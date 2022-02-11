This wrapper facilitates the use of the google drive api.
It doesn't provide any authorization mechanism, so another package has to be used. I use react-native-google-signin (thanks for the great work guys!).
npm i --save react-native-google-drive-api-wrapper
react-native link react-native-fs
react-native-fs is a package my code depends on and it needs linking.
This is the "entry point" of the wrapper. It contains only
static methods and fields.
import GDrive from "react-native-google-drive-api-wrapper";
GDrive.setAccessToken(accessToken);
or
GDrive.init();
const params = {
files: {
boundary: String // The boundary string for multipart file uploads. Default: "foo_bar_baz".
}
};
GDrive.init(params);
true if an access token has been supplied,
false otherwise.
GDrive.isInitialized() ? <some code> : <some other code>;
Creates a file using multipart upload. Returns the result of
fetch().
If
contents is a base64 string, set
isBase64 to
true.
const contents = "My text file contents";
// or
const contents = [10, 20, 30];
GDrive.files.createFileMultipart(
contents,
"corresponding mime type", {
parents: ["root"],
name: "My file"
},
isBase64);
Deletes the specified file returning the result of
fetch().
GDrive.files.delete(fileId);
Gets a file's metadata or a text-file's content by ID. By default the metadata is returned. Use
download() for binary files. For
queryParams see "Optional query parameters" here. If you want the content of a text-file and not its metadata add
alt: "media" to
queryParams.
const queryParams = { ... };
GDrive.files.get(fileId, queryParams);
Downloads the specified text or binary file.
For
downloadFileOptions see the description of
downloadFile() here. Please, bear in mind that
fromUrl is set automatically and any user supplied value will be overwritten.
The meaning of
queryParams is the same as in
get().
The function returns the result of
RNFS.downloadFile(downloadFileOptions).
GDrive.files.download(fileId, downloadFileOptions, queryParams);
Exports a google document, returning the result of
fetch().
GDrive.files.export(fileId, mimeType);
Gets the id of the first file with the specified metadata. The function returns a
Promise. It's rejected on failure and resolved to the file id or
undefined (if nothing is found) on success.
GDrive.files.getId(
name: String, // The name.
parents: [String], // The parents.
mimeType: String, // The mime type.
trashed: Boolean // Whether the file is trashed. Default: false
);
Lists or searches files returning the result of
fetch().
GDrive.files.list({q: "'root' in parents"});
Updates a file's metadata. returning the result of
fetch().
GDrive.files.update("file_id", {
removeParents: "o_parent_id",
addParents: "parent_id",
resource: {
modifiedTime: new Date(Date.now()).toISOString(),
},
})
Gets the id of the first folder with the specified
name and
parents, creating the folder if it doesn't exist. The function returns a
Promise that is rejected on failure and resolved to the folder id on success.
GDrive.files.safeCreateFolder({
name: "My folder",
parents: ["root"]
});
Creates a permission for the specified file returning the result of fetch().
GDrive.permissions.create(
fileId, {
emailAddress: 'example@gmail.com',
role: "reader",
type: "anyone"
}, {
emailMessage: `I shared a file with you.`,
});
Delete a permission returning the result of fetch().
GDrive.permissions.delete("fileId", "permissionId");
Gets information about the user, the user's Drive, and system capabilities returning the result of fetch().
GDrive.about.get({
fields: 'storageQuota'
});
|Version number
|Changes
|v1.2.0
GDrive.files.createFileMultipart() —
isBase64. Merge pull request #10 from duyluonglc/master. Thanks, duyluonglc!
|v1.1.1
GDrive.files.export() added.
|v1.0.1
|1. A critical bug with invalid imports fixed.
2.
client-side-common-utils deprecated; switched to
simple-common-utils.
|v1.0.0
|Initial release.
