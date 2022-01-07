React native geolocation service for iOS and android.
This library is created in an attempt to fix the location timeout issue on android with the react-native's current implementation of Geolocation API. This library tries to solve the issue by using Google Play Service's new
FusedLocationProviderClient API, which Google strongly recommends over android's default framework location API. It automatically decides which provider to use based on your request configuration and also prompts you to change the location mode if it doesn't satisfy your current request configuration.
NOTE: Location request can still timeout since many android devices have GPS issue in the hardware/system level. Check the FAQ for more details.
yarn
yarn add react-native-geolocation-service
npm
npm install react-native-geolocation-service
|RN Version
|Package Version
|>=0.60
|>=3.0.0
|<0.60
|2.0.0
|<0.57
|1.1.0
Since this library was meant to be a drop-in replacement for the RN's Geolocation API, the usage is pretty straight forward, with some extra error cases to handle.
One thing to note, for android this library assumes that location permission is already granted by the user, so you have to use
PermissionsAndroidto request for permission before making the location request.
...
import Geolocation from 'react-native-geolocation-service';
...
componentDidMount() {
if (hasLocationPermission) {
Geolocation.getCurrentPosition(
(position) => {
console.log(position);
},
(error) => {
// See error code charts below.
console.log(error.code, error.message);
},
{ enableHighAccuracy: true, timeout: 15000, maximumAge: 10000 }
);
}
}
async requestAuthorization(authorizationLevel) (iOS only)
Request location permission based on the authorizationLevel parameter. Can be either
"whenInUse" or
"always". You have to configure the plist keys during setup.
When promise resolves, returns the status of the authorization.
disabled - Location service is disabled
granted - Permission granted
denied - Permission denied
restricted - Permission restricted
getCurrentPosition(successCallback, ?errorCallback, ?options)
successCallback: Invoked with latest location info.
errorCallback: Invoked whenever an error is encountered.
options:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|timeout
ms
INFINITY
|Request timeout
|maximumAge
ms
INFINITY
|How long previous location will be cached
|accuracy
object
--
|{
android: Link,
ios: Link
}
If not provided or provided with invalid value, falls back to use
enableHighAccuracy
|enableHighAccuracy
bool
false
|Use high accuracy mode
|distanceFilter
m
100
|Minimum displacement in meters
|showLocationDialog
bool
true
|Whether to ask to enable location in Android (android only)
|forceRequestLocation
bool
false
|Force request location even after denying improve accuracy dialog (android only)
|forceLocationManager
bool
false
|If set to
true, will use android's default LocationManager API (android only)
watchPosition(successCallback, ?errorCallback, ?options)
successCallback: Invoked with latest location info.
errorCallback: Invoked whenever an error is encountered.
options:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|accuracy
object
--
|{
android: Link,
ios: Link
}
If not provided or provided with invalid value, falls back to use
enableHighAccuracy
|enableHighAccuracy
bool
false
|Use high accuracy mode
|distanceFilter
m
100
|Minimum displacement between location updates in meters
|interval
ms
10000
|Interval for active location updates (android only)
|fastestInterval
ms
5000
|Fastest rate at which your application will receive location updates, which might be faster than
interval in some situations (for example, if other applications are triggering location updates) (android only)
|showLocationDialog
bool
true
|whether to ask to enable location in Android (android only)
|forceRequestLocation
bool
false
|Force request location even after denying improve accuracy dialog (android only)
|forceLocationManager
bool
false
|If set to
true, will use android's default LocationManager API (android only)
|useSignificantChanges
bool
|false
|Uses the battery-efficient native significant changes APIs to return locations. Locations will only be returned when the device detects a significant distance has been breached (iOS only)
|showsBackgroundLocationIndicator
bool
|false
|This setting enables a blue bar or a blue pill in the status bar on iOS. When the app moves to the background, the system uses this property to determine whether to change the status bar appearance to indicate that location services are in use. Users can tap the indicator to return to your app. (iOS only)
clearWatch(watchId)
watchPosition)
stopObserving()
Stops observing for device location changes. In addition, it removes all listeners previously registered.
|Name
|Code
|Description
|PERMISSION_DENIED
|1
|Location permission is not granted
|POSITION_UNAVAILABLE
|2
|Location provider not available
|TIMEOUT
|3
|Location request timed out
|PLAY_SERVICE_NOT_AVAILABLE
|4
|Google play service is not installed or has an older version (android only)
|SETTINGS_NOT_SATISFIED
|5
|Location service is not enabled or location mode is not appropriate for the current request (android only)
|INTERNAL_ERROR
|-1
|Library crashed for some reason or the
getCurrentActivity() returned null (android only)
Location timeout still happening ?
Try the following steps: (Taken from here)
Adjusting battery saver settings on different devices:
