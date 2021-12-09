Need a lightweight and easy-to-use bottom sheet component? Here it is!
A cross-platform Bottom Sheet component which supports gestures.
Open a Terminal in the project root and run:
yarn add react-native-gesture-bottom-sheet
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import { SafeAreaView, TouchableOpacity, Text, StyleSheet } from "react-native";
import BottomSheet from "react-native-gesture-bottom-sheet";
const Example = () => {
// Needed in order to use .show()
const bottomSheet = useRef();
return (
<SafeAreaView style={styles.container}>
<BottomSheet hasDraggableIcon ref={bottomSheet} height={600} />
<TouchableOpacity
style={styles.button}
onPress={() => bottomSheet.current.show()}
>
<Text style={styles.text}>Open modal</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</SafeAreaView>
);
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
button: {
height: 50,
width: 150,
backgroundColor: "#140078",
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
borderRadius: 20,
shadowColor: "#8559da",
shadowOpacity: 0.7,
shadowOffset: {
height: 4,
width: 4,
},
shadowRadius: 5,
elevation: 6,
},
text: {
color: "white",
fontWeight: "600",
},
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
},
});
export default Example;
|name
|required
|default
|Type
|description
|height
|Yes
|integer
|Determines the panel size.
|radius
|No
|10
|integer
|Determines the radius of the top borders.
|hasDraggableIcon
|No
|false
|boolean
|Controls visibility of the draggable icon on top of the modal.
|draggable
|No
|true
|boolean
|Specify whether the panel is draggable or not.
|backgroundColor
|No
#25252599
|string
|Change the color of the overlay.
|sheetBackgroundColor
|No
#F3F3F3
|string
|Change the background of the panel.