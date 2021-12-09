React Native Gesture Bottom Sheet

Need a lightweight and easy-to-use bottom sheet component? Here it is!

A cross-platform Bottom Sheet component which supports gestures.

Checkout the example/ folder for use example.

Features

Smooth animations and gestures

Highly customizable

Very lightweight

Installation

Open a Terminal in the project root and run:

yarn add react-native-gesture-bottom-sheet

Quick Start

import React, { useRef } from "react" ; import { SafeAreaView, TouchableOpacity, Text, StyleSheet } from "react-native" ; import BottomSheet from "react-native-gesture-bottom-sheet" ; const Example = () => { const bottomSheet = useRef(); return ( < SafeAreaView style = {styles.container} > < BottomSheet hasDraggableIcon ref = {bottomSheet} height = {600} /> < TouchableOpacity style = {styles.button} onPress = {() => bottomSheet.current.show()} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Open modal </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > </ SafeAreaView > ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ button: { height: 50, width: 150, backgroundColor: "#140078", justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", borderRadius: 20, shadowColor: "#8559da", shadowOpacity: 0.7, shadowOffset: { height: 4, width: 4, }, shadowRadius: 5, elevation: 6, }, text: { color: "white", fontWeight: "600", }, container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", }, }); export default Example;

Props