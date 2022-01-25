React Native Geocoder

Multi-platform Geocoding library for React Native apps.

v1.x / v0.x

The project is originally forked from devfd/react-native-geocoder. Since 1.0 the project have been refactored and supports more features includes web support, maximum results limit, search boundary and request headers for Google Maps API.

Note: This is a pre-release version.

If you're looking for v0.x verison, please go to v0.x branch.

Please check the GitHub Release page for Version 1.0.0 Full Changelog and Migration Guide. [WORKING IN PROGRESS]

Installation

npm install @timwangdev/react-native-geocoder

or

yarn add @timwangdev/react-native-geocoder

Link

Autolinking with react-native-cli (requires react-native 0.60 or above)

Please review autolinking docs for detials.

If "Autolinking" is not available for you, please try the following:

Use `react-native link` react-native link @ timwangdev / react - native - geocoder

Manually If automatic linking fails you can follow the manual installation steps iOS (With CocoaPods) Add pod 'react-native-geocoder', :path => '../node_modules/@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder/react-native-geocoder.podspec' to your Podfile. Run pod install . iOS (Without CocoaPods) In the XCode's "Project navigator", right click on Libraries folder under your project ➜ Add Files to <...> Go to node_modules ➜ @timwangdev/react-native-geocoder and add ios/RNGeocoder.xcodeproj file Add libGeocoder.a to "Build Phases" -> "Link Binary With Libraries" Android In android/setting.gradle add: ... include ':react-native-geocoder' , ':app' project ( ':react-native-geocoder' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder/android' ) In android/app/build.gradle ... dependencies { ... implementation project ( ':react-native-geocoder' ) } Register module (in MainApplication.java) import com.timwangdev.reactnativegeocoder.GeocoderPackage; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ... packages.add( new GeocoderPackage()); return packages; } ... }

Usage

import Geocoder from '@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder' ; try { ... const position = { lat : 1.2 , lng : -3.4 }; await Geocoder.geocodePosition(position); ... await Geocoder.geocodeAddress( 'Paris' , { locale : 'fr' , maxResults : 2 , }); ... } catch (err) { ... }

Geocode Address

Geocoder.geocodeAddress(address: string, options?: GeocoderOptions) Returns Promise<GeocodingObject[]> Supports regionIos on iOS for preferred search boundary. Supports bounds on Android and Google Maps API.



Geocode Position (Reverse Geocoding)

Geocoder.geocodePosition(position: { lat: number, lng: number }, options?: GeocoderOptions) Returns Promise<GeocodingObject[]>



GeocoderOptions

{ apiKey?: string ; locale?: string ; maxResults?: number ; bounds?: { sw: { lat: number , lng: number }, ne: { lat: number , lng: number }, }; regionIos?: { center: { lat: number , lng: number }, radius: number , };; fallbackToGoogle?: boolean ; forceGoogleOnIos?: boolean ; }

Platforms may have different implantations for locale preference. Here is Google Maps API supported language list. Generally, only one entry will return, though the geocoder may return several results when address queries are ambiguous. Smaller numbers (1 to 5) for maxResults are recommended. On iOS the preferred search boundary for address geocoding only support "circular" region, while on Android and Google Maps API it using "rectangular" bounds. regionIos will have no effect if forceGoogleOnIos is true . Use forceGoogleOnIos if you want consistent result on both iOS and Android platform, due to the limitation of iOS native implantation. REMOVED requestHeaders is useful together with Google API credentials restrictions by setting the Referer header. See #20. In order to avoid hitting rate limit or reducing API queries, you should cache the results in your program whenever possible.

GeocodingObject

{ position: { lat: number , lng: number }; formattedAddress: string ; feature: string | null ; streetNumber: string | null ; streetName: string | null ; postalCode: string | null ; locality: string | null ; country: string ; countryCode: string ; adminArea: string | null ; subAdminArea: string | null ; subLocality: string | null ; }

License

MIT