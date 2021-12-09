Open your Podfile, which is located under the ios folder of your project.

Your target section of Podfile should now look like this:

Add the following line in your target section before use_native_modules!

Install the dependencies again by executing

Open your .xcworkspace file which is under the ios folder. Go to "Capabilities" tab and enable Push Notifications.

Enable Background Modes (Background Fetch and Remote Notifications turned on). Now your Info.plist should contain the following items. For more information, please see Push Setup .

In order to handle notifications from a cold start, Flurry Push requires to be initialized from AppDelegate as early as possible. Please open AppDelegate.m , import the header file

And add this line right after - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions