T10:19:21.348Z" , "day" : "Fri" } ] [ { "systolic" : 120 , "diastolic" : 80 , "endDate" : "2019-07-26T08:39:28.493Z" , "startDate" : "1970-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" , "day" : "Thu" } ]

8. Get all activities



Require scopes: Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ & Scopes.FITNESS_LOCATION_READ

Add <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" /> to AndroidManifest.xml

let opt = { startDate : "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z" , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), bucketUnit : BucketUnit.DAY, bucketInterval : 1 , }; GoogleFit.getActivitySamples(opt).then( ( res )=> { console .log(res) }); async function fetchData ( ) { const res = await GoogleFit.getActivitySamples(opt)； console .log(res); }

Response:

[ { sourceName : 'Android' , device : 'Android' , sourceId : 'com.google.android.gms' , calories : 764.189208984375 , quantity : 6 , end : 1539774300992 , tracked : true , activityName : 'still' , start : 1539727200000 }, { sourceName : 'Android' , device : 'Android' , sourceId : 'com.google.android.gms' , calories : 10.351096153259277 , quantity : 138 , end : 1539774486088 , tracked : true , distance : 88.09545135498047 , activityName : 'walking' , }]

Where:

sourceName = device - 'Android' or 'Android Wear' string sourceId - return a value of dataSource.getAppPackageName(). For more info see: https://developers.google.com/fit/android/data-attribution start / end - timestamps of activity in format of milliseconds since the Unix Epoch tracked - bool flag, is this activity was entered by user or tracked by device. Detected by checking milliseconds of start / end timestamps. Since when user log activity in googleFit they can 't set milliseconds distance(opt) - A distance in meters. activityName - string, equivalent one of these https://developers.google.com/fit/rest/v1/reference/activity-types calories(opt) - double value of burned Calories in kcal. quantity(opt) - equivalent of steps number

Note that optional parametrs are not presented in all activities - only where google fit return some results for this field. Like no distance for still activity.

9. Retrieve Calories For Period

const opt = { startDate : "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z" , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), basalCalculation : true , bucketUnit : BucketUnit.DAY, bucketInterval : 1 , }; GoogleFit.getDailyCalorieSamples(opt).then( ( res ) => { console .log(res); });

Response:

[ { "calorie" : 1721.948974609375 , "endDate" : "2019-06-27T15:13:27.000Z" , "startDate" : "2019-06-27T15:02:23.409Z" , "day" : "Thu" }, { "calorie" : 1598.25 , "endDate" : "2019-06-28T15:13:27.000Z" , "startDate" : "2019-06-27T15:13:27.000Z" , "day" : "Thu" } ]

10. Retrieve Distance For Period:

const opt = { startDate : "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z" , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), bucketUnit : BucketUnit.DAY, bucketInterval : 1 , }; GoogleFit.getDailyDistanceSamples(opt).then( ( res )=> { console .log(res); }); async function fetchData ( ) { const res = await GoogleFit.getDailyDistanceSamples(opt)； console .log(res); }

Response:

[ { "distance" : 2254.958251953125 , "endDate" : "2019-06-30T15:45:32.987Z" , "startDate" : "2019-06-29T16:57:01.047Z" , "day" : "Sat" }, { "distance" : 3020.439453125 , "endDate" : "2019-07-01T13:08:31.332Z" , "startDate" : "2019-06-30T16:58:44.818Z" , "day" : "Sun" } ]

11. Retrieve Daily Nutrition Data for Period:

You need to add FITNESS_NUTRITION_READ scope to your authorization to work with nutrition.

const opt = { startDate : "2017-01-01T00:00:17.971Z" , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), bucketUnit : BucketUnit.DAY, bucketInterval : 1 , }; GoogleFit.getDailyNutritionSamples(opt, (err, res) => { console .log(res); });

Response:

[ { "nutrients" :{ "sugar" : 14 , "sodium" : 1 , "calories" : 105 , "potassium" : 422 }, "date" : "2019-07-02" }, { "nutrients" :{ "sugar" : 36 , "iron" : 0 , "fat.saturated" : 3.6000001430511475 , "sodium" : 0.13500000536441803 , "fat.total" : 6 , "calories" : 225 , "fat.polyunsaturated" : 0 , "carbs.total" : 36 , "potassium" : 0.21000000834465027 , "cholesterol" : 0.029999999329447746 , "protein" : 9.299999237060547 }, "date" : "2019-07-25" } ]

12. Save Food

You need to add FITNESS_NUTRITION_WRITE scope to your authorization to work with nutrition.

const opt = { mealType : MealType.BREAKFAST, foodName : "banana" , date : moment().format(), nutrients : { [Nutrient.TOTAL_FAT]: 0.4 , [Nutrient.SODIUM]: 1 , [Nutrient.SATURATED_FAT]: 0.1 , [Nutrient.PROTEIN]: 1.3 , [Nutrient.TOTAL_CARBS]: 27.0 , [Nutrient.CHOLESTEROL]: 0 , [Nutrient.CALORIES]: 105 , [Nutrient.SUGAR]: 14 , [Nutrient.DIETARY_FIBER]: 3.1 , [Nutrient.POTASSIUM]: 422 , } } as FoodIntake; GoogleFit.saveFood(opt, (err, res) => { console .log(err, res); })

13. Retrieve Hydration

You need to add FITNESS_NUTRITION_WRITE scope to your authorization to work with hydration.

const opt = { startDate : '2020-01-05T00:00:17.971Z' , endDate = new Date ().toISOString() }; GoogleFit.getHydrationSamples(opt).then(res) => { console .log(res); });

Response:

[ { "addedBy" : "app_package_name" , "date" : "2020-02-01T00:00:00.000Z" , "waterConsumed" : "0.225" }, { "addedBy" : "app_package_name" , "date" : "2020-02-02T00:00:00.000Z" , "waterConsumed" : "0.325" }, ]

14. Save Hydration

This method can update hydration data. An app cannot update data inserted by other apps.

const hydrationArray = [ { date : Date .parse( '2020-02-01' ), waterConsumed : 0.225 , }, { date : Date .parse( '2020-02-02' ), waterConsumed : 0.325 , }, ]; GoogleFit.saveHydration(hydrationArray, (err, res) => { if (err) throw "Cant save data to the Google Fit" ; });

Delete Hydration

An app cannot delete data inserted by other apps. startDate and endDate MUST not be the same.

const options = { startDate : '2020-01-01T12:33:18.873Z' , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), }; GoogleFit.deleteHydration(options, (err, res) => { console .log(res); });

15. Retrieve Sleep

You need to add FITNESS_SLEEP_READ scope to your authorization to work with sleep.

const opt = { startDate : '2020-01-01T12:33:18.873Z' , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), }; GoogleFit.getSleepSamples(opt).then( ( res ) => { console .log(res) });

Response:

[ { 'addedBy' : 'com.google.android.apps.fitness' 'endDate' : '2020-11-03T07:47:00.000Z' , 'startDate' : '2020-11-03T07:33:59.160Z' , 'granularity' : [ { 'startDate' : { 'sleepStage' : 2 , 'endDate' : '2020-11-03T07:47:00.000Z' , 'startDate' : '2020-11-03T07:33:59.160Z' , } } ], }, { 'addedBy' : 'com.google.android.apps.fitness' , 'endDate' : '2020-11-02T17:41:00.000Z' , 'startDate' : '2020-11-02T10:41:00.000Z' , 'granularity' : [], }, ]

Save Sleep

You need to add FITNESS_SLEEP_READ and FITNESS_SLEEP_WRITE scope to your authorization to save sleep. To reduce the complexity of converting data type internally, startDate and endDate must be number in Epoch/Unix timestamp

Note: identifier must be a unique string Read https://developers.google.com/fit/sessions, https://developer.android.com/training/articles/user-data-ids for more infos.

const opts: SleepSample = { startDate : 1604052985000 , endDate : 1604063785000 , sessionName : "1604052985000-1604063785000:sleep-session" , identifier : "1604052985000-1604063785000:sleep-identifier" , description : "some description" , granularity : [ { startDate : 1604052985000 , endDate : 1604056585000 , sleepStage : 4 , }, { startDate : 1604056585000 , endDate : 1604060185000 , sleepStage : 5 , } ] } const result = await GoogleFit.saveSleep(opts); console .log(result);

16. Move Minutes:

Require Scopes.FITNESS_ACTIVITY_READ

const opt = { startDate : '2020-01-01T12:33:18.873Z' , endDate : new Date ().toISOString(), }; GoogleFit.getMoveMinutes(opt).then( ( res ) => { console .log(res) });

Response:

[ { "dataSourceId" : "derived:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.gms:aggregated" , "dataTypeName" : "com.google.active_minutes" , "duration" : 73 , "endDate" : 1622594700000 , "originDataSourceId" : "derived:com.google.step_count.delta:com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps" , "startDate" : 1622574300000 }, { "dataSourceId" : "derived:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.gms:aggregated" , "dataTypeName" : "com.google.active_minutes" , "duration" : 0 , "endDate" : 1622675040000 , "originDataSourceId" : "raw:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.apps.fitness:user_input" , "startDate" : 1622671440000 }, { "dataSourceId" : "derived:com.google.active_minutes:com.google.android.gms:aggregated" , "dataTypeName" : "com.google.active_minutes" , "duration" : 17 , "endDate" : 1622854200000 , "originDataSourceId" : "derived:com.google.step_count.delta:com.google.android.gms:estimated_steps" , "startDate" : 1622852220000 } ]

17. Workout [Experimental]:

Fields may be inconsistent and overwrite by Google Fit App, it could be bugs or some internal processes that we are not aware of.

That's why it's experimental. Use at your own risk.

List of ActivityType

List of Session Activities from official Doc

Add:

GoogleFit.saveWorkout({ startDate : startDate, endDate : endDate, sessionName : `session name` , identifier : `session: ${ Date .now()} - ${dataType} : ${startDate} - ${endDate} ` , activityType : ActivityType.Meditation, description : `some description` , calories : 233 , steps : 600 , intensity : 1 });

Deletion:

Warning: Deletion is an async actions, Oftentimes the deletion would not happen immediately.

await GoogleFit.deleteAllWorkout({ startDate : startDate, endDate : endDate, })

Get Workout:

This is complemental method to getActivitySamples() , For some unknown reasons, both were missing some data or have incorrect data.

Try to use both to create a full picture if neccessary

await GoogleFit.getWorkoutSession(actOptions)({ startDate : startDate, endDate : endDate, })

func session Id session name session identifier description duration intensity calories, steps. etc. getActivitySamples() ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ getWorkoutSession() ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ❌ ✔️

There is not such a update workout method if the workout exists in a session based on current investigation.

So if you want to do an update, you can try to do delete then create based on the old session timestamp

const options = { startDate : startDate, endDate : endDate, sessionName : `new session name` , identifier : `session: ${ Date .now()} - ${dataType} : ${startDate} - ${endDate} ` , activityType : ActivityType.Meditation, description : `new description` , ..... newData }; const del = await GoogleFit.deleteAllWorkout(options); if (del) { const result = await GoogleFit.saveWorkout(options); console .log(result) }

Other methods:

observeSteps(callback); unsubscribeListeners(); isAvailable(callback); isEnabled(callback); deleteWeight(options, callback); openFit(); saveHeight(options, callback); deleteHeight(options, callback); disconnect();

PLANS / TODO

code refactoring

optimization

Copyright (c) 2017-present, Stanislav Doskalenko doskalenko.s@gmail.com

Based on Asim Malik android source code, copyright (c) 2015, thanks mate!