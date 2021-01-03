React Native Globalize provides an easy-to-use and powerful solution for internationalization (i18n) in React Native apps.
Using the
useGlobalize() hook:
import { useGlobalize } from 'react-native-globalize';
export const HookExample = () => {
const { formatCurrency } = useGlobalize();
return (
<Text>
{formatCurrency(1000, 'USD', {
maximumFractionDigits: 0,
useGrouping: true,
})}
</Text>
);
};
Using a
Formatted component:
import { FormattedCurrency } from 'react-native-globalize';
export const ComponentExample = () => (
<FormattedCurrency currencyCode="USD" maximumFractionDigits={0} useGrouping value={1000} />
);
