openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rng

react-native-get-sms-android

by Brian Kabiro
2.1.0 (see all)

React Native module to get messages on an Android device

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

175

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-get-sms-android

Module that supports interaction with the Messaging API on Android

The package allows you to:

  • get messages
  • send messages
  • delete messages

Decided to start this package because react-native-android-sms wasn't maintained at the time.

Getting started

Yarn

$ yarn add react-native-get-sms-android

Npm

$ npm install react-native-get-sms-android --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-get-sms-android

Manual installation

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-get-sms-android'
project(':react-native-get-sms-android').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-get-sms-android/android')

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies{
    compile project(':react-native-get-sms-android')
 }

MainApplication.java

import com.react.SmsPackage;

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
  return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
    new MainReactPackage(),
    new SmsPackage()
    // (...)
  );
}

Android Permissions

Note: This has changed from 2.x. See Upgrading to 2.x section if using <=2.x

Add permissions to your android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file.

...
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_SMS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_SMS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.SEND_SMS" />
...

Upgrading to 2.x

You need to add permissions manually. react-native-get-sms-android does not automatically require permissions from 2.x. Refer to this issue.

You need to require permissions in your AndroidManifest.xml file's application element based on what functions you plan to use like the official documentation describes:

FunctionPermission needed
SmsAndroid.listandroid.permission.READ_SMS
SmsAndroid.deleteandroid.permission.WRITE_SMS
SmsAndroid.autoSendandroid.permission.SEND_SMS

Usage

List SMS Messages

import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android';

/* List SMS messages matching the filter */
var filter = {
  box: 'inbox', // 'inbox' (default), 'sent', 'draft', 'outbox', 'failed', 'queued', and '' for all

  /**
   *  the next 3 filters can work together, they are AND-ed
   *  
   *  minDate, maxDate filters work like this:
   *    - If and only if you set a maxDate, it's like executing this SQL query:
   *    "SELECT * from messages WHERE (other filters) AND date <= maxDate"
   *    - Same for minDate but with "date >= minDate"
   */
  minDate: 1554636310165, // timestamp (in milliseconds since UNIX epoch)
  maxDate: 1556277910456, // timestamp (in milliseconds since UNIX epoch)
  bodyRegex: '(.*)How are you(.*)', // content regex to match

  /** the next 5 filters should NOT be used together, they are OR-ed so pick one **/
  read: 0, // 0 for unread SMS, 1 for SMS already read
  _id: 1234, // specify the msg id
  thread_id: 12, // specify the conversation thread_id
  address: '+1888------', // sender's phone number
  body: 'How are you', // content to match
  /** the next 2 filters can be used for pagination **/
  indexFrom: 0, // start from index 0
  maxCount: 10, // count of SMS to return each time
};

SmsAndroid.list(
  JSON.stringify(filter),
  (fail) => {
    console.log('Failed with this error: ' + fail);
  },
  (count, smsList) => {
    console.log('Count: ', count);
    console.log('List: ', smsList);
    var arr = JSON.parse(smsList);

    arr.forEach(function(object) {
      console.log('Object: ' + object);
      console.log('-->' + object.date);
      console.log('-->' + object.body);
    });
  },
);

/*
Each sms will be represents by a JSON object represented below

{
  "_id": 1234,
  "thread_id": 3,
  "address": "2900",
  "person": -1,
  "date": 1365053816196,
  "date_sent": 0,
  "protocol": 0,
  "read": 1,
  "status": -1,
  "type": 1,
  "body": "Hello There, I am an SMS",
  "service_center": "+60162999922",
  "locked": 0,
  "error_code": -1,
  "sub_id": -1,
  "seen": 1,
  "deletable": 0,
  "sim_slot": 0,
  "hidden": 0,
  "app_id": 0,
  "msg_id": 0,
  "reserved": 0,
  "pri": 0,
  "teleservice_id": 0,
  "svc_cmd": 0,
  "roam_pending": 0,
  "spam_report": 0,
  "secret_mode": 0,
  "safe_message": 0,
  "favorite": 0
}

*/

Delete SMS Message

Delete an sms with id. If the message with the specified id does not exist it will fail with error: SMS not found

import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android';

SmsAndroid.delete(
  _id,
  (fail) => {
    console.log('Failed with this error: ' + fail);
  },
  (success) => {
    console.log('SMS deleted successfully');
  },
);

Important note on deleting messages

For Android > 5, the only app permitted to delete an SMS message is the app installed as the default SMS handler.

If your app is not set as the default SMS handler, it will not be able to delete. See this thread on Stack Overflow for more details.

Send SMS Message (automatically)

Send an sms directly with React without user interaction.

import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android';

SmsAndroid.autoSend(
  phoneNumber,
  message,
  (fail) => {
    console.log('Failed with this error: ' + fail);
  },
  (success) => {
    console.log('SMS sent successfully');
  },
);

Send message to multiple numbers

import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android';

let phoneNumbers = {
  "addressList": ["123", "456"]
};

SmsAndroid.autoSend(
  JSON.stringify(phoneNumbers),
  message,
  (fail) => {
    console.log('Failed with this error: ' + fail);
  },
  (success) => {
    console.log('SMS sent successfully');
  },
);

Event listeners

An event will be thrown when the sms has been delivered. If the sms was delivered successfully the message will be "SMS delivered" otherwise the message will be "SMS not delivered"

import { DeviceEventEmitter } from 'react-native';

DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('sms_onDelivery', (msg) => {
  console.log(msg);
});

Note

  • Does not work with Expo as it's not possible to include custom native modules beyond the React Native APIs and components that are available in the Expo client app. The information here might help with integrating the module while still using Expo.

Contributions welcome!

Feel free to open an issue or a Pull Request.

Thanks

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial