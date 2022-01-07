openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rng

react-native-geolocation-service

by Iftekhar Rifat
5.3.0-beta.4 (see all)

React native geolocation service for iOS and android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56.1K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Mobile Geolocation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews
ProgrammerIsLife

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Performant
1Easy to Use

Readme

react-native-geolocation-service

React native geolocation service for iOS and android.

Why ?

This library is created in an attempt to fix the location timeout issue on android with the react-native's current implementation of Geolocation API. This library tries to solve the issue by using Google Play Service's new FusedLocationProviderClient API, which Google strongly recommends over android's default framework location API. It automatically decides which provider to use based on your request configuration and also prompts you to change the location mode if it doesn't satisfy your current request configuration.

NOTE: Location request can still timeout since many android devices have GPS issue in the hardware/system level. Check the FAQ for more details.

Installation

yarn

yarn add react-native-geolocation-service

npm

npm install react-native-geolocation-service

Compatibility

RN VersionPackage Version
>=0.60>=3.0.0
<0.602.0.0
<0.571.1.0

Setup

Usage

Since this library was meant to be a drop-in replacement for the RN's Geolocation API, the usage is pretty straight forward, with some extra error cases to handle.

One thing to note, for android this library assumes that location permission is already granted by the user, so you have to use PermissionsAndroid to request for permission before making the location request.

...
import Geolocation from 'react-native-geolocation-service';
...

componentDidMount() {
  if (hasLocationPermission) {
    Geolocation.getCurrentPosition(
        (position) => {
          console.log(position);
        },
        (error) => {
          // See error code charts below.
          console.log(error.code, error.message);
        },
        { enableHighAccuracy: true, timeout: 15000, maximumAge: 10000 }
    );
  }
}

API

async requestAuthorization(authorizationLevel) (iOS only)

Request location permission based on the authorizationLevel parameter. Can be either "whenInUse" or "always". You have to configure the plist keys during setup.

When promise resolves, returns the status of the authorization.

  • disabled - Location service is disabled
  • granted - Permission granted
  • denied - Permission denied
  • restricted - Permission restricted

getCurrentPosition(successCallback, ?errorCallback, ?options)

  • successCallback: Invoked with latest location info.

  • errorCallback: Invoked whenever an error is encountered.

  • options:

    NameTypeDefaultDescription
    timeoutmsINFINITYRequest timeout
    maximumAgemsINFINITYHow long previous location will be cached
    accuracyobject--{
       android: Link,
       ios: Link
    }

    If not provided or provided with invalid value, falls back to use enableHighAccuracy
    enableHighAccuracyboolfalseUse high accuracy mode
    distanceFilterm100Minimum displacement in meters
    showLocationDialogbooltrueWhether to ask to enable location in Android (android only)
    forceRequestLocationboolfalseForce request location even after denying improve accuracy dialog (android only)
    forceLocationManagerboolfalseIf set to true, will use android's default LocationManager API (android only)

watchPosition(successCallback, ?errorCallback, ?options)

  • successCallback: Invoked with latest location info.

  • errorCallback: Invoked whenever an error is encountered.

  • options:

    NameTypeDefaultDescription
    accuracyobject--{
       android: Link,
       ios: Link
    }

    If not provided or provided with invalid value, falls back to use enableHighAccuracy
    enableHighAccuracyboolfalseUse high accuracy mode
    distanceFilterm100Minimum displacement between location updates in meters
    intervalms10000Interval for active location updates (android only)
    fastestIntervalms5000Fastest rate at which your application will receive location updates, which might be faster than interval in some situations (for example, if other applications are triggering location updates) (android only)
    showLocationDialogbooltruewhether to ask to enable location in Android (android only)
    forceRequestLocationboolfalseForce request location even after denying improve accuracy dialog (android only)
    forceLocationManagerboolfalseIf set to true, will use android's default LocationManager API (android only)
    useSignificantChangesboolfalseUses the battery-efficient native significant changes APIs to return locations. Locations will only be returned when the device detects a significant distance has been breached (iOS only)
    showsBackgroundLocationIndicatorboolfalseThis setting enables a blue bar or a blue pill in the status bar on iOS. When the app moves to the background, the system uses this property to determine whether to change the status bar appearance to indicate that location services are in use. Users can tap the indicator to return to your app. (iOS only)

clearWatch(watchId)

  • watchId (id returned by watchPosition)

stopObserving()

Stops observing for device location changes. In addition, it removes all listeners previously registered.

Error Codes

NameCodeDescription
PERMISSION_DENIED1Location permission is not granted
POSITION_UNAVAILABLE2Location provider not available
TIMEOUT3Location request timed out
PLAY_SERVICE_NOT_AVAILABLE4Google play service is not installed or has an older version (android only)
SETTINGS_NOT_SATISFIED5Location service is not enabled or location mode is not appropriate for the current request (android only)
INTERNAL_ERROR-1Library crashed for some reason or the getCurrentActivity() returned null (android only)

FAQ

  1. Location timeout still happening ?

    Try the following steps: (Taken from here)

    • Turn phone off/on
    • Turn GPS off/on
    • Disable any battery saver settings, including Power Saving Mode, Battery Management or any third party apps
    • Perform an "AGPS reset": Install the App GPS Status & Toolbox, then in that app, go to Menu > Tools > Manage A-GPS State > Reset

    Adjusting battery saver settings on different devices:

    • HTC: Access your phone settings > battery > power saving mode > battery optimization > select your app > don't optimize > save
    • Huawei: Turn Energy Settings to Normal and add your app to "Protected Apps"
    • LG If you're running Android 6 or higher: Settings > battery & power saving > battery usage > ignore optimizations > turn ON for your app
    • Motorola If you're running Android 6 or higher: Battery > select the menu in the upper right-hand corner > battery optimization > not optimized > all apps > select your app > don't optimize
    • OnePlus (using OxygenOS Settings): Battery > battery optimization > switch to 'all apps' > select your app > don't optimize
    • Samsung: Access battery settings > app power saving > details > your app > disabled
    • Sony If you're running Android 6 or higher: Battery > from the menu in the upper right-hand corner > battery optimization > apps > your app
    • Xiaomi (MIUI OS) If you're running Android 6 or higher: Access your phone settings > additional settings > battery and performance > manage battery usage > apps > your app

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use1
Performant3
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Rohit 42 Ratings68 Reviews
Full-Stack Developer
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

there is a problem with the default react-native location module to fix that you need to have info about native android. this module fixes that problem without any pain and pretty simple to use. there is only a single function

0
k2an16 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago
Performant
Great Documentation

Alternatives

react-native-background-geolocationSophisticated, battery-conscious background-geolocation with motion-detection
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
geo
@react-native-community/geolocationReact Native Geolocation Module for iOS and Android
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
64K
rng
react-native-geocodingA React Native module to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
10K
rng
react-native-geocodergeocoding services for react native
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6K
rnb
@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocationBackground and foreground geolocation plugin for React Native. Tracks user when app is running in background.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial