A React Native plugin for Flurry SDK
Install Flurry SDK module by
npm
npm install react-native-flurry-sdk --save
If you are using React Native >= 0.60, install CocoaPods dependency
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
If you are using React Native < 0.60, link React Native dependency
react-native link react-native-flurry-sdk
Add Flurry JS code
import Flurry from 'react-native-flurry-sdk';
By default, Flurry adds
INTERNET and
ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE permissions to optimize analytics data. Please see Manual Flurry Android SDK Integration for the other recommended options.
To improve analytics identities, please see Manual Flurry Android SDK Integration for adding Google Play Services library in your app by including the following in your
build.gradle file:
dependencies {
// Recommended to add Google Play Services
implementation 'com.google.android.gms:play-services-ads-identifier:17.1.0'
}
Flurry Push
In order to use Flurry Push for Android, please follow the additional steps below:
Android Flurry Push requires your projects to initialize Flurry from the native Application class. Please do the Flurry setup in
MainApplication.onCreate(). With the same APIs as the JavaScript version.
import com.flurry.android.reactnative.FlurryModule;
new FlurryModule.Builder()
.withCrashReporting(true)
.withLogEnabled(true)
.withLogLevel(Log.VERBOSE)
.withMessaging(true, options_or_listener) // optional user's native `FlurryMarketingOptions` or `FlurryMessagingListener`.
.build(this, FLURRY_ANDROID_API_KEY);
Follow Set up a Firebase Cloud Messaging client app on Android. Complete "Set up Firebase and the FCM SDK" step for adding Firebase to your Android project. There should be a file
google-services.json in your project's
android/app folder now. You do not need to provide any setup codes here. Your
build.gradle will look like:
// android/build.gradle (project-level)
buildscript {
dependencies {
classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.10'
}
}
// android/app/build.gradle (app-level)
apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services'
dependencies {
implementation 'com.google.firebase:firebase-messaging:21.1.0'
}
Set up "Android Authorization" in Flurry Push Authorization.
Please note that starting from React Native 0.60, CocoaPods is now the default integration approach for React Native iOS projects. If you are not using CocoaPods, please stick to
react-native-flurry-sdk@6.0.9.
Flurry Push
To set up Flurry Push, please take the following steps.
Open your Podfile, which is located under the
ios folder of your project.
Add the following line in your target section before
use_native_modules!
pod 'react-native-flurry-sdk', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-flurry-sdk/ios', :subspecs => ['FlurrySDK-Push']
Your target section of Podfile should now look like this:
target 'YourTarget' do
# Pods for your target
pod 'React', :path => '../node_modules/react-native/'
pod 'React-Core', :path => '../node_modules/react-native/React'
# ... other React dependencies
# Add react-native-flurry-sdk
pod 'react-native-flurry-sdk', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-flurry-sdk/ios', :subspecs => ['FlurrySDK-Push']
# ... other targets
target 'YourTargetTests' do
# ...
end
use_native_modules!
end
Install the dependencies again by executing
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
Open your
.xcworkspace file which is under the
ios folder. Go to "Capabilities" tab and enable Push Notifications.
Enable Background Modes (Background Fetch and Remote Notifications turned on).
Now your
Info.plist should contain the following items. For more information, please see Push Setup.
Set up "iOS Authorization" in Flurry Push Authorization.
In order to handle notifications from a cold start, Flurry Push requires to be initialized from AppDelegate as early as possible. Please open
AppDelegate.m, import the header file
#import "ReactNativeFlurry.h"
And add this line right after
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
[ReactNativeFlurry enableMessaging];
index.js
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import { name as appName } from './app.json';
import App from './App';
import Flurry from 'react-native-flurry-sdk';
// Init Flurry once as early as possible recommended in index.js.
// For each platform (Android, iOS) where the app runs you need to acquire a unique Flurry API Key.
// i.e., you need two API keys if you are going to release the app on both Android and iOS platforms.
// If you are building for TV platforms, you will need two API keys for Android TV and tvOS.
new Flurry.Builder()
.withCrashReporting(true)
.withLogEnabled(true)
.withLogLevel(Flurry.LogLevel.DEBUG)
.build(FLURRY_ANDROID_API_KEY, FLURRY_IOS_API_KEY);
AppRegistry.registerComponent(appName, () => App);
App.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
Platform,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View
} from 'react-native';
import Flurry from 'react-native-flurry-sdk';
type Props = {};
export default class App extends Component<Props> {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
// Example to get Flurry versions.
Flurry.getVersions().then((versions) => {
console.log('Versions: ' + versions.agentVersion + ' : ' + versions.releaseVersion + ' : ' + versions.sessionId);
});
// Example to get Flurry Publisher Segmentation.
Flurry.getPublisherSegmentation(true).then((segmentations) => {
console.log('Publisher Segmentation: ' + segmentations.segments);
});
}
render() {
// Set Flurry preferences.
Flurry.setLogEnabled(true);
Flurry.setLogLevel(Flurry.LogLevel.VERBOSE);
// Set user preferences.
Flurry.setAge(36);
Flurry.setGender(Flurry.Gender.FEMALE);
Flurry.setReportLocation(true);
// Set user properties.
Flurry.UserProperties.set(Flurry.UserProperties.PROPERTY_REGISTERED_USER, 'True');
// Log Flurry events.
Flurry.logEvent('React Native Event');
Flurry.logEvent('React Native Timed Event', {param: 'true'}, true);
...
Flurry.endTimedEvent('React Native Timed Event');
// Log Flurry standard events.
Flurry.logStandardEvent(Flurry.Event.APP_ACTIVATED);
var params = new Map([
[Flurry.EventParam.TOTAL_AMOUNT, 34.99],
[Flurry.EventParam.SUCCESS, true],
[Flurry.EventParam.ITEM_NAME, 'book 1'],
['note', 'This is an awesome book to purchase !!!']
]);
Flurry.logStandardEvent(Flurry.Event.PURCHASED, params);
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
...
</View>
);
}
}
...
index.js / Config.js
Flurry.addConfigListener((event) => {
if (event.Type === Flurry.ConfigStatus.SUCCESS) {
// Data fetched, activate it.
Flurry.activateConfig();
} else if (event.Type === Flurry.ConfigStatus.ACTIVATED) {
// Received cached data, or newly activated data.
Flurry.getConfigString('welcome_message', 'Welcome!').then((value) => {
console.log((event.isCache ? 'Received cached data: ' : 'Received newly activated data: ') + value.welcome_message);
});
} else if (event.Type === Flurry.ConfigStatus.UNCHANGED) {
// Fetch finished, but data unchanged.
Flurry.getConfigString('welcome_message', 'Welcome!').then((value) => {
console.log('Received unchanged data: ' + value.welcome_message);
});
} else if (event.Type === Flurry.ConfigStatus.ERROR) {
// Fetch failed.
console.log('Fetch error! Retrying: ' + event.isRetrying);
}
});
Flurry.fetchConfig();
index.js / Messaging.js
// To enable Flurry Push for Android, please duplicate Builder setup in your MainApplication.java.
new Flurry.Builder()
.withMessaging(true)
...
// Optionally add a listener to receive messaging events, and handle the notification.
// Please call required Flurry.willHandleMessage(boolean) when received event types of
// MessageType.RECEIVED or MessageType.CLICKED as soon as possible to avoid delay.
Flurry.addMessagingListener((message) => {
if (message.Type === Flurry.MessageType.RECEIVED) {
Flurry.willHandleMessage(false);
} else if (message.Type === Flurry.MessageType.CLICKED) {
Flurry.willHandleMessage(false);
}
Flurry.printMessage(message);
});
See Android-(FlurryAgent) / iOS-(Flurry) for the Flurry references.
Methods to initialize Flurry
Flurry.Builder.withAppVersion(versionName = '1.0'); // iOS only. For Android, please use Flurry.setVersionName() instead.
Flurry.Builder.withContinueSessionMillis(sessionMillis = 10000);
Flurry.Builder.withCrashReporting(crashReporting = true);
Flurry.Builder.withDataSaleOptOut(isOptOut = false);
Flurry.Builder.withIAPReportingEnabled(enableIAP = true); // iOS only.
Flurry.Builder.withIncludeBackgroundSessionsInMetrics(includeBackgroundSessionsInMetrics = true);
Flurry.Builder.withLogEnabled(enableLog = true);
Flurry.Builder.withLogLevel(logLevel = Flurry.LogLevel.WARN); // LogLevel = { VERBOSE, DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR, ASSERT }
Flurry.Builder.withPerformanceMetrics(performanceMetrics = Flurry.Performance.ALL); // Performance = { NONE, COLD_START, SCREEN_TIME, ALL }
Flurry.Builder.withSslPinningEnabled(sslPinningEnabled = false); // Android only
Flurry.Builder.withMessaging(enableMessaging = true); // not available on tvOS
Flurry.Builder.build(apiKeyAndroid: string, apiKeyIos: string); // preferred; passing null if not available
Flurry.Builder.build(apiKey: string); // use when only single platform is supported, or shared (not recommended)
// tvOS only
Flurry.Builder.withTVSessionReportingInterval(interval = 5);
Flurry.Builder.withTVEventCountThreshold(threshold = 10);
Methods to set Flurry preferences
Flurry.setContinueSessionMillis(sessionMillis = 10000);
Flurry.setCrashReporting(crashReporting = true);
Flurry.setIncludeBackgroundSessionsInMetrics(includeBackgroundSessionsInMetrics = true);
Flurry.setLogEnabled(enableLog = true);
Flurry.setLogLevel(logLevel = Flurry.LogLevel.WARN); // LogLevel = { VERBOSE, DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR, ASSERT }
Flurry.setSslPinningEnabled(sslPinningEnabled = false); // Android only
Methods to set user preferences
Flurry.setAge(age: number);
Flurry.setGender(gender: Flurry.Gender); // Gender = { MALE, FEMALE }
Flurry.setReportLocation(reportLocation: boolean);
Flurry.setSessionOrigin(originName: string, deepLink: string);
Flurry.setUserId(userId: string);
Flurry.setVersionName(versionName: string); // Android only. For iOS, please use Flurry.Builder.withAppVersion() instead.
Flurry.addOrigin(originName: string, originVersion: string);
Flurry.addOrigin(originName: string, originVersion: string, originParameters: { [key: string]: string; });
Flurry.addSessionProperty(name: string, value: string);
Methods to set privacy preferences
Flurry.setDataSaleOptOut(isOptOut: boolean);
Flurry.deleteData();
Flurry.openPrivacyDashboard();
Methods to set user properties
// Standard User Properties: Flurry.UserProperties = {
// PROPERTY_CURRENCY_PREFERENCE, PROPERTY_PURCHASER, PROPERTY_REGISTERED_USER, PROPERTY_SUBSCRIBER }
Flurry.UserProperties.set(propertyName: string, propertyValue: string);
Flurry.UserProperties.set(propertyName: string, propertyValues: string[]);
Flurry.UserProperties.add(propertyName: string, propertyValue: string);
Flurry.UserProperties.add(propertyName: string, propertyValues: string[]);
Flurry.UserProperties.remove(propertyName: string);
Flurry.UserProperties.remove(propertyName: string, propertyValue: string);
Flurry.UserProperties.remove(propertyName: string, propertyValues: string[]);
Flurry.UserProperties.flag(propertyName: string);
Methods to get Flurry versions and publisher segmentation
Flurry.getVersions(): Promise<{ agentVersion: number; releaseVersion: string; sessionId: string; }>;
Flurry.getVersions(errorCallback: (errorMessage: string) => void,
successCallback: (agentVersion: number, releaseVersion: string, sessionId: string) => void);
Flurry.getPublisherSegmentation(refresh?: boolean): Promise<{ segments: string }>;
Flurry.fetchPublisherSegmentation();
Methods to log Flurry events
Flurry.logEvent(eventId: string);
Flurry.logEvent(eventId: string, parameters: { [key: string]: string; });
Flurry.logEvent(eventId: string, timed: boolean);
Flurry.logEvent(eventId: string, parameters: { [key: string]: string; }, timed: boolean);
Flurry.endTimedEvent(eventId: string);
Flurry.endTimedEvent(eventId: string, parameters: { [key: string]: string; });
Flurry.logStandardEvent(eventId: Flurry.Event);
Flurry.logStandardEvent(eventId: Flurry.Event, parameters: { [key: Flurry.EventParam]: object; });
Flurry.onPageView(); // Deprecated, API removed, no longer supported by Flurry.
Flurry.onError(errorId: string, message: string, errorClass: string);
Flurry.onError(errorId: string, message: string, errorClass: string, errorParams: { [key: string]: string; });
Flurry.logBreadcrumb(crashBreadcrumb: string);
Flurry.logPayment(productName: string, productId: string, quantity: number, price: number,
currency: string, transactionId: string, parameters: { [key: string]: string; });
Methods to enable IAP reporting (iOS and tvOS)
Flurry.setIAPReportingEnabled(enableIAP: boolean);
Methods to set the iOS conversion value sent to Apple through SKAdNetwork (iOS)
Flurry.updateConversionValue(conversionValue: number)
Flurry.updateConversionValueWithEvent(flurryEvent: Flurry.SKAdNetworkEvent); // SKAdNetworkEvent = { NO_EVENT, REGISTRATION, LOGIN, SUBSCRIPTION, IN_APP_PURCHASE }
Methods for Flurry Performance Metrics
Flurry.Performance.startResourceLogger();
Flurry.Performance.logResourceLogger(id: string);
Flurry.Performance.reportFullyDrawn();
Methods for Flurry Config
// Event.Type: Flurry.ConfigStatus = { SUCCESS, UNCHANGED, ERROR, ACTIVATED }
// Event.isRetrying: true if it is still retrying fetching, for ERROR type
// Event.isCache: true if activated from the cached data, for ACTIVATED type
Flurry.addConfigListener (callback: (event: { Type: string; isCache?: boolean; isRetrying?: boolean; }) => void);
Flurry.removeConfigListener(callback: (event: { Type: string; isCache?: boolean; isRetrying?: boolean; }) => void);
Flurry.fetchConfig();
Flurry.activateConfig():
Flurry.getConfigString(key: string, defaultValue: string): Promise<{ [key: string]: string; }>;
Flurry.getConfigString(keysAndDefaults: { [key: string]: string; }): Promise<{ [key: string]: string; }>;
Methods for Messaging (Flurry Push)
// Message.Type: Flurry.MessageType = { RECEIVED, CLICKED,
// CANCELLED, REFRESH } (Android only)
// Message.Title: message title
// Message.Body: message body
// Message.Data: message data (Map)
// Message.ClickAction: click action (Android only)
// Message.Token: refreshed token
Flurry.addMessagingListener(callback: (message: { Type: string;
Title?: string; Body?: string; Data?: { [key: string]: string; }; ClickAction?: string;
Token?: string; }) => void);
Flurry.removeMessagingListener(callback: (message: { Type: string;
Title?: string; Body?: string; Data?: { [key: string]: string; }; ClickAction?: string;
Token?: string; }) => void);
Flurry.willHandleMessage(handled: boolean);
Flurry.printMessage(message: { Type: string;
Title?: string; Body?: string; Data?: { [key: string]: string; }; ClickAction?: string;
Token?: string; });
Copyright 2018 Oath Inc.
This project is licensed under the terms of the Apache 2.0 open source license. Please refer to LICENSE for the full terms.