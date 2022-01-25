openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rng

react-native-geocoder-reborn

by Tim Wang
0.9.0 (see all)

📍 Geocoding services for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Geocoder

Multi-platform Geocoding library for React Native apps.

CircleCI npm

v1.x Downloads / v0.x Downloads

The project is originally forked from devfd/react-native-geocoder. Since 1.0 the project have been refactored and supports more features includes web support, maximum results limit, search boundary and request headers for Google Maps API.

Note: This is a pre-release version.

If you're looking for v0.x verison, please go to v0.x branch.

Please check the GitHub Release page for Version 1.0.0 Full Changelog and Migration Guide. [WORKING IN PROGRESS]

Installation

npm install @timwangdev/react-native-geocoder

or

yarn add @timwangdev/react-native-geocoder

Autolinking with react-native-cli (requires react-native 0.60 or above)

Please review autolinking docs for detials.

If "Autolinking" is not available for you, please try the following:

Use `react-native link` 
react-native link @timwangdev/react-native-geocoder
Manually If automatic linking fails you can follow the manual installation steps

iOS (With CocoaPods)

  1. Add pod 'react-native-geocoder', :path => '../node_modules/@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder/react-native-geocoder.podspec' to your Podfile.
  2. Run pod install.

iOS (Without CocoaPods)

  1. In the XCode's "Project navigator", right click on Libraries folder under your project ➜ Add Files to <...>
  2. Go to node_modules@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder and add ios/RNGeocoder.xcodeproj file
  3. Add libGeocoder.a to "Build Phases" -> "Link Binary With Libraries"

Android

  1. In android/setting.gradle add:
...
include ':react-native-geocoder', ':app'
project(':react-native-geocoder').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder/android')
  1. In android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    implementation project(':react-native-geocoder')
}
  1. Register module (in MainApplication.java)
import com.timwangdev.reactnativegeocoder.GeocoderPackage; // <--- Add this line

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
  ...
  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    ...
    packages.add(new GeocoderPackage()); // <--- Add this line

    return packages;
  }
  ...
}

Usage

import Geocoder from '@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder';

try {
  ...
  const position = { lat: 1.2, lng: -3.4 };
  await Geocoder.geocodePosition(position);
  ...
  await Geocoder.geocodeAddress('Paris', {
    locale: 'fr',
    maxResults: 2,
  });
  ...
} catch(err) {
  ...
}

Geocode Address

  • Geocoder.geocodeAddress(address: string, options?: GeocoderOptions)

    • Returns Promise<GeocodingObject[]>

    • Supports regionIos on iOS for preferred search boundary.

    • Supports bounds on Android and Google Maps API.

Geocode Position (Reverse Geocoding)

  • Geocoder.geocodePosition(position: { lat: number, lng: number }, options?: GeocoderOptions)

    • Returns Promise<GeocodingObject[]>

GeocoderOptions

{
  // Your Google Maps API key, required if `fallbackToGoogle` or `forceGoogleOnIos` is `true`.
  apiKey?: string;

  // Preferred Locale for outputs, defaults to 'en'. (See Note 1)
  locale?: string;

  // Max number of addresses to return, defaults to 2. (See Note 2)
  maxResults?: number;

  // (Android and Google only) Set the bounds for address geocoding. (See Note 3)
  bounds?: {
    // Lower left corner
    sw: { lat: number, lng: number },

    // Upper right corner
    ne: { lat: number, lng: number },
  };

  // (iOS native only) Set circular region for address geocoding. (See Note 3)
  regionIos?: {
    // Center of the circular region
    center: { lat: number, lng: number },

    // Radius of the circular region. Unit: km
    radius: number,
  };;

  // Should use Google Maps API if native query fails, defaults to false.
  fallbackToGoogle?: boolean;

  // Should always use Google Maps API on iOS, defaults to false. (See Note 4)
  forceGoogleOnIos?: boolean;
}

Notes:

  1. Platforms may have different implantations for locale preference. Here is Google Maps API supported language list.

  2. Generally, only one entry will return, though the geocoder may return several results when address queries are ambiguous. Smaller numbers (1 to 5) for maxResults are recommended.

  3. On iOS the preferred search boundary for address geocoding only support "circular" region, while on Android and Google Maps API it using "rectangular" bounds. regionIos will have no effect if forceGoogleOnIos is true.

  4. Use forceGoogleOnIos if you want consistent result on both iOS and Android platform, due to the limitation of iOS native implantation.

  5. REMOVED requestHeaders is useful together with Google API credentials restrictions by setting the Referer header. See #20.

  6. In order to avoid hitting rate limit or reducing API queries, you should cache the results in your program whenever possible.

GeocodingObject

{
  position: { lat: number, lng: number };

  // The full formatted address
  formattedAddress: string;

  // Example: Yosemite Park, Eiffel Tower
  feature: string | null;

  streetNumber: string | null;

  streetName: string | null;

  postalCode: string | null;

  // City name
  locality: string | null;

  country: string;

  countryCode: string;

  adminArea: string | null;

  subAdminArea: string | null;

  subLocality: string | null;
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial