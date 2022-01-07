React native geolocation service for iOS and android.

Why ?

This library is created in an attempt to fix the location timeout issue on android with the react-native's current implementation of Geolocation API. This library tries to solve the issue by using Google Play Service's new FusedLocationProviderClient API, which Google strongly recommends over android's default framework location API. It automatically decides which provider to use based on your request configuration and also prompts you to change the location mode if it doesn't satisfy your current request configuration.

NOTE: Location request can still timeout since many android devices have GPS issue in the hardware/system level. Check the FAQ for more details.

Installation

yarn

yarn add react-native-geolocation-service

npm

npm install react-native-geolocation-service

Compatibility

RN Version Package Version >=0.60 >=3.0.0 <0.60 2.0.0 <0.57 1.1.0

Setup

See docs/setup.md

Check out example project

Usage

Since this library was meant to be a drop-in replacement for the RN's Geolocation API, the usage is pretty straight forward, with some extra error cases to handle.

One thing to note, for android this library assumes that location permission is already granted by the user, so you have to use PermissionsAndroid to request for permission before making the location request.

... import Geolocation from 'react-native-geolocation-service' ; ... componentDidMount() { if (hasLocationPermission) { Geolocation.getCurrentPosition( ( position ) => { console .log(position); }, (error) => { console .log(error.code, error.message); }, { enableHighAccuracy : true , timeout : 15000 , maximumAge : 10000 } ); } }

API

async requestAuthorization(authorizationLevel) (iOS only)

Request location permission based on the authorizationLevel parameter. Can be either "whenInUse" or "always" . You have to configure the plist keys during setup.

When promise resolves, returns the status of the authorization.

disabled - Location service is disabled

- Location service is disabled granted - Permission granted

- Permission granted denied - Permission denied

- Permission denied restricted - Permission restricted

successCallback : Invoked with latest location info.

errorCallback : Invoked whenever an error is encountered.

options: Name Type Default Description timeout ms INFINITY Request timeout maximumAge ms INFINITY How long previous location will be cached accuracy object -- {

android: Link,

ios: Link

}



If not provided or provided with invalid value, falls back to use enableHighAccuracy enableHighAccuracy bool false Use high accuracy mode distanceFilter m 100 Minimum displacement in meters showLocationDialog bool true Whether to ask to enable location in Android (android only) forceRequestLocation bool false Force request location even after denying improve accuracy dialog (android only) forceLocationManager bool false If set to true , will use android's default LocationManager API (android only)

successCallback : Invoked with latest location info.

errorCallback : Invoked whenever an error is encountered.

options: Name Type Default Description accuracy object -- {

android: Link,

ios: Link

}



If not provided or provided with invalid value, falls back to use enableHighAccuracy enableHighAccuracy bool false Use high accuracy mode distanceFilter m 100 Minimum displacement between location updates in meters interval ms 10000 Interval for active location updates (android only) fastestInterval ms 5000 Fastest rate at which your application will receive location updates, which might be faster than interval in some situations (for example, if other applications are triggering location updates) (android only) showLocationDialog bool true whether to ask to enable location in Android (android only) forceRequestLocation bool false Force request location even after denying improve accuracy dialog (android only) forceLocationManager bool false If set to true , will use android's default LocationManager API (android only) useSignificantChanges bool false Uses the battery-efficient native significant changes APIs to return locations. Locations will only be returned when the device detects a significant distance has been breached (iOS only) showsBackgroundLocationIndicator bool false This setting enables a blue bar or a blue pill in the status bar on iOS. When the app moves to the background, the system uses this property to determine whether to change the status bar appearance to indicate that location services are in use. Users can tap the indicator to return to your app. (iOS only)

watchId (id returned by watchPosition )

Stops observing for device location changes. In addition, it removes all listeners previously registered.

Error Codes

Name Code Description PERMISSION_DENIED 1 Location permission is not granted POSITION_UNAVAILABLE 2 Location provider not available TIMEOUT 3 Location request timed out PLAY_SERVICE_NOT_AVAILABLE 4 Google play service is not installed or has an older version (android only) SETTINGS_NOT_SATISFIED 5 Location service is not enabled or location mode is not appropriate for the current request (android only) INTERNAL_ERROR -1 Library crashed for some reason or the getCurrentActivity() returned null (android only)

FAQ