openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rng

react-native-globalize

by Josh Swan
4.5.1 (see all)

Internationalization (i18n) for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

247

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Globalize

Version Downloads Build Status Coverage License

React Native Globalize provides an easy-to-use and powerful solution for internationalization (i18n) in React Native apps.

Example

Using the useGlobalize() hook:

import { useGlobalize } from 'react-native-globalize';

export const HookExample = () => {
  const { formatCurrency } = useGlobalize();

  return (
    <Text>
      {formatCurrency(1000, 'USD', {
        maximumFractionDigits: 0,
        useGrouping: true,
      })}
    </Text>
  );
};

Using a Formatted component:

import { FormattedCurrency } from 'react-native-globalize';

export const ComponentExample = () => (
  <FormattedCurrency currencyCode="USD" maximumFractionDigits={0} useGrouping value={1000} />
);

Docs

Supported By

Disruptive Labs

License

 Copyright (c) 2015-2020 Josh Swan

 Licensed under the The MIT License (MIT) (the "License");
 you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
 You may obtain a copy of the License at

    https://raw.githubusercontent.com/joshswan/react-native-globalize/master/LICENSE

 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
 distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
 WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

 See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
 limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial