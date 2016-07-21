openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rng

react-native-gesture-responder

by ldn0x7dc
0.1.1 (see all)

A more convenient and powerful gesture responder than the official PanResponder

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-gesture-responder

A more convenient and powerful gesture responder than the official PanResponder.

Using this library, gestures are easy to detect:

  • scroll distance
  • pinch distance
  • single tap
  • double tab
  • single tap confirmed (not followed by a double tap)

Install

npm install --save react-native-gesture-responder@latest

Documentation

import {createResponder} from 'react-native-gesture-responder';
...
componentWillMount() {
  this.gestureResponder = createResponder({
    onStartShouldSetResponder: (evt, gestureState) => true,
    onStartShouldSetResponderCapture: (evt, gestureState) => true,
    onMoveShouldSetResponder: (evt, gestureState) => true,
    onMoveShouldSetResponderCapture: (evt, gestureState) => true,
    onResponderGrant: (evt, gestureState) => {},
    onResponderMove: (evt, gestureState) => {},
    onResponderTerminationRequest: (evt, gestureState) => true,
    onResponderRelease: (evt, gestureState) => {},
    onResponderTerminate: (evt, gestureState) => {},
    
    onResponderSingleTapConfirmed: (evt, gestureState) => {},
    
    moveThreshold: 2,
    debug: false
  });
}

render() {
  
  return (
    <View
      {...this.gestureResponder}>
        ...
    </View>
  );
}

The API is quite same with the official gesture responder system. Differences are:

  1. Every lifecycle callback is called with an additional argument gestureState, like the PanResponder.

  2. onResponderSingleTapConfirmed: called after a single tap (not a double tap).

  3. moveThreshold: default is 2. Use this to avoid too sensitive move events when simply tap the screen(mainly on Android).

  4. debug: a boolean value. If true, lifecycle logs will be printed.

The gestureState object has the following(a super set of PanResponder):

  • stateId
  • moveX and moveY
  • x0 and y0
  • dx and dy: accumulated distance of the gesture since the touch started(confusing names)
  • vx and vy: per millisec(PanResponder is inconsistant with different react-native version, as this issue mentioned)
  • numberActiveTouches
  • previousMoveX and previousMoveY: you can use moveX - previousMoveX to calculate latest move distance
  • pinch and previousPinch: useful number values when implementing zoom feature. Will be undefined if no pinch occured
  • singleTapUp: a bool value indicating if a single tap up occured
  • doubleTapUp: a bool value indicating if a double tap up occured

Refer to Demo folder for a simple demonstration, as below shows:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial