A pure JavaScript image gallery component for react-native apps with common gestures like pan, pinch and doubleTap, supporting both iOS and Android.
This component aims to be (one of ) the best image viewer for react-native apps. Comparing with other gallery alike components, this one should be more elegant in following aspects: (mimics iOS system photo album app)
This component works on react-native 0.28+ and only supports remote images for now.
npm install --save react-native-gallery@latest
Quite easy to use:
import Gallery from 'react-native-gallery';
...
render() {
return (
<Gallery
style={{flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'black'}}
images={[
'http://p10.qhimg.com/t019e9cf51692f735be.jpg',
'http://ww2.sinaimg.cn/mw690/714a59a7tw1dxqkkg0cwlj.jpg',
'http://www.bz55.com/uploads/allimg/150122/139-150122145421.jpg'
]}
/>
);
}
This component utilizes @ldn0x7dc/react-native-view-pager as the scrollable container and react-native-transformable-image as the wrapped image.
It's a common practice to float a comment box or like button above the image. This component provides a convenient interface to implement this feature:
Check the Demo project for a simple demonstration.
This component is being actively developed but should be ready for production realease.
If you encounter any problem that seems unnormal, just create an issue or check out the latest release.