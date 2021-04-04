A <FloatingLabel> component for react-native. This is still very much a work in progress and only handles the simplest of cases, ideas and contributions are very welcome.

Add it to your project

Run npm install react-native-floating-labels --save var FloatingLabel = require('react-native-floating-labels');

Usage

; var React = require ( 'react-native' ); var FloatingLabel = require ( 'react-native-floating-labels' ); var { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View, } = React; class form extends React . Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context); this .state = { dirty : false , }; } onBlur() { console .log( '#####: onBlur' ); } render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < FloatingLabel labelStyle = {styles.labelInput} inputStyle = {styles.input} style = {styles.formInput} value = 'john@email.com' onBlur = {this.onBlur} > Email </ FloatingLabel > < FloatingLabel labelStyle = {styles.labelInput} inputStyle = {styles.input} style = {styles.formInput} > First Name </ FloatingLabel > < FloatingLabel labelStyle = {styles.labelInput} inputStyle = {styles.input} style = {styles.formInput} > Last Name </ FloatingLabel > </ View > ); } }; var styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , paddingTop : 65 , backgroundColor : 'white' , }, labelInput : { color : '#673AB7' , }, formInput : { borderBottomWidth : 1.5 , marginLeft : 20 , borderColor : '#333' , }, input : { borderWidth : 0 } }); AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'form' , () => form);

Additional Props:

FloatingLabel is just like any TextInput. It supports the below mentioned events handlers:

Following properties of TextInput are supported: - autoCapitalize - autoCorrect - autoFocus - bufferDelay - clearButtonMode - clearTextOnFocus - controlled - editable - enablesReturnKeyAutomatically - keyboardType - multiline - password - returnKeyType - selectTextOnFocus - selectionState - style - testID - value Following events are supported: - onBlur - onChange - onChangeText - onEndEditing - onFocus - onSubmitEditing

MIT Licensed