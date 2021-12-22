openbase logo
rng

react-native-get-random-values

by Linus Unnebäck
1.7.1 (see all)

A small implementation of `getRandomValues` for React Native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

591K

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

crypto.getRandomValues for React Native

A small implementation of crypto.getRandomValues for React Native. This is useful to polyfill for libraries like uuid that depend on it.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-get-random-values
npx pod-install

💡 If you use the Expo managed workflow you will see "CocoaPods is not supported in this project" - this is fine, it's not necessary.

Usage

This library works as a polyfill for the global crypto.getRandomValues.

// Add this line to your `index.js`
import 'react-native-get-random-values'

Now you can use uuid or other libraries that assume crypto.getRandomValues is available.

import { v4 as uuid } from 'uuid'

console.log(uuid())

API

crypto.getRandomValues(typedArray)

The crypto.getRandomValues() method lets you get cryptographically strong random values. The array given as the parameter is filled with random numbers (random in its cryptographic meaning).

To guarantee enough performance, implementations are not using a truly random number generator, but they are using a pseudo-random number generator seeded with a value with enough entropy. The PRNG used differs from one implementation to the other but is suitable for cryptographic usages. Implementations are also required to use a seed with enough entropy, like a system-level entropy source.

  • typedArray - Is an integer-based TypedArray, that is an Int8Array, a Uint8Array, an Int16Array, a Uint16Array, an Int32Array, or a Uint32Array. All elements in the array are going to be overridden with random numbers.

Returns the typed array that was passed in.

