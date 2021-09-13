Floating action button for React Native
Table of Content:
Open the following click on your phone: Expo link
or user your phone and scan the following QR:
npm i react-native-floating-action --save
or
yarn add react-native-floating-action
Take a look into example/ReactNativeFloatingAction-Expo
To execute the example using Expo run the following command:
yarn run run:example
or open Expo link from your mobile
First step: import the component:
import { FloatingAction } from "react-native-floating-action";
Second step: define the buttons
const actions = [
{
text: "Accessibility",
icon: require("./images/ic_accessibility_white.png"),
name: "bt_accessibility",
position: 2
},
{
text: "Language",
icon: require("./images/ic_language_white.png"),
name: "bt_language",
position: 1
},
{
text: "Location",
icon: require("./images/ic_room_white.png"),
name: "bt_room",
position: 3
},
{
text: "Video",
icon: require("./images/ic_videocam_white.png"),
name: "bt_videocam",
position: 4
}
];
Third step: use it
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.example}>Floating Action example</Text>
<FloatingAction
actions={actions}
onPressItem={name => {
console.log(`selected button: ${name}`);
}}
/>
</View>
There are some cases where you want to show or hide the component without pressing the main button:
<FloatingAction
ref={(ref) => { this.floatingAction = ref; }}
actions={[...]}
...
/>
and then:
this.floatingAction.animateButton();
actions: Array<Object>
Default:
[]
Actions to be shown when user press the main Floating Button. See Actions section for more info about the
Object keys and values.
buttonColor: String
Deprecated! use
color instead!
color: String
Default:
'#1253bc'
Color of the main button. Pass this
String as an hexadecimal color respecting the default format.
distanceToEdge: Number | Object
Default:
30
Distance from button to edge. Can be a
Number or an
Object respecting the
{ vertical: Number, horizontal: Number } format.
visible: Boolean
Default:
true
Hide or Show the component using an animation.
overlayColor: String
Default:
'rgba(68, 68, 68, 0.6)'
Color of the background overlay. The
String must respect the
rgba() pattern described in default value.
position: String
Default:
'right'
Position to render the main button and actions, options: (
left,
right,
center).
overrideWithAction: String
Default:
'false'
Override the main action with the first action inside list actions, will not show other action.
floatingIcon: Node
Default:
ReactElement
Change the default plus icon using
require(pathToImage) or
ReactElement.
showBackground: Boolean
Default:
true
Show or Hide background after open.
openOnMount: Boolean
Default:
false
Open component after mounting it, useful on some weird cases like tutorials.
actionsPaddingTopBottom: Number
Default:
8
Change distance between actions.
iconWidth: Number
Default:
15
Icon width of the main button.
iconHeight: Number
Default:
15
Icon height of the main button.
buttonSize: Number
Default:
56
Size of the main button.
listenKeyboard: Boolean
Default:
false
Change position when the keyboard will appear.
dismissKeyboardOnPress: Boolean
Default:
false
Dismiss keyboard when user press on the main button.
shadow: Object
Default:
{ shadowOpacity: 0.35, shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 5 }, shadowColor: "#000000", shadowRadius: 3 }
Change how we render the shadow of every button, this style will apply to the main button and to every action button.
onPressItem: Function
Function to be called as soon as the user select an option from actions. Will return the
name of the action.
onPressMain: Function
Function to be called as soon as use click main button and will return
true or
false depeneding of the state.
onPressBackdrop: Function
Function to be called as soon as the backdrop is clicked.
onClose: Function
Function to be called after set state to
false.
onOpen: Function
Function to be called after set state to
true.
onStateChange: Function
Function to be called after every state change. Will return state object.
animated: Boolean
Default:
true
Enable the animation to be called after every state change. Will return state object.
actions Props
color: String
Default:
'#1253bc'
Color of the action button.
iconColor: String
Default:
'#ffffff'
Change default icon color
icon: Any
Icon to be rendered inside the action, will accept an URL or
React.Image. If we want to send an URL we need to send it in this way: icon:
{ uri: 'https://imageurl.com' } if we want to send a
React.Image we will use it in this way:
icon: require('path/image').
name: String
Name of the icon, this name is used as parameter for
onPressItem prop.
buttonSize: Number
Default:
40
Size of of the action button.
text: String
Text to show near to the button. (Only apply for
position = ['left', 'right']).
textStyle: Object | Array
Default:
{ fontSize: 12 }
Style to update text size.
textBackground: String
Default:
#ffffff
Background color for Text container.
textColor: String
Default:
#444444
Text color for every action.
elevation: Number
*Deprecated! use
textElevation instead!
textElevation: Number
Default:
5
Elevation property (also modifies "shadowOffset" in iOS)
render: Function => React Node
Default:
5
Custom render function for Action. If provided, other properties are not applicable. The provided function should return a
React Node
margin: Number
Default:
8
Additional margin for action. This property is useful when we want to override the current margin for example using custom render
size: Number
Default:
40
Size of of the icon rendered inside the action