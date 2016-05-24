openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-geo-fencing

by surialabs
0.1.0 (see all)

Native modules to determine if a location is within defined geographical boundaries using Google Geometry library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-geo-fencing

Native modules to determine if a location is within defined geographical boundaries using Google Geometry library for ios and android.

Usage

import GeoFencing from 'react-native-geo-fencing';

// with navigator geolocation
componentDidMount() {
  const polygon = [
    { lat: 3.1336599385978805, lng: 101.31866455078125 },
    { lat: 3.3091633559540123, lng: 101.66198730468757 },
    { lat: 3.091150714460597,  lng: 101.92977905273438 },
    { lat: 2.7222113428196213, lng: 101.74850463867188 },
    { lat: 2.7153526167685347, lng: 101.47933959960938 },
    { lat: 3.1336599385978805, lng: 101.31866455078125 } // last point has to be same as first point
  ];

  navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(
    (position) => {
      let point = {
        lat: position.coords.latitude,
        lng: position.coords.longitude
      };

      GeoFencing.containsLocation(point, polygon)
        .then(() => console.log('point is within polygon'))
        .catch(() => console.log('point is NOT within polygon'))
    },
    (error) => alert(error.message),
    { enableHighAccuracy: true, timeout: 20000, maximumAge: 1000 }
  );
}

// with only point and polygon
componentDidMount() {
  const polygon = [
    { lat: 3.1336599385978805, lng: 101.31866455078125 },
    { lat: 3.3091633559540123, lng: 101.66198730468757 },
    { lat: 3.091150714460597,  lng: 101.92977905273438 },
    { lat: 3.1336599385978805, lng: 101.31866455078125 } // last point has to be same as first point
  ];

  let point = {
    lat: 2.951269758090068,
    lng: 101.964111328125
  };

  GeoFencing.containsLocation(point, polygon)
    .then(() => console.log('point is within polygon'))
    .catch(() => console.log('point is NOT within polygon'))
}

Installation

$ npm install --save react-native-geo-fencing

ios

Within ios/ directory of your react-native app:

  1. Create a Podfile manually or simply

    $ pod init

    # Podfile for cocoapods 1.0
platform :ios, '7.0'

target 'yourAppTarget' do
  pod 'React', path: '../node_modules/react-native'
  pod 'react-native-geo-fencing', path: '../node_modules/react-native-geo-fencing'
end

    # for older version of CocoaPods
platform :ios, '7.0'

pod 'React', path: '../node_modules/react-native'
pod 'react-native-geo-fencing', path: '../node_modules/react-native-geo-fencing'

  2. Then

    $ pod install

  3. Add $(inherited) for Other Linker Flags to your project's build settings linking_library

  4. Link the static library linking_binaries

android

  1. Add the following to android/settings.gradle

    include ':react-native-geo-fencing'
project(':react-native-geo-fencing').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-geo-fencing/android')

  2. Add the following to android/app/build.gradle

    dependencies {
  // ...
  compile project(':react-native-geo-fencing')
}

  3. Edit android/src/.../MainActivity.java

    // ...
import com.surialabs.rn.geofencing.GeoFencingPackage;// <--

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
        return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
            new GeoFencingPackage() // <--
        );
    }
}

  4. Enable access to location when using the app from your AndroidManifest.xml

    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial