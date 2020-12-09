openbase logo
rng

react-native-geocoding

by Marco Lovetere
0.5.0

A React Native module to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.

9.7K

GitHub Stars

185

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-geocoding

A geocoding module for React Native to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.

This module uses Google Maps Geocoding API and requires an API key for purposes of quota management. Please check this link out to obtain your API key.

Install

npm install --save react-native-geocoding

Example

import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoding';

// Initialize the module (needs to be done only once)
Geocoder.init("xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"); // use a valid API key
// With more options
// Geocoder.init("xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx", {language : "en"}); // set the language

// Search by address
Geocoder.from("Colosseum")
        .then(json => {
            var location = json.results[0].geometry.location;
            console.log(location);
        })
        .catch(error => console.warn(error));

// Search by address, with a biased geo-bounds
Geocoder.from("Pyramid", {
        southwest: {lat: 36.05, lng: -115.25},
        northeast: {lat: 36.16, lng: -115.10}})
        .then(json => {
            var location = json.results[0].geometry.location;
            console.log(location);
        })
        .catch(error => console.warn(error));

// Search by geo-location (reverse geo-code)
Geocoder.from(41.89, 12.49)
        .then(json => {
                var addressComponent = json.results[0].address_components[0];
            console.log(addressComponent);
        })
        .catch(error => console.warn(error));

// Works as well :
// ------------

// location object
Geocoder.from({
    latitude : 41.89,
    longitude : 12.49
});

// latlng object
Geocoder.from({
    lat : 41.89,
    lng : 12.49
});

// array
Geocoder.from([41.89, 12.49]);

Error Codes

NameCodeDescription
NOT_INITIATED0Module hasn't been initiated. Call init function, and pass it your app's api key as parameter.
INVALID_PARAMETERS1Parameters are invalid.
FETCHING2Error wile fetching to server. The error's 'origin' property contains the fetch error.
PARSING3Error while parsing server response. The error's 'origin' property contains the response.
SERVER4Error from the server. The error's 'origin' property contains the response's body.

Release Notes

See CHANGELOG.md

