Native filesystem access for react-native
For RN < 0.57 and/or Gradle < 3 you MUST install react-native-fs at version @2.11.17!
For RN >= 0.57 and/or Gradle >= 3 you MUST install react-native-fs at version >= @2.13.2!
For RN >= 0.61 please install react-native-fs at version >= @2.16.0!
View the changelog here.
First you need to install react-native-fs:
npm install react-native-fs --save
Note: If your react-native version is < 0.40 install with this tag instead:
npm install react-native-fs@2.0.1-rc.2 --save
As @a-koka pointed out, you should then update your package.json to
"react-native-fs": "2.0.1-rc.2" (without the tilde)
At the command line, in your project folder, type:
react-native link react-native-fs
Done! No need to worry about manually adding the library to your project.
Add the RNFS pod to your list of application pods in your Podfile, using the path from the Podfile to the installed module:~~
pod 'RNFS', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-fs'
Install pods as usual:
pod install
In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-fs and add the .xcodeproj file
In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add the
lib*.a from the RNFS project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries. Click the .xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic'). Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both
$(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and
$(SRCROOT)/../../React - mark both as recursive.
Run your project (Cmd+R)
Android support is currently limited to only the
DocumentDirectory. This maps to the app's
files directory.
Make alterations to the following files:
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-fs'
project(':react-native-fs').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fs/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-fs')
}
register module (in MainActivity.java)
cat ./node_modules/react-native/package.json | grep version)
import com.rnfs.RNFSPackage; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
......
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);
mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
.setApplication(getApplication())
.setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
.setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
.addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
.addPackage(new RNFSPackage()) // <------- add package
.setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
.setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
.build();
mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN", null);
setContentView(mReactRootView);
}
......
}
import com.rnfs.RNFSPackage; // <------- add package
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
// ...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(), // <---- add comma
new RNFSPackage() // <---------- add package
);
}
import com.rnfs.RNFSPackage; // <------- add package
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
// ...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(), // <---- add comma
new RNFSPackage() // <---------- add package
);
}
The
link command also works for adding the native dependency on Windows:
react-native link react-native-fs
Follow the instructions in the 'Linking Libraries' documentation on the react-native-windows GitHub repo. For the first step of adding the project to the Visual Studio solution file, the path to the project should be
../node_modules/react-native-fs/windows/RNFS/RNFS.csproj.
// require the module
var RNFS = require('react-native-fs');
// get a list of files and directories in the main bundle
RNFS.readDir(RNFS.MainBundlePath) // On Android, use "RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath" (MainBundlePath is not defined)
.then((result) => {
console.log('GOT RESULT', result);
// stat the first file
return Promise.all([RNFS.stat(result[0].path), result[0].path]);
})
.then((statResult) => {
if (statResult[0].isFile()) {
// if we have a file, read it
return RNFS.readFile(statResult[1], 'utf8');
}
return 'no file';
})
.then((contents) => {
// log the file contents
console.log(contents);
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.message, err.code);
});
// require the module
var RNFS = require('react-native-fs');
// create a path you want to write to
// :warning: on iOS, you cannot write into `RNFS.MainBundlePath`,
// but `RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath` exists on both platforms and is writable
var path = RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath + '/test.txt';
// write the file
RNFS.writeFile(path, 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet', 'utf8')
.then((success) => {
console.log('FILE WRITTEN!');
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.message);
});
// create a path you want to delete
var path = RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath + '/test.txt';
return RNFS.unlink(path)
.then(() => {
console.log('FILE DELETED');
})
// `unlink` will throw an error, if the item to unlink does not exist
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.message);
});
// require the module
var RNFS = require('react-native-fs');
var uploadUrl = 'http://requestb.in/XXXXXXX'; // For testing purposes, go to http://requestb.in/ and create your own link
// create an array of objects of the files you want to upload
var files = [
{
name: 'test1',
filename: 'test1.w4a',
filepath: RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath + '/test1.w4a',
filetype: 'audio/x-m4a'
}, {
name: 'test2',
filename: 'test2.w4a',
filepath: RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath + '/test2.w4a',
filetype: 'audio/x-m4a'
}
];
var uploadBegin = (response) => {
var jobId = response.jobId;
console.log('UPLOAD HAS BEGUN! JobId: ' + jobId);
};
var uploadProgress = (response) => {
var percentage = Math.floor((response.totalBytesSent/response.totalBytesExpectedToSend) * 100);
console.log('UPLOAD IS ' + percentage + '% DONE!');
};
// upload files
RNFS.uploadFiles({
toUrl: uploadUrl,
files: files,
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
},
fields: {
'hello': 'world',
},
begin: uploadBegin,
progress: uploadProgress
}).promise.then((response) => {
if (response.statusCode == 200) {
console.log('FILES UPLOADED!'); // response.statusCode, response.headers, response.body
} else {
console.log('SERVER ERROR');
}
})
.catch((err) => {
if(err.description === "cancelled") {
// cancelled by user
}
console.log(err);
});
The following constants are available on the
RNFS export:
MainBundlePath (
String) The absolute path to the main bundle directory (not available on Android)
CachesDirectoryPath (
String) The absolute path to the caches directory
ExternalCachesDirectoryPath (
String) The absolute path to the external caches directory (android only)
DocumentDirectoryPath (
String) The absolute path to the document directory
DownloadDirectoryPath (
String) The absolute path to the download directory (on android only)
TemporaryDirectoryPath (
String) The absolute path to the temporary directory (falls back to Caching-Directory on Android)
LibraryDirectoryPath (
String) The absolute path to the NSLibraryDirectory (iOS only)
ExternalDirectoryPath (
String) The absolute path to the external files, shared directory (android only)
ExternalStorageDirectoryPath (
String) The absolute path to the external storage, shared directory (android only)
IMPORTANT: when using
ExternalStorageDirectoryPath it's necessary to request permissions (on Android) to read and write on the external storage, here an example: React Native Offical Doc
readDir(dirpath: string): Promise<ReadDirItem[]>
Reads the contents of
path. This must be an absolute path. Use the above path constants to form a usable file path.
The returned promise resolves with an array of objects with the following properties:
type ReadDirItem = {
ctime: date; // The creation date of the file (iOS only)
mtime: date; // The last modified date of the file
name: string; // The name of the item
path: string; // The absolute path to the item
size: string; // Size in bytes
isFile: () => boolean; // Is the file just a file?
isDirectory: () => boolean; // Is the file a directory?
};
readDirAssets(dirpath: string): Promise<ReadDirItem[]>
Reads the contents of
dirpath in the Android app's assets folder.
dirpath is the relative path to the file from the root of the
assets folder.
The returned promise resolves with an array of objects with the following properties:
type ReadDirItem = {
name: string; // The name of the item
path: string; // The absolute path to the item
size: string; // Size in bytes.
// Note that the size of files compressed during the creation of the APK (such as JSON files) cannot be determined.
// `size` will be set to -1 in this case.
isFile: () => boolean; // Is the file just a file?
isDirectory: () => boolean; // Is the file a directory?
};
Note: Android only.
readdir(dirpath: string): Promise<string[]>
Node.js style version of
readDir that returns only the names. Note the lowercase
d.
stat(filepath: string): Promise<StatResult>
Stats an item at
filepath. If the
filepath is linked to a virtual file, for example Android Content URI, the
originalPath can be used to find the pointed file path.
The promise resolves with an object with the following properties:
type StatResult = {
path: // The same as filepath argument
ctime: date; // The creation date of the file
mtime: date; // The last modified date of the file
size: string; // Size in bytes
mode: number; // UNIX file mode
originalFilepath: string; // ANDROID: In case of content uri this is the pointed file path, otherwise is the same as path
isFile: () => boolean; // Is the file just a file?
isDirectory: () => boolean; // Is the file a directory?
};
readFile(filepath: string, encoding?: string): Promise<string>
Reads the file at
path and return contents.
encoding can be one of
utf8 (default),
ascii,
base64. Use
base64 for reading binary files.
Note: you will take quite a performance hit if you are reading big files
read(filepath: string, length = 0, position = 0, encodingOrOptions?: any): Promise<string>
Reads
length bytes from the given
position of the file at
path and returns contents.
encoding can be one of
utf8 (default),
ascii,
base64. Use
base64 for reading binary files.
Note: reading big files piece by piece using this method may be useful in terms of performance.
readFileAssets(filepath:string, encoding?: string): Promise<string>
Reads the file at
path in the Android app's assets folder and return contents.
encoding can be one of
utf8 (default),
ascii,
base64. Use
base64 for reading binary files.
filepath is the relative path to the file from the root of the
assets folder.
Note: Android only.
readFileRes(filename:string, encoding?: string): Promise<string>
Reads the file named
filename in the Android app's
res folder and return contents. Only the file name (not folder) needs to be specified. The file type will be detected from the extension and automatically located within
res/drawable (for image files) or
res/raw (for everything else).
encoding can be one of
utf8 (default),
ascii,
base64. Use
base64 for reading binary files.
Note: Android only.
writeFile(filepath: string, contents: string, encoding?: string): Promise<void>
Write the
contents to
filepath.
encoding can be one of
utf8 (default),
ascii,
base64.
options optionally takes an object specifying the file's properties, like mode etc.
appendFile(filepath: string, contents: string, encoding?: string): Promise<void>
Append the
contents to
filepath.
encoding can be one of
utf8 (default),
ascii,
base64.
write(filepath: string, contents: string, position?: number, encoding?: string): Promise<void>
Write the
contents to
filepath at the given random access position. When
position is
undefined or
-1 the contents is appended to the end of the file.
encoding can be one of
utf8 (default),
ascii,
base64.
moveFile(filepath: string, destPath: string): Promise<void>
Moves the file located at
filepath to
destPath. This is more performant than reading and then re-writing the file data because the move is done natively and the data doesn't have to be copied or cross the bridge.
copyFile(filepath: string, destPath: string): Promise<void>
Copies the file located at
filepath to
destPath.
Note: On Android copyFile will overwrite
destPath if it already exists. On iOS an error will be thrown if the file already exists.
copyFileAssets(filepath: string, destPath: string): Promise<void>
Copies the file at
filepath in the Android app's assets folder and copies it to the given
destPath path.
Note: Android only. Will overwrite destPath if it already exists.
copyFileRes(filename: string, destPath: string): Promise<void>
Copies the file named
filename in the Android app's res folder and copies it to the given
destPath path.
res/drawable is used as the source parent folder for image files,
res/raw for everything else.
Note: Android only. Will overwrite destPath if it already exists.
copyAssetsFileIOS(imageUri: string, destPath: string, width: number, height: number, scale?: number, compression?: number, resizeMode?: string): Promise<string>
Not available on Mac Catalyst.
Reads an image file from Camera Roll and writes to
destPath. This method assumes the image file to be JPEG file. This method will download the original from iCloud if necessary.
imageUri string (required)
URI of a file in Camera Roll. Can be either of the following formats:
ph://CC95F08C-88C3-4012-9D6D-64A413D254B3/L0/001
assets-library://asset/asset.JPG?id=CC95F08C-88C3-4012-9D6D-64A413D254B3&ext=JPG
destPath string (required)
Destination to which the copied file will be saved, e.g.
RNFS.TemporaryDirectoryPath + 'example.jpg'.
width number (required)
Copied file's image width will be resized to
width. If 0 is provided, width won't be resized.
height number (required)
Copied file's image height will be resized to
height. If 0 is provided, height won't be resized.
scale number (optional)
Copied file's image will be scaled proportional to
scale factor from
width x
height. If both
width and
height are 0, the image won't scale. Range is [0.0, 1.0] and default is 1.0.
compression number (optional)
Quality of copied file's image. The value 0.0 represents the maximum compression (or lowest quality) while the value 1.0 represents the least compression (or best quality). Range is [0.0, 1.0] and default is 1.0.
resizeMode string (optional)
If
resizeMode is 'contain', copied file's image will be scaled so that its larger dimension fits
width x
height. If
resizeMode is other value than 'contain', the image will be scaled so that it completely fills
width x
height. Default is 'contain'. Refer to PHImageContentMode.
Promise<string>
Copied file's URI.
One can use this method also to create a thumbNail from a video in a specific size. Currently it is impossible to specify a concrete position, the OS will decide wich Thumbnail you'll get then. To copy a video from assets-library and save it as a mp4-file, refer to copyAssetsVideoIOS.
Further information: https://developer.apple.com/reference/photos/phimagemanager/1616964-requestimageforasset The promise will on success return the final destination of the file, as it was defined in the destPath-parameter.
copyAssetsVideoIOS(videoUri: string, destPath: string): Promise<string>
Not available on Mac Catalyst.
Copies a video from assets-library, that is prefixed with 'assets-library://asset/asset.MOV?...' to a specific destination.
unlink(filepath: string): Promise<void>
Unlinks the item at
filepath. If the item does not exist, an error will be thrown.
Also recursively deletes directories (works like Linux
rm -rf).
exists(filepath: string): Promise<boolean>
Check if the item exists at
filepath. If the item does not exist, return false.
existsAssets(filepath: string): Promise<boolean>
Check in the Android assets folder if the item exists.
filepath is the relative path from the root of the assets folder. If the item does not exist, return false.
Note: Android only.
existsRes(filename: string): Promise<boolean>
Check in the Android res folder if the item named
filename exists.
res/drawable is used as the parent folder for image files,
res/raw for everything else. If the item does not exist, return false.
Note: Android only.
hash(filepath: string, algorithm: string): Promise<string>
Reads the file at
path and returns its checksum as determined by
algorithm, which can be one of
md5,
sha1,
sha224,
sha256,
sha384,
sha512.
touch(filepath: string, mtime?: Date, ctime?: Date): Promise<string>
Sets the modification timestamp
mtime and creation timestamp
ctime of the file at
filepath. Setting
ctime is only supported on iOS, android always sets both timestamps to
mtime.
mkdir(filepath: string, options?: MkdirOptions): Promise<void>
type MkdirOptions = {
NSURLIsExcludedFromBackupKey?: boolean; // iOS only
};
Create a directory at
filepath. Automatically creates parents and does not throw if already exists (works like Linux
mkdir -p).
(IOS only): The
NSURLIsExcludedFromBackupKey property can be provided to set this attribute on iOS platforms. Apple will reject apps for storing offline cache data that does not have this attribute.
downloadFile(options: DownloadFileOptions): { jobId: number, promise: Promise<DownloadResult> }
type DownloadFileOptions = {
fromUrl: string; // URL to download file from
toFile: string; // Local filesystem path to save the file to
headers?: Headers; // An object of headers to be passed to the server
background?: boolean; // Continue the download in the background after the app terminates (iOS only)
discretionary?: boolean; // Allow the OS to control the timing and speed of the download to improve perceived performance (iOS only)
cacheable?: boolean; // Whether the download can be stored in the shared NSURLCache (iOS only, defaults to true)
progressInterval?: number;
progressDivider?: number;
begin?: (res: DownloadBeginCallbackResult) => void;
progress?: (res: DownloadProgressCallbackResult) => void;
resumable?: () => void; // only supported on iOS yet
connectionTimeout?: number // only supported on Android yet
readTimeout?: number // supported on Android and iOS
backgroundTimeout?: number // Maximum time (in milliseconds) to download an entire resource (iOS only, useful for timing out background downloads)
};
type DownloadResult = {
jobId: number; // The download job ID, required if one wishes to cancel the download. See `stopDownload`.
statusCode: number; // The HTTP status code
bytesWritten: number; // The number of bytes written to the file
};
Download file from
options.fromUrl to
options.toFile. Will overwrite any previously existing file.
If
options.begin is provided, it will be invoked once upon download starting when headers have been received and passed a single argument with the following properties:
type DownloadBeginCallbackResult = {
jobId: number; // The download job ID, required if one wishes to cancel the download. See `stopDownload`.
statusCode: number; // The HTTP status code
contentLength: number; // The total size in bytes of the download resource
headers: Headers; // The HTTP response headers from the server
};
If
options.progress is provided, it will be invoked continuously and passed a single argument with the following properties:
type DownloadProgressCallbackResult = {
jobId: number; // The download job ID, required if one wishes to cancel the download. See `stopDownload`.
contentLength: number; // The total size in bytes of the download resource
bytesWritten: number; // The number of bytes written to the file so far
};
If
options.progressInterval is provided, it will return progress events in the maximum frequency of
progressDivider.
For example, if
progressInterval = 100, you will not receive callbacks more often than every 100th millisecond.
If
options.progressDivider is provided, it will return progress events that divided by
progressDivider.
For example, if
progressDivider = 10, you will receive only ten callbacks for this values of progress: 0, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100
Use it for performance issues.
If
progressDivider = 0, you will receive all
progressCallback calls, default value is 0.
(IOS only):
options.background (
Boolean) - Whether to continue downloads when the app is not focused (default:
false)
This option is currently only available for iOS, see the Background Downloads Tutorial (iOS) section.
(IOS only): If
options.resumable is provided, it will be invoked when the download has stopped and and can be resumed using
resumeDownload().
stopDownload(jobId: number): void
Abort the current download job with this ID. The partial file will remain on the filesystem.
resumeDownload(jobId: number): void
Resume the current download job with this ID.
isResumable(jobId: number): Promise<bool>
Check if the the download job with this ID is resumable with
resumeDownload().
Example:
if (await RNFS.isResumable(jobId) {
RNFS.resumeDownload(jobId)
}
completeHandlerIOS(jobId: number): void
For use when using background downloads, tell iOS you are done handling a completed download.
Read more about background downloads in the Background Downloads Tutorial (iOS) section.
uploadFiles(options: UploadFileOptions): { jobId: number, promise: Promise<UploadResult> }
options (
Object) - An object containing named parameters
type UploadFileOptions = {
toUrl: string; // URL to upload file to
binaryStreamOnly?: boolean// Allow for binary data stream for file to be uploaded without extra headers, Default is 'false'
files: UploadFileItem[]; // An array of objects with the file information to be uploaded.
headers?: Headers; // An object of headers to be passed to the server
fields?: Fields; // An object of fields to be passed to the server
method?: string; // Default is 'POST', supports 'POST' and 'PUT'
begin?: (res: UploadBeginCallbackResult) => void;
progress?: (res: UploadProgressCallbackResult) => void;
};
type UploadResult = {
jobId: number; // The upload job ID, required if one wishes to cancel the upload. See `stopUpload`.
statusCode: number; // The HTTP status code
headers: Headers; // The HTTP response headers from the server
body: string; // The HTTP response body
};
Each file should have the following structure:
type UploadFileItem = {
name: string; // Name of the file, if not defined then filename is used
filename: string; // Name of file
filepath: string; // Path to file
filetype: string; // The mimetype of the file to be uploaded, if not defined it will get mimetype from `filepath` extension
};
If
options.begin is provided, it will be invoked once upon upload has begun:
type UploadBeginCallbackResult = {
jobId: number; // The upload job ID, required if one wishes to cancel the upload. See `stopUpload`.
};
If
options.progress is provided, it will be invoked continuously and passed a single object with the following properties:
type UploadProgressCallbackResult = {
jobId: number; // The upload job ID, required if one wishes to cancel the upload. See `stopUpload`.
totalBytesExpectedToSend: number; // The total number of bytes that will be sent to the server
totalBytesSent: number; // The number of bytes sent to the server
};
Percentage can be computed easily by dividing
totalBytesSent by
totalBytesExpectedToSend.
stopUpload(jobId: number): Promise<void>
Abort the current upload job with this ID.
getFSInfo(): Promise<FSInfoResult>
Returns an object with the following properties:
type FSInfoResult = {
totalSpace: number; // The total amount of storage space on the device (in bytes).
freeSpace: number; // The amount of available storage space on the device (in bytes).
};
scanFile(path: string): Promise<string[]>
Scan the file using Media Scanner.
getAllExternalFilesDirs(): Promise<string[]>
Returns an array with the absolute paths to application-specific directories on all shared/external storage devices where the application can place persistent files it owns.
pathForGroup(groupIdentifier: string): Promise<string>
groupIdentifier (
string) Any value from the com.apple.security.application-groups entitlements list.
Returns the absolute path to the directory shared for all applications with the same security group identifier. This directory can be used to to share files between application of the same developer.
Invalid group identifier will cause a rejection.
For more information read the Adding an App to an App Group section.
Background downloads in iOS require a bit of a setup.
First, in your
AppDelegate.m file add the following:
#import <RNFSManager.h>
...
- (void)application:(UIApplication *)application handleEventsForBackgroundURLSession:(NSString *)identifier completionHandler:(void (^)())completionHandler
{
[RNFSManager setCompletionHandlerForIdentifier:identifier completionHandler:completionHandler];
}
The
handleEventsForBackgroundURLSession method is called when a background download is done and your app is not in the foreground.
We need to pass the
completionHandler to RNFS along with its
identifier.
The JavaScript will continue to work as usual when the download is done but now you must call
RNFS.completeHandlerIOS(jobId) when you're done handling the download (show a notification etc.)
BE AWARE! iOS will give about 30 sec. to run your code after
handleEventsForBackgroundURLSession is called and until
completionHandler
is triggered so don't do anything that might take a long time (like unzipping), you will be able to do it after the user re-launces the app,
otherwide iOS will terminate your app.
Test app to demostrate the use of the module. Useful for testing and developing the module:
I used this package in one of my prof projects where I needed to access the internal storage(native file system) of device to save and retrieve some information in a quick session. With minimal use of code I was able to achieve the same on both iOS and Android. Good examples given for both the platforms.