React Native Globalize

React Native Globalize provides an easy-to-use and powerful solution for internationalization (i18n) in React Native apps.

Example

Using the useGlobalize() hook:

import { useGlobalize } from 'react-native-globalize' ; export const HookExample = () => { const { formatCurrency } = useGlobalize(); return ( < Text > {formatCurrency(1000, 'USD', { maximumFractionDigits: 0, useGrouping: true, })} </ Text > ); };

Using a Formatted component:

import { FormattedCurrency } from 'react-native-globalize' ; export const ComponentExample = () => ( < FormattedCurrency currencyCode = "USD" maximumFractionDigits = {0} useGrouping value = {1000} /> );

