geocoding services for react native

Version table

Geocoder Version RN >=0.5.0 >= 0.47.0 >=0.4.6 >= 0.40.0 <0.4.5 <0.40.0

Install

npm install --save react- native -geocoder

iOS

In the XCode's "Project navigator", right click on Libraries folder under your project ➜ Add Files to <...> Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-geocoder and add ios/RNGeocoder.xcodeproj file Add libRNGeocoder.a to "Build Phases" -> "Link Binary With Libraries"

Android

In android/setting.gradle

... include ':react-native-geocoder' , ':app' project ( ':react-native-geocoder' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-geocoder/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-geocoder' ) }

register module (in MainApplication.java)

import com.devfd.RNGeocoder.RNGeocoderPackage; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RNGeocoderPackage()); } ...... }

Usage

import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoder' ; var NY = { lat : 40.7809261 , lng : -73.9637594 }; Geocoder.geocodePosition(NY).then( res => { }) .catch( err => console .log(err)) Geocoder.geocodeAddress( 'New York' ).then( res => { }) .catch( err => console .log(err))

Fallback to google maps geocoding

Geocoding services might not be included in some Android devices (Kindle, some 4.1 devices, non-google devices). For those special cases the lib can fallback to the online google maps geocoding service

import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoder' ; Geocoder.fallbackToGoogle(MY_KEY); let ret = await Geocoder.geocodePosition({lat, lng})

With async / await

try { const res = await Geocoder.geocodePosition(NY); ... const res = await Geocoder.geocodeAddress( 'London' ); ... } catch (err) { console .log(err); }

Geocoding object format

both iOS and Android will return the following object:

{ position : {lat, lng}, formattedAddress : String , feature : String | null , streetNumber : String | null , streetName : String | null , postalCode : String | null , locality : String | null , country : String , countryCode : String adminArea : String | null subAdminArea : String | null , subLocality : String | null }

Notes

iOS

iOS does not allow sending multiple geocoding requests simultaneously, hence if you send a second call, the first one will be cancelled.

Android

geocoding may not work on older android devices (4.1) and will not work if Google play services are not available.