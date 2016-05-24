Native modules to determine if a location is within defined geographical boundaries using Google Geometry library for ios and android.

Usage

import GeoFencing from 'react-native-geo-fencing' ;

componentDidMount() { const polygon = [ { lat : 3.1336599385978805 , lng : 101.31866455078125 }, { lat : 3.3091633559540123 , lng : 101.66198730468757 }, { lat : 3.091150714460597 , lng : 101.92977905273438 }, { lat : 2.7222113428196213 , lng : 101.74850463867188 }, { lat : 2.7153526167685347 , lng : 101.47933959960938 }, { lat : 3.1336599385978805 , lng : 101.31866455078125 } ]; navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition( ( position ) => { let point = { lat : position.coords.latitude, lng : position.coords.longitude }; GeoFencing.containsLocation(point, polygon) .then( () => console .log( 'point is within polygon' )) .catch( () => console .log( 'point is NOT within polygon' )) }, (error) => alert(error.message), { enableHighAccuracy : true , timeout : 20000 , maximumAge : 1000 } ); }

componentDidMount() { const polygon = [ { lat : 3.1336599385978805 , lng : 101.31866455078125 }, { lat : 3.3091633559540123 , lng : 101.66198730468757 }, { lat : 3.091150714460597 , lng : 101.92977905273438 }, { lat : 3.1336599385978805 , lng : 101.31866455078125 } ]; let point = { lat : 2.951269758090068 , lng : 101.964111328125 }; GeoFencing.containsLocation(point, polygon) .then( () => console .log( 'point is within polygon' )) .catch( () => console .log( 'point is NOT within polygon' )) }

Installation

$ npm install --save react- native -geo-fencing

ios

Within ios/ directory of your react-native app:

Create a Podfile manually or simply $ pod init platform :ios , '7.0' target 'yourAppTarget' do pod 'React' , path: '../node_modules/react-native' pod 'react-native-geo-fencing' , path: '../node_modules/react-native-geo-fencing' end platform :ios , '7.0' pod 'React' , path: '../node_modules/react-native' pod 'react-native-geo-fencing' , path: '../node_modules/react-native-geo-fencing' Then pod install Add $(inherited) for Other Linker Flags to your project's build settings Link the static library

android