Easily use your FontAwesome Pro 5.1 icons in React-Native.

v2 of this module takes advantage of enhancements in FontAwesome 5.1’s JS Package Cleanup and provides access to 409 new icons.

Want to install v1? View the old readme for FontAwesome Pro 5

Upgrading from v1?

If upgrading from a v1 installation uninstall the previous prerequisite FontAwesome packages:

npm uninstall --save @fortawesome /fontawesome-free-brands @fortawesome /fontawesome-pro-light @fortawesome /fontawesome-pro-regular @fortawesome /fontawesome-pro-solid

or

yarn remove @fortawesome /fontawesome-free-brands @fortawesome /fontawesome-pro-light @fortawesome /fontawesome-pro-regular @fortawesome /fontawesome-pro-solid

Installation Prerequisites

Create a .npmrc file in the root of your project and the line below. Replace YOUR-TOKEN-HERE with your FontAwesome Pro token which you can find in your Font Awesome account https://fontawesome.com/account/services. More info: Font Awesome docs: Using a Package Manager @fortawesome: registry= https : This will allow you to download the pro solid, regular and light font packages from the fontawesome pro repo. Install the FontAwesome Pro packages ( you will not be able to install them without the previous step )

npm install --save @fortawesome /pro-light-svg-icons @fortawesome /pro-regular-svg-icons @fortawesome /pro-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome /free-brands-svg-icons or yarn add @fortawesome /pro-light-svg-icons @fortawesome /pro-regular-svg-icons @fortawesome /pro-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome /free-brands-svg-icons

Install react-native-svg npm install --save react- native -svg or yarn add react- native -svg Link react-native-svg

react- native link …or if you only want to link the single library: react- native link react- native -svg **Note:** Rebuilding the app for any simulator/emulator is required after running `react- native link`.

Installation

npm install react- native -fontawesome-pro --save

or

yarn add react- native -fontawesome-pro

The postinstall script will then automatically install the pro packages for you.

Usage

Configure FontAwesomePro in your main app.js file. Optionally set the default font from "regular" to "solid" or "light":

import { configureFontAwesomePro } from "react-native-fontawesome-pro" ; configureFontAwesomePro();

Add icons to a component:

import Icon from "react-native-fontawesome-pro"; < View > <Icon name ="chevron-right" color="red" type ="regular" onPress={() => alert("do something")} /> <Icon name ="chevron-right" color="blue" type ="solid" size={ 24 }/> <Icon name ="chevron-right" color="green" type ="light" size={ 10 } /> </ View >

Props

Values for the Icon name prop can be found on fontawesome.com/icons.

prop type default value name string "" (If a valid name value is not provided, Font Awesome defaults to "question-circle") color string, html color keyword or hexdecimal "black" size int 20 type string, one of the available Font Awesome prefix types: "regular", "solid", "light", or "brands" "regular" iconStyle style object undefined containerStyle style object undefined onPress function undefined activeOpacity number (beween 0 and 1) 0.2 (same as default)