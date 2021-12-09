openbase logo
Readme

React Native Flurry SDK (react-native-flurry-sdk)

npm platform licence

A React Native plugin for Flurry SDK

  • Tutorial and sample project are now available at https://github.com/flurry/React-Native-Tutorial.
  • Flurry Push for messaging and Flurry Config for remote configuration are now supported by our plugin!
  • If you are using Apple Xcode < 12, please use release v6.3.0.
  • If you are using React Native < 0.60, please use release v6.0.9.

Table of contents

Installation

  1. Install Flurry SDK module by npm

    npm install react-native-flurry-sdk --save

  2. If you are using React Native >= 0.60, install CocoaPods dependency

    cd ios && pod install && cd ..

    If you are using React Native < 0.60, link React Native dependency

    react-native link react-native-flurry-sdk

  3. Add Flurry JS code

    import Flurry from 'react-native-flurry-sdk';

Android

  • By default, Flurry adds INTERNET and ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE permissions to optimize analytics data. Please see Manual Flurry Android SDK Integration for the other recommended options.

  • To improve analytics identities, please see Manual Flurry Android SDK Integration for adding Google Play Services library in your app by including the following in your build.gradle file:

    dependencies {
    // Recommended to add Google Play Services
    implementation 'com.google.android.gms:play-services-ads-identifier:17.1.0'
}

  • Flurry Push
    In order to use Flurry Push for Android, please follow the additional steps below:

    1. Android Flurry Push requires your projects to initialize Flurry from the native Application class. Please do the Flurry setup in MainApplication.onCreate(). With the same APIs as the JavaScript version.

      import com.flurry.android.reactnative.FlurryModule;

  new FlurryModule.Builder()
       .withCrashReporting(true)
       .withLogEnabled(true)
       .withLogLevel(Log.VERBOSE)
       .withMessaging(true, options_or_listener) // optional user's native `FlurryMarketingOptions` or `FlurryMessagingListener`.
       .build(this, FLURRY_ANDROID_API_KEY);

    2. Follow Set up a Firebase Cloud Messaging client app on Android. Complete "Set up Firebase and the FCM SDK" step for adding Firebase to your Android project. There should be a file google-services.json in your project's android/app folder now. You do not need to provide any setup codes here. Your build.gradle will look like:

         // android/build.gradle (project-level)
   buildscript {
       dependencies {
           classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.10'
       }
   }

         // android/app/build.gradle (app-level)
   apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services'

   dependencies {
       implementation 'com.google.firebase:firebase-messaging:21.1.0'
   }

    3. Set up "Android Authorization" in Flurry Push Authorization.

iOS

  • Please note that starting from React Native 0.60, CocoaPods is now the default integration approach for React Native iOS projects. If you are not using CocoaPods, please stick to react-native-flurry-sdk@6.0.9.

  • Flurry Push
    To set up Flurry Push, please take the following steps.

    1. Open your Podfile, which is located under the ios folder of your project.

    2. Add the following line in your target section before use_native_modules!

      pod 'react-native-flurry-sdk', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-flurry-sdk/ios', :subspecs => ['FlurrySDK-Push']

      Your target section of Podfile should now look like this:

      target 'YourTarget' do

  # Pods for your target
  pod 'React', :path => '../node_modules/react-native/'
  pod 'React-Core', :path => '../node_modules/react-native/React'
  # ... other React dependencies

  # Add react-native-flurry-sdk
  pod 'react-native-flurry-sdk', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-flurry-sdk/ios', :subspecs => ['FlurrySDK-Push']

  # ... other targets
  target 'YourTargetTests' do
    # ...
  end

  use_native_modules!

end

    3. Install the dependencies again by executing

      cd ios && pod install && cd ..

    4. Open your .xcworkspace file which is under the ios folder. Go to "Capabilities" tab and enable Push Notifications. push_ios_1

    5. Enable Background Modes (Background Fetch and Remote Notifications turned on). push_ios_2 Now your Info.plist should contain the following items. For more information, please see Push Setup. push_ios_3

    6. Set up "iOS Authorization" in Flurry Push Authorization.

    7. In order to handle notifications from a cold start, Flurry Push requires to be initialized from AppDelegate as early as possible. Please open AppDelegate.m, import the header file

      #import "ReactNativeFlurry.h"

      And add this line right after - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions

      [ReactNativeFlurry enableMessaging];

tvOS

  • Please note that Flurry Messaging and Flurry Config are currently not available on tvOS. For the detailed list of unavailable APIs, please see API reference below.

Example

  • index.js

    import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import { name as appName } from './app.json';
import App from './App';
import Flurry from 'react-native-flurry-sdk';

// Init Flurry once as early as possible recommended in index.js.
// For each platform (Android, iOS) where the app runs you need to acquire a unique Flurry API Key.
// i.e., you need two API keys if you are going to release the app on both Android and iOS platforms.
// If you are building for TV platforms, you will need two API keys for Android TV and tvOS.
new Flurry.Builder()
  .withCrashReporting(true)
  .withLogEnabled(true)
  .withLogLevel(Flurry.LogLevel.DEBUG)
  .build(FLURRY_ANDROID_API_KEY, FLURRY_IOS_API_KEY);

AppRegistry.registerComponent(appName, () => App);

  • App.js

    import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  Platform,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View
} from 'react-native';
import Flurry from 'react-native-flurry-sdk';

type Props = {};
export default class App extends Component<Props> {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    // Example to get Flurry versions.
    Flurry.getVersions().then((versions) => {
      console.log('Versions: ' + versions.agentVersion + ' : ' + versions.releaseVersion + ' : ' + versions.sessionId);
    });

    // Example to get Flurry Publisher Segmentation.
    Flurry.getPublisherSegmentation(true).then((segmentations) => {
      console.log('Publisher Segmentation: ' + segmentations.segments);
    });
  }

  render() {
    // Set Flurry preferences.
    Flurry.setLogEnabled(true);
    Flurry.setLogLevel(Flurry.LogLevel.VERBOSE);
 
    // Set user preferences.
    Flurry.setAge(36);
    Flurry.setGender(Flurry.Gender.FEMALE);
    Flurry.setReportLocation(true);

    // Set user properties.
    Flurry.UserProperties.set(Flurry.UserProperties.PROPERTY_REGISTERED_USER, 'True');

    // Log Flurry events.
    Flurry.logEvent('React Native Event');
    Flurry.logEvent('React Native Timed Event', {param: 'true'}, true);
    ...
    Flurry.endTimedEvent('React Native Timed Event');

    // Log Flurry standard events.
    Flurry.logStandardEvent(Flurry.Event.APP_ACTIVATED);
    var params = new Map([
                     [Flurry.EventParam.TOTAL_AMOUNT, 34.99],
                     [Flurry.EventParam.SUCCESS, true],
                     [Flurry.EventParam.ITEM_NAME, 'book 1'],
                     ['note', 'This is an awesome book to purchase !!!']
                 ]);
    Flurry.logStandardEvent(Flurry.Event.PURCHASED, params);

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        ...
      </View>
    );
  }
}
...

  • index.js / Config.js

    Flurry.addConfigListener((event) => {
  if (event.Type === Flurry.ConfigStatus.SUCCESS) {
    // Data fetched, activate it.
    Flurry.activateConfig();
  } else if (event.Type === Flurry.ConfigStatus.ACTIVATED) {
    // Received cached data, or newly activated data.
    Flurry.getConfigString('welcome_message', 'Welcome!').then((value) => {
      console.log((event.isCache ? 'Received cached data: ' : 'Received newly activated data: ') + value.welcome_message);
    });
  } else if (event.Type === Flurry.ConfigStatus.UNCHANGED) {
    // Fetch finished, but data unchanged.
    Flurry.getConfigString('welcome_message', 'Welcome!').then((value) => {
      console.log('Received unchanged data: ' + value.welcome_message);
    });
  } else if (event.Type === Flurry.ConfigStatus.ERROR) {
    // Fetch failed.
    console.log('Fetch error! Retrying: ' + event.isRetrying);
  }
});

Flurry.fetchConfig();

  • index.js / Messaging.js

    // To enable Flurry Push for Android, please duplicate Builder setup in your MainApplication.java.
new Flurry.Builder()
  .withMessaging(true)
  ...

// Optionally add a listener to receive messaging events, and handle the notification.
// Please call required Flurry.willHandleMessage(boolean) when received event types of
// MessageType.RECEIVED or MessageType.CLICKED as soon as possible to avoid delay.
Flurry.addMessagingListener((message) => {
  if (message.Type === Flurry.MessageType.RECEIVED) {
    Flurry.willHandleMessage(false);
  } else if (message.Type === Flurry.MessageType.CLICKED) {
    Flurry.willHandleMessage(false);
  }

  Flurry.printMessage(message);
});

API Reference

See Android-(FlurryAgent) / iOS-(Flurry) for the Flurry references.

  • Methods to initialize Flurry

    Flurry.Builder.withAppVersion(versionName = '1.0'); // iOS only. For Android, please use Flurry.setVersionName() instead.
Flurry.Builder.withContinueSessionMillis(sessionMillis = 10000);
Flurry.Builder.withCrashReporting(crashReporting = true);
Flurry.Builder.withDataSaleOptOut(isOptOut = false);
Flurry.Builder.withIAPReportingEnabled(enableIAP = true); // iOS only.
Flurry.Builder.withIncludeBackgroundSessionsInMetrics(includeBackgroundSessionsInMetrics = true);
Flurry.Builder.withLogEnabled(enableLog = true);
Flurry.Builder.withLogLevel(logLevel = Flurry.LogLevel.WARN); // LogLevel = { VERBOSE, DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR, ASSERT }
Flurry.Builder.withPerformanceMetrics(performanceMetrics = Flurry.Performance.ALL); // Performance = { NONE, COLD_START, SCREEN_TIME, ALL }
Flurry.Builder.withSslPinningEnabled(sslPinningEnabled = false); // Android only
Flurry.Builder.withMessaging(enableMessaging = true); // not available on tvOS

Flurry.Builder.build(apiKeyAndroid: string, apiKeyIos: string);  // preferred; passing null if not available
Flurry.Builder.build(apiKey: string);  // use when only single platform is supported, or shared (not recommended)

// tvOS only
Flurry.Builder.withTVSessionReportingInterval(interval = 5);
Flurry.Builder.withTVEventCountThreshold(threshold = 10);

  • Methods to set Flurry preferences

    Flurry.setContinueSessionMillis(sessionMillis = 10000);
Flurry.setCrashReporting(crashReporting = true);
Flurry.setIncludeBackgroundSessionsInMetrics(includeBackgroundSessionsInMetrics = true);
Flurry.setLogEnabled(enableLog = true);
Flurry.setLogLevel(logLevel = Flurry.LogLevel.WARN); // LogLevel = { VERBOSE, DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR, ASSERT }
Flurry.setSslPinningEnabled(sslPinningEnabled = false); // Android only

  • Methods to set user preferences

    Flurry.setAge(age: number);
Flurry.setGender(gender: Flurry.Gender); // Gender = { MALE, FEMALE }
Flurry.setReportLocation(reportLocation: boolean);
Flurry.setSessionOrigin(originName: string, deepLink: string);
Flurry.setUserId(userId: string);
Flurry.setVersionName(versionName: string); // Android only. For iOS, please use Flurry.Builder.withAppVersion() instead.

Flurry.addOrigin(originName: string, originVersion: string);
Flurry.addOrigin(originName: string, originVersion: string, originParameters: { [key: string]: string; });
Flurry.addSessionProperty(name: string, value: string);

  • Methods to set privacy preferences

    Flurry.setDataSaleOptOut(isOptOut: boolean);
Flurry.deleteData();
Flurry.openPrivacyDashboard();

  • Methods to set user properties

    // Standard User Properties: Flurry.UserProperties = {
//     PROPERTY_CURRENCY_PREFERENCE, PROPERTY_PURCHASER, PROPERTY_REGISTERED_USER, PROPERTY_SUBSCRIBER }
Flurry.UserProperties.set(propertyName: string, propertyValue:  string);
Flurry.UserProperties.set(propertyName: string, propertyValues: string[]);
Flurry.UserProperties.add(propertyName: string, propertyValue:  string);
Flurry.UserProperties.add(propertyName: string, propertyValues: string[]);
Flurry.UserProperties.remove(propertyName: string);
Flurry.UserProperties.remove(propertyName: string, propertyValue:  string);
Flurry.UserProperties.remove(propertyName: string, propertyValues: string[]);
Flurry.UserProperties.flag(propertyName: string);

  • Methods to get Flurry versions and publisher segmentation

    Flurry.getVersions(): Promise<{ agentVersion: number; releaseVersion: string; sessionId: string; }>;
Flurry.getVersions(errorCallback: (errorMessage: string) => void,
                   successCallback: (agentVersion: number, releaseVersion: string, sessionId: string) => void);

Flurry.getPublisherSegmentation(refresh?: boolean): Promise<{ segments: string }>;
Flurry.fetchPublisherSegmentation();

  • Methods to log Flurry events

    Flurry.logEvent(eventId: string);
Flurry.logEvent(eventId: string, parameters: { [key: string]: string; });
Flurry.logEvent(eventId: string, timed: boolean);
Flurry.logEvent(eventId: string, parameters: { [key: string]: string; }, timed: boolean);

Flurry.endTimedEvent(eventId: string);
Flurry.endTimedEvent(eventId: string, parameters: { [key: string]: string; });

Flurry.logStandardEvent(eventId: Flurry.Event);
Flurry.logStandardEvent(eventId: Flurry.Event, parameters: { [key: Flurry.EventParam]: object; });

Flurry.onPageView(); // Deprecated, API removed, no longer supported by Flurry.

Flurry.onError(errorId: string, message: string, errorClass: string);
Flurry.onError(errorId: string, message: string, errorClass: string, errorParams: { [key: string]: string; });

Flurry.logBreadcrumb(crashBreadcrumb: string);
Flurry.logPayment(productName: string, productId: string, quantity: number, price: number,
                  currency: string, transactionId: string, parameters: { [key: string]: string; });

  • Methods to enable IAP reporting (iOS and tvOS)

    Flurry.setIAPReportingEnabled(enableIAP: boolean);

  • Methods to set the iOS conversion value sent to Apple through SKAdNetwork (iOS)

    Flurry.updateConversionValue(conversionValue: number)
Flurry.updateConversionValueWithEvent(flurryEvent: Flurry.SKAdNetworkEvent); // SKAdNetworkEvent = { NO_EVENT, REGISTRATION, LOGIN, SUBSCRIPTION, IN_APP_PURCHASE }

  • Methods for Flurry Performance Metrics

    Flurry.Performance.startResourceLogger();
Flurry.Performance.logResourceLogger(id: string);
Flurry.Performance.reportFullyDrawn();

  • Methods for Flurry Config

    // Event.Type:       Flurry.ConfigStatus = { SUCCESS, UNCHANGED, ERROR, ACTIVATED }
// Event.isRetrying: true if it is still retrying fetching, for ERROR type
// Event.isCache:    true if activated from the cached data, for ACTIVATED type
Flurry.addConfigListener   (callback: (event: { Type: string; isCache?: boolean; isRetrying?: boolean; }) => void);
Flurry.removeConfigListener(callback: (event: { Type: string; isCache?: boolean; isRetrying?: boolean; }) => void);
Flurry.fetchConfig();
Flurry.activateConfig():
Flurry.getConfigString(key: string, defaultValue: string):           Promise<{ [key: string]: string; }>;
Flurry.getConfigString(keysAndDefaults: { [key: string]: string; }): Promise<{ [key: string]: string; }>;

  • Methods for Messaging (Flurry Push)

    // Message.Type: Flurry.MessageType = { RECEIVED,  CLICKED,
//                                      CANCELLED, REFRESH } (Android only)
// Message.Title:       message title
// Message.Body:        message body
// Message.Data:        message data (Map)
// Message.ClickAction: click action (Android only)
// Message.Token:       refreshed token
Flurry.addMessagingListener(callback: (message: { Type: string;
                  Title?: string; Body?: string; Data?: { [key: string]: string; }; ClickAction?: string;
                  Token?: string; }) => void);
Flurry.removeMessagingListener(callback: (message: { Type: string;
                  Title?: string; Body?: string; Data?: { [key: string]: string; }; ClickAction?: string;
                  Token?: string; }) => void);
Flurry.willHandleMessage(handled: boolean);
Flurry.printMessage(message: { Type: string;
                  Title?: string; Body?: string; Data?: { [key: string]: string; }; ClickAction?: string;
                  Token?: string; });

Support

License

Copyright 2018 Oath Inc.

This project is licensed under the terms of the Apache 2.0 open source license. Please refer to LICENSE for the full terms.

