React-Native Get Location

⚛ Simple to use React Native library to get native device location for Android and iOS.

Requirements

React Native >= 0.60.0

iOS >= 9.0

Install

Install dependency package

yarn add react-native-get-location

Or

npm i -S react-native-get-location

Go to the folder your-project/ios and run pod install , and you're done.

Android post install

For Android API < 23 you need to define the location permissions on AndroidManifest.xml .

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />

iOS post install

You need to define the permission NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription on Info.plist .

< key > NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription </ key > < string > This app needs to get your location... </ string >

Usage

There is only one function that you need to use to get the user's current location.

import GetLocation from 'react-native-get-location' GetLocation.getCurrentPosition({ enableHighAccuracy : true , timeout : 15000 , }) .then( location => { console .log(location); }) .catch( error => { const { code, message } = error; console .warn(code, message); })

For more details, see the Sample Project.

API

function GetLocation.getCurrentPosition(LocationConfig)

Parameters:

LocationConfig : Configuration object to determine how to get the user current location.

Return:

Promise< Location > : Promise thats resolve to a Location object.

Object LocationConfig

Properties:

enableHighAccuracy : Set true to use 'fine location' (GPS) our false to use 'course location' (Wifi, Bluetooth, 3G).

: Set to use 'fine location' (GPS) our to use 'course location' (Wifi, Bluetooth, 3G). timeout : The max time (in milliseconds) that you want to wait to receive a location.

Object Location

Properties:

latitude : The latitude, in degrees.

: The latitude, in degrees. longitude : The longitude, in degrees.

: The longitude, in degrees. altitude : The altitude if available, in meters above the WGS 84 reference ellipsoid.

: The altitude if available, in meters above the WGS 84 reference ellipsoid. accuracy : The estimated horizontal accuracy of this location, radial, in meters.

: The estimated horizontal accuracy of this location, radial, in meters. speed : The speed if it is available, in meters/second over ground.

: The speed if it is available, in meters/second over ground. time : The UTC time of this fix, in milliseconds since January 1, 1970.

: The UTC time of this fix, in milliseconds since January 1, 1970. bearing : (Android only) The bearing, in degrees.

: (Android only) The bearing, in degrees. provider : (Android only) The name of the provider that generated this fix.

: (Android only) The name of the provider that generated this fix. verticalAccuracy : (iOS only) The vertical accuracy of the location. Negative if the altitude is invalid.

: (iOS only) The vertical accuracy of the location. Negative if the altitude is invalid. course : (iOS only) The course of the location in degrees true North. Negative if course is invalid. (0.0 - 359.9 degrees, 0 being true North)

Error codes

Code Message CANCELLED Location cancelled by user or by another request UNAVAILABLE Location service is disabled or unavailable TIMEOUT Location request timed out UNAUTHORIZED Authorization denied

Contribute

New features, bug fixes and improvements are welcome! For questions and suggestions use the issues.

Licence

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2019 Douglas Nassif Roma Junior

See the full licence file.