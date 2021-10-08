react-native-getui 是个推官方开发的 React Native 插件，使用该插件可以方便快速地集成推送功能。

多厂商版本请联系技术支持

环境

React Native Version ： 0.42(demo中使用的rn版本)，理论上可以任意使用其他任何RN版本

当前react-native-getui版本 1.1.35 , GetuiSdk 版本 4.3.5.9

taobao的源和npm源版本可能存在不一致

安装

使用 npm 自动安装

在您的项目根目录下执行

npm install react- native -getui -save

react- native link

npm run GetuiConfigure < yourAppId > < yourAppKey > < yourAppSecret > < yourModuleName > // yourModuleName 指的是你的 Android 项目中的模块名称（对 iOS 没有影响，不填写的话默认值为 app） // 举个列子： npm run GetuiConfigure DI1jwW3FtZ6kGDeY5dk0Y9 DQCk2V8Jev9hqhWDU94PF9 Rtyp5trKUt8HSyzD8zRXX7 app

npx pod-install

(如果是原生应用集成react-native)使用CocoaPods安装

如果你的 React Native 是通过 Cocoapods 来集成的则使用下面两个步骤来集成，注意： 使用 pod 就不要使用 react-native link 了，不然会有冲突。

1.在Podfile中添加如下代码：

pod 'GtSdkRN' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-getui'

2.终端执行如下命令：

pod install

如果在执行GetuiConfigure 自动安装脚本时发生错误，请使用手动安装方式。

yourAppId/yourAppKey/yourAppSecret 需要去 个推官网 注册后，在后台配置获取。

在 iOS 工程中如果找不到头文件可能要在 TARGETS-> BUILD SETTINGS -> Search Paths -> Header Search Paths 添加如下如路径：

$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react- native -getui/ios/RCTGetuiModule

您的工程目录/android/app/src/main/{您的包名}/MainActivity的onCreate中调用

GetuiModule .initPush ( this );

本插件采用maven方式引入sdk，故需要在android/build.gradle中添加maven地址

maven { url "http://mvn.gt.igexin.com/nexus/content/repositories/releases/" }

有可能您的MainActivity中未重写onCreate方法，如果未重写，请重写onCreate方法，方法如下：

protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); GetuiModule.initPush( this ); }

如果您使用Android Studio作为IDE，Android Studio会自动为您import 相应的类名，如果您使用其他的IDE，请import相关的类

import android .os .Bundle ; import com .getui .reactnativegetui .GetuiModule ;

如果你使用0.60.0以上的RN版本，请在MainApplication.java的文件里注册以下信息

private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { public boolean getUseDeveloperSupport () { return BuildConfig.DEBUG; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ( "UnnecessaryLocalVariable" ) List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList( this ).getPackages(); packages.add( new GetuiPackage()); return packages; } protected String getJSMainModuleName () { return "index" ; } }; ....... public void onCreate () { super .onCreate(); SoLoader.init( this , false ); GetuiModule.initPush( this ); initializeFlipper( this ); }

手动安装

1、

npm install react- native -getui -save

2、

react- native link

3、 Xcode 工程配置

4、 Android Studio 工程配置

5、在 iOS 工程中如果找不到头文件需要在 TARGETS-> BUILD SETTINGS -> Search Paths -> Header Search Paths 添加如下如路径：

$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react- native -getui/ios/RCTGetuiModule

6、因新版本功能修改，需要添加“libresolv.tbd”库

订阅消息

1.payload透传消息回调

2.cid 拿到clientId的回调

3.notificationArrived通知消息到达的回调

4.notificationClicked通知消息点击的回调

var { NativeAppEventEmitter } = require ( 'react-native' ); var receiveRemoteNotificationSub = NativeAppEventEmitter.addListener( 'receiveRemoteNotification' , (notification) => { switch (notification.type) { case "cid" : Alert.alert( '初始化获取到cid' , JSON .stringify(notification)) break ; case 'payload' : Alert.alert( 'payload 消息通知' , JSON .stringify(notification)) break case 'cmd' : Alert.alert( 'cmd 消息通知' , 'cmd action = ' + notification.cmd) break case 'notificationArrived' : Alert.alert( 'notificationArrived 通知到达' , JSON .stringify(notification)) break case 'notificationClicked' : Alert.alert( 'notificationArrived 通知点击' , JSON .stringify(notification)) break default : break } } ); var clickRemoteNotificationSub = NativeAppEventEmitter.addListener( 'clickRemoteNotification' , (notification) => { Alert.alert( '点击通知' , JSON .stringify(notification)) } );

示例

我们提供了一个demo供开发者参考对照 demo