GCM for React Native Android

Demo

https://github.com/oney/TestGcm

Installation

Run npm install react-native-gcm-android --save

In android/build.gradle

dependencies { classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:1.3.1' classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:1.5.0-beta3'

In android/settings.gradle , add

include ':RNGcmAndroid' , ':app' project ( ':RNGcmAndroid' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-gcm-android/android' ) include ':react-native-system-notification' project ( ':react-native-system-notification' ).projectDir = new File (settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-system-notification/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

apply plugin: "com.android.application" apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services' ... dependencies { compile fileTree (dir: "libs" , include : [ "*.jar" ]) compile "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.1" compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:0.16.+" compile 'com.google.android.gms:play-services-gcm:8.3.0' compile project ( ':RNGcmAndroid' ) compile project ( ':react-native-system-notification' ) }

In android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml , add these lines, be sure to change com.xxx.yyy to your package

< uses-permission android:name = "com.google.android.c2dm.permission.RECEIVE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WAKE_LOCK" /> < uses-permission android:name = "com.google.android.c2dm.permission.SEND" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.GET_ACCOUNTS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.GET_TASKS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECEIVE_BOOT_COMPLETED" /> < permission android:name = "com.xxx.yyy.permission.C2D_MESSAGE" android:protectionLevel = "signature" /> < uses-permission android:name = "com.xxx.yyy.permission.C2D_MESSAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.VIBRATE" > </ uses-permission > ... < application android:theme = "@style/AppTheme" > ... < meta-data android:name = "com.google.android.gms.version" android:value = "@integer/google_play_services_version" /> < receiver android:name = "com.google.android.gms.gcm.GcmReceiver" android:exported = "true" android:permission = "com.google.android.c2dm.permission.SEND" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "com.google.android.c2dm.intent.RECEIVE" /> < category android:name = "com.xxx.yyy" /> </ intent-filter > </ receiver > < service android:name = "com.oney.gcm.GcmRegistrationService" /> < service android:name = "com.oney.gcm.BackgroundService" > </ service > < service android:name = "com.oney.gcm.RNGcmListenerService" android:exported = "false" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "com.google.android.c2dm.intent.RECEIVE" /> </ intent-filter > </ service > < receiver android:exported = "false" android:name = "com.oney.gcm.GcmBroadcastReceiver" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "com.oney.gcm.GCMReceiveNotification" /> </ intent-filter > </ receiver > < receiver android:name = "io.neson.react.notification.NotificationEventReceiver" /> < receiver android:name = "io.neson.react.notification.NotificationPublisher" /> < receiver android:name = "io.neson.react.notification.SystemBootEventReceiver" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.BOOT_COMPLETED" > </ action > </ intent-filter > </ receiver > ...

In android/app/src/main/java/com/testoe/MainActivity.java

import com.oney.gcm.GcmPackage; import io.neson.react.notification.NotificationPackage; ... .addPackage( new MainReactPackage()) .addPackage( new GcmPackage()) .addPackage( new NotificationPackage( this ))

GCM API KEY

By following Cloud messaging, you can get google-services.json file and place it in android/app directory

Usage

; var React = require ( 'react-native' ); var { AppRegistry, View, DeviceEventEmitter, } = React; var GcmAndroid = require ( 'react-native-gcm-android' ); import Notification from 'react-native-system-notification' ; if (GcmAndroid.launchNotification) { var notification = GcmAndroid.launchNotification; var info = JSON .parse(notification.info); Notification.create({ subject : info.subject, message : info.message, }); GcmAndroid.stopService(); } else { var {Router, Route, Schema, Animations, TabBar} = require ( 'react-native-router-flux' ); var YourApp = React.createClass({ componentDidMount : function ( ) { GcmAndroid.addEventListener( 'register' , function ( token ) { console .log( 'send gcm token to server' , token); }); GcmAndroid.addEventListener( 'registerError' , function ( error ) { console .log( 'registerError' , error.message); }); GcmAndroid.addEventListener( 'notification' , function ( notification ) { console .log( 'receive gcm notification' , notification); var info = JSON .parse(notification.data.info); if (!GcmAndroid.isInForeground) { Notification.create({ subject : info.subject, message : info.message, }); } }); DeviceEventEmitter.addListener( 'sysNotificationClick' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'sysNotificationClick' , e); }); GcmAndroid.requestPermissions(); }, render : function ( ) { return ( ... ); } }); AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'YourApp' , () => YourApp); }

There are two situations.

The app is running on the foreground or background.

GcmAndroid.launchNotification is null , you can get notification in GcmAndroid.addEventListener('notification' listenter.

The app is killed/closed

GcmAndroid.launchNotification is your GCM data. You can create notification with resolving the data by using react-native-system-notification module.

You can get info when clicking notification in DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('sysNotificationClick' . See react-native-system-notification to get more informations about how to create notification

Troubleshoot