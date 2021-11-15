openbase logo
rnf

react-native-floating-label-input

by Caio Nilton Lemos Barroso
1.3.11 (see all)

A customizable React Native TextInput with its placeholder always shown. Includes masks, global styles, character count, and a bunch else.

Overview

Readme

About

This is a React-Native TextInput component, containing a floating placeholder, visible even after filled in, that you can freely modify its styles 💅🎉

Instalation

To install just input the following command:

npm i react-native-floating-label-input

or

yarn add react-native-floating-label-input

⚠ Important

  • If you are using version 1.3.5 or higher, follow instructions below.
  • If not, just install:
npm i react-native-reanimated@1.13.2

or

yarn add react-native-reanimated@1.13.2

Version 1.3.5 or higher - react-native-reanimated v2

  • All animations now are using react-native-reanimated v2, as it was officially released recently. Please follow the Software Mansion guide installation for the react-native-reanimated v2: https://docs.swmansion.com/react-native-reanimated/docs/installation

  • OBS.: if during Software Mansion installation guide your project won't build or builds but crashes on start, try removing node_modules folder.

  • OBS. 2: if you don't want to use the new react-native-reanimated v2, do not upgrade to this version, install version 1.3.4 and react-native-reanimated@1.13.2

Version 1.3.4 or lower - react-native-reanimated v1

  • Last stable version of this lib with Software-Mansion react-native-reanimated v1.

Just install by running:

npm i react-native-reanimated@1.13.2

or

yarn add react-native-reanimated@1.13.2

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
maskstringundefinedSet a custom mask to your input
maskType'currency'
'phone'
'date'
'card'		undefinedSet the mask type
staticLabelbooleanfalseSet this to true if you want the label to be always at a set position. Commonly used with hint for displaying both label and hint for your input. For changing the position of the label with this prop as true, use the customLabelStyles topFocused and leftFocused to adjust the wanted position.
hintstringundefinedHint displayed when label is focused or staticLabel prop is being used
hintTextColorstring'#ccc'Set hint text color
currencyDivider','
'.'		','Set currency thousands divider
maxDecimalPlacesnumber2Set maximum decimal places
isFocusedbooleanundefinedIf you override the onFocus/onBlur props, you must handle this prop as an state variable
customLabelStylesObjectleftFocused?: number
leftBlurred?: number
topFocused?: number
topBlurred?: number
fontSizeFocused?: number
fontSizeBlurred?: number
colorFocused?: string
colorBlurred?: string		Custom styles for the floating label
customShowPasswordImageimage source pathundefinedSet the image source to set your custom show image
customHidePasswordImageimage source pathundefinedSet the image source to set your custom hide image
labelStylesTextStyleundefinedSet styles to the floating label component
showPasswordImageStylesImageStyleundefinedSet styles to the default show password component
showPasswordContainerStylesViewStyleundefinedSet styles to the default show password container component
containerStylesViewStyleundefinedSet styles to the input container component
inputStylesTextStyleundefinedSet styles to the input component
isPasswordbooleanfalseSet to true if your input is a password
darkThemebooleanfalseChange color of the default show/hide password image
multilinebooleanfalseSet this to true to enable multiline support
maxLengthnumberfalseSet maximum number of characters input will accept. Value overridden by mask if present
showCountdownbooleanfalseSet this to true to show the allowed number of characters remaining
showCountdownStylesTextStyleundefinedSet your styles to the countdown label
countdownLabelstringundefinedSet the label to be shown after the allowed number of characters remaining
countdownLabelstringundefinedSet the label to be shown after the allowed number of characters remaining
customShowPasswordComponentJSX.ElementundefinedSet your own JSX.Element to be the show password element
customShowPasswordComponentJSX.ElementundefinedSet your own JSX.Element to be the hide password element
rightComponentJSX.ElementundefinedAdd right component to your input. Be aware if using the input as password this component is positioned before the show/hide component
leftComponentJSX.ElementundefinedAdd left component to your input. Usually used for displaying icon
togglePasswordbooleanundefinedProp for force toggling show/hide password. When set to true, shows the password, and when set to false hides it

togglePassword : boolean

  • Prop for force toggling show/hide password. When set to true, shows the password, and when set to false hides it
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, TouchableOpacity, View } from 'react-native';
import { FloatingLabelInput } from 'react-native-floating-label-input';

export default function App() {
  const [cont, setCont] = useState('');
  const [show, setShow] = useState(false);

  useEffect(() => {
    const timeout = setTimeout(() => {
      setShow(!show);
    }, 5000);
    return () => clearTimeout(timeout);
  }, [show]);

  return (
    <View style={{ padding: 50, flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#fff' }}>
      <FloatingLabelInput
        label={'label'}
        isPassword
        togglePassword={show}
        value={cont}
        onChangeText={value => setCont(value)}
        customShowPasswordComponent={<Text>Show</Text>}
        customHidePasswordComponent={<Text>Hide</Text>}
      />
    </View>
  );
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    backgroundColor: '#fff',
    alignItems: 'center',
    justifyContent: 'center',
  },
});

staticLabel : boolean

  • Set this to true if you want the label to be always at a set position. Commonly used with hint for displaying both label and hint for your input. For changing the position of the label with this prop as true, use the customLabelStyles topFocused and leftFocused to adjust the wanted position. Default false.

hint : string

  • Hint displays only when staticLabel prop is set to true. This prop is used to show a preview of the input to the user.

hintTextColor : string

  • Set the color to the hint

Example

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import { FloatingLabelInput } from 'react-native-floating-label-input';

const app: React.FC = () => {
  const [phone, setPhone] = useState('');

  return (
    <View style={{ padding: 50, flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#fff' }}>
      <FloatingLabelInput
        label="Phone"
        value={phone}
        staticLabel
        hintTextColor={'#aaa'}
        mask="99 (99) 99999-9999"
        hint="55 (22) 98765-4321"
        containerStyles={{
          borderWidth: 2,
          paddingHorizontal: 10,
          backgroundColor: '#fff',
          borderColor: 'blue',
          borderRadius: 8,
        }}
        customLabelStyles={{
          colorFocused: 'red',
          fontSizeFocused: 12,
        }}
        labelStyles={{
          backgroundColor: '#fff',
          paddingHorizontal: 5,
        }}
        inputStyles={{
          color: 'blue',
          paddingHorizontal: 10,
        }}
        onChangeText={value => {
          setPhone(value);
        }}
      />
    </View>
  );
};
export default app;

setGlobalStyles : Object

// index.js or any other root file
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import App from './App';
import { name as appName } from './app.json';
import './globalStyles';

AppRegistry.registerComponent(appName, () => App);

// globalStyles.js
import { setGlobalStyles } from 'react-native-floating-label-input';

setGlobalStyles.containerStyles = {
  backgroundColor: '#eeddee',
  // any styles you want to generalize to your input container
};
setGlobalStyles.labelStyles = {
  color: '#f98f68',
  // any styles you want to generalize to your floating label
};
setGlobalStyles.inputStyles = {
  color: '#383',
  // any styles you want to generalize to your input
};

Input mask

Props relating mask:

  • mask: 'string';
  • maskType?: 'currency' | 'phone' | 'date' | 'card';
  • currencyDivider: ',' | '.';

  • Currency

    Currently the mask will take effect in all maskTypes, except 'currency', wich is made automatically when maskType is set as currency. The reason is because currency is dynamic within the input value. If you want to change the thousands divider to other pattern, just insert the prop currencyDivider with one of: ',' or '.'.

//...
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { ScrollView } from 'react-native';
import { FloatingLabelInput } from 'react-native-floating-label-input';

const app: React.FC = () => {
  const [birthday, setBirthday] = useState('');
  const [phone, setPhone] = useState('');
  const [price, setPrice] = useState('');

  return (
    <ScrollView
      keyboardShouldPersistTaps="handled"
      contentContainerStyle={{
        flex: 1,
        justifyContent: 'center',
        alignItems: 'stretch',
        margin: 30,
      }}
    >
      <FloatingLabelInput
        label="Birthday"
        value={birthday}
        mask="99/99/9999"
        keyboardType="numeric"
        onChangeText={value => setBirthday(value)}
      />
      <FloatingLabelInput
        label="Phone"
        value={phone}
        mask="(99)99999-9999"
        keyboardType="numeric"
        onChangeText={value => setPhone(value)}
      />
      <FloatingLabelInput
        label="Price"
        value={price}
        maskType="currency"
        currencyDivider="." // which generates: 9.999.999,99 or 0,99 ...
        keyboardType="numeric"
        onChangeText={value => setPrice(value)}
      />
    </ScrollView>
  );
};
export default app;

customShowPasswordImage or customHidePasswordImage

  • If you want to use the "customShowPasswordImage" prop or "customHidePasswordImage" prop, provide a image path, for example:
import showPassword from '../assets/images/yourImage';
import hidePassword from '../assets/images/yourImage2';
// ...
<FloatingLabelInput
  label="Password"
  value={password}
  isPassword={true}
  onChangeText={text => setPassword(text)}
  customShowPasswordImage={showPassword}
  customHidePasswordImage={hidePassword}
/>;

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

