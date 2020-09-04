React Native Fontawesome Icons

Benefits

No bloatware, one package with one iconset, nothing more nothing less

Full set of FontAwesome Icons properly updated

Insanely fast with minimal memory footprint

Uses the OS to render icons, for best in class performance (refer to performance note bellow)

Installation process

Using yarn

npm i -g yarn

yarn add react-native-fontawesome

Using npm

npm i --save react-native-fontawesome

This module uses Font Awesome version 5.9.0. There is no need to link binaries just import the package and include the Font File in your project.

This package will not download Font Awesome for you. You have to manually download the font files (Click here to get the right files) and put it into your working folder.

Follow this guides for adding FontAwesome.ttf to your projects:

Adding Custom Fonts to A React Native Application for IOS

Custom Fonts in React Native for Android

Usage

import FontAwesome, { SolidIcons, RegularIcons, BrandIcons } from 'react-native-fontawesome' ; ... render() { return ( <View> <FontAwesome icon={SolidIcons.smile} /> <FontAwesome icon={RegularIcons.smileWink} /> <FontAwesome icon={BrandIcons.github} /> </View> ); },

Note on hyphens

Javascript don't accept hyphens as valid object names hence all hyphens were removed and names converted to camel case.

Example: th-large becomes thLarge

You can parse the name if you want, like this:

import { parseIconName } from 'react-native-fontawesome' ; const validIcon = parseIconFromClassName( 'fas fa-chevron-left' ) <FontAwesome style={{ fontSize : 32 }} icon={validIcon}>

You can use that in some cases when you store the icon from web in you database and then you use dynamically in your mobile.

Styling

You can apply styles directly into the FontAwesome RN component by just passing a style as you do in a <Text> component.

<FontAwesome style={{ fontSize : 32 }} icon={BrandIcons.github}>

Click here to get the right font-files.

Font Awesome have some paid icons and the link above is for downloading the free icons set. So if you choose some icon from our list, and this icon does not show properly, check if the icon that you choose is a paid one before open a issue. In this case, you must buy the PRO icons set in the Font Awesome's PRO website. In case you are using a paid icon, and you are using a paid icon set that you already bough, you must pass a pro property to the icon, like this:

<FontAwesome icon={RegularIcons.exclamationTriangle} pro={ true }>

Why this is fast, and uses almost no extra memory

This package uses the Text element to render Icons. The Text element delegates to the OS the render process of the icons based on the Font file. Both IOS and Android render fonts amazingly fast with little memory overhead. In essence FontAwesome.ttf will be used by the OS to render icons and will benefit of years of native software improvement as well hardware acceleration.

Do you want to create a Custom Font with your Icons?

Take a look on this https://github.com/entria/font-generator, it will generate a TTF font to be used much like this package

Sample project