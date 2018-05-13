React Native Form Generator

Generate forms with native look and feel in a breeze

Components

Picker

DatePicker

TimePicker

Input

Link

Separator

Switch

Features

Android and IOS support, Yeah Baby!

Pleasant Defaults, totally overridable

Doesn't have dependencies

Use your own icon pack

Easy to use and clean, react style syntax

Automatic events handling

Supports custom fields and styles without adding any weird syntax (just create a react component)

Applies by default the current OS style

Inspired by tcomb, the good parts

Performances: just the field changed gets a setState

You don't need to create a 'Model' or a 'Struct' that contains your data, just create a form component (the React's way)

Validate InputFields based on keyboardType (can be overridden using validationFunction)

Multiple validators

Reset/Set Fields programmatically (setValue, setDate, setTime, focus)

Custom Wrapper for Picker & DatePicker Components (iOS Only)

My blogpost about React Native Form Generator

Installation

npm install --save react- native -form-generator

I'm actively working on this project

Pull requests are very very welcome. They make my day ;).

Master should be considered 'unstable' even if I do my best to keep it nice and safe.

Every release has its own branch.

Slider hasn't been created.

I have to document the code properly and do some housekeeping, i apologize in advance.

Example

Please check the folder examples for an always up to date use case.

the example below generates the form you see in the animation

import React from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View,ScrollView, } from 'react-native' ; import { Form, Separator,InputField, LinkField, SwitchField, PickerField,DatePickerField,TimePickerField } from 'react-native-form-generator' ; export class FormView extends React . Component { constructor (props){ super (props); this .state = { formData :{} } } handleFormChange(formData){ this .setState({ formData :formData}) this .props.onFormChange && this .props.onFormChange(formData); } handleFormFocus(e, component){ } openTermsAndConditionsURL(){ } render(){ return (<ScrollView keyboardShouldPersistTaps={true} style={{paddingLeft:10,paddingRight:10, height:200}}> <Form ref='registrationForm' onFocus={this.handleFormFocus.bind(this)} onChange={this.handleFormChange.bind(this)} label="Personal Information"> <Separator /> <InputField ref='first_name' label='First Name' placeholder='First Name' helpText={((self)=>{ if(Object.keys(self.refs).length !== 0){ if(!self.refs.registrationForm.refs.first_name.valid){ return self.refs.registrationForm.refs.first_name.validationErrors.join("

"); } } // if(!!(self.refs && self.refs.first_name.valid)){ // } })(this)} validationFunction={[(value)=>{ /* you can have multiple validators in a single function or an array of functions */ if(value == '') return "Required"; //Initial state is null/undefined if(!value) return true; // Check if First Name Contains Numbers var matches = value.match(/\d+/g); if (matches != null) { return "First Name can't contain numbers"; } return true; }, (value)=>{ ///Initial state is null/undefined if(!value) return true; if(value.indexOf('4')!=-1){ return "I can't stand number 4"; } return true; }]} /> <InputField ref='last_name' placeholder='Last Name'/> <InputField multiline={true} ref='other_input' placeholder='Other Input' helpText='this is an helpful text it can be also very very long and it will wrap' /> <Separator /> <LinkField label="test test test" onPress={()=>{}}/> <SwitchField label='I accept Terms & Conditions' ref="has_accepted_conditions" helpText='Please read carefully the terms & conditions'/> <PickerField ref='gender' label='Gender' options={{ "": '', male: 'Male', female: 'Female' }}/> <DatePickerField ref='birthday' minimumDate={new Date('1/1/1900')} maximumDate={new Date()} placeholder='Birthday'/> <TimePickerField ref='alarm_time' placeholder='Set Alarm'/> <DatePickerField ref='meeting' minimumDate={new Date('1/1/1900')} maximumDate={new Date()} mode="datetime" placeholder='Meeting'/> </Form> <Text>{JSON.stringify(this.state.formData)}</Text> </ScrollView>); } }

Form

Form automatically attaches on change events so you just have to attach an handle to the onFocus attibute of Form to monitor all the changes.

It's just a wrapper that allows you to attach onFocus (used to track focus events and keyboard events) and onChange (used to track changes in every field)

Fields

Common Rules

Every field that has to propagate its value in the form MUST have a ref attribute. (Separator and LinkField don't have a ref). Check the example to understand the use of the ref attribute.

field that has to propagate its value in the form have a ref attribute. (Separator and LinkField don't have a ref). Check the example to understand the use of the ref attribute. All the components provided use Field as wrapper in order to have the following props.

Prop (parameters) Description helpText String shown as text under the component helpTextComponent Custom component that replaces the one provided onPress onPress method

Separator

<Separator label= "Example" />

InputField

Input fields can be used to receive text, you can add icons (a react component) to the left and the right side of the field.

InputField can validate values based on keyboardType property, validation is not "aggressive", just changes a value inside the class, you can access the value using the ref (ex. this.ref.exampleinput_field.valid).

InputField automatically provides the attibutes _valid and validationErrors to guarantee full control to the developer.

you can customize your validation function by adding a validationFunction prop to the component. validationFunction supports also an array of validators.

Creating a validator

Validators are simple functions have one paramenter (value) and that return true or a string containing an error.

let workingValidator = ( value )=> { if (value == '' ) return "Required" ; if (!value) return true ; var matches = value.match( /\d+/g ); if (matches != null ) { return "First Name can't contain numbers" ; } return true ; }

react-native-form-generator doesn't depend on any icon library, that gives you freedom of adding any icon or react component you want.

look at the example here.

<InputField label= 'Example' ref= 'example_input_field' value= 'default_value' keyboardType = '' validationFunction = {(value)=>{ return true ;}} iconRight={ <Icon name= 'checkmark-circled' size={ 30 } style={[ { marginTop : 7 , color : "#61d062" }, ( ( self )=> { if (!!(self.refs && self.refs.example_input_field)){ if (!self.refs.example_input_field.valid) return { color : '#d52222' } } } )( this )]} /> } />

All the props are passed down to the underlying TextInput Component

Prop (parameters) Description label Text to show in the field, if exists will move the textinput on the right, providing also the right alignment iconLeft React component, shown on the left of the field, the component needs to have a prop size to allow the inputText to resize properly iconRight React component, shown on the right of the field, the component needs to have a prop size to allow the inputText to resize properly validationFunction Function or array of functions, used to pass custom validators to the component keyboardType possible values: undefined, email-address

ref methods Description setValue Sets the value programmatically focus Focus the textinput component

SwitchField

Prop (parameters) Description onValueChange(value) triggered at every value change, returns the new value of the field value Initial value of the component (Boolean)

PickerField

Prop (parameters) Description onValueChange(value) triggered at every value change, returns the new value of the field value Initial value of the component options=[{label:"test",value="Test"},...] All the possible options, array of objects iconRight React component, shown on the left of the text field (i suggest Ionicons 'ios-arrow-right' for a nice iOS effect) pickerWrapper Optional, Custom wrapper of the picker, check the example

Every prop is passed down to the underlying DatePickerIOS/DatePickerAndroid component.

Prop (parameters) Description onValueChange(date) triggered at every value change, returns the new value of the field date Initial date of the component, defaults to (new Date()) iconRight React component, shown on the left of the text field (i suggest Ionicons 'ios-arrow-right' for a nice iOS effect) dateTimeFormat Optional, Custom date formatter pickerWrapper Optional, Custom wrapper of the picker, check the example prettyPrint Boolean, if true the component returns a string formatted using dateTimeFormat, if false a Date object is returned placeholderComponent Substitutes the component used to render the placeholder placeholderStyle Used to style the placeholder valueStyle Used to style the field's value

TimePickerField

Every prop is passed down to the underlying DatePickerIOS/DatePickerAndroid component. Mode is set to 'time'

Prop (parameters) Description onValueChange(date) triggered at every value change, returns the new value of the field date Initial date of the component, defaults to (new Date()) iconRight React component, shown on the left of the text field (i suggest Ionicons 'ios-arrow-right' for a nice iOS effect) dateTimeFormat Optional, Custom date formatter pickerWrapper Optional, Custom wrapper of the picker, check the example prettyPrint Boolean, if true the component returns a string formatted using dateTimeFormat, if false a Date object is returned placeholderComponent Substitutes the component used to render the placeholder placeholderStyle Used to style the placeholder valueStyle Used to style the field's value

LinkField

Every prop is passed down to the underlying DatePickerIOS component.

Prop (parameters) Description label Text to show in the field iconLeft React component, shown on the left of the text field iconRight React component, shown on the left of the text field (i suggest Ionicons 'ios-arrow-right' for a nice iOS effect)

KeyboardEvents

react-native-form-generator ships with an implementation ok KeyboardAwareScrollView that make handling keyboard events a breeze. check here https://medium.com/@michaelcereda/react-native-forms-the-right-way-315802f989d6#.p9oj79vt3

Custom Fields

With react-native-form-generator is extremely easy to create your own custom fields. You just need to know that:

Every field is a react component Evey field will receive 3 props from the Form object: fieldRef: contains the reference of the field (workaround on a react-native bug).

onChange: must be called every time i want to update the values inside the form component. (required)

onValueChange: can be used whenever you prefer to pass the values to another component.

Example

; import {Field} from '../lib/Field' ; export class SimpleInputField extends React . Component { constructor (props){ super (); } } handleChange(event){ var value = event.nativeEvent.text; this .setState({ value :value}); if ( this .props.onChange) this .props.onChange( this .props.fieldRef, value); if ( this .props.onValueChange) this .props.onValueChange(value); } render(){ return ( < Field > < TextInput { ...this.props } ref = 'inputBox' onChange = {this.handleChange.bind(this)} placeholder = {this.props.placeholder} value = {this.state.value} /> </ Field > ) } }

Wrapping fields

You can decide to wrap every field in a component to mantain design uniformity and avoid repetitions (ex. Icons ?!).

Battle tested example