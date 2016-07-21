A more convenient and powerful gesture responder than the official PanResponder.
Using this library, gestures are easy to detect:
npm install --save react-native-gesture-responder@latest
import {createResponder} from 'react-native-gesture-responder';
...
componentWillMount() {
this.gestureResponder = createResponder({
onStartShouldSetResponder: (evt, gestureState) => true,
onStartShouldSetResponderCapture: (evt, gestureState) => true,
onMoveShouldSetResponder: (evt, gestureState) => true,
onMoveShouldSetResponderCapture: (evt, gestureState) => true,
onResponderGrant: (evt, gestureState) => {},
onResponderMove: (evt, gestureState) => {},
onResponderTerminationRequest: (evt, gestureState) => true,
onResponderRelease: (evt, gestureState) => {},
onResponderTerminate: (evt, gestureState) => {},
onResponderSingleTapConfirmed: (evt, gestureState) => {},
moveThreshold: 2,
debug: false
});
}
render() {
return (
<View
{...this.gestureResponder}>
...
</View>
);
}
The API is quite same with the official gesture responder system. Differences are:
Every lifecycle callback is called with an additional argument gestureState, like the PanResponder.
onResponderSingleTapConfirmed: called after a single tap (not a double tap).
moveThreshold: default is 2. Use this to avoid too sensitive move events when simply tap the screen(mainly on Android).
debug: a boolean value. If true, lifecycle logs will be printed.
The gestureState object has the following(a super set of PanResponder):
stateId
moveX and
moveY
x0 and
y0
dx and
dy: accumulated distance of the gesture since the touch started(confusing names)
vx and
vy: per millisec(PanResponder is inconsistant with different react-native version, as this issue mentioned)
numberActiveTouches
previousMoveX and
previousMoveY: you can use
moveX - previousMoveX to calculate latest move distance
pinch and
previousPinch: useful number values when implementing zoom feature. Will be undefined if no pinch occured
singleTapUp: a bool value indicating if a single tap up occured
doubleTapUp: a bool value indicating if a double tap up occured
Refer to Demo folder for a simple demonstration, as below shows: