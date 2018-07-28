FoldingCell implementation in JavaScript. This project was inspired by the folding cell animation seen on Dribbble.
Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @jmurzy.
To learn more about how FoldView was implemented, check out the article on Medium: Implementing FoldView in React Native.
The demo app from the GIF can be found at
examples/Simple.
To build and run the example app:
git clone https://github.com/jmurzy/react-native-foldview
cd react-native-foldview/examples/Simple
npm install
To deploy to iOS simulator:
npm run ios
$ npm install --save react-native-foldview
$ yarn add react-native-foldview
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import FoldView from 'react-native-foldview';
const Frontface = (props) => (/*...*/);
const Backface = (props) => (/*...*/);
const Base = (props) => (/*...*/);
export default class Row extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
expanded: false,
};
}
componentWillMount() {
this.flip = this.flip.bind(this);
}
flip() {
this.setState({
expanded: !this.state.expanded,
});
}
renderFrontface() {
return (
<Frontface />
);
}
renderBackface() {
/**
* You can nest <FoldView>s here to achieve the folding effect shown in the GIF above.
* A reference implementation can be found in examples/Simple.
*/
return (
<Backface />
);
}
render() {
return (
<FoldView
expanded={this.state.expanded}
renderBackface={this.renderBackface}
renderFrontface={this.renderFrontface}
>
<Base />
</FoldView>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Description
children
ReactElement<any>
|React Element(s) to render.
flipDuration
?number
|Length of flip animation in milliseconds. Default 280.
renderBackface
() => ReactElement<any>
|Callback that renders a backface.
renderFrontface
() => ReactElement<any>
|Callback that renders a frontface.
renderLoading
?() => ReactElement<any>
|Callback that renders a temporary view to display before base layout occurs. If not provided,
renderFrontface is used instead.
FoldViews can be nested. The following props can only be set on the root
FoldView.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
collapse
?(foldviews: Array<IFoldView>) => Promise
|Called when FoldView should collapse allowing you to have control over which FoldViews(s) to collapse. Default behavior is to wait until a FoldView is collapsed before collapsing the next one.
expand
?(foldviews: Array<IFoldView>) => Promise
|Called when FoldView should expand allowing you to have control over which FoldView(s) to expand. Default behavior is to wait until a FoldView is expanded before expanding the next one.
expanded
boolean
|Allows you to expand and collapse the FoldView content.
onAnimationEnd
?(duration: number, height: number) => void
|Called when a collapse animation ends.
onAnimationStart
?(duration: number, height: number) => void
|Called before an expand animation starts.
perspective
?number
|Defines the space within which the 3D animation occurs.
You can customize the behavior of expand and collapse animations using the
expand and
collapse props on the root
FoldView. For example, it's very much possible to collapse all FoldViews in a given stack altogether rather than one by one. You can do so as follows:
const collapse = async (foldViews) => {
/**
* Internally, FoldView turns off rasterization when collapsed as an optimization to decrease
* memory usage. It's important to wrap your calls in a `Promise` here to avoid early disabling
* of rasterization.
*/
await Promise.all(foldViews.map(foldView => foldView.collapse()));
}
<FoldView
collapse={collapse}
renderBackface={/* ... */}
renderFrontface={/* ... */}
>
{ /* ... */ }
</FoldView>
This library heavily depends on the
overflow style property. Unfortunately,
overflow defaults to
hidden on Android and cannot be changed. Although it looks like a possible fix is in the making, currently, FoldingView is only supported on iOS.
Contributions are very welcome: bug fixes, features, documentation, tests. Just make sure the CI is 👌.
Unfortunately, React Native packager does not support symlinking so you cannot use
npm link when hacking on this library. You can learn more about that, here.
The library code is specified as a [local dependency](local dependency) in the example's
package.json. In order to hack on the library code, you need to sync it into
examples/Simple/node_modules. To do so, run:
npm run watch
This will automatically watch the
src directory and sync your changes into
examples/Simple/node_modules every time something changes.
All pull requests that get merged will be made available under the MIT license, as the rest of the repository.