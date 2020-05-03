openbase logo
react-native-formik

by bamlab
1.7.8 (see all)

Set of helpers to make form awesome with React Native and Formik

Readme

React Native Formik

Forms are very verbose in React, and a lot of the time, you end up copy pasting a lot of boilerplate.

This repository is a set of high order components designed to help you take control again of your forms with React Native and Formik

Features

  • Easily composable set of helpers
  • Connects your React Native input to Formik with no boilerplate (See handleTextInput)
  • Add a type prop on your TextInput to take care of the input options based on the type (See withInputTypeProps)
  • Automatically focus the next input (See withNextInputAutoFocus)
  • Component agnostic: Handle any other form component with any design with withFormikControl

The point is to make your forms easy to write and provide features your users will expect with code as small as:

<MyInput label="Email" name="email" type="email" />
<MyInput label="Password" name="password" type="password" />
<Switch label="Accept terms and conditions" name="accepted" />
<DatePicker label="Birthday" name="birthday" />
<Button onPress={props.handleSubmit} title="SUBMIT" />

Table of contents

Installation

yarn add formik react-native-formik

Guides

The Gist See it in Snack

Use any Input component

We can use any Input component. It will receive an error prop in addition to the usual TextInput props.

For instance, we can use react-native-material-textfield for the material design.

Create our form logic

We can compose our input with handleTextInput to make it boilerplate free. It will:

  • automatically manage its state in formik provided it has a name prop
  • automatically set its error prop if input is touched or form has been submitted
  • automatically adds the correct TextInput props dependending on its type (at the moment, email, password, digits, name are supported)

Let's add in withNextInputAutoFocusInput, which provides those awesome features:

  • when an input is submitted, it will automatically focuses on the next or submit the form if it's the last one
  • sets return key to "next" or "done" if input is the last one or not For withNextInputAutoFocus to work, the input component should be a class and implement a focus method.
import { compose } from "recompose";
import {
  handleTextInput,
  withNextInputAutoFocusInput
} from "react-native-formik";
import { TextField } from "react-native-material-textfield";

const MyInput = compose(
  handleTextInput,
  withNextInputAutoFocusInput
)(TextField);

To complement withNextInputAutoFocusInput, we need to create a Form component, for instance:

import { View } from "react-native";
import { withNextInputAutoFocusForm } from "react-native-formik";

const Form = withNextInputAutoFocusForm(View);

We can also create a validation schema, with yup. It's of course possible to use other validation possibilities provided by Formik, but yup makes validation and error messaging painless.

import * as Yup from "yup";

const validationSchema = Yup.object().shape({
  email: Yup.string()
    .required()
    .email("well that's not an email"),
  password: Yup.string()
    .required()
    .min(2, "pretty sure this will be hacked")
});

Then the form in itself becomes simple:

export default props => (
  <Formik
    onSubmit={values => console.log(values)}
    validationSchema={validationSchema}
    render={props => {
      return (
        <Form>
          <MyInput label="Email" name="email" type="email" />
          <MyInput label="Password" name="password" type="password" />
          <MyInput label="First Name" name="firstName" type="name" />
          <MyInput label="Last Name" name="lastName" type="name" />
          <Button onPress={props.handleSubmit} title="SUBMIT" />
        </Form>
      );
    }}
  />
);

Full code:

import React from "react";
import { Button, TextInput, View } from "react-native";
import { compose } from "recompose";
import { Formik } from "formik";
import * as Yup from "yup";
import {
  handleTextInput,
  withNextInputAutoFocusForm,
  withNextInputAutoFocusInput
} from "react-native-formik";
import { TextField } from "react-native-material-textfield";

const MyInput = compose(
  handleTextInput,
  withNextInputAutoFocusInput
)(TextField);
const Form = withNextInputAutoFocusForm(View);

const validationSchema = Yup.object().shape({
  email: Yup.string()
    .required("please! email?")
    .email("well that's not an email"),
  password: Yup.string()
    .required()
    .min(2, "pretty sure this will be hacked")
});

export default props => (
  <Formik
    onSubmit={values => console.log(values)}
    validationSchema={validationSchema}
    render={props => {
      return (
        <Form>
          <MyInput label="Email" name="email" type="email" />
          <MyInput label="Password" name="password" type="password" />
          <MyInput label="First Name" name="firstName" type="name" />
          <MyInput label="Last Name" name="lastName" type="name" />
          <Button onPress={props.handleSubmit} title="SUBMIT" />
        </Form>
      );
    }}
  />
);

Boilerplate-free, hassle-free, our form is awesome with minimum code required.

Custom components See it in Snack

withFormikControl usage

Thanks to withFormikControl, formik and react-native-formik can handle any custom component just like TextInputs, granted that the component takes as props:

{
  value: ValueType,
  setFieldValue: (value: ValueType) => void,
  error: ?string,
  setFieldTouched: () => void
}

If you want to use withNextInputAutoFocus, your component should be a class and have a focus method. Below is a simple example, a full example is available on ./src/Example/DatePicker.js.

Simple Example: using a Switch

A very simple example would be handling a Switch component in your form:

import React from "react";
import { Text, Switch as RNSwitch } from "react-native";
import { withFormikControl } from "react-native-formik";

class Switch extends React.PureComponent {
  render() {
    const { error, value, setFieldValue, label } = this.props;

    return (
      <React.Fragment>
        <RNSwitch
          value={value}
          ios_backgroundColor={error ? "red" : "transparent"}
          onValueChange={setFieldValue}
        />
        <Text>{label}</Text>
      </React.Fragment>
    );
  }
}

export default withFormikControl(Switch);

You can now use it in your form just like any other input:

<Switch label="Accept terms and conditions" name="termsAndConditionsAccepted" />

Formatting inputs

You may need to format inputs as the user types in. For instance, adding spaces in a telephone number (0612345678 -> 06 12 34 56 78). Here's how you would do it:

const formatPhoneNumber: string => string = (unformattedPhoneNumber) => ...;

...

<Formik
    render={({ values }) => {
      return (
        <Form>
          <MyInput name="phoneNumber" value={formatPhoneNumber(values.phoneNumber)} />
        </Form>
      );
    }}
/>

Move form above keyboard

The purpose of this section is to give you a solution to create a bottom form which will go up when the keyboard appears, and the content at the top at the page will disappear.

You have to:

import React, { PureComponent } from "react";
import { Image, Platform, ScrollView } from "react-native";
import Hide from "react-native-hide-with-keyboard";
import KeyboardSpacer from "react-native-keyboard-spacer";
import { Formik } from "formik";
import { Button, FormFormik, TextInputFormik } from "./components";
const cat = require("./cat.jpg");

class AdoptACat extends PureComponent<{}> {
  render() {
    return (
      <ScrollView
        style={styles.container}
        contentContainerStyle={styles.contentContainer}
        keyboardShouldPersistTaps="handled"
      >
        <Hide>
          <Image source={cat} style={styles.image} />
        </Hide>
        <View style={styles.fillContainer} />
        <Formik
          onSubmit={() => {}}
          render={props => (
            <FormFormik>
              <TextInputFormik
                name="catName"
                placeholder={"His name"}
                returnKeyType="next"
                type="name"
              />
              <TextInputFormik
                name="humanName"
                placeholder={"Your name"}
                returnKeyType="done"
                type="name"
              />
              <Button text={"Adopt him ..."} />
            </FormFormik>
          )}
        />
        {Platform.OS === "ios" && <KeyboardSpacer />}
      </ScrollView>
    );
  }
}

const styles = {
  container: {
    backgroundColor: "white",
    flex: 1,
    padding: 20
  },
  contentContainer: {
    flex: 1
  },
  fillContainer: {
    flex: 1
  },
  image: {
    alignSelf: "center",
    resizeMode: "contain"
  }
};

export default AdoptACat;

For Android, we don't have to use react-native-keyboard-spacer because android:windowSoftInputMode is in adjustResize mode. Indeed, the view is automatically resize and you don't have to fill it like on iOS.

Enjoy your life :

iOS

API

withFormikControl

See usage

handleTextInput

A set of default HOC to manage TextInputs. Includes withErrorIfNeeded, withInputTypeProps and withFormikControl remapped for specifically for the React Native TextInput

withErrorIfNeeded

Pass in the Formik error for the input as a prop, only if input has been touched or the form has been submitted

withError

Pass in the Formik error for the input as a prop.

withFocus

Add a focused prop to the input depending on its focus state.

withInputTypeProps

Let's face it, you'll always want to remove auto-capitalization for email inputs and use the email keyboard.

Using withInputTypeProps and passing a type, you'll always get the correct props for you input.

import { TextInput } from "react-native";
import { withInputTypeProps } from "react-native-formik";

const MyInput = withInputTypeProps(TextInput);

const emailInput = () => <MyInput type="email" />;

Authorized types as of now are email, password, digits and name. Setting another type has no consequence.

Check the props set by the type in the source!

withNextInputAutoFocus See example in Snack

  • when an input is submitted, it will automatically focuses on the next or submit the form if it's the last one
  • sets return key to "next" or "done" if input is the last one or not
  • ⚠️ your input component needs to be a class and needs to implement a focus function
  • ⚠️ Inputs need to be wrapped by withNextInputAutoFocusInput and the container of the inputs need to be wrapped in withNextInputAutoFocusForm.
import { TextInput, View } from "react-native";
import {
  withNextInputAutoFocusForm,
  withNextInputAutoFocusInput
} from "react-native-formik";

class CustomInput extends React.PureComponent {
  // Implement a focus function that focused whatever needs to be focused
  focus = () => { this.input.focus(); }

  render() {
    return (
      <TextField ref={input => this.input = input} {...this.props} />
    );
  }
}

const MyInput = withNextInputAutoFocusInput(CustomInput);
const Form = withNextInputAutoFocusForm(View);

export default props => (
  <Formik
    onSubmit={values => console.log(values)}
    validationSchema={validationSchema}
    render={props => {
      return (
        <Form>
          <MyInput label="Email" name="email" type="email" />
          <MyInput label="Password" name="password" type="password" />
          <MyInput label="First Name" name="firstName" type="name" />
        </Form>
      );
    }}
  />
);

withTouched

Pass in the Formik touched value for the input as a prop.

withPickerValues

Wraps your component into a TouchableOpacity which, when pressed, opens a dialog to pick a value. You need to provide a values props with the pickable items.

If you need to dismiss the picker's "Keyboard", you can use KeyboardModal.dismiss() like below.

import { TextInput, View } from "react-native";
import { compose } from "recompose";
import makeInput, {
  KeyboardModal,
  withPickerValues
} from "react-native-formik";

const MyPicker = compose(
  makeInput,
  withPickerValues
)(TextInput);

export default props => (
  <Formik
    onSubmit={values => {
      KeyboardModal.dismiss();
      console.log(values);
    }}
    validationSchema={validationSchema}
    render={props => {
      return (
        <View>
          <MyPicker
            name="gender"
            values={[
              { label: "male", value: "Mr" },
              { label: "female", value: "Mrs" }
            ]}
          />
        </View>
      );
    }}
  />
);

Guide

