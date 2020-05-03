Forms are very verbose in React, and a lot of the time, you end up copy pasting a lot of boilerplate.
This repository is a set of high order components designed to help you take control again of your forms with React Native and Formik
Features
handleTextInput)
type prop on your TextInput to take care of the input options based on the type (See
withInputTypeProps)
withNextInputAutoFocus)
withFormikControl
The point is to make your forms easy to write and provide features your users will expect with code as small as:
<MyInput label="Email" name="email" type="email" />
<MyInput label="Password" name="password" type="password" />
<Switch label="Accept terms and conditions" name="accepted" />
<DatePicker label="Birthday" name="birthday" />
<Button onPress={props.handleSubmit} title="SUBMIT" />
Table of contents
yarn add formik react-native-formik
We can use any
Input component. It will receive an
error prop in addition to the usual
TextInput props.
For instance, we can use react-native-material-textfield for the material design.
We can compose our input with
handleTextInput to make it boilerplate free. It will:
name prop
error prop if input is touched or form has been submitted
TextInput props dependending on its type (at the moment,
email,
password,
digits,
name are supported)
Let's add in
withNextInputAutoFocusInput, which provides those awesome features:
withNextInputAutoFocus to work, the input component should be a class and implement a
focus method.
import { compose } from "recompose";
import {
handleTextInput,
withNextInputAutoFocusInput
} from "react-native-formik";
import { TextField } from "react-native-material-textfield";
const MyInput = compose(
handleTextInput,
withNextInputAutoFocusInput
)(TextField);
To complement
withNextInputAutoFocusInput, we need to create a
Form component, for instance:
import { View } from "react-native";
import { withNextInputAutoFocusForm } from "react-native-formik";
const Form = withNextInputAutoFocusForm(View);
We can also create a validation schema, with
yup. It's of course possible to use other validation possibilities provided by Formik, but
yup makes validation and error messaging painless.
import * as Yup from "yup";
const validationSchema = Yup.object().shape({
email: Yup.string()
.required()
.email("well that's not an email"),
password: Yup.string()
.required()
.min(2, "pretty sure this will be hacked")
});
Then the form in itself becomes simple:
export default props => (
<Formik
onSubmit={values => console.log(values)}
validationSchema={validationSchema}
render={props => {
return (
<Form>
<MyInput label="Email" name="email" type="email" />
<MyInput label="Password" name="password" type="password" />
<MyInput label="First Name" name="firstName" type="name" />
<MyInput label="Last Name" name="lastName" type="name" />
<Button onPress={props.handleSubmit} title="SUBMIT" />
</Form>
);
}}
/>
);
Full code:
import React from "react";
import { Button, TextInput, View } from "react-native";
import { compose } from "recompose";
import { Formik } from "formik";
import * as Yup from "yup";
import {
handleTextInput,
withNextInputAutoFocusForm,
withNextInputAutoFocusInput
} from "react-native-formik";
import { TextField } from "react-native-material-textfield";
const MyInput = compose(
handleTextInput,
withNextInputAutoFocusInput
)(TextField);
const Form = withNextInputAutoFocusForm(View);
const validationSchema = Yup.object().shape({
email: Yup.string()
.required("please! email?")
.email("well that's not an email"),
password: Yup.string()
.required()
.min(2, "pretty sure this will be hacked")
});
export default props => (
<Formik
onSubmit={values => console.log(values)}
validationSchema={validationSchema}
render={props => {
return (
<Form>
<MyInput label="Email" name="email" type="email" />
<MyInput label="Password" name="password" type="password" />
<MyInput label="First Name" name="firstName" type="name" />
<MyInput label="Last Name" name="lastName" type="name" />
<Button onPress={props.handleSubmit} title="SUBMIT" />
</Form>
);
}}
/>
);
Boilerplate-free, hassle-free, our form is awesome with minimum code required.
Thanks to
withFormikControl,
formik and
react-native-formik can handle any custom component just like TextInputs, granted that the component takes as props:
{
value: ValueType,
setFieldValue: (value: ValueType) => void,
error: ?string,
setFieldTouched: () => void
}
If you want to use
withNextInputAutoFocus, your component should be a class and have a
focus method.
Below is a simple example, a full example is available on
./src/Example/DatePicker.js.
A very simple example would be handling a
Switch component in your form:
import React from "react";
import { Text, Switch as RNSwitch } from "react-native";
import { withFormikControl } from "react-native-formik";
class Switch extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
const { error, value, setFieldValue, label } = this.props;
return (
<React.Fragment>
<RNSwitch
value={value}
ios_backgroundColor={error ? "red" : "transparent"}
onValueChange={setFieldValue}
/>
<Text>{label}</Text>
</React.Fragment>
);
}
}
export default withFormikControl(Switch);
You can now use it in your form just like any other input:
<Switch label="Accept terms and conditions" name="termsAndConditionsAccepted" />
You may need to format inputs as the user types in. For instance, adding spaces in a telephone number (
0612345678 ->
06 12 34 56 78).
Here's how you would do it:
const formatPhoneNumber: string => string = (unformattedPhoneNumber) => ...;
...
<Formik
render={({ values }) => {
return (
<Form>
<MyInput name="phoneNumber" value={formatPhoneNumber(values.phoneNumber)} />
</Form>
);
}}
/>
The purpose of this section is to give you a solution to create a bottom form which will go up when the keyboard appears, and the content at the top at the page will disappear.
You have to:
import React, { PureComponent } from "react";
import { Image, Platform, ScrollView } from "react-native";
import Hide from "react-native-hide-with-keyboard";
import KeyboardSpacer from "react-native-keyboard-spacer";
import { Formik } from "formik";
import { Button, FormFormik, TextInputFormik } from "./components";
const cat = require("./cat.jpg");
class AdoptACat extends PureComponent<{}> {
render() {
return (
<ScrollView
style={styles.container}
contentContainerStyle={styles.contentContainer}
keyboardShouldPersistTaps="handled"
>
<Hide>
<Image source={cat} style={styles.image} />
</Hide>
<View style={styles.fillContainer} />
<Formik
onSubmit={() => {}}
render={props => (
<FormFormik>
<TextInputFormik
name="catName"
placeholder={"His name"}
returnKeyType="next"
type="name"
/>
<TextInputFormik
name="humanName"
placeholder={"Your name"}
returnKeyType="done"
type="name"
/>
<Button text={"Adopt him ..."} />
</FormFormik>
)}
/>
{Platform.OS === "ios" && <KeyboardSpacer />}
</ScrollView>
);
}
}
const styles = {
container: {
backgroundColor: "white",
flex: 1,
padding: 20
},
contentContainer: {
flex: 1
},
fillContainer: {
flex: 1
},
image: {
alignSelf: "center",
resizeMode: "contain"
}
};
export default AdoptACat;
For Android, we don't have to use react-native-keyboard-spacer because
android:windowSoftInputMode is in
adjustResize mode. Indeed, the view is automatically resize and you don't have to fill it like on iOS.
Enjoy your life :
See usage
A set of default HOC to manage TextInputs.
Includes
withErrorIfNeeded,
withInputTypeProps and
withFormikControl remapped for specifically for the React Native
TextInput
Pass in the Formik error for the input as a prop, only if input has been touched or the form has been submitted
Pass in the Formik error for the input as a prop.
Add a
focused prop to the input depending on its focus state.
Let's face it, you'll always want to remove auto-capitalization for email inputs and use the email keyboard.
Using
withInputTypeProps and passing a
type, you'll always get the correct props for you input.
import { TextInput } from "react-native";
import { withInputTypeProps } from "react-native-formik";
const MyInput = withInputTypeProps(TextInput);
const emailInput = () => <MyInput type="email" />;
Authorized types as of now are
password,
digits and
name. Setting another type has no consequence.
Check the props set by the type in the source!
focus function
withNextInputAutoFocusInput and the container of the inputs need to be wrapped in
withNextInputAutoFocusForm.
import { TextInput, View } from "react-native";
import {
withNextInputAutoFocusForm,
withNextInputAutoFocusInput
} from "react-native-formik";
class CustomInput extends React.PureComponent {
// Implement a focus function that focused whatever needs to be focused
focus = () => { this.input.focus(); }
render() {
return (
<TextField ref={input => this.input = input} {...this.props} />
);
}
}
const MyInput = withNextInputAutoFocusInput(CustomInput);
const Form = withNextInputAutoFocusForm(View);
export default props => (
<Formik
onSubmit={values => console.log(values)}
validationSchema={validationSchema}
render={props => {
return (
<Form>
<MyInput label="Email" name="email" type="email" />
<MyInput label="Password" name="password" type="password" />
<MyInput label="First Name" name="firstName" type="name" />
</Form>
);
}}
/>
);
Pass in the Formik touched value for the input as a prop.
Wraps your component into a
TouchableOpacity which, when pressed, opens a dialog to pick a value.
You need to provide a
values props with the pickable items.
If you need to dismiss the picker's "Keyboard", you can use
KeyboardModal.dismiss() like below.
import { TextInput, View } from "react-native";
import { compose } from "recompose";
import makeInput, {
KeyboardModal,
withPickerValues
} from "react-native-formik";
const MyPicker = compose(
makeInput,
withPickerValues
)(TextInput);
export default props => (
<Formik
onSubmit={values => {
KeyboardModal.dismiss();
console.log(values);
}}
validationSchema={validationSchema}
render={props => {
return (
<View>
<MyPicker
name="gender"
values={[
{ label: "male", value: "Mr" },
{ label: "female", value: "Mrs" }
]}
/>
</View>
);
}}
/>
);
