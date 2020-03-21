Module that supports interaction with the Messaging API on Android

The package allows you to:

get messages

send messages

delete messages

Decided to start this package because react-native-android-sms wasn't maintained at the time.

Getting started

Yarn

$ yarn add react-native-get-sms-android

Npm

$ npm install react-native-get-sms-android --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-get-sms-android

Manual installation

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-get-sms-android' project ( ':react-native-get-sms-android' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-get-sms-android/android' )

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { compile project ( ':react-native-get-sms-android' ) }

MainApplication.java

import com.react.SmsPackage; protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new SmsPackage() ); }

Android Permissions

Note: This has changed from 2.x. See Upgrading to 2.x section if using <=2.x

Add permissions to your android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file.

... < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_SMS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_SMS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.SEND_SMS" /> ...

Upgrading to 2.x

You need to add permissions manually. react-native-get-sms-android does not automatically require permissions from 2.x. Refer to this issue.

You need to require permissions in your AndroidManifest.xml file's application element based on what functions you plan to use like the official documentation describes:

Function Permission needed SmsAndroid.list android.permission.READ_SMS SmsAndroid.delete android.permission.WRITE_SMS SmsAndroid.autoSend android.permission.SEND_SMS

Usage

List SMS Messages

import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android' ; var filter = { box : 'inbox' , minDate : 1554636310165 , maxDate : 1556277910456 , bodyRegex : '(.*)How are you(.*)' , read : 0 , _id : 1234 , thread_id : 12 , address : '+1888------' , body : 'How are you' , indexFrom : 0 , maxCount : 10 , }; SmsAndroid.list( JSON .stringify(filter), (fail) => { console .log( 'Failed with this error: ' + fail); }, (count, smsList) => { console .log( 'Count: ' , count); console .log( 'List: ' , smsList); var arr = JSON .parse(smsList); arr.forEach( function ( object ) { console .log( 'Object: ' + object); console .log( '-->' + object.date); console .log( '-->' + object.body); }); }, );

Delete SMS Message

Delete an sms with id. If the message with the specified id does not exist it will fail with error: SMS not found

import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android' ; SmsAndroid.delete( _id, (fail) => { console .log( 'Failed with this error: ' + fail); }, (success) => { console .log( 'SMS deleted successfully' ); }, );

Important note on deleting messages

For Android > 5, the only app permitted to delete an SMS message is the app installed as the default SMS handler.

If your app is not set as the default SMS handler, it will not be able to delete. See this thread on Stack Overflow for more details.

Send SMS Message (automatically)

Send an sms directly with React without user interaction.

import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android' ; SmsAndroid.autoSend( phoneNumber, message, (fail) => { console .log( 'Failed with this error: ' + fail); }, (success) => { console .log( 'SMS sent successfully' ); }, );

Send message to multiple numbers

import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android' ; let phoneNumbers = { "addressList" : [ "123" , "456" ] }; SmsAndroid.autoSend( JSON .stringify(phoneNumbers), message, (fail) => { console .log( 'Failed with this error: ' + fail); }, (success) => { console .log( 'SMS sent successfully' ); }, );

Event listeners

An event will be thrown when the sms has been delivered. If the sms was delivered successfully the message will be "SMS delivered" otherwise the message will be "SMS not delivered"

import { DeviceEventEmitter } from 'react-native' ; DeviceEventEmitter.addListener( 'sms_onDelivery' , (msg) => { console .log(msg); });

Note

Does not work with Expo as it's not possible to include custom native modules beyond the React Native APIs and components that are available in the Expo client app. The information here might help with integrating the module while still using Expo.

Contributions welcome!

Feel free to open an issue or a Pull Request.

