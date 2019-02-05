openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnf

react-native-fontawesome-pro

by Yaniv Shnaider
2.1.0 (see all)

Easily use your FontAwesome Pro icons in React-Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-fontawesome-pro

Easily use your FontAwesome Pro 5.1 icons in React-Native.

v2 of this module takes advantage of enhancements in FontAwesome 5.1’s JS Package Cleanup and provides access to 409 new icons.

Want to install v1? View the old readme for FontAwesome Pro 5

Upgrading from v1?

If upgrading from a v1 installation uninstall the previous prerequisite FontAwesome packages:

npm uninstall --save @fortawesome/fontawesome-free-brands @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-light @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-regular @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-solid

or

yarn remove @fortawesome/fontawesome-free-brands @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-light @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-regular @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-solid

Installation Prerequisites

  1. Create a .npmrc file in the root of your project and the line below. Replace YOUR-TOKEN-HERE with your FontAwesome Pro token which you can find in your Font Awesome account https://fontawesome.com/account/services. More info: Font Awesome docs: Using a Package Manager

    @fortawesome:registry=https://npm.fontawesome.com/
//npm.fontawesome.com/:_authToken=YOUR-TOKEN-HERE

    This will allow you to download the pro solid, regular and light font packages from the fontawesome pro repo.

  2. Install the FontAwesome Pro packages ( you will not be able to install them without the previous step )

    npm install --save @fortawesome/pro-light-svg-icons @fortawesome/pro-regular-svg-icons @fortawesome/pro-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons

or

    yarn add @fortawesome/pro-light-svg-icons @fortawesome/pro-regular-svg-icons @fortawesome/pro-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons

  1. Install react-native-svg

    npm install --save react-native-svg

    or

    yarn add react-native-svg

  2. Link react-native-svg

    react-native link

…or if you only want to link the single library:

    react-native link react-native-svg

**Note:** Rebuilding the app for any simulator/emulator is required after running `react-native link`.

Installation

npm install react-native-fontawesome-pro --save

or

yarn add react-native-fontawesome-pro

The postinstall script will then automatically install the pro packages for you.

Usage

Configure FontAwesomePro in your main app.js file. Optionally set the default font from "regular" to "solid" or "light":

import { configureFontAwesomePro } from "react-native-fontawesome-pro";

configureFontAwesomePro();
// configureFontAwesomePro("solid");
// configureFontAwesomePro("light");

Add icons to a component:

import Icon from "react-native-fontawesome-pro";

<View>
  <Icon name="chevron-right" color="red" type="regular" onPress={() => alert("do something")} />
  <Icon name="chevron-right" color="blue" type="solid" size={24}/>
  <Icon name="chevron-right" color="green" type="light" size={10} />
</View>

Props

Values for the Icon name prop can be found on fontawesome.com/icons.

proptypedefault value
namestring"" (If a valid name value is not provided, Font Awesome defaults to "question-circle")
colorstring, html color keyword or hexdecimal"black"
sizeint20
typestring, one of the available Font Awesome prefix types: "regular", "solid", "light", or "brands""regular"
iconStylestyle objectundefined
containerStylestyle objectundefined
onPressfunctionundefined
activeOpacitynumber (beween 0 and 1)0.2 (same as default)

PR's are welcome ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Buy Me A Coffee

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial