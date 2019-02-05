Easily use your FontAwesome Pro 5.1 icons in React-Native.
v2 of this module takes advantage of enhancements in FontAwesome 5.1’s JS Package Cleanup and provides access to 409 new icons.
Want to install v1? View the old readme for FontAwesome Pro 5
If upgrading from a v1 installation uninstall the previous prerequisite FontAwesome packages:
npm uninstall --save @fortawesome/fontawesome-free-brands @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-light @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-regular @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-solid
or
yarn remove @fortawesome/fontawesome-free-brands @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-light @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-regular @fortawesome/fontawesome-pro-solid
Create a
.npmrc file in the root of your project and the line below. Replace
YOUR-TOKEN-HERE with your FontAwesome Pro token which you can find in your Font Awesome account https://fontawesome.com/account/services. More info: Font Awesome docs: Using a Package Manager
@fortawesome:registry=https://npm.fontawesome.com/
//npm.fontawesome.com/:_authToken=YOUR-TOKEN-HERE
This will allow you to download the pro solid, regular and light font packages from the fontawesome pro repo.
Install the FontAwesome Pro packages ( you will not be able to install them without the previous step )
npm install --save @fortawesome/pro-light-svg-icons @fortawesome/pro-regular-svg-icons @fortawesome/pro-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons
or
yarn add @fortawesome/pro-light-svg-icons @fortawesome/pro-regular-svg-icons @fortawesome/pro-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons
Install
react-native-svg
npm install --save react-native-svg
or
yarn add react-native-svg
Link
react-native-svg
react-native link
…or if you only want to link the single library:
react-native link react-native-svg
**Note:** Rebuilding the app for any simulator/emulator is required after running `react-native link`.
npm install react-native-fontawesome-pro --save
or
yarn add react-native-fontawesome-pro
The postinstall script will then automatically install the pro packages for you.
Configure FontAwesomePro in your main
app.js file. Optionally set the default font from "regular" to "solid" or "light":
import { configureFontAwesomePro } from "react-native-fontawesome-pro";
configureFontAwesomePro();
// configureFontAwesomePro("solid");
// configureFontAwesomePro("light");
Add icons to a component:
import Icon from "react-native-fontawesome-pro";
<View>
<Icon name="chevron-right" color="red" type="regular" onPress={() => alert("do something")} />
<Icon name="chevron-right" color="blue" type="solid" size={24}/>
<Icon name="chevron-right" color="green" type="light" size={10} />
</View>
Values for the Icon
name prop can be found on fontawesome.com/icons.
|prop
|type
|default value
name
|string
|"" (If a valid
name value is not provided, Font Awesome defaults to "question-circle")
color
|string, html color keyword or hexdecimal
|"black"
size
|int
|20
type
|string, one of the available Font Awesome prefix types: "regular", "solid", "light", or "brands"
|"regular"
iconStyle
|style object
|undefined
containerStyle
|style object
|undefined
onPress
|function
|undefined
activeOpacity
|number (beween 0 and 1)
|0.2 (same as default)
