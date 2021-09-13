openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnf

react-native-floating-action

by Gonzalo Santomé
1.22.0 (see all)

Material design action button for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

398

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Floating Button

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation

Readme

React Native Floating Action

Floating action button for React Native

Table of Content:

Expo example

Open the following click on your phone: Expo link

or user your phone and scan the following QR:

Use it on Expo

Example of how Expo looks

Installation

npm i react-native-floating-action --save

or

yarn add react-native-floating-action

Example

Take a look into example/ReactNativeFloatingAction-Expo

To execute the example using Expo run the following command:

yarn run run:example

or open Expo link from your mobile

How to use it

First step: import the component:

import { FloatingAction } from "react-native-floating-action";

Second step: define the buttons

const actions = [
  {
    text: "Accessibility",
    icon: require("./images/ic_accessibility_white.png"),
    name: "bt_accessibility",
    position: 2
  },
  {
    text: "Language",
    icon: require("./images/ic_language_white.png"),
    name: "bt_language",
    position: 1
  },
  {
    text: "Location",
    icon: require("./images/ic_room_white.png"),
    name: "bt_room",
    position: 3
  },
  {
    text: "Video",
    icon: require("./images/ic_videocam_white.png"),
    name: "bt_videocam",
    position: 4
  }
];

Third step: use it

<View style={styles.container}>
  <Text style={styles.example}>Floating Action example</Text>
  <FloatingAction
    actions={actions}
    onPressItem={name => {
      console.log(`selected button: ${name}`);
    }}
  />
</View>

Open and hide it programatically

There are some cases where you want to show or hide the component without pressing the main button:

<FloatingAction
  ref={(ref) => { this.floatingAction = ref; }}
  actions={[...]}
  ...
/>

and then:

this.floatingAction.animateButton();

Reference

Props

actions: Array<Object>

Default: []

Actions to be shown when user press the main Floating Button. See Actions section for more info about the Object keys and values.

buttonColor: String

Deprecated! use color instead!

color: String

Default: '#1253bc'

Color of the main button. Pass this String as an hexadecimal color respecting the default format.

distanceToEdge: Number | Object

Default: 30

Distance from button to edge. Can be a Number or an Object respecting the { vertical: Number, horizontal: Number } format.

visible: Boolean

Default: true

Hide or Show the component using an animation.

overlayColor: String

Default: 'rgba(68, 68, 68, 0.6)'

Color of the background overlay. The String must respect the rgba() pattern described in default value.

position: String

Default: 'right'

Position to render the main button and actions, options: (left, right, center).

overrideWithAction: String

Default: 'false'

Override the main action with the first action inside list actions, will not show other action.

floatingIcon: Node

Default: ReactElement

Change the default plus icon using require(pathToImage) or ReactElement.

showBackground: Boolean

Default: true

Show or Hide background after open.

openOnMount: Boolean

Default: false

Open component after mounting it, useful on some weird cases like tutorials.

actionsPaddingTopBottom: Number

Default: 8

Change distance between actions.

iconWidth: Number

Default: 15

Icon width of the main button.

iconHeight: Number

Default: 15

Icon height of the main button.

buttonSize: Number

Default: 56

Size of the main button.

listenKeyboard: Boolean

Default: false

Change position when the keyboard will appear.

dismissKeyboardOnPress: Boolean

Default: false

Dismiss keyboard when user press on the main button.

shadow: Object

Default: { shadowOpacity: 0.35, shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 5 }, shadowColor: "#000000", shadowRadius: 3 }

Change how we render the shadow of every button, this style will apply to the main button and to every action button.

onPressItem: Function

Function to be called as soon as the user select an option from actions. Will return the name of the action.

onPressMain: Function

Function to be called as soon as use click main button and will return true or false depeneding of the state.

onPressBackdrop: Function

Function to be called as soon as the backdrop is clicked.

onClose: Function

Function to be called after set state to false.

onOpen: Function

Function to be called after set state to true.

onStateChange: Function

Function to be called after every state change. Will return state object.

animated: Boolean

Default: true

Enable the animation to be called after every state change. Will return state object.

actions Props

color: String

Default: '#1253bc'

Color of the action button.

iconColor: String

Default: '#ffffff'

Change default icon color

icon: Any

Icon to be rendered inside the action, will accept an URL or React.Image. If we want to send an URL we need to send it in this way: icon: { uri: 'https://imageurl.com' } if we want to send a React.Image we will use it in this way: icon: require('path/image').

name: String

Name of the icon, this name is used as parameter for onPressItem prop.

buttonSize: Number

Default: 40

Size of of the action button.

text: String

Text to show near to the button. (Only apply for position = ['left', 'right']).

textStyle: Object | Array

Default: { fontSize: 12 }

Style to update text size.

textBackground: String

Default: #ffffff

Background color for Text container.

textColor: String

Default: #444444

Text color for every action.

elevation: Number

*Deprecated! use textElevation instead!

textElevation: Number

Default: 5

Elevation property (also modifies "shadowOffset" in iOS)

render: Function => React Node

Default: 5

Custom render function for Action. If provided, other properties are not applicable. The provided function should return a React Node

margin: Number

Default: 8

Additional margin for action. This property is useful when we want to override the current margin for example using custom render

size: Number

Default: 40

Size of of the icon rendered inside the action

TODO

  • first implementation
  • example
  • add colors configurations
  • add more positions like left, center and right
  • support hide or show the component with an animation
  • change plus icon to be customizable
  • use components as icon
  • hide background
  • open on mounting
  • migrate to TypeScript
  • allow user defined animations
  • use crazy animations

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
JulianBoston, MA17 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer in @microsoft's Developer Division & Alumnus of Worcester Polytechnic Institute
4 months ago
k2an16 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation

Alternatives

rna
react-native-action-buttoncustomizable multi-action-button component for react-native
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
rnf
react-native-fabA FAB button component for Android and iOS, customizable, simple and as per material design specs.
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
593
rnf
react-native-floating-action-buttonFully customizable Floating Action Button for React Native
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
45
rns
react-native-social-fabFully customizable social media floating action button for react native
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
15
rne
react-native-easy-floating-buttonAn react native button component by js
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
43
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial