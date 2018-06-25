openbase logo
rng

react-native-gifted-listview

by Farid Safi
0.0.15 (see all)

✌️ ListView with pull-to-refresh and infinite scrolling for Android and iOS React-Native apps

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Infinite Scroll

Reviews

Reviews

Readme

Gifted ListView

A ListView with pull-to-refresh, infinite scrolling and more for Android and iOS React-Native apps

Changelog

0.0.13

  • Use RefreshControl instead of own implementation for pull-to-refresh (PR @SpaceK33z)

Simple example

var React = require('react-native');
var {
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
  TouchableHighlight
} = React;

var GiftedListView = require('react-native-gifted-listview');

var Example = React.createClass({

  /**
   * Will be called when refreshing
   * Should be replaced by your own logic
   * @param {number} page Requested page to fetch
   * @param {function} callback Should pass the rows
   * @param {object} options Inform if first load
   */
  _onFetch(page = 1, callback, options) {
    setTimeout(() => {
      var rows = ['row '+((page - 1) * 3 + 1), 'row '+((page - 1) * 3 + 2), 'row '+((page - 1) * 3 + 3)];
      if (page === 3) {
        callback(rows, {
          allLoaded: true, // the end of the list is reached
        });
      } else {
        callback(rows);
      }
    }, 1000); // simulating network fetching
  },


  /**
   * When a row is touched
   * @param {object} rowData Row data
   */
  _onPress(rowData) {
    console.log(rowData+' pressed');
  },

  /**
   * Render a row
   * @param {object} rowData Row data
   */
  _renderRowView(rowData) {
    return (
      <TouchableHighlight
        style={styles.row}
        underlayColor='#c8c7cc'
        onPress={() => this._onPress(rowData)}
      >
        <Text>{rowData}</Text>
      </TouchableHighlight>
    );
  },

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <View style={styles.navBar} />
        <GiftedListView
          rowView={this._renderRowView}
          onFetch={this._onFetch}
          firstLoader={true} // display a loader for the first fetching
          pagination={true} // enable infinite scrolling using touch to load more
          refreshable={true} // enable pull-to-refresh for iOS and touch-to-refresh for Android
          withSections={false} // enable sections
          customStyles={{
            paginationView: {
              backgroundColor: '#eee',
            },
          }}

          refreshableTintColor="blue"
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
});

var styles = {
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    backgroundColor: '#FFF',
  },
  navBar: {
    height: 64,
    backgroundColor: '#CCC'
  },
  row: {
    padding: 10,
    height: 44,
  },
};

Advanced example

See GiftedListViewExample/example_advanced.js

Installation

npm install react-native-gifted-listview --save

Features

  • Pull-to-refresh in iOS
  • Touch-to-refresh in Android
  • Infinite scrolling using touch to load more
  • Loader for first display
  • Default view when no content to display
  • Customizable (see advanced example)
  • Support for section header
  • Pull-to-refresh in Android

License

MIT

Feel free to ask me questions on Twitter @FaridSafi !

