A more convenient and powerful gesture responder than the official PanResponder.

Using this library, gestures are easy to detect:

scroll distance

pinch distance

single tap

double tab

single tap confirmed (not followed by a double tap)

Install

npm install --save react-native-gesture-responder@latest

Documentation

import {createResponder} from 'react-native-gesture-responder' ; ... componentWillMount() { this .gestureResponder = createResponder({ onStartShouldSetResponder : ( evt, gestureState ) => true , onStartShouldSetResponderCapture : ( evt, gestureState ) => true , onMoveShouldSetResponder : ( evt, gestureState ) => true , onMoveShouldSetResponderCapture : ( evt, gestureState ) => true , onResponderGrant : ( evt, gestureState ) => {}, onResponderMove : ( evt, gestureState ) => {}, onResponderTerminationRequest : ( evt, gestureState ) => true , onResponderRelease : ( evt, gestureState ) => {}, onResponderTerminate : ( evt, gestureState ) => {}, onResponderSingleTapConfirmed : ( evt, gestureState ) => {}, moveThreshold : 2 , debug : false }); } render() { return ( < View { ...this.gestureResponder }> ... </ View > ); }

The API is quite same with the official gesture responder system. Differences are:

Every lifecycle callback is called with an additional argument gestureState, like the PanResponder. onResponderSingleTapConfirmed: called after a single tap (not a double tap). moveThreshold: default is 2. Use this to avoid too sensitive move events when simply tap the screen(mainly on Android). debug: a boolean value. If true, lifecycle logs will be printed. ​

The gestureState object has the following(a super set of PanResponder):

stateId

moveX and moveY

and x0 and y0

and dx and dy : accumulated distance of the gesture since the touch started(confusing names)

and : distance of the gesture since the touch started(confusing names) vx and vy : per millisec(PanResponder is inconsistant with different react-native version, as this issue mentioned)

and : per millisec(PanResponder is inconsistant with different react-native version, as this issue mentioned) numberActiveTouches

previousMoveX and previousMoveY : you can use moveX - previousMoveX to calculate latest move distance

and : you can use to calculate latest move distance pinch and previousPinch : useful number values when implementing zoom feature. Will be undefined if no pinch occured

and : useful number values when implementing zoom feature. Will be undefined if no pinch occured singleTapUp : a bool value indicating if a single tap up occured

: a bool value indicating if a single tap up occured doubleTapUp : a bool value indicating if a double tap up occured

Refer to Demo folder for a simple demonstration, as below shows: