This is a React-Native TextInput component, containing a floating placeholder, visible even after filled in, that you can freely modify its styles 💅🎉
To install just input the following command:
npm i react-native-floating-label-input
or
yarn add react-native-floating-label-input
npm i react-native-reanimated@1.13.2
or
yarn add react-native-reanimated@1.13.2
All animations now are using react-native-reanimated v2, as it was officially released recently. Please follow the Software Mansion guide installation for the react-native-reanimated v2: https://docs.swmansion.com/react-native-reanimated/docs/installation
OBS.: if during Software Mansion installation guide your project won't build or builds but crashes on start, try removing node_modules folder.
OBS. 2: if you don't want to use the new react-native-reanimated v2, do not upgrade to this version, install version 1.3.4 and react-native-reanimated@1.13.2
Just install by running:
npm i react-native-reanimated@1.13.2
or
yarn add react-native-reanimated@1.13.2
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
mask
|string
|undefined
|Set a custom mask to your input
maskType
|'currency'
'phone'
'date'
'card'
|undefined
|Set the mask type
staticLabel
|boolean
|false
|Set this to true if you want the label to be always at a set position. Commonly used with hint for displaying both label and hint for your input. For changing the position of the label with this prop as true, use the customLabelStyles topFocused and leftFocused to adjust the wanted position.
hint
|string
|undefined
|Hint displayed when label is focused or
staticLabel prop is being used
hintTextColor
|string
|'#ccc'
|Set hint text color
currencyDivider
|','
'.'
|','
|Set currency thousands divider
maxDecimalPlaces
|number
|2
|Set maximum decimal places
isFocused
|boolean
|undefined
|If you override the onFocus/onBlur props, you must handle this prop as an state variable
customLabelStyles
|Object
|leftFocused?: number
leftBlurred?: number
topFocused?: number
topBlurred?: number
fontSizeFocused?: number
fontSizeBlurred?: number
colorFocused?: string
colorBlurred?: string
|Custom styles for the floating label
customShowPasswordImage
|image source path
|undefined
|Set the image source to set your custom show image
customHidePasswordImage
|image source path
|undefined
|Set the image source to set your custom hide image
labelStyles
|TextStyle
|undefined
|Set styles to the floating label component
showPasswordImageStyles
|ImageStyle
|undefined
|Set styles to the default show password component
showPasswordContainerStyles
|ViewStyle
|undefined
|Set styles to the default show password container component
containerStyles
|ViewStyle
|undefined
|Set styles to the input container component
inputStyles
|TextStyle
|undefined
|Set styles to the input component
isPassword
|boolean
|false
|Set to true if your input is a password
darkTheme
|boolean
|false
|Change color of the default show/hide password image
multiline
|boolean
|false
|Set this to true to enable multiline support
maxLength
|number
|false
|Set maximum number of characters input will accept. Value overridden by mask if present
showCountdown
|boolean
|false
|Set this to true to show the allowed number of characters remaining
showCountdownStyles
|TextStyle
|undefined
|Set your styles to the countdown label
countdownLabel
|string
|undefined
|Set the label to be shown after the allowed number of characters remaining
customShowPasswordComponent
|JSX.Element
|undefined
|Set your own JSX.Element to be the show password element
rightComponent
|JSX.Element
|undefined
|Add right component to your input. Be aware if using the input as password this component is positioned before the show/hide component
leftComponent
|JSX.Element
|undefined
|Add left component to your input. Usually used for displaying icon
togglePassword
|boolean
|undefined
|Prop for force toggling show/hide password. When set to true, shows the password, and when set to false hides it
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, TouchableOpacity, View } from 'react-native';
import { FloatingLabelInput } from 'react-native-floating-label-input';
export default function App() {
const [cont, setCont] = useState('');
const [show, setShow] = useState(false);
useEffect(() => {
const timeout = setTimeout(() => {
setShow(!show);
}, 5000);
return () => clearTimeout(timeout);
}, [show]);
return (
<View style={{ padding: 50, flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#fff' }}>
<FloatingLabelInput
label={'label'}
isPassword
togglePassword={show}
value={cont}
onChangeText={value => setCont(value)}
customShowPasswordComponent={<Text>Show</Text>}
customHidePasswordComponent={<Text>Hide</Text>}
/>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
});
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import { FloatingLabelInput } from 'react-native-floating-label-input';
const app: React.FC = () => {
const [phone, setPhone] = useState('');
return (
<View style={{ padding: 50, flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#fff' }}>
<FloatingLabelInput
label="Phone"
value={phone}
staticLabel
hintTextColor={'#aaa'}
mask="99 (99) 99999-9999"
hint="55 (22) 98765-4321"
containerStyles={{
borderWidth: 2,
paddingHorizontal: 10,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
borderColor: 'blue',
borderRadius: 8,
}}
customLabelStyles={{
colorFocused: 'red',
fontSizeFocused: 12,
}}
labelStyles={{
backgroundColor: '#fff',
paddingHorizontal: 5,
}}
inputStyles={{
color: 'blue',
paddingHorizontal: 10,
}}
onChangeText={value => {
setPhone(value);
}}
/>
</View>
);
};
export default app;
// index.js or any other root file
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import App from './App';
import { name as appName } from './app.json';
import './globalStyles';
AppRegistry.registerComponent(appName, () => App);
// globalStyles.js
import { setGlobalStyles } from 'react-native-floating-label-input';
setGlobalStyles.containerStyles = {
backgroundColor: '#eeddee',
// any styles you want to generalize to your input container
};
setGlobalStyles.labelStyles = {
color: '#f98f68',
// any styles you want to generalize to your floating label
};
setGlobalStyles.inputStyles = {
color: '#383',
// any styles you want to generalize to your input
};
Props relating mask:
Currency
Currently the mask will take effect in all maskTypes, except 'currency', wich is made automatically when maskType is set as currency. The reason is because currency is dynamic within the input value. If you want to change the thousands divider to other pattern, just insert the prop currencyDivider with one of: ',' or '.'.
//...
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { ScrollView } from 'react-native';
import { FloatingLabelInput } from 'react-native-floating-label-input';
const app: React.FC = () => {
const [birthday, setBirthday] = useState('');
const [phone, setPhone] = useState('');
const [price, setPrice] = useState('');
return (
<ScrollView
keyboardShouldPersistTaps="handled"
contentContainerStyle={{
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'stretch',
margin: 30,
}}
>
<FloatingLabelInput
label="Birthday"
value={birthday}
mask="99/99/9999"
keyboardType="numeric"
onChangeText={value => setBirthday(value)}
/>
<FloatingLabelInput
label="Phone"
value={phone}
mask="(99)99999-9999"
keyboardType="numeric"
onChangeText={value => setPhone(value)}
/>
<FloatingLabelInput
label="Price"
value={price}
maskType="currency"
currencyDivider="." // which generates: 9.999.999,99 or 0,99 ...
keyboardType="numeric"
onChangeText={value => setPrice(value)}
/>
</ScrollView>
);
};
export default app;
import showPassword from '../assets/images/yourImage';
import hidePassword from '../assets/images/yourImage2';
// ...
<FloatingLabelInput
label="Password"
value={password}
isPassword={true}
onChangeText={text => setPassword(text)}
customShowPasswordImage={showPassword}
customHidePasswordImage={hidePassword}
/>;
Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.