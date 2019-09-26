If you're looking for a better form management library with more advanced features, Please check out React Reactive Form.
react-native-form-builder requires a peer of
native-base
To Install the peer dependecy
$ npm i native-base --save
link the peer dependecy using
react-native link
and then insteall
react-native-form-builder
$ npm i react-native-form-builder --save
react-native first
$ npm i react-native -g
$ react-native init myproject
myproject/index.ios.js, like this:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import { View, Text, Button } from 'native-base';
import GenerateForm from 'react-native-form-builder';
const styles = {
wrapper: {
flex: 1,
marginTop: 150,
},
submitButton: {
paddingHorizontal: 10,
paddingTop: 20,
},
};
// These Fields will create a login form with three fields
const fields = [
{
type: 'text',
name: 'user_name',
required: true,
icon: 'ios-person',
label: 'Username',
},
{
type: 'password',
name: 'password',
icon: 'ios-lock',
required: true,
label: 'Password',
},
{
type: 'picker',
name: 'country',
mode: 'dialog',
label: 'Select Country',
defaultValue: 'INDIA',
options: ['US', 'INDIA', 'UK', 'CHINA', 'FRANCE'],
},
];
export default class FormGenerator extends Component {
login() {
const formValues = this.formGenerator.getValues();
console.log('FORM VALUES', formValues);
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.wrapper}>
<View>
<GenerateForm
ref={(c) => {
this.formGenerator = c;
}}
fields={fields}
/>
</View>
<View style={styles.submitButton}>
<Button block onPress={() => this.login()}>
<Text>Login</Text>
</Button>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('FormGenerator', () => FormGenerator);
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|autoValidation
|true
bool
|if
false then auto validation script will not run i.e formBuilder will not validate form data automatically.
|onValueChange
|N/A
function
|Invoked every time after a field changes it's value
|customValidation
|N/A
function
|This function will be triggered everytime before a field changes it's value, here you can write your custom validation script & set error accordingly.
|customComponents
|N/A
object
|To define your custom type of components.
|formData
|N/A
object
|To prefill the form values.
|fields
required
array
|Array of form fields.
|scrollViewProps
|N/A
object
|Scrollview custom props.
|errorComponent
|N/A
React Component
|Custom error display component.
Currently, these methods are available in FormBuilder, you can access them by using ref property.
To extract the values of form fields.
Returns: An object consisting of field values (fieldName: value).
for e.g
{
username: 'bietkul'
password: 'bietkul@git'
}
Forcefully set values for particular fields.
Parameters: An object of key value pairs(
name: value).
name: Field name for which value has to be set.
value: Value for that particular field
For e.g
{ name1: value1, name2: value2, .....}
Reset Form values as well as errors.
Forcefully set values to default for particular fields.
Parameters: An array of strings, where every string is the name of a field for which value has to be set as default value.
For e.g
[fieldName1, fieldName2, fieldName3 .....]
A field is an object which has the properties required to generate it. It looks something like that :
{
type: 'text',
name: 'user_name',
label: 'Username'
}
These properties are applicable on all fields.
|Property
|Required
|Type
|Description
|type
yes
enum only possible values are : { text, password, group, email, number, url, select, switch, date }
|To define type of field.
|name
yes
string
|Every field should has a name which works as an unique identifier for that field.
|label
yes
string
|Field label to display.
|editable
No
bool
|To decide that whether a field is editable or not.
|required
No
bool
|Helps to decide if a field can has empty value or not. Doesn't work in case of
autoValidation = false .
|defaultValue
No
Depends on field's type
|Sets the intial value for that field before the form initialization.
|hidden
No
bool
|If
true then a field will not be displayed.
Supports all these kind of types :- text, password, email, url, number
|Props
|Default
|Type
|Description
|iconName
|N/A
string
|Sets the icon, you can use any icon name which is available in
react-native-vector-icons
|iconOrientaion
left (default) or
right
string
|Adjust icon orientation
|props
|N/A
object
|Here you can define extra props which are applicable for react native TextInput Component. For e.g. { multiline: true, secureTextEntry : true .... }
String ( Except for type
number )
type: picker
Uses native picker
|Props
|Default
|Type
|Description
|options (required)
|N/A
array
|An array of strings to define available options for e.g. ['CAR', 'BIKE', 'BICYCLE']
|props
|N/A
object
|Here you can define extra props which are applicable of react native Picker Component for e.g. { mode: 'dropdown', .... }
String
You can set default value as a string which must be present in available options.
For e.g If options are ['CAR', 'BIKE', 'BICYCLE'] then you can define
defaultValue = 'BIKE'
(type: switch)
It's an implement of React Native
switch component.
Boolean
(type: string)
|Props
|Default
|Type
|Description
|mode
datetime
string
|To define type of date picker, available values are
date, time, datetime
|maxDate
|N/A
string or
JS Date object
|To define the maximum date can be select in date picker
|minDate
|N/A
string or
JS Date object
|To define the minimum date can be select in date picker
String
string or
JS Date object
|Props
|Required
|Default
|Type
|Description
|multiple
No
false
bool
|To define that the field can accept multple values or not i.e user can select multiple values at a time or not.
|objectType
No
false
string
|To define that the values can be of object or not.If
true, then you need to specify
labelKey &
primaryKey
|labelKey
Yes if
objectType = true
N/A
string
|To define the key which value need to be used as label.
|primaryKey
Yes if
objectType = true
N/A
string
|To define the key which is unique in all objects.
|options
Yes
N/A
|array of
objects or
strings
|An array of
objects or
strings containing all available options.
Strings or
Objects
For e.g.
options = ['CAR', 'BIKE', 'BICYCLE']
If you're using array of objects then please don't forget to define these properties:
objectType: true,
labelKey: 'name', // For Below example
primaryKey: 'id', // For Below example
For e.g.
options: [
{
id: 1,
name: 'CAR',
},
{
id: 2,
name: 'BIKE',
},
{
id: 3,
name: 'BICYCLE',
},
]
string or
JS Date object
In case of object values:
defaultValue: [{
id: 3,
name: 'kuldeep2',
title: 'saxena2',
}],
In case of string values:
defaultValue: ['CAR', 'BIKE'],
(type: group)
Form Builder also supports nested forms, some times you need to wrap all of your form values in an object or we can say that you have some nested fields, in this case you can define
group fields.
An example will better explain it:
{
type: 'group',
name: 'address',
label: 'Address',
fields: [
{
type: 'text',
name: 'city',
label: 'City',
},
{
type: 'picker',
name: 'country',
label: 'Country',
defaultValue: 'INDIA',
options: ['US', 'INDIA', 'UK', 'CHINA', 'FRANCE'],
},
],
},
Object
For above example the return value object will be something like that:
{ city: 'Bangalore', country: 'INDIA' }
Object
You can set default value for above example like that:
{ city: 'Newyork', country: 'US' }
This feature of formBuilder is very helpful in case of edit mode i.e if you want to edit the values of a form then you can easily prefill the form by using
formData prop.
For e.g
formData = {
first_name : 'Jon',
last_name: 'Snow',
house: 'Winterfell',
status: 'Sad'
}
It's very easy to add your custom validations & error messages with FormBuilder.All you need to do is define a function & pass it as
customValidation prop.
For e.g.
function validate(field) {
let error = false;
let errorMsg = '';
if (field.name === 'username' && !(field.value && field.value.trim())) {
error = true;
errorMsg = 'Username is required';
}
if (field.name === 'password' && !(field.value && field.value.trim())) {
error = true;
errorMsg = 'Password is required';
}
return { error, errorMsg };
}
Note: Always return an object which will have two entities
error type of
boolean &
errorMsg type of
string.
node node_modules/react-native-form-builder/ejectTheme.js
It will create a file named
form-theme.js in your project's root folder.
Customize your theme.
Import theme from
form-them.
Use it by passing as
theme prop.
import theme from '../form-theme';
....
<GenerateForm
ref={(c) => { this.formGenerator = c; }}
theme = {theme}
....
/>
Build your custom type's components & handle them easily with the help of form builder.
Use the
customComponents prop of form builder.
It's an object of key value pair where key will be the
type of the component & value will be your custom Component.
customComponents = { type1: {component: ComponentName1, props: Props }, type2: {component: ComponentName2} .....}
type in field's object.
|Props
|Type
|Description
|attributes
object
|In this prop you can access the field's attributes (value, error, errorMsg ....).
|updateValue(fieldName, Value)
function
|You need to use this method to update the value of the field
|onSummitTextInput(fieldName)
function
|If you're using TextInput then you can use this function to automatically manage the text input focus.For example you can define it in the
onSubmitEditing prop of TextInput
|theme
object
|Use the theme variables to style your component
attributes &
theme variables.
The form in second gif is generated by these fields