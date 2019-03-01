A responsive Image element that takes the full width of its parent element while maintaining aspect ratio
The original idea comes from here.
npm install --save react-native-fullwidth-image
Start by importing the module
import FullWidthImage from 'react-native-fullwidth-image'
Now, you can use the
FullWidthImage element in multiple ways as follows:
You can provide an initial width and height,
react-native-fullwidth-image will
infer the aspect ratio from the provided dimensions and keep it as the image is
scaled up to 100% of its parent's width
<FullWidthImage style={{ ... }} source={require(...)} width={480} height={272} />
An aspect ratio of 1 will give you square images
You can also provide a predefined aspect ratio (a value between 0 and 1) as follows
<FullWidthImage style={{ ... }} source={{uri: ..}} ratio={3/4} />
react-native-fullwidth-image can automatically detect the aspect ratio of
remote images, all you need to provide is the
uri as you would do with the
regular
Image component.
<FullWidthImage style={{ ... }} source={{uri: ..}} />
We use
react-native-fullwidth-image in Apperture iOS / Android
MIT License. © Wassim Gharbi