react-native-google-api-availability-bridge

by UCSD
1.3.0 (see all)

React native bridge to Google availability api

Readme

React Native Google API Availability Bridge npm version

Check if user has google play services installed + updated from React Native, Android only https://developers.google.com/android/reference/com/google/android/gms/common/GoogleApiAvailability.html

Installation

npm install --save react-native-google-api-availability-bridge
react-native link

Requires React Native >= 0.47

Usage

const GoogleAPIAvailability = require('react-native-google-api-availability-bridge');

GoogleAPIAvailability.checkGooglePlayServices((result) => {
    if(result === 'update') {
        GoogleAPIAvailability.promptGooglePlayUpdate(false);
    }
});

<View>
    <Text>Please update Google Play Services to view map</Text>
    <TouchableHighlight onPress={() => GoogleAPIAvailability.openGooglePlayUpdate()}>
        <Text>Update</Text>
    </TouchableHighlight>
</View>

Methods

Method NameArgumentsNotes
checkGooglePlayServicesresult-Returns a promise with the Play Services status. success everything is good, failure if something goes wrong, update if services are not on the latest version, missing if services are missing, invalid if they are not setup correctly, disabled if services are disabled.
promptGooglePlayUpdateallowUse-Brings a popup window prompting user to update their Play Services. -Accepts a boolean that can force quit the application if the user does not wish to update
openGooglePlayUpdatenone-Opens Google Play Services in the Play Store application

TODO

  • Add Example App
  • Expose more API functions

