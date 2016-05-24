Native modules to determine if a location is within defined geographical boundaries using Google Geometry library for ios and android.
import GeoFencing from 'react-native-geo-fencing';
// with navigator geolocation
componentDidMount() {
const polygon = [
{ lat: 3.1336599385978805, lng: 101.31866455078125 },
{ lat: 3.3091633559540123, lng: 101.66198730468757 },
{ lat: 3.091150714460597, lng: 101.92977905273438 },
{ lat: 2.7222113428196213, lng: 101.74850463867188 },
{ lat: 2.7153526167685347, lng: 101.47933959960938 },
{ lat: 3.1336599385978805, lng: 101.31866455078125 } // last point has to be same as first point
];
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(
(position) => {
let point = {
lat: position.coords.latitude,
lng: position.coords.longitude
};
GeoFencing.containsLocation(point, polygon)
.then(() => console.log('point is within polygon'))
.catch(() => console.log('point is NOT within polygon'))
},
(error) => alert(error.message),
{ enableHighAccuracy: true, timeout: 20000, maximumAge: 1000 }
);
}
// with only point and polygon
componentDidMount() {
const polygon = [
{ lat: 3.1336599385978805, lng: 101.31866455078125 },
{ lat: 3.3091633559540123, lng: 101.66198730468757 },
{ lat: 3.091150714460597, lng: 101.92977905273438 },
{ lat: 3.1336599385978805, lng: 101.31866455078125 } // last point has to be same as first point
];
let point = {
lat: 2.951269758090068,
lng: 101.964111328125
};
GeoFencing.containsLocation(point, polygon)
.then(() => console.log('point is within polygon'))
.catch(() => console.log('point is NOT within polygon'))
}
$ npm install --save react-native-geo-fencing
Within
ios/ directory of your react-native app:
Create a
Podfile manually or simply
$ pod init
# Podfile for cocoapods 1.0
platform :ios, '7.0'
target 'yourAppTarget' do
pod 'React', path: '../node_modules/react-native'
pod 'react-native-geo-fencing', path: '../node_modules/react-native-geo-fencing'
end
# for older version of CocoaPods
platform :ios, '7.0'
pod 'React', path: '../node_modules/react-native'
pod 'react-native-geo-fencing', path: '../node_modules/react-native-geo-fencing'
Then
$ pod install
Add
$(inherited) for
Other Linker Flags to your project's
build settings
Link the static library
Add the following to
android/settings.gradle
include ':react-native-geo-fencing'
project(':react-native-geo-fencing').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-geo-fencing/android')
Add the following to
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
// ...
compile project(':react-native-geo-fencing')
}
Edit
android/src/.../MainActivity.java
// ...
import com.surialabs.rn.geofencing.GeoFencingPackage;// <--
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new GeoFencingPackage() // <--
);
}
}
Enable access to location when using the app from your
AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />