⚠️ This package is still in early stage, it will have a heaps of API changes before it move to 1.0 ⚠️
React Native Composable Gesture Library
Assuming you are using
react-native, because I don't know how it will work
in other libraries...
npm i -S react-native-gestures
Then write some js like the simple code samples as a React component
and render it in your
react-native app.
import React, {
View,
Text
} from 'react-native';
import {
drag,
pinch,
GestureView
} from 'react-native-gestures';
export default React.createClass({
render() {
onGestureError(err) {
console.error(err);
},
return (
<View>
<GestureView
style={movable}
gestures={[drag, pinch]}
toStyle={(layout) => {
return {
top: layout.y,
left: layout.x,
width: layout.width,
height: layout.height,
transform: [{rotate: `${layout.rotate}deg`}]
}
}}
onError={console.error.bind(console)}>
<Text>HEHE</Text>
<Text>HEHE</Text>
</GestureView>
</View>
);
}
});
As you can see, it's just a very simple React component you can use in this package, maybe it will have more components in the future, or not.
There are few properties it accpets:
Array of gestures
Function will be called when anything bad happens
style same as
<View>'s
style property
Example:
let style = { position: 'absolute', backgroundColor: '#F00' };
<GestureView
style={style}
onError={console.error.bind(console)}
gestures={[...]}>
<Text>This is the children I say</Text>
</GestureView>
Every gesture in this module is just a simple combination of two things:
A
transducer called
calculate(please suggest me a better name)
This is the actual function that calculates the new positions of the view when the move gesture event comes in.
A
number called
GESTURE_NUMBER
This define that the gesture will start calculate when the gesture number matches this number.
You can set any number you want if your touch screen supports it :p
It's just a simple transducer takes one finger input with the move of the finger and generates new layout of the component.
It's a pinch gesture, also a zoom gesture. It takes two fingers gestures and generates new layout of the component.
Using