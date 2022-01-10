The most complete chat UI for React Native & Web
react-native-webable (since 0.10.0) web configuration
0.2.x for RN
>= 0.44.0
0.1.x for RN
>= 0.40.0
0.0.10 for RN
< 0.40.0
npm install react-native-gifted-chat --save
yarn add react-native-gifted-chat
0.11.0.
video but you need to provide
renderMessageVideo prop.
import React, { useState, useCallback, useEffect } from 'react'
import { GiftedChat } from 'react-native-gifted-chat'
export function Example() {
const [messages, setMessages] = useState([]);
useEffect(() => {
setMessages([
{
_id: 1,
text: 'Hello developer',
createdAt: new Date(),
user: {
_id: 2,
name: 'React Native',
avatar: 'https://placeimg.com/140/140/any',
},
},
])
}, [])
const onSend = useCallback((messages = []) => {
setMessages(previousMessages => GiftedChat.append(previousMessages, messages))
}, [])
return (
<GiftedChat
messages={messages}
onSend={messages => onSend(messages)}
user={{
_id: 1,
}}
/>
)
}
See
App.tsx for a working demo!
See the files in
example-slack-message for an example of how to override the default UI to make something that looks more like Slack -- with usernames displayed and all messages on the left.
e.g. Chat Message
export interface IMessage {
_id: string | number
text: string
createdAt: Date | number
user: User
image?: string
video?: string
audio?: string
system?: boolean
sent?: boolean
received?: boolean
pending?: boolean
quickReplies?: QuickReplies
}
{
_id: 1,
text: 'My message',
createdAt: new Date(Date.UTC(2016, 5, 11, 17, 20, 0)),
user: {
_id: 2,
name: 'React Native',
avatar: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
},
image: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
// You can also add a video prop:
video: 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/ElephantsDream.mp4',
// Mark the message as sent, using one tick
sent: true,
// Mark the message as received, using two tick
received: true,
// Mark the message as pending with a clock loader
pending: true,
// Any additional custom parameters are passed through
}
e.g. System Message
{
_id: 1,
text: 'This is a system message',
createdAt: new Date(Date.UTC(2016, 5, 11, 17, 20, 0)),
system: true,
// Any additional custom parameters are passed through
}
e.g. Chat Message with Quick Reply options
See PR #1211
interface Reply {
title: string
value: string
messageId?: any
}
interface QuickReplies {
type: 'radio' | 'checkbox'
values: Reply[]
keepIt?: boolean
}
{
_id: 1,
text: 'This is a quick reply. Do you love Gifted Chat? (radio) KEEP IT',
createdAt: new Date(),
quickReplies: {
type: 'radio', // or 'checkbox',
keepIt: true,
values: [
{
title: '😋 Yes',
value: 'yes',
},
{
title: '📷 Yes, let me show you with a picture!',
value: 'yes_picture',
},
{
title: '😞 Nope. What?',
value: 'no',
},
],
},
user: {
_id: 2,
name: 'React Native',
},
},
{
_id: 2,
text: 'This is a quick reply. Do you love Gifted Chat? (checkbox)',
createdAt: new Date(),
quickReplies: {
type: 'checkbox', // or 'radio',
values: [
{
title: 'Yes',
value: 'yes',
},
{
title: 'Yes, let me show you with a picture!',
value: 'yes_picture',
},
{
title: 'Nope. What?',
value: 'no',
},
],
},
user: {
_id: 2,
name: 'React Native',
},
}
messages (Array) - Messages to display
isTyping (Bool) - Typing Indicator state; default
false. If you use
renderFooter it will override this.
text (String) - Input text; default is
undefined, but if specified, it will override GiftedChat's internal state (e.g. for redux; see notes below)
placeholder (String) - Placeholder when
text is empty; default is
'Type a message...'
messageIdGenerator (Function) - Generate an id for new messages. Defaults to UUID v4, generated by uuid
user (Object) - User sending the messages:
{ _id, name, avatar }
onSend (Function) - Callback when sending a message
alwaysShowSend (Bool) - Always show send button in input text composer; default
false, show only when text input is not empty
locale (String) - Locale to localize the dates. You need first to import the locale you need (ie.
require('dayjs/locale/de') or
import 'dayjs/locale/fr')
timeFormat (String) - Format to use for rendering times; default is
'LT'
dateFormat (String) - Format to use for rendering dates; default is
'll'
loadEarlier (Bool) - Enables the "load earlier messages" button, required for
infiniteScroll
isKeyboardInternallyHandled (Bool) - Determine whether to handle keyboard awareness inside the plugin. If you have your own keyboard handling outside the plugin set this to false; default is
true
onLoadEarlier (Function) - Callback when loading earlier messages
isLoadingEarlier (Bool) - Display an
ActivityIndicator when loading earlier messages
renderLoading (Function) - Render a loading view when initializing
renderLoadEarlier (Function) - Custom "Load earlier messages" button
renderAvatar (Function) - Custom message avatar; set to
null to not render any avatar for the message
showUserAvatar (Bool) - Whether to render an avatar for the current user; default is
false, only show avatars for other users
showAvatarForEveryMessage (Bool) - When false, avatars will only be displayed when a consecutive message is from the same user on the same day; default is
false
onPressAvatar (Function(
user)) - Callback when a message avatar is tapped
onLongPressAvatar (Function(
user)) - Callback when a message avatar is long-pressed
renderAvatarOnTop (Bool) - Render the message avatar at the top of consecutive messages, rather than the bottom; default is
false
renderBubble (Function) - Custom message bubble
renderTicks (Function(
message)) - Custom ticks indicator to display message status
renderSystemMessage (Function) - Custom system message
onPress (Function(
context,
message)) - Callback when a message bubble is pressed
onLongPress (Function(
context,
message)) - Callback when a message bubble is long-pressed; default is to show an ActionSheet with "Copy Text" (see example using
showActionSheetWithOptions())
inverted (Bool) - Reverses display order of
messages; default is
true
renderUsernameOnMessage (Bool) - Indicate whether to show the user's username inside the message bubble; default is
false
renderMessage (Function) - Custom message container
renderMessageText (Function) - Custom message text
renderMessageImage (Function) - Custom message image
renderMessageVideo (Function) - Custom message video
imageProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the
<Image> component created by the default
renderMessageImage
videoProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the video component created by the required
renderMessageVideo
lightboxProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the
MessageImage's Lightbox
isCustomViewBottom (Bool) - Determine whether renderCustomView is displayed before or after the text, image and video views; default is
false
renderCustomView (Function) - Custom view inside the bubble
renderDay (Function) - Custom day above a message
renderTime (Function) - Custom time inside a message
renderFooter (Function) - Custom footer component on the ListView, e.g.
'User is typing...'; see App.tsx for an example. Overrides default typing indicator that triggers when
isTyping is true.
renderChatEmpty (Function) - Custom component to render in the ListView when messages are empty
renderChatFooter (Function) - Custom component to render below the MessageContainer (separate from the ListView)
renderInputToolbar (Function) - Custom message composer container
renderComposer (Function) - Custom text input message composer
renderActions (Function) - Custom action button on the left of the message composer
renderSend (Function) - Custom send button; you can pass children to the original
Send component quite easily, for example, to use a custom icon (example)
renderAccessory (Function) - Custom second line of actions below the message composer
onPressActionButton (Function) - Callback when the Action button is pressed (if set, the default
actionSheet will not be used)
bottomOffset (Integer) - Distance of the chat from the bottom of the screen (e.g. useful if you display a tab bar)
minInputToolbarHeight (Integer) - Minimum height of the input toolbar; default is
44
listViewProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the messages
<ListView>; some props can't be overridden, see the code in
MessageContainer.render() for details
textInputProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the
<TextInput>
textInputStyle (Object) - Custom style to be passed to the
<TextInput>
multiline (Bool) - Indicates whether to allow the
<TextInput> to be multiple lines or not; default
true.
keyboardShouldPersistTaps (Enum) - Determines whether the keyboard should stay visible after a tap; see
<ScrollView> docs
onInputTextChanged (Function) - Callback when the input text changes
maxInputLength (Integer) - Max message composer TextInput length
parsePatterns (Function) - Custom parse patterns for react-native-parsed-text used to linking message content (like URLs and phone numbers), e.g.:
<GiftedChat
parsePatterns={(linkStyle) => [
{ type: 'phone', style: linkStyle, onPress: this.onPressPhoneNumber },
{ pattern: /#(\w+)/, style: { ...linkStyle, styles.hashtag }, onPress: this.onPressHashtag },
]}
/>
extraData (Object) - Extra props for re-rendering FlatList on demand. This will be useful for rendering footer etc.
minComposerHeight (Object) - Custom min-height of the composer.
maxComposerHeight (Object) - Custom max height of the composer.
scrollToBottom (Bool) - Enables the scroll to bottom Component (Default is false)
scrollToBottomComponent (Function) - Custom Scroll To Bottom Component container
scrollToBottomOffset (Integer) - Custom Height Offset upon which to begin showing Scroll To Bottom Component (Default is 200)
scrollToBottomStyle (Object) - Custom style for Bottom Component container
alignTop (Boolean) Controls whether or not the message bubbles appear at the top of the chat (Default is false - bubbles align to bottom)
onQuickReply (Function) - Callback when sending a quick reply (to backend server)
renderQuickReplies (Function) - Custom all quick reply view
quickReplyStyle (StyleProp) - Custom quick reply view style
renderQuickReplySend (Function) - Custom quick reply send view
shouldUpdateMessage (Function) - Lets the message component know when to update outside of normal cases.
infiniteScroll (Bool) - infinite scroll up when reach the top of messages container, automatically call onLoadEarlier function if exist (not yet supported for the web). You need to add
loadEarlier prop too.
focusTextInput() - Open the keyboard and focus the text input box
The
messages prop should work out-of-the-box with Redux. In most cases, this is all you need.
If you decide to specify a
text prop, GiftedChat will no longer manage its own internal
text state and will defer entirely to your prop.
This is great for using a tool like Redux, but there's one extra step you'll need to take:
simply implement
onInputTextChanged to receive typing events and reset events (e.g. to clear the text
onSend):
<GiftedChat
text={customText}
onInputTextChanged={text => this.setCustomText(text)}
/* ... */
/>
If you are using Create React Native App / Expo, no Android specific installation steps are required -- you can skip this section. Otherwise, we recommend modifying your project configuration as follows.
Make sure you have
android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize" in your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<activity
android:name=".MainActivity"
android:label="@string/app_name"
android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize"
android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize">
For Expo, there are at least 2 solutions to fix it:
KeyboardAvoidingView after GiftedChat. This should only be done for Android, as
KeyboardAvoidingView may conflict with the iOS keyboard avoidance already built into GiftedChat, e.g.:
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<GiftedChat />
{
Platform.OS === 'android' && <KeyboardAvoidingView behavior="padding" />
}
</View>
If you use React Navigation, additional handling may be required to account for navigation headers and tabs.
KeyboardAvoidingView's
keyboardVerticalOffset property can be set to the height of the navigation header and
tabBarOptions.keyboardHidesTabBar can be set to keep the tab bar from being shown when the keyboard is up. Due to a bug with calculating height on Android phones with notches,
KeyboardAvoidingView is recommended over other solutions that involve calculating the height of the window.
adding an opaque background status bar on app.json (even though
android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize" is set internally on Expo's Android apps, the translucent status bar causes it not to work): https://docs.expo.io/versions/latest/guides/configuration.html#androidstatusbar
If you plan to use
GiftedChat inside a
Modal, see #200.
yarn global add expo-cli
yarn install
expo start
yarn global add expo-cli
yarn install
expo start -w
yarn add -D react-app-rewired
touch config-overrides.js
module.exports = function override(config, env) {
config.module.rules.push({
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules[/\\](?!react-native-gifted-chat|react-native-lightbox|react-native-parsed-text)/,
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
babelrc: false,
configFile: false,
presets: [
['@babel/preset-env', { useBuiltIns: 'usage' }],
'@babel/preset-react',
],
plugins: ['@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties'],
},
},
})
return config
}
You will find an example and a web demo here: xcarpentier/gifted-chat-web-demo
Another example with Gatsby : xcarpentier/clean-archi-boilerplate
Everytime I need to create a chat like screen, I've always used this component. It's easy to use and it's highly customizable. There were sometimes when I had to read the source code to understand how to get some of the information or to understand which prop should I send to change a style or to change the overral render. Besides that I recommend this package since it does have all the needed functionality for chat
This is most complete package a dev can ask for. I recently integrated the package to achieve the Chat UI, it can be customised quite easily, The end product with this package was near perfect to iMessage native app. Though the documentation is not great, but it still does the job.
I'm a big fan of react-native-gifted-chat. It's very simple to use and gives a really nice, professional-looking chat interface. Has some good customizability, too.