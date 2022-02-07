openbase logo
react-native-gesture-handler

by software-mansion
2.1.0 (see all)

Declarative API exposing platform native touch and gesture system to React Native.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

457K

GitHub Stars

4.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

172

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Touch Events

Average Rating

4.8/5
React Native Gesture Handler by Software Mansion

React Native Gesture Handler provides native-driven gesture management APIs for building best possible touch-based experiences in React Native.

With this library gestures are no longer controlled by the JS responder system, but instead are recognized and tracked in the UI thread. It makes touch interactions and gesture tracking not only smooth, but also dependable and deterministic.

Installation

Check getting started section of our docs for the detailed installation instructions.

Documentation

Check out our dedicated documentation page for info about this library, API reference and more: https://docs.swmansion.com/react-native-gesture-handler/docs/

Examples

If you want to play with the API but don't feel like trying it on a real app, you can run the example project. Clone the repo, go to the example folder and run:

  yarn install

If you are running on ios, run pod install in the ios folder

Run yarn start to start the metro bundler

Run yarn android or yarn ios (depending on which platform you want to run the example app on).

You will need to have an Android or iOS device or emulator connected as well as react-native-cli package installed globally.

React native Support

versionreact-native version
1.4.0+0.60.0+
1.1.0+0.57.2+
<1.1.00.50.0+

It may be possible to use newer versions of react-native-gesture-handler on React Native with version <= 0.59 by reverse Jetifying. Read more on that here https://github.com/mikehardy/jetifier#to-reverse-jetify--convert-node_modules-dependencies-to-support-libraries

License

Gesture handler library is licensed under The MIT License.

Credits

This project has been build and is maintained thanks to the support from Shopify, Expo.io and Software Mansion

shopify expo swm

Mohamed RamadanAlexandria. Egypt30 Ratings0 Reviews
Professional Front-End developer with 3 years of experience, working with modern tools and high technical skills to make efficient and effective Apps.
3 months ago
Mikhail SmirnovRussian Federation, Nizhny Novgorod49 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago
Justin Good7 Ratings1 Review
January 24, 2021
Alexander RussellSaskatoon, Saskatchewan68 Ratings8 Reviews
October 23, 2020

