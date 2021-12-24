openbase logo
react-native-google-cast

by react-native-google-cast
4.1.2 (see all)

React Native wrapper for the Google Cast SDK

Categories

Readme

react-native-google-cast

This library wraps the native Google Cast SDK for Android and iOS (and maybe web/Chrome in the future), providing a unified JavaScript interface.

It is written in TypeScript so types will always be up-to-date.

Version overview

RNGCReact NativePurpose
1.x🤷‍♂️Old version implemented for Google Cast SDK v2 with manual discoverability. Not maintained anymore.
3.x>=0.40Rewrite of the library for Google Cast SDK v3 with automatic session management. Only bug fixes will be merged.
4.x>=0.60Current version with a completely rewritten API, closely resembling native Android/iOS(/Chrome?) APIs. We highly recommend to use the latest version.

Documentation

https://react-native-google-cast.github.io/docs/getting-started/installation

Example

Refer to the example folder to find a React Native version of the CastVideos reference app.

Playground

Refer to the playground folder to find a sample app demonstrating the available APIs provided by the library.

Expo

As this library requires native dependencies that are not available in the default Expo bundle, you'll need to eject to bare workflow. That will enable you to continue using Expo for the parts of the app that don't need casting, and then test Cast-specific functionality in a standalone build.

Troubleshooting

See Troubleshooting in the docs.

Contribution

  1. Read CONTRIBUTING.md
  2. Fork the repo
  3. Implement your shiny new thing
  4. Demonstrate how to use it in the playground project
  5. Document the functionality in JSDoc and the docs
  6. Create a pull request

