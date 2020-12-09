A geocoding module for React Native to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.

This module uses Google Maps Geocoding API and requires an API key for purposes of quota management. Please check this link out to obtain your API key.

Install

npm install --save react-native-geocoding

Example

import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoding' ; Geocoder.init( "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" ); Geocoder.from( "Colosseum" ) .then( json => { var location = json.results[ 0 ].geometry.location; console .log(location); }) .catch( error => console .warn(error)); Geocoder.from( "Pyramid" , { southwest : { lat : 36.05 , lng : -115.25 }, northeast : { lat : 36.16 , lng : -115.10 }}) .then( json => { var location = json.results[ 0 ].geometry.location; console .log(location); }) .catch( error => console .warn(error)); Geocoder.from( 41.89 , 12.49 ) .then( json => { var addressComponent = json.results[ 0 ].address_components[ 0 ]; console .log(addressComponent); }) .catch( error => console .warn(error)); Geocoder.from({ latitude : 41.89 , longitude : 12.49 }); Geocoder.from({ lat : 41.89 , lng : 12.49 }); Geocoder.from([ 41.89 , 12.49 ]);

Error Codes

Name Code Description NOT_INITIATED 0 Module hasn't been initiated. Call init function, and pass it your app's api key as parameter. INVALID_PARAMETERS 1 Parameters are invalid. FETCHING 2 Error wile fetching to server. The error's 'origin' property contains the fetch error. PARSING 3 Error while parsing server response. The error's 'origin' property contains the response. SERVER 4 Error from the server. The error's 'origin' property contains the response's body.

Release Notes

