react-native-getui 是个推官方开发的 React Native 插件，使用该插件可以方便快速地集成推送功能。
多厂商版本请联系技术支持
在您的项目根目录下执行
npm install react-native-getui -save
react-native link
npm run GetuiConfigure <yourAppId> <yourAppKey> <yourAppSecret> <yourModuleName>
// yourModuleName 指的是你的 Android 项目中的模块名称（对 iOS 没有影响，不填写的话默认值为 app）
// 举个列子：
npm run GetuiConfigure DI1jwW3FtZ6kGDeY5dk0Y9 DQCk2V8Jev9hqhWDU94PF9 Rtyp5trKUt8HSyzD8zRXX7 app
// 链接iOS原生代码
npx pod-install
(如果是原生应用集成react-native)使用CocoaPods安装
如果你的 React Native 是通过 Cocoapods 来集成的则使用下面两个步骤来集成，注意： 使用 pod 就不要使用 react-native link 了，不然会有冲突。
1.在Podfile中添加如下代码：
pod 'GtSdkRN', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-getui'
2.终端执行如下命令：
pod install
如果在执行GetuiConfigure 自动安装脚本时发生错误，请使用手动安装方式。
yourAppId/yourAppKey/yourAppSecret 需要去 个推官网 注册后，在后台配置获取。
在 iOS 工程中如果找不到头文件可能要在 TARGETS-> BUILD SETTINGS -> Search Paths -> Header Search Paths 添加如下如路径：
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-getui/ios/RCTGetuiModule
GetuiModule.initPush(this);
maven {
url "http://mvn.gt.igexin.com/nexus/content/repositories/releases/"
}
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
GetuiModule.initPush(this);
}
如果您使用Android Studio作为IDE，Android Studio会自动为您import 相应的类名，如果您使用其他的IDE，请import相关的类
import android.os.Bundle;
import com.getui.reactnativegetui.GetuiModule;
如果你使用0.60.0以上的RN版本，请在MainApplication.java的文件里注册以下信息
private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost =
new ReactNativeHost(this) {
@Override
public boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
}
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
@SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
// Packages that cannot be autolinked yet can be added manually here, for example:
// 注册个推插件包
packages.add(new GetuiPackage());
return packages;
}
@Override
protected String getJSMainModuleName() {
return "index";
}
};
.......
@Override
public void onCreate() {
super.onCreate();
SoLoader.init(this, /* native exopackage */ false);
// 初始化个推模块
GetuiModule.initPush(this);
initializeFlipper(this); // Remove this line if you don't want Flipper enabled
}
1、
npm install react-native-getui -save
2、
react-native link
3、 Xcode 工程配置
5、在 iOS 工程中如果找不到头文件需要在 TARGETS-> BUILD SETTINGS -> Search Paths -> Header Search Paths 添加如下如路径：
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-getui/ios/RCTGetuiModule
6、因新版本功能修改，需要添加“libresolv.tbd”库
1.payload透传消息回调
2.cid 拿到clientId的回调
3.notificationArrived通知消息到达的回调
4.notificationClicked通知消息点击的回调
var { NativeAppEventEmitter } = require('react-native');
var receiveRemoteNotificationSub = NativeAppEventEmitter.addListener(
'receiveRemoteNotification',
(notification) => {
switch (notification.type) {
case "cid":
Alert.alert('初始化获取到cid',JSON.stringify(notification))
break;
case 'payload':
Alert.alert('payload 消息通知',JSON.stringify(notification))
break
case 'cmd':
Alert.alert('cmd 消息通知', 'cmd action = ' + notification.cmd)
break
case 'notificationArrived':
Alert.alert('notificationArrived 通知到达',JSON.stringify(notification))
break
case 'notificationClicked':
Alert.alert('notificationArrived 通知点击',JSON.stringify(notification))
break
default:
break
}
}
);
var clickRemoteNotificationSub = NativeAppEventEmitter.addListener(
'clickRemoteNotification',
(notification) => {
Alert.alert('点击通知',JSON.stringify(notification))
}
);