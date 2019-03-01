A responsive Image element that takes the full width of its parent element while maintaining aspect ratio

The original idea comes from here.

Installation

npm install --save react- native -fullwidth-image

Usage

Start by importing the module

import FullWidthImage from 'react-native-fullwidth-image'

Now, you can use the FullWidthImage element in multiple ways as follows:

Initial Dimensions

You can provide an initial width and height, react-native-fullwidth-image will infer the aspect ratio from the provided dimensions and keep it as the image is scaled up to 100% of its parent's width

< FullWidthImage style = {{ ... }} source = {require(...)} width = {480} height = {272} />

An aspect ratio of 1 will give you square images

Aspect Ratio

You can also provide a predefined aspect ratio (a value between 0 and 1) as follows

< FullWidthImage style = {{ ... }} source = {{uri: .. }} ratio = {3/4} />

An aspect ratio of 1 will give you square images

Automatic detection

react-native-fullwidth-image can automatically detect the aspect ratio of remote images, all you need to provide is the uri as you would do with the regular Image component.

< FullWidthImage style = {{ ... }} source = {{uri: .. }} />

Demo

We use react-native-fullwidth-image in Apperture iOS / Android

License

MIT License. © Wassim Gharbi