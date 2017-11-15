Gifted Form

Form component for React Native.

Example

var { GiftedForm, GiftedFormManager } = require ( 'react-native-gifted-form' ); var FormComponent = createReactClass({ render() { return ( <GiftedForm formName='signupForm' // GiftedForm instances that use the same name will also share the same states openModal={(route) => { navigator.push(route); // The ModalWidget will be opened using this method. Tested with ExNavigator }} clearOnClose={false} // delete the values of the form when unmounted defaults={{ /* username: 'Farid', 'gender{M}': true, password: 'abcdefg', country: 'FR', birthday: new Date(((new Date()).getFullYear() - 18)+''), */ }} validators={{ fullName: { title: 'Full name', validate: [{ validator: 'isLength', arguments: [1, 23], message: '{TITLE} must be between {ARGS[0]} and {ARGS[1]} characters' }] }, username: { title: 'Username', validate: [{ validator: 'isLength', arguments: [3, 16], message: '{TITLE} must be between {ARGS[0]} and {ARGS[1]} characters' },{ validator: 'matches', arguments: /^[a-zA-Z0-9]*$/, message: '{TITLE} can contains only alphanumeric characters' }] }, password: { title: 'Password', validate: [{ validator: 'isLength', arguments: [6, 16], message: '{TITLE} must be between {ARGS[0]} and {ARGS[1]} characters' }] }, emailAddress: { title: 'Email address', validate: [{ validator: 'isLength', arguments: [6, 255], },{ validator: 'isEmail', }] }, bio: { title: 'Biography', validate: [{ validator: 'isLength', arguments: [0, 512], message: '{TITLE} must be between {ARGS[0]} and {ARGS[1]} characters' }] }, gender: { title: 'Gender', validate: [{ validator: (...args) => { if (args[0] === undefined) { return false; } return true; }, message: '{TITLE} is required', }] }, birthday: { title: 'Birthday', validate: [{ validator: 'isBefore', arguments: [moment().utc().subtract(18, 'years').format('YYYY-MM-DD')], message: 'You must be at least 18 years old' }, { validator: 'isAfter', arguments: [moment().utc().subtract(100, 'years').format('YYYY-MM-DD')], message: '{TITLE} is not valid' }] }, country: { title: 'Country', validate: [{ validator: 'isLength', arguments: [2], message: '{TITLE} is required' }] }, }} > <GiftedForm.SeparatorWidget /> <GiftedForm.TextInputWidget name='fullName' // mandatory title='Full name' image={require('../../assets/icons/color/user.png')} placeholder='Marco Polo' clearButtonMode='while-editing' /> <GiftedForm.TextInputWidget name='username' title='Username' image={require('../../assets/icons/color/contact_card.png')} placeholder='MarcoPolo' clearButtonMode='while-editing' onTextInputFocus={(currentText = '') => { if (!currentText) { let fullName = GiftedFormManager.getValue('signupForm', 'fullName'); if (fullName) { return fullName.replace(/[^a-zA-Z0-9-_]/g, ''); } } return currentText; }} /> <GiftedForm.TextInputWidget name='password' // mandatory title='Password' placeholder='******' clearButtonMode='while-editing' secureTextEntry={true} image={require('../../assets/icons/color/lock.png')} /> <GiftedForm.TextInputWidget name='emailAddress' // mandatory title='Email address' placeholder='example@nomads.ly' keyboardType='email-address' clearButtonMode='while-editing' image={require('../../assets/icons/color/email.png')} /> <GiftedForm.SeparatorWidget /> <GiftedForm.ModalWidget title='Gender' displayValue='gender' image={require('../../assets/icons/color/gender.png')} > <GiftedForm.SeparatorWidget /> <GiftedForm.SelectWidget name='gender' title='Gender' multiple={false}> <GiftedForm.OptionWidget image={require('../../assets/icons/color/female.png')} title='Female' value='F'/> <GiftedForm.OptionWidget image={require('../../assets/icons/color/male.png')} title='Male' value='M'/> </GiftedForm.SelectWidget> </GiftedForm.ModalWidget> <GiftedForm.ModalWidget title='Birthday' displayValue='birthday' image={require('../../assets/icons/color/birthday.png')} scrollEnabled={false} > <GiftedForm.SeparatorWidget/> <GiftedForm.DatePickerIOSWidget name='birthday' mode='date' getDefaultDate={() => { return new Date(((new Date()).getFullYear() - 18)+''); }} /> </GiftedForm.ModalWidget> <GiftedForm.ModalWidget title='Country' displayValue='country' image={require('../../assets/icons/color/passport.png')} scrollEnabled={false} > <GiftedForm.SelectCountryWidget code='alpha2' name='country' title='Country' autoFocus={true} /> </GiftedForm.ModalWidget> <GiftedForm.ModalWidget title='Biography' displayValue='bio' image={require('../../assets/icons/color/book.png')} scrollEnabled={true} // true by default > <GiftedForm.SeparatorWidget/> <GiftedForm.TextAreaWidget name='bio' autoFocus={true} placeholder='Something interesting about yourself' /> </GiftedForm.ModalWidget> <GiftedForm.ErrorsWidget/> <GiftedForm.SubmitWidget title='Sign up' widgetStyles={{ submitButton: { backgroundColor: themes.mainColor, } }} onSubmit={(isValid, values, validationResults, postSubmit = null, modalNavigator = null) => { if (isValid === true) { // prepare object values.gender = values.gender[0]; values.birthday = moment(values.birthday).format('YYYY-MM-DD'); /* Implement the request to your server using values variable ** then you can do: ** postSubmit(); // disable the loader ** postSubmit(['An error occurred, please try again']); // disable the loader and display an error message ** postSubmit(['Username already taken', 'Email already taken']); // disable the loader and display an error message ** GiftedFormManager.reset('signupForm'); // clear the states of the form manually. 'signupForm' is the formName used */ } }} /> <GiftedForm.NoticeWidget title='By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policity.' /> <GiftedForm.HiddenWidget name='tos' value={true} /> </GiftedForm> ); } });

Storing form's state elsewhere (could be used with Redux) - Beta feature

Pass value prop to your widgets and onValueChange to your GiftedForm to store your state outside of GiftedFormManager's store.

IMPORTANT: currently only TextInputWidget and HiddenWidget support this feature. PR's are welcome for the other widgets ;)

import React, { AppRegistry, Component } from 'react-native' import { GiftedForm, GiftedFormManager } from 'react-native-gifted-form' class Form extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context) this .state = { form : { fullName : 'Marco Polo' , tos : false , } } } handleValueChange(values) { console .log( 'handleValueChange' , values) this .setState({ form : values }) } render() { const { fullName, tos, gender } = this .state.form console .log( 'render' , this .state.form) return ( <GiftedForm formName='signupForm' openModal={(route) => { this.props.navigator.push(route) }} onValueChange={this.handleValueChange.bind(this)} > <GiftedForm.TextInputWidget name='fullName' title='Full name' placeholder='Marco Polo' clearButtonMode='while-editing' value={fullName} /> <GiftedForm.HiddenWidget name='tos' value={tos} /> </GiftedForm> ) } } AppRegistry.registerComponent('Form', () => Form)

Installation

npm install react-native-gifted-form --save OR yarn add react-native-gifted-form

Available widgets

TextInputWidget - A text input

TextAreaWidget - A text area

GooglePlacesWidget - A Google Places picker based on react-native-google-places-autocomplete

ModalWidget - A route opener for nested forms

GroupWidget - A widgets container with a title

HiddenWidget - A non-displayed widget. The value will be passed to SubmitWidget

LoadingWidget - A loader

RowWidget - A touchable row with title/image

RowValueWidget - A touchable row with title/image and a value

SelectCountryWidget - A country picker. Flags made by www.IconDrawer.com

SelectWidget - A select menu

SeparatorWidget - A 10px widgets separator

SubmitWidget - A submit button that trigger form validators and error displaying

SwitchWidget - A switch

DatePickerIOSWidget - Date picker for iOS

NoticeWidget - A notice information - PR wanted for onPress handler

See the widget sources for full props details.

Custom widgets

Widgets must implement the mixin GiftedForm.WidgetMixin . See TextAreaWidget for a good example.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! The author is very busy at the moment but there are also some contributors who are also helping out.

License

MIT

Feel free to ask me questions on Twitter @FaridSafi!