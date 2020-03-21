Module that supports interaction with the Messaging API on Android
The package allows you to:
Decided to start this package because react-native-android-sms wasn't maintained at the time.
$ yarn add react-native-get-sms-android
$ npm install react-native-get-sms-android --save
$ react-native link react-native-get-sms-android
android/settings.gradle
include ':react-native-get-sms-android'
project(':react-native-get-sms-android').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-get-sms-android/android')
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies{
compile project(':react-native-get-sms-android')
}
MainApplication.java
import com.react.SmsPackage;
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new SmsPackage()
// (...)
);
}
Note: This has changed from 2.x. See
Upgrading to 2.x section if using <=2.x
Add permissions to your
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file.
...
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_SMS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_SMS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.SEND_SMS" />
...
You need to add permissions manually.
react-native-get-sms-android does not automatically require permissions from 2.x. Refer to this issue.
You need to require permissions in your
AndroidManifest.xml file's
application element based on what functions you plan to use like the official documentation describes:
|Function
|Permission needed
|SmsAndroid.list
|android.permission.READ_SMS
|SmsAndroid.delete
|android.permission.WRITE_SMS
|SmsAndroid.autoSend
|android.permission.SEND_SMS
import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android';
/* List SMS messages matching the filter */
var filter = {
box: 'inbox', // 'inbox' (default), 'sent', 'draft', 'outbox', 'failed', 'queued', and '' for all
/**
* the next 3 filters can work together, they are AND-ed
*
* minDate, maxDate filters work like this:
* - If and only if you set a maxDate, it's like executing this SQL query:
* "SELECT * from messages WHERE (other filters) AND date <= maxDate"
* - Same for minDate but with "date >= minDate"
*/
minDate: 1554636310165, // timestamp (in milliseconds since UNIX epoch)
maxDate: 1556277910456, // timestamp (in milliseconds since UNIX epoch)
bodyRegex: '(.*)How are you(.*)', // content regex to match
/** the next 5 filters should NOT be used together, they are OR-ed so pick one **/
read: 0, // 0 for unread SMS, 1 for SMS already read
_id: 1234, // specify the msg id
thread_id: 12, // specify the conversation thread_id
address: '+1888------', // sender's phone number
body: 'How are you', // content to match
/** the next 2 filters can be used for pagination **/
indexFrom: 0, // start from index 0
maxCount: 10, // count of SMS to return each time
};
SmsAndroid.list(
JSON.stringify(filter),
(fail) => {
console.log('Failed with this error: ' + fail);
},
(count, smsList) => {
console.log('Count: ', count);
console.log('List: ', smsList);
var arr = JSON.parse(smsList);
arr.forEach(function(object) {
console.log('Object: ' + object);
console.log('-->' + object.date);
console.log('-->' + object.body);
});
},
);
/*
Each sms will be represents by a JSON object represented below
{
"_id": 1234,
"thread_id": 3,
"address": "2900",
"person": -1,
"date": 1365053816196,
"date_sent": 0,
"protocol": 0,
"read": 1,
"status": -1,
"type": 1,
"body": "Hello There, I am an SMS",
"service_center": "+60162999922",
"locked": 0,
"error_code": -1,
"sub_id": -1,
"seen": 1,
"deletable": 0,
"sim_slot": 0,
"hidden": 0,
"app_id": 0,
"msg_id": 0,
"reserved": 0,
"pri": 0,
"teleservice_id": 0,
"svc_cmd": 0,
"roam_pending": 0,
"spam_report": 0,
"secret_mode": 0,
"safe_message": 0,
"favorite": 0
}
*/
Delete an sms with id. If the message with the specified id does not exist it will fail with error:
SMS not found
import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android';
SmsAndroid.delete(
_id,
(fail) => {
console.log('Failed with this error: ' + fail);
},
(success) => {
console.log('SMS deleted successfully');
},
);
For Android > 5, the only app permitted to delete an SMS message is the app installed as the default SMS handler.
If your app is not set as the default SMS handler, it will not be able to delete. See this thread on Stack Overflow for more details.
Send an sms directly with React without user interaction.
import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android';
SmsAndroid.autoSend(
phoneNumber,
message,
(fail) => {
console.log('Failed with this error: ' + fail);
},
(success) => {
console.log('SMS sent successfully');
},
);
import SmsAndroid from 'react-native-get-sms-android';
let phoneNumbers = {
"addressList": ["123", "456"]
};
SmsAndroid.autoSend(
JSON.stringify(phoneNumbers),
message,
(fail) => {
console.log('Failed with this error: ' + fail);
},
(success) => {
console.log('SMS sent successfully');
},
);
An event will be thrown when the sms has been delivered. If the sms was delivered successfully the message will be "SMS delivered" otherwise the message will be "SMS not delivered"
import { DeviceEventEmitter } from 'react-native';
DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('sms_onDelivery', (msg) => {
console.log(msg);
});
Feel free to open an issue or a Pull Request.