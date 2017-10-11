openbase logo
Readme

react-native-geocoder

CircleCI

geocoding services for react native

Version table

Geocoder VersionRN
>=0.5.0>= 0.47.0
>=0.4.6>= 0.40.0
<0.4.5<0.40.0

Install

npm install --save react-native-geocoder

iOS

  1. In the XCode's "Project navigator", right click on Libraries folder under your project ➜ Add Files to <...>
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-geocoder and add ios/RNGeocoder.xcodeproj file
  3. Add libRNGeocoder.a to "Build Phases" -> "Link Binary With Libraries"

Android

  1. In android/setting.gradle
...
include ':react-native-geocoder', ':app'
project(':react-native-geocoder').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-geocoder/android')
  1. In android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-geocoder')
}
  1. register module (in MainApplication.java)
import com.devfd.RNGeocoder.RNGeocoderPackage; // <--- import

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
  ......

  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
            new RNGeocoderPackage()); // <------ add this
  }

  ......

}

Usage

import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoder';

// Position Geocoding
var NY = {
  lat: 40.7809261,
  lng: -73.9637594
};

Geocoder.geocodePosition(NY).then(res => {
    // res is an Array of geocoding object (see below)
})
.catch(err => console.log(err))

// Address Geocoding
Geocoder.geocodeAddress('New York').then(res => {
    // res is an Array of geocoding object (see below)
})
.catch(err => console.log(err))

Fallback to google maps geocoding

Geocoding services might not be included in some Android devices (Kindle, some 4.1 devices, non-google devices). For those special cases the lib can fallback to the online google maps geocoding service

import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoder';
// simply add your google key
Geocoder.fallbackToGoogle(MY_KEY);

// use the lib as usual
let ret = await Geocoder.geocodePosition({lat, lng})
// you get the same results

With async / await

try {

    const res = await Geocoder.geocodePosition(NY);
    ...

    const res = await Geocoder.geocodeAddress('London');
    ...
}
catch(err) {
    console.log(err);
}

Geocoding object format

both iOS and Android will return the following object:

{
    position: {lat, lng},
    formattedAddress: String, // the full address
    feature: String | null, // ex Yosemite Park, Eiffel Tower
    streetNumber: String | null,
    streetName: String | null,
    postalCode: String | null,
    locality: String | null, // city name
    country: String,
    countryCode: String
    adminArea: String | null
    subAdminArea: String | null,
    subLocality: String | null
}

Notes

iOS

iOS does not allow sending multiple geocoding requests simultaneously, hence if you send a second call, the first one will be cancelled.

Android

geocoding may not work on older android devices (4.1) and will not work if Google play services are not available.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

