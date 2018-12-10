Check if user has google play services installed + updated from React Native, Android only https://developers.google.com/android/reference/com/google/android/gms/common/GoogleApiAvailability.html
npm install --save react-native-google-api-availability-bridge
react-native link
Requires React Native >= 0.47
const GoogleAPIAvailability = require('react-native-google-api-availability-bridge');
GoogleAPIAvailability.checkGooglePlayServices((result) => {
if(result === 'update') {
GoogleAPIAvailability.promptGooglePlayUpdate(false);
}
});
<View>
<Text>Please update Google Play Services to view map</Text>
<TouchableHighlight onPress={() => GoogleAPIAvailability.openGooglePlayUpdate()}>
<Text>Update</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
|Method Name
|Arguments
|Notes
checkGooglePlayServices
result
|-Returns a promise with the Play Services status.
success everything is good,
failure if something goes wrong,
update if services are not on the latest version,
missing if services are missing,
invalid if they are not setup correctly,
disabled if services are disabled.
promptGooglePlayUpdate
allowUse
|-Brings a popup window prompting user to update their Play Services. -Accepts a boolean that can force quit the application if the user does not wish to update
openGooglePlayUpdate
|none
|-Opens Google Play Services in the Play Store application