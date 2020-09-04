React Native Fontawesome Icons
npm i -g yarn
yarn add react-native-fontawesome
npm i --save react-native-fontawesome
This module uses Font Awesome version 5.9.0. There is no need to link binaries just import the package and include the Font File in your project.
This package will not download Font Awesome for you. You have to manually download the font files (Click here to get the right files) and put it into your working folder.
Follow this guides for adding FontAwesome.ttf to your projects:
Adding Custom Fonts to A React Native Application for IOS
Custom Fonts in React Native for Android
import FontAwesome, { SolidIcons, RegularIcons, BrandIcons } from 'react-native-fontawesome';
...
render() {
return (
<View>
<FontAwesome icon={SolidIcons.smile} />
<FontAwesome icon={RegularIcons.smileWink} />
<FontAwesome icon={BrandIcons.github} />
</View>
);
},
Javascript don't accept hyphens as valid object names hence all hyphens were removed and names converted to camel case.
Example:
th-large becomes
thLarge
You can parse the name if you want, like this:
import { parseIconName } from 'react-native-fontawesome';
const validIcon = parseIconFromClassName('fas fa-chevron-left') // will be parsed to chevronLeft
// So anywhere you would have used Icons.chevronLeft (or some other icon name)
// you can now just use the returned value directly (validIcon in this example).
// The function parseIconName internally returns an BrandIcons[parsedIconName] or SolidIcons[parsedIconName] or RegularIcons[parsedIconName] result.
// So you can use like that:
<FontAwesome style={{fontSize: 32}} icon={validIcon}>
You can use that in some cases when you store the icon from web in you database and then you use dynamically in your mobile.
You can apply styles directly into the FontAwesome RN component by just passing a style as you do in a
<Text> component.
<FontAwesome style={{fontSize: 32}} icon={BrandIcons.github}>
Click here to get the right font-files.
Font Awesome have some paid icons and the link above is for downloading the free icons set.
So if you choose some icon from our list, and this icon does not show properly, check
if the icon that you choose is a paid one before open a issue. In this case, you must
buy the PRO icons set in the Font Awesome's PRO website.
In case you are using a paid icon, and you are using a paid icon set that you already
bough, you must pass a
pro property to the icon, like this:
<FontAwesome icon={RegularIcons.exclamationTriangle} pro={true}>
This package uses the Text element to render Icons. The Text element delegates to the OS the render process of the icons based on the Font file. Both IOS and Android render fonts amazingly fast with little memory overhead. In essence FontAwesome.ttf will be used by the OS to render icons and will benefit of years of native software improvement as well hardware acceleration.
Take a look on this https://github.com/entria/font-generator, it will generate a TTF font to be used much like this package
In this repository you'll find a
sample/ folder that contains a working sample project, tested on both, Android and IOS. You can see here how to build and run the application