⚛ Simple to use React Native library to get native device location for Android and iOS.
Install dependency package
yarn add react-native-get-location
Or
npm i -S react-native-get-location
Go to the folder your-project/ios and run
pod install, and you're done.
For Android API < 23 you need to define the location permissions on
AndroidManifest.xml.
<!-- Define ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION if you will use enableHighAccuracy=true -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION"/>
<!-- Define ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION if you will use enableHighAccuracy=false -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION"/>
You need to define the permission NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription on
Info.plist.
<key>NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription</key>
<string>This app needs to get your location...</string>
There is only one function that you need to use to get the user's current location.
import GetLocation from 'react-native-get-location'
GetLocation.getCurrentPosition({
enableHighAccuracy: true,
timeout: 15000,
})
.then(location => {
console.log(location);
})
.catch(error => {
const { code, message } = error;
console.warn(code, message);
})
For more details, see the Sample Project.
GetLocation.getCurrentPosition(LocationConfig)
Parameters:
LocationConfig: Configuration object to determine how to get the user current location.
Return:
Promise<
Location
>: Promise thats resolve to a Location object.
LocationConfig
Properties:
enableHighAccuracy: Set
true to use 'fine location' (GPS) our
false to use 'course location' (Wifi, Bluetooth, 3G).
timeout: The max time (in milliseconds) that you want to wait to receive a location.
Location
Properties:
latitude: The latitude, in degrees.
longitude: The longitude, in degrees.
altitude: The altitude if available, in meters above the WGS 84 reference ellipsoid.
accuracy: The estimated horizontal accuracy of this location, radial, in meters.
speed: The speed if it is available, in meters/second over ground.
time: The UTC time of this fix, in milliseconds since January 1, 1970.
bearing: (Android only) The bearing, in degrees.
provider: (Android only) The name of the provider that generated this fix.
verticalAccuracy: (iOS only) The vertical accuracy of the location. Negative if the altitude is invalid.
course: (iOS only) The course of the location in degrees true North. Negative if course is invalid. (0.0 - 359.9 degrees, 0 being true North)
|Code
|Message
CANCELLED
|Location cancelled by user or by another request
UNAVAILABLE
|Location service is disabled or unavailable
TIMEOUT
|Location request timed out
UNAUTHORIZED
|Authorization denied
New features, bug fixes and improvements are welcome! For questions and suggestions use the issues.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2019 Douglas Nassif Roma Junior
See the full licence file.