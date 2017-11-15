openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rng

react-native-gifted-form

by Farid Safi
0.1.1 (see all)

📝 « One React-Native form component to rule them all »

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Forms

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gifted Form

npm downloads npm version Latest GitHub tag

Form component for React Native.

screenshot

Example

var { GiftedForm, GiftedFormManager } = require('react-native-gifted-form');

var FormComponent = createReactClass({
  render() {
    return (
      <GiftedForm
        formName='signupForm' // GiftedForm instances that use the same name will also share the same states
        openModal={(route) => {
          navigator.push(route); // The ModalWidget will be opened using this method. Tested with ExNavigator
        }}
        clearOnClose={false} // delete the values of the form when unmounted
        defaults={{
          /*
          username: 'Farid',
          'gender{M}': true,
          password: 'abcdefg',
          country: 'FR',
          birthday: new Date(((new Date()).getFullYear() - 18)+''),
          */
        }}
        validators={{
          fullName: {
            title: 'Full name',
            validate: [{
              validator: 'isLength',
              arguments: [1, 23],
              message: '{TITLE} must be between {ARGS[0]} and {ARGS[1]} characters'
            }]
          },
          username: {
            title: 'Username',
            validate: [{
              validator: 'isLength',
              arguments: [3, 16],
              message: '{TITLE} must be between {ARGS[0]} and {ARGS[1]} characters'
            },{
              validator: 'matches',
              arguments: /^[a-zA-Z0-9]*$/,
              message: '{TITLE} can contains only alphanumeric characters'
            }]
          },
          password: {
            title: 'Password',
            validate: [{
              validator: 'isLength',
              arguments: [6, 16],
              message: '{TITLE} must be between {ARGS[0]} and {ARGS[1]} characters'
            }]
          },
          emailAddress: {
            title: 'Email address',
            validate: [{
              validator: 'isLength',
              arguments: [6, 255],
            },{
              validator: 'isEmail',
            }]
          },
          bio: {
            title: 'Biography',
            validate: [{
              validator: 'isLength',
              arguments: [0, 512],
              message: '{TITLE} must be between {ARGS[0]} and {ARGS[1]} characters'
            }]
          },
          gender: {
            title: 'Gender',
            validate: [{
              validator: (...args) => {
                if (args[0] === undefined) {
                  return false;
                }
                return true;
              },
              message: '{TITLE} is required',
            }]
          },
          birthday: {
            title: 'Birthday',
            validate: [{
              validator: 'isBefore',
              arguments: [moment().utc().subtract(18, 'years').format('YYYY-MM-DD')],
              message: 'You must be at least 18 years old'
            }, {
              validator: 'isAfter',
              arguments: [moment().utc().subtract(100, 'years').format('YYYY-MM-DD')],
              message: '{TITLE} is not valid'
            }]
          },
          country: {
            title: 'Country',
            validate: [{
              validator: 'isLength',
              arguments: [2],
              message: '{TITLE} is required'
            }]
          },
        }}
      >
        <GiftedForm.SeparatorWidget />

        <GiftedForm.TextInputWidget
          name='fullName' // mandatory
          title='Full name'
          image={require('../../assets/icons/color/user.png')}
          placeholder='Marco Polo'
          clearButtonMode='while-editing'
        />

        <GiftedForm.TextInputWidget
          name='username'
          title='Username'
          image={require('../../assets/icons/color/contact_card.png')}
          placeholder='MarcoPolo'
          clearButtonMode='while-editing'
          onTextInputFocus={(currentText = '') => {
            if (!currentText) {
              let fullName = GiftedFormManager.getValue('signupForm', 'fullName');
              if (fullName) {
                return fullName.replace(/[^a-zA-Z0-9-_]/g, '');
              }
            }
            return currentText;
          }}
        />

        <GiftedForm.TextInputWidget
          name='password' // mandatory
          title='Password'
          placeholder='******'
          clearButtonMode='while-editing'
          secureTextEntry={true}
          image={require('../../assets/icons/color/lock.png')}
        />

        <GiftedForm.TextInputWidget
          name='emailAddress' // mandatory
          title='Email address'
          placeholder='example@nomads.ly'
          keyboardType='email-address'
          clearButtonMode='while-editing'
          image={require('../../assets/icons/color/email.png')}
        />

        <GiftedForm.SeparatorWidget />

        <GiftedForm.ModalWidget
          title='Gender'
          displayValue='gender'
          image={require('../../assets/icons/color/gender.png')}
        >
          <GiftedForm.SeparatorWidget />

          <GiftedForm.SelectWidget name='gender' title='Gender' multiple={false}>
            <GiftedForm.OptionWidget image={require('../../assets/icons/color/female.png')} title='Female' value='F'/>
            <GiftedForm.OptionWidget image={require('../../assets/icons/color/male.png')} title='Male' value='M'/>
          </GiftedForm.SelectWidget>
        </GiftedForm.ModalWidget>

        <GiftedForm.ModalWidget
          title='Birthday'
          displayValue='birthday'
          image={require('../../assets/icons/color/birthday.png')}
          scrollEnabled={false}
        >
          <GiftedForm.SeparatorWidget/>

          <GiftedForm.DatePickerIOSWidget
            name='birthday'
            mode='date'
            getDefaultDate={() => {
              return new Date(((new Date()).getFullYear() - 18)+'');
            }}
          />
        </GiftedForm.ModalWidget>

        <GiftedForm.ModalWidget
          title='Country'
          displayValue='country'
          image={require('../../assets/icons/color/passport.png')}
          scrollEnabled={false}
        >
          <GiftedForm.SelectCountryWidget
            code='alpha2'
            name='country'
            title='Country'
            autoFocus={true}
          />
        </GiftedForm.ModalWidget>

        <GiftedForm.ModalWidget
          title='Biography'
          displayValue='bio'
          image={require('../../assets/icons/color/book.png')}
          scrollEnabled={true} // true by default
        >
          <GiftedForm.SeparatorWidget/>

          <GiftedForm.TextAreaWidget
            name='bio'
            autoFocus={true}
            placeholder='Something interesting about yourself'
          />
        </GiftedForm.ModalWidget>

        <GiftedForm.ErrorsWidget/>

        <GiftedForm.SubmitWidget
          title='Sign up'
          widgetStyles={{
            submitButton: {
              backgroundColor: themes.mainColor,
            }
          }}
          onSubmit={(isValid, values, validationResults, postSubmit = null, modalNavigator = null) => {
            if (isValid === true) {
              // prepare object
              values.gender = values.gender[0];
              values.birthday = moment(values.birthday).format('YYYY-MM-DD');

              /* Implement the request to your server using values variable
              ** then you can do:
              ** postSubmit(); // disable the loader
              ** postSubmit(['An error occurred, please try again']); // disable the loader and display an error message
              ** postSubmit(['Username already taken', 'Email already taken']); // disable the loader and display an error message
              ** GiftedFormManager.reset('signupForm'); // clear the states of the form manually. 'signupForm' is the formName used
              */
            }
          }}
        />

        <GiftedForm.NoticeWidget
          title='By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policity.'
        />

        <GiftedForm.HiddenWidget name='tos' value={true} />
      </GiftedForm>
    );
  }
});

Storing form's state elsewhere (could be used with Redux) - Beta feature

Pass value prop to your widgets and onValueChange to your GiftedForm to store your state outside of GiftedFormManager's store.

IMPORTANT: currently only TextInputWidget and HiddenWidget support this feature. PR's are welcome for the other widgets ;)

import React, { AppRegistry, Component } from 'react-native'
import { GiftedForm, GiftedFormManager } from 'react-native-gifted-form'

class Form extends Component {
  constructor(props, context) {
    super(props, context)
    this.state = {
      form: {
        fullName: 'Marco Polo',
        tos: false,
      }
    }
  }

  handleValueChange(values) {
    console.log('handleValueChange', values)
    this.setState({ form: values })
  }

  render() {
    const { fullName, tos, gender } = this.state.form
    console.log('render', this.state.form)
    return (
      <GiftedForm
        formName='signupForm'
        openModal={(route) => { this.props.navigator.push(route) }}
        onValueChange={this.handleValueChange.bind(this)}
      >
        <GiftedForm.TextInputWidget
          name='fullName'
          title='Full name'
          placeholder='Marco Polo'
          clearButtonMode='while-editing'
          value={fullName}
        />
        <GiftedForm.HiddenWidget name='tos' value={tos} />
      </GiftedForm>
    )
  }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('Form', () => Form)

Installation

npm install react-native-gifted-form --save
# OR
yarn add react-native-gifted-form

Available widgets

  • TextInputWidget - A text input
  • TextAreaWidget - A text area
  • GooglePlacesWidget - A Google Places picker based on react-native-google-places-autocomplete
  • ModalWidget - A route opener for nested forms
  • GroupWidget - A widgets container with a title
  • HiddenWidget - A non-displayed widget. The value will be passed to SubmitWidget
  • LoadingWidget - A loader
  • RowWidget - A touchable row with title/image
  • RowValueWidget - A touchable row with title/image and a value
  • SelectCountryWidget - A country picker. Flags made by www.IconDrawer.com
  • SelectWidget - A select menu
  • SeparatorWidget - A 10px widgets separator
  • SubmitWidget - A submit button that trigger form validators and error displaying
  • SwitchWidget - A switch
  • DatePickerIOSWidget - Date picker for iOS
  • NoticeWidget - A notice information - PR wanted for onPress handler

See the widget sources for full props details.

Custom widgets

Widgets must implement the mixin GiftedForm.WidgetMixin. See TextAreaWidget for a good example.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! The author is very busy at the moment but there are also some contributors who are also helping out.

License

MIT

Feel free to ask me questions on Twitter @FaridSafi!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

fie
fielderA field-first form library for React and React Native
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
326
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tfn
tcomb-form-nativeForms library for react-native
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-paper-form-builderReact Native Paper Form Builder with inbuilt Validation, dropdown, autocomplete, checkbox, switch and radio inputs.
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
315
rc-formReact High Order Form Component(web & react-native)
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
168K
react-native-formikSet of helpers to make form awesome with React Native and Formik
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
3K
rnf
react-native-formA simple react-native component to wrap your form fields and get their values with just one single method.
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
854
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial