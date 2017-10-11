geocoding services for react native
|Geocoder Version
|RN
|>=0.5.0
|>= 0.47.0
|>=0.4.6
|>= 0.40.0
|<0.4.5
|<0.40.0
npm install --save react-native-geocoder
Add Files to <...>
node_modules ➜
react-native-geocoder and add
ios/RNGeocoder.xcodeproj file
android/setting.gradle
...
include ':react-native-geocoder', ':app'
project(':react-native-geocoder').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-geocoder/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-geocoder')
}
import com.devfd.RNGeocoder.RNGeocoderPackage; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNGeocoderPackage()); // <------ add this
}
......
}
import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoder';
// Position Geocoding
var NY = {
lat: 40.7809261,
lng: -73.9637594
};
Geocoder.geocodePosition(NY).then(res => {
// res is an Array of geocoding object (see below)
})
.catch(err => console.log(err))
// Address Geocoding
Geocoder.geocodeAddress('New York').then(res => {
// res is an Array of geocoding object (see below)
})
.catch(err => console.log(err))
Geocoding services might not be included in some Android devices (Kindle, some 4.1 devices, non-google devices). For those special cases the lib can fallback to the online google maps geocoding service
import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoder';
// simply add your google key
Geocoder.fallbackToGoogle(MY_KEY);
// use the lib as usual
let ret = await Geocoder.geocodePosition({lat, lng})
// you get the same results
try {
const res = await Geocoder.geocodePosition(NY);
...
const res = await Geocoder.geocodeAddress('London');
...
}
catch(err) {
console.log(err);
}
both iOS and Android will return the following object:
{
position: {lat, lng},
formattedAddress: String, // the full address
feature: String | null, // ex Yosemite Park, Eiffel Tower
streetNumber: String | null,
streetName: String | null,
postalCode: String | null,
locality: String | null, // city name
country: String,
countryCode: String
adminArea: String | null
subAdminArea: String | null,
subLocality: String | null
}
iOS does not allow sending multiple geocoding requests simultaneously, hence if you send a second call, the first one will be cancelled.
geocoding may not work on older android devices (4.1) and will not work if Google play services are not available.