About

This is a React-Native TextInput component, containing a floating placeholder, visible even after filled in, that you can freely modify its styles 💅🎉

Instalation

To install just input the following command:

npm i react-native-floating-label-input

or

yarn add react-native-floating-label-input

⚠ Important

If you are using version 1.3.5 or higher, follow instructions below.

If not, just install:

npm i react-native-reanimated@1.13.2

or

yarn add react-native-reanimated@1.13.2

Version 1.3.5 or higher - react-native-reanimated v2

All animations now are using react-native-reanimated v2, as it was officially released recently. Please follow the Software Mansion guide installation for the react-native-reanimated v2: https://docs.swmansion.com/react-native-reanimated/docs/installation

OBS.: if during Software Mansion installation guide your project won't build or builds but crashes on start, try removing node_modules folder.

OBS. 2: if you don't want to use the new react-native-reanimated v2, do not upgrade to this version, install version 1.3.4 and react-native-reanimated@1.13.2

Version 1.3.4 or lower - react-native-reanimated v1

Last stable version of this lib with Software-Mansion react-native-reanimated v1.

Just install by running:

npm i react-native-reanimated@1.13.2

or

yarn add react-native-reanimated@1.13.2

Props

Prop Type Default Description mask string undefined Set a custom mask to your input maskType 'currency'

'phone'

'date'

'card' undefined Set the mask type staticLabel boolean false Set this to true if you want the label to be always at a set position. Commonly used with hint for displaying both label and hint for your input. For changing the position of the label with this prop as true, use the customLabelStyles topFocused and leftFocused to adjust the wanted position. hint string undefined Hint displayed when label is focused or staticLabel prop is being used hintTextColor string '#ccc' Set hint text color currencyDivider ','

'.' ',' Set currency thousands divider maxDecimalPlaces number 2 Set maximum decimal places isFocused boolean undefined If you override the onFocus/onBlur props, you must handle this prop as an state variable customLabelStyles Object leftFocused?: number

leftBlurred?: number

topFocused?: number

topBlurred?: number

fontSizeFocused?: number

fontSizeBlurred?: number

colorFocused?: string

colorBlurred?: string Custom styles for the floating label customShowPasswordImage image source path undefined Set the image source to set your custom show image customHidePasswordImage image source path undefined Set the image source to set your custom hide image labelStyles TextStyle undefined Set styles to the floating label component showPasswordImageStyles ImageStyle undefined Set styles to the default show password component showPasswordContainerStyles ViewStyle undefined Set styles to the default show password container component containerStyles ViewStyle undefined Set styles to the input container component inputStyles TextStyle undefined Set styles to the input component isPassword boolean false Set to true if your input is a password darkTheme boolean false Change color of the default show/hide password image multiline boolean false Set this to true to enable multiline support maxLength number false Set maximum number of characters input will accept. Value overridden by mask if present showCountdown boolean false Set this to true to show the allowed number of characters remaining showCountdownStyles TextStyle undefined Set your styles to the countdown label countdownLabel string undefined Set the label to be shown after the allowed number of characters remaining countdownLabel string undefined Set the label to be shown after the allowed number of characters remaining customShowPasswordComponent JSX.Element undefined Set your own JSX.Element to be the show password element customShowPasswordComponent JSX.Element undefined Set your own JSX.Element to be the hide password element rightComponent JSX.Element undefined Add right component to your input. Be aware if using the input as password this component is positioned before the show/hide component leftComponent JSX.Element undefined Add left component to your input. Usually used for displaying icon togglePassword boolean undefined Prop for force toggling show/hide password. When set to true, shows the password, and when set to false hides it

togglePassword : boolean

import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, TouchableOpacity, View } from 'react-native' ; import { FloatingLabelInput } from 'react-native-floating-label-input' ; export default function App ( ) { const [cont, setCont] = useState( '' ); const [show, setShow] = useState( false ); useEffect( () => { const timeout = setTimeout( () => { setShow(!show); }, 5000 ); return () => clearTimeout(timeout); }, [show]); return ( < View style = {{ padding: 50 , flex: 1 , backgroundColor: '# fff ' }}> < FloatingLabelInput label = { ' label '} isPassword togglePassword = {show} value = {cont} onChangeText = {value => setCont(value)} customShowPasswordComponent={ < Text > Show </ Text > } customHidePasswordComponent={ < Text > Hide </ Text > } /> </ View > ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#fff', alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', }, });

staticLabel : boolean

Set this to true if you want the label to be always at a set position. Commonly used with hint for displaying both label and hint for your input. For changing the position of the label with this prop as true, use the customLabelStyles topFocused and leftFocused to adjust the wanted position. Default false.

hint : string

Hint displays only when staticLabel prop is set to true. This prop is used to show a preview of the input to the user.

hintTextColor : string

Set the color to the hint

Example

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { FloatingLabelInput } from 'react-native-floating-label-input' ; const app: React.FC = () => { const [phone, setPhone] = useState( '' ); return ( < View style = {{ padding: 50 , flex: 1 , backgroundColor: '# fff ' }}> < FloatingLabelInput label = "Phone" value = {phone} staticLabel hintTextColor = { '# aaa '} mask = "99 (99) 99999-9999" hint = "55 (22) 98765-4321" containerStyles = {{ borderWidth: 2 , paddingHorizontal: 10 , backgroundColor: '# fff ', borderColor: ' blue ', borderRadius: 8 , }} customLabelStyles = {{ colorFocused: ' red ', fontSizeFocused: 12 , }} labelStyles = {{ backgroundColor: '# fff ', paddingHorizontal: 5 , }} inputStyles = {{ color: ' blue ', paddingHorizontal: 10 , }} onChangeText = {value => { setPhone(value); }} /> </ View > ); }; export default app;

setGlobalStyles : Object

import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native' ; import App from './App' ; import { name as appName } from './app.json' ; import './globalStyles' ; AppRegistry.registerComponent(appName, () => App); import { setGlobalStyles } from 'react-native-floating-label-input' ; setGlobalStyles.containerStyles = { backgroundColor : '#eeddee' , }; setGlobalStyles.labelStyles = { color : '#f98f68' , }; setGlobalStyles.inputStyles = { color : '#383' , };

Input mask

Props relating mask:

mask: 'string';

maskType?: 'currency' | 'phone' | 'date' | 'card';

currencyDivider: ',' | '.';

Currency Currently the mask will take effect in all maskTypes, except 'currency', wich is made automatically when maskType is set as currency. The reason is because currency is dynamic within the input value. If you want to change the thousands divider to other pattern, just insert the prop currencyDivider with one of: ',' or '.'.

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { ScrollView } from 'react-native' ; import { FloatingLabelInput } from 'react-native-floating-label-input' ; const app: React.FC = () => { const [birthday, setBirthday] = useState( '' ); const [phone, setPhone] = useState( '' ); const [price, setPrice] = useState( '' ); return ( <ScrollView keyboardShouldPersistTaps="handled" contentContainerStyle={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'stretch', margin: 30, }} > <FloatingLabelInput label="Birthday" value={birthday} mask="99/99/9999" keyboardType="numeric" onChangeText={value => setBirthday(value)} /> <FloatingLabelInput label="Phone" value={phone} mask="(99)99999-9999" keyboardType="numeric" onChangeText={value => setPhone(value)} /> <FloatingLabelInput label="Price" value={price} maskType="currency" currencyDivider="." // which generates: 9.999.999,99 or 0,99 ... keyboardType="numeric" onChangeText={value => setPrice(value)} /> </ScrollView> ); }; export default app;

customShowPasswordImage or customHidePasswordImage

If you want to use the "customShowPasswordImage" prop or "customHidePasswordImage" prop, provide a image path, for example:

import showPassword from '../assets/images/yourImage' ; import hidePassword from '../assets/images/yourImage2' ; < FloatingLabelInput label = "Password" value = {password} isPassword = {true} onChangeText = {text => setPassword(text)} customShowPasswordImage={showPassword} customHidePasswordImage={hidePassword} />;

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.