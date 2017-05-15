React Native gesture recognizer decorators. Just decorate your component and easily respond to pans and swipes!

Please report any issues you find!

Usage

Do an npm i react-native-gesture-recognizers and then try out one of the examples below!

Basic panning example

import React, { Component, Text, View, Animated } from 'react-native' ; import { pannable } from 'react-native-gesture-recognizers' ; @pannable({ setGestureState : false }) class PanMe { render() { return ( < View style = {{width:100, height: 100 , backgroundColor: ' red '}}> < Text > Pan me! </ Text > </ View > ); } } class TransformOnPan extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context); this .state = { transform : new Animated.ValueXY(), } } onPan = ( { absoluteChangeX, absoluteChangeY } ) => { this .state.transform.setValue({ x : absoluteChangeX, y : absoluteChangeY, }); } render() { const { transform } = this .state; return ( < PanMe onPan = {this.onPan} panDecoratorStyle = {{transform: transform.getTranslateTransform ()}} /> ); } }

Basic swipe example

import React, { Component, Text, View, LayoutAnimation } from 'react-native' ; import { swipeable } from 'react-native-gesture-recognizers' ; const { directions : { SWIPE_UP, SWIPE_LEFT, SWIPE_DOWN, SWIPE_RIGHT } } = swipeable; @swipeable({ horizontal : true , vertical : true , continuous : false , initialVelocityThreshold : 0.7 }) class SwipeMe { render() { const { swipe : { direction } } = this .props; return ( < View style = {{ width:250 , height:250 , alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center '}}> {!direction ? < Text > Swipe me! </ Text > : < Text style = {{fontWeight: ' 700 '}}> {direction}! </ Text > } </ View > ); } } class TransformOnSwipe extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context); this .state = { color : 'yellow' , x : 0 , y : 0 , } } onSwipeBegin = ( { direction, distance, velocity } ) => { let { x, y, color } = this .state; switch (direction) { case SWIPE_LEFT: x = 0 ; color = 'yellow' ; break ; case SWIPE_RIGHT: x = 125 ; color = 'blue' ; break ; case SWIPE_UP: y = 0 ; color = 'green' ; break ; case SWIPE_DOWN: y = 417 ; color = 'purple' ; break ; } LayoutAnimation.configureNext(LayoutAnimation.Presets.spring); this .setState({ x, y, color }); } render() { const { transform, reset, color, x ,y } = this .state; return ( < SwipeMe onSwipeBegin = {this.onSwipeBegin} swipeDecoratorStyle = {{ backgroundColor: color , left: x , top: y , position: ' absolute ', }} /> ); } }

Available decorators

pannable

Configuration

setGestureState Boolean

Whether the decorator should pass the current pan state to the decorated child. If you only use the callbacks to react to panning, then you can set this to false .

Default: true

Props

onPanBegin({ originX, originY }) Function

Gets called once at the begin of the gesture.

onPan({ absoluteChangeX, absoluteChangeY, changeX, changeY }) Function

Gets called whenever the touch moves.

onPanEnd() Function

Gets called when the gesture is released or terminated. (The user ended the touch or it was forcefully interrupted)

panDecoratorStyle Object

A custom style object, which will be applied to the wrapper view.

resetPan Boolean

When true is passed, it will reset the state of the panning decorator. This can be useful if you want to reset the absolute change values, since these stay stored until you reset them.

swipeable

Configuration

setGestureState Boolean

Whether the decorator should pass the current pan state to the decorated child. If you only use the callbacks to react to panning, then you can set this to false .

horizontal Boolean

Whether horizontal swipes should be detected.

Default: false

vertical Boolean

Whether vertical swipes should be detected.

Default: false

left Boolean

Whether left swipes should be detected.

Default: false

right Boolean

Whether right swipes should be detected.

Default: false

up Boolean

Whether upward swipes should be detected.

Default: false

up Boolean

Whether downward swipes should be detected.

Default: false

continuous Boolean

If true , then you will receive an update each time the touch moves. If false you will only receive a single notification about the touch.

Default: true

initialVelocityThreshold Number

Defines the initial velocity necessary for the swipe to be registered.

Default: 0.7

verticalThreshold Number

Defines how far the touch can stray from the x-axis in y-direction when detecting horizontal touches.

Default: 10

horizontalThreshold Number

Defines how far the touch can stray from the y-axis in x-direction when detecting vertical touches.

Default: 10

Props

onSwipeBegin({ direction, distance, velocity }) Function Gets called once at the begin of the gesture.

onSwipe({ direction, distance, velocity }) Function

Gets called whenever the touch moves, if continuous is true .

onSwipeEnd({ direction }) Function

Gets called when the gesture is released or terminated. (The user ended the touch or it was forcefully interrupted)

swipeDecoratorStyle Object

A custom style object, which will be applied to the wrapper view.

Planned improvements