A
<FloatingLabel> component for react-native. This is still very much a work
in progress and only handles the simplest of cases, ideas and
contributions are very welcome.
npm install react-native-floating-labels --save
var FloatingLabel = require('react-native-floating-labels');
'use strict';
var React = require('react-native');
var FloatingLabel = require('react-native-floating-labels');
var {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
View,
} = React;
class form extends React.Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
dirty: false,
};
}
onBlur() {
console.log('#####: onBlur');
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<FloatingLabel
labelStyle={styles.labelInput}
inputStyle={styles.input}
style={styles.formInput}
value='john@email.com'
onBlur={this.onBlur}
>Email</FloatingLabel>
<FloatingLabel
labelStyle={styles.labelInput}
inputStyle={styles.input}
style={styles.formInput}
>First Name</FloatingLabel>
<FloatingLabel
labelStyle={styles.labelInput}
inputStyle={styles.input}
style={styles.formInput}
>Last Name</FloatingLabel>
</View>
);
}
};
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
paddingTop: 65,
backgroundColor: 'white',
},
labelInput: {
color: '#673AB7',
},
formInput: {
borderBottomWidth: 1.5,
marginLeft: 20,
borderColor: '#333',
},
input: {
borderWidth: 0
}
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('form', () => form);
Additional Props:
FloatingLabel is just like any TextInput. It supports the below mentioned events handlers:
Following properties of TextInput are supported:
- autoCapitalize
- autoCorrect
- autoFocus
- bufferDelay
- clearButtonMode
- clearTextOnFocus
- controlled
- editable
- enablesReturnKeyAutomatically
- keyboardType
- multiline
- password
- returnKeyType
- selectTextOnFocus
- selectionState
- style
- testID
- value
Following events are supported:
- onBlur
- onChange
- onChangeText
- onEndEditing
- onFocus
- onSubmitEditing
MIT Licensed