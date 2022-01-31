A
<ModelView> component for react-native, allowing you to
display and animate any Wavefront .OBJ 3D object. Realized with a native bridge to GLView for iOS and a native bridge to jPCT-AE for Android.
Main features:
Since React Native 0.60 and higher, autolinking makes the installation process much simpler.
$ yarn add react-native-gl-model-view
# Update your pods (iOS)
$ cd ios
$ pod install
Run
react-native link react-native-gl-model-view after which you should be able to use this library on iOS and Android.
$ yarn add react-native-gl-model-view
Afterwards add following lines to your Podfile:
pod 'React', :path => '../node_modules/react-native'
pod 'RNGLModelView', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-gl-model-view'
$ yarn add react-native-gl-model-view
Afterwards, add the following lines to the android/settings.gradle file:
include ':react-native-gl-model-view'
project(':react-native-gl-model-view').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-gl-model-view/android/app')
Finally, add the react-native-gl-model-view project as a dependency of the android/app/build.gradle file:
dependencies {
compile project(':react-native-gl-model-view')
...
}
To load a model on iOS, you need to put the file at the root of your Xcode project via the editor.
To load a model on Android, you need to place the model in the android/app/src/main/assets folder. Create a new folder if it doesn't exist yet.
import ModelView from 'react-native-gl-model-view';
<ModelView
model={{
uri: 'model.obj',
}}
texture={{
uri: 'texture.png',
}}
scale={0.01}
translateZ={-2}
rotateZ={270}
style={{flex: 1}}
/>
Make the
<ModelView>'s native props animatable by wrapping the Animated API around it:
import ModelView from 'react-native-gl-model-view';
import { Animated, Easing } from 'react-native';
const AnimatedModelView = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(ModelView);
As this usage of the Animated API is kinda hacky, you must call the private __makeNative() method on all
Animated.Values before using
Animated.multiply and such.
constructor() {
this.state = {
zoom: new Animated.Value(0),
// ...
};
Object.keys(this.state).forEach(key =>
this.state[key] instanceof Animated.Value &&
this.state[key].__makeNative()
);
}
Now you can apply all the Animated API magic to the
<AnimatedModelView>'s props.
render() {
<AnimatedModelView
...
animate={true}
translateZ={this.state.zoom}
/>
}
componentDidMount() {
Animated.timing(this.state.zoom, {
toValue: -2,
useNativeDriver: true,
duration: 2000,
easing: Easing.bounce
}).start();
}
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|model
|undefined
object
|filename or URL of the model as
uri
|texture
|undefined
object
|filename or URL of the texture as
uri
|tint
|{r: 1.0, g: 1.0, b: 1.0, a: 1.0}
object
|Tints the texture or set the color of the model if there is no texture
|animate
|false
bool
|Model re-renders each 1/60s when set to
true
|flipTexture
|false
bool
|The texture will be flipped vertically when set to
true
|scale
|1
number
|Scale all axes of the model by given factor (overwrites scale*)
|scaleX
|1
number
|Scale X axis by given factor
|scaleY
|1
number
|Scale Y axis by given factor
|scaleZ
|1
number
|Scale Z axis by given factor
|rotateX
|0
number
|Rotate around X axis by given degree
|rotateY
|0
number
|Rotate around Y axis by given degree
|rotateZ
|0
number
|Rotate around Z axis by given degree
|translateX
|0
number
|Translate X position by given points
|translateY
|0
number
|Translate Y position by given points
|translateZ
|0
number
|Translate Z position by given points
Check out the example project:
To install the dependencies, switch into the
example folder and set it up as following:
$ yarn
To build and run the app, set it up as following:
$ cd ios
$ pod install
$ cd ..
$ react-native run-ios
$ react-native run-android
Copyright (c) 2019 Michael Straßburger Copyright (c) 2019 The react-native-gl-model-view authors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.