rng

react-native-gl-model-view

by Michael Straßburger
1.6.0

📺 Display and animate textured Wavefront .OBJ 3D models with 60fps - native bridge to GLView (iOS) and jPCT-AE (Android)

Overview

120

GitHub Stars

341

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

7

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Native 3D

Average Rating

4.5/52
Readme

react-native-gl-model-view

npm version license

A <ModelView> component for react-native, allowing you to display and animate any Wavefront .OBJ 3D object. Realized with a native bridge to GLView for iOS and a native bridge to jPCT-AE for Android.

Main features:

Getting started

Since React Native 0.60 and higher, autolinking makes the installation process much simpler.

$ yarn add react-native-gl-model-view

# Update your pods (iOS)
$ cd ios
$ pod install

Run react-native link react-native-gl-model-view after which you should be able to use this library on iOS and Android.

iOS Manual installation

$ yarn add react-native-gl-model-view

Afterwards add following lines to your Podfile:

pod 'React', :path => '../node_modules/react-native'
pod 'RNGLModelView', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-gl-model-view'

Android Manual installation

$ yarn add react-native-gl-model-view

Afterwards, add the following lines to the android/settings.gradle file:

include ':react-native-gl-model-view'
project(':react-native-gl-model-view').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-gl-model-view/android/app')

Finally, add the react-native-gl-model-view project as a dependency of the android/app/build.gradle file:

dependencies {
    compile project(':react-native-gl-model-view')
    ...
}

Usage

Model and texture loading

iOS

To load a model on iOS, you need to put the file at the root of your Xcode project via the editor.

Android

To load a model on Android, you need to place the model in the android/app/src/main/assets folder. Create a new folder if it doesn't exist yet.

Static

import ModelView from 'react-native-gl-model-view';

<ModelView
    model={{
      uri: 'model.obj',
    }}
    texture={{
      uri: 'texture.png',
    }}

    scale={0.01}

    translateZ={-2}
    rotateZ={270}

    style={{flex: 1}}
/>

Animated

Make the <ModelView>'s native props animatable by wrapping the Animated API around it:

import ModelView from 'react-native-gl-model-view';
import { Animated, Easing } from 'react-native';

const AnimatedModelView = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(ModelView);

As this usage of the Animated API is kinda hacky, you must call the private __makeNative() method on all Animated.Values before using Animated.multiply and such.

constructor() {
    this.state = {
        zoom: new Animated.Value(0),
        // ...
    };
    Object.keys(this.state).forEach(key =>
        this.state[key] instanceof Animated.Value &&
        this.state[key].__makeNative()
    );
}

Now you can apply all the Animated API magic to the <AnimatedModelView>'s props.

render() {
    <AnimatedModelView
        ...
        animate={true}
        translateZ={this.state.zoom}
    />
}
componentDidMount() {
    Animated.timing(this.state.zoom, {
        toValue: -2,
        useNativeDriver: true,
        duration: 2000,
        easing: Easing.bounce
    }).start();
}

Properties

PropDefaultTypeDescription
modelundefinedobjectfilename or URL of the model as uri
textureundefinedobjectfilename or URL of the texture as uri
tint{r: 1.0, g: 1.0, b: 1.0, a: 1.0}objectTints the texture or set the color of the model if there is no texture
animatefalseboolModel re-renders each 1/60s when set to true
flipTexturefalseboolThe texture will be flipped vertically when set to true
scale1numberScale all axes of the model by given factor (overwrites scale*)
scaleX1numberScale X axis by given factor
scaleY1numberScale Y axis by given factor
scaleZ1numberScale Z axis by given factor
rotateX0numberRotate around X axis by given degree
rotateY0numberRotate around Y axis by given degree
rotateZ0numberRotate around Z axis by given degree
translateX0numberTranslate X position by given points
translateY0numberTranslate Y position by given points
translateZ0numberTranslate Z position by given points

Examples

Check out the example project:

To install the dependencies, switch into the example folder and set it up as following:

$ yarn

To build and run the app, set it up as following:

iOS

$ cd ios
$ pod install
$ cd ..
$ react-native run-ios

Android

$ react-native run-android

Special thanks

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2019 Michael Straßburger Copyright (c) 2019 The react-native-gl-model-view authors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

