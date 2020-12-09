A geocoding module for React Native to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.
This module uses Google Maps Geocoding API and requires an API key for purposes of quota management. Please check this link out to obtain your API key.
npm install --save react-native-geocoding
import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoding';
// Initialize the module (needs to be done only once)
Geocoder.init("xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"); // use a valid API key
// With more options
// Geocoder.init("xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx", {language : "en"}); // set the language
// Search by address
Geocoder.from("Colosseum")
.then(json => {
var location = json.results[0].geometry.location;
console.log(location);
})
.catch(error => console.warn(error));
// Search by address, with a biased geo-bounds
Geocoder.from("Pyramid", {
southwest: {lat: 36.05, lng: -115.25},
northeast: {lat: 36.16, lng: -115.10}})
.then(json => {
var location = json.results[0].geometry.location;
console.log(location);
})
.catch(error => console.warn(error));
// Search by geo-location (reverse geo-code)
Geocoder.from(41.89, 12.49)
.then(json => {
var addressComponent = json.results[0].address_components[0];
console.log(addressComponent);
})
.catch(error => console.warn(error));
// Works as well :
// ------------
// location object
Geocoder.from({
latitude : 41.89,
longitude : 12.49
});
// latlng object
Geocoder.from({
lat : 41.89,
lng : 12.49
});
// array
Geocoder.from([41.89, 12.49]);
|Name
|Code
|Description
|NOT_INITIATED
|0
|Module hasn't been initiated. Call init function, and pass it your app's api key as parameter.
|INVALID_PARAMETERS
|1
|Parameters are invalid.
|FETCHING
|2
|Error wile fetching to server. The error's 'origin' property contains the fetch error.
|PARSING
|3
|Error while parsing server response. The error's 'origin' property contains the response.
|SERVER
|4
|Error from the server. The error's 'origin' property contains the response's body.
See CHANGELOG.md