React Native Gestures

⚠️ This package is still in early stage, it will have a heaps of API changes before it move to 1.0 ⚠️

React Native Composable Gesture Library

Showcase

Getting Start

Assuming you are using react-native , because I don't know how it will work in other libraries...

Install via npm

npm i -S react-native-gestures

Then write some js like the simple code samples as a React component and render it in your react-native app.

import React, { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { drag, pinch, GestureView } from 'react-native-gestures' ; export default React.createClass({ render() { onGestureError(err) { console .error(err); }, return ( < View > < GestureView style = {movable} gestures = {[drag, pinch ]} toStyle = {(layout) => { return { top: layout.y, left: layout.x, width: layout.width, height: layout.height, transform: [{rotate: `${layout.rotate}deg`}] } }} onError={console.error.bind(console)}> < Text > HEHE </ Text > < Text > HEHE </ Text > </ GestureView > </ View > ); } });

APIs

As you can see, it's just a very simple React component you can use in this package, maybe it will have more components in the future, or not.

There are few properties it accpets:

gestures - a Array of gestures

of gestures onError - a Function will be called when anything bad happens

will be called when anything bad happens style - a style same as <View> 's style property

same as 's property toStyle - a mapping function that allow you to pick the changes you want to css style

children - ... you know, just React children, nothing special

Example:

let style = { position : 'absolute' , backgroundColor : '#F00' }; < GestureView style = {style} onError = {console.error.bind(console)} gestures = {[...]} > < Text > This is the children I say </ Text > </ GestureView >

Gestures

Every gesture in this module is just a simple combination of two things:

A transducer called calculate (please suggest me a better name) This is the actual function that calculates the new positions of the view when the move gesture event comes in. A number called GESTURE_NUMBER This define that the gesture will start calculate when the gesture number matches this number. You can set any number you want if your touch screen supports it :p

drag

It's just a simple transducer takes one finger input with the move of the finger and generates new layout of the component.

pinch

It's a pinch gesture, also a zoom gesture. It takes two fingers gestures and generates new layout of the component.

Contribute

Using