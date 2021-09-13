React Native Floating Action

Floating action button for React Native

Installation

npm i react- native -floating-action --save

or

yarn add react- native -floating-action

Example

Take a look into example/ReactNativeFloatingAction-Expo

To execute the example using Expo run the following command:

yarn run run:example

or open Expo link from your mobile

How to use it

First step: import the component:

import { FloatingAction } from "react-native-floating-action" ;

Second step: define the buttons

const actions = [ { text : "Accessibility" , icon : require ( "./images/ic_accessibility_white.png" ), name : "bt_accessibility" , position : 2 }, { text : "Language" , icon : require ( "./images/ic_language_white.png" ), name : "bt_language" , position : 1 }, { text : "Location" , icon : require ( "./images/ic_room_white.png" ), name : "bt_room" , position : 3 }, { text : "Video" , icon : require ( "./images/ic_videocam_white.png" ), name : "bt_videocam" , position : 4 } ];

Third step: use it

<View style={styles.container}> < Text style = {styles.example} > Floating Action example </ Text > < FloatingAction actions = {actions} onPressItem = {name => { console.log(`selected button: ${name}`); }} /> </ View >

Open and hide it programatically

There are some cases where you want to show or hide the component without pressing the main button:

<FloatingAction ref={(ref) => { this .floatingAction = ref; }} actions={[...]} ... />

and then:

this .floatingAction.animateButton();

Reference

Props

Default: []

Actions to be shown when user press the main Floating Button. See Actions section for more info about the Object keys and values.

buttonColor: String

Deprecated! use color instead!

color: String

Default: '#1253bc'

Color of the main button. Pass this String as an hexadecimal color respecting the default format.

distanceToEdge: Number | Object

Default: 30

Distance from button to edge. Can be a Number or an Object respecting the { vertical: Number, horizontal: Number } format.

visible: Boolean

Default: true

Hide or Show the component using an animation.

overlayColor: String

Default: 'rgba(68, 68, 68, 0.6)'

Color of the background overlay. The String must respect the rgba() pattern described in default value.

position: String

Default: 'right'

Position to render the main button and actions, options: ( left , right , center ).

overrideWithAction: String

Default: 'false'

Override the main action with the first action inside list actions, will not show other action.

floatingIcon: Node

Default: ReactElement

Change the default plus icon using require(pathToImage) or ReactElement .

showBackground: Boolean

Default: true

Show or Hide background after open.

openOnMount: Boolean

Default: false

Open component after mounting it, useful on some weird cases like tutorials.

actionsPaddingTopBottom: Number

Default: 8

Change distance between actions.

iconWidth: Number

Default: 15

Icon width of the main button.

iconHeight: Number

Default: 15

Icon height of the main button.

buttonSize: Number

Default: 56

Size of the main button.

listenKeyboard: Boolean

Default: false

Change position when the keyboard will appear.

dismissKeyboardOnPress: Boolean

Default: false

Dismiss keyboard when user press on the main button.

shadow: Object

Default: { shadowOpacity: 0.35, shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 5 }, shadowColor: "#000000", shadowRadius: 3 }

Change how we render the shadow of every button, this style will apply to the main button and to every action button.

onPressItem: Function

Function to be called as soon as the user select an option from actions. Will return the name of the action.

onPressMain: Function

Function to be called as soon as use click main button and will return true or false depeneding of the state.

onPressBackdrop: Function

Function to be called as soon as the backdrop is clicked.

onClose: Function

Function to be called after set state to false .

onOpen: Function

Function to be called after set state to true .

onStateChange: Function

Function to be called after every state change. Will return state object.

animated: Boolean

Default: true

Enable the animation to be called after every state change. Will return state object.

actions Props

color: String

Default: '#1253bc'

Color of the action button.

iconColor: String

Default: '#ffffff'

Change default icon color

icon: Any

Icon to be rendered inside the action, will accept an URL or React.Image . If we want to send an URL we need to send it in this way: icon: { uri: 'https://imageurl.com' } if we want to send a React.Image we will use it in this way: icon: require('path/image') .

name: String

Name of the icon, this name is used as parameter for onPressItem prop.

buttonSize: Number

Default: 40

Size of of the action button.

text: String

Text to show near to the button. (Only apply for position = ['left', 'right'] ).

textStyle: Object | Array

Default: { fontSize: 12 }

Style to update text size.

textBackground: String

Default: #ffffff

Background color for Text container.

textColor: String

Default: #444444

Text color for every action.

elevation: Number

*Deprecated! use textElevation instead!

textElevation: Number

Default: 5

Elevation property (also modifies "shadowOffset" in iOS)

render: Function => React Node

Default: 5

Custom render function for Action. If provided, other properties are not applicable. The provided function should return a React Node

margin: Number

Default: 8

Additional margin for action. This property is useful when we want to override the current margin for example using custom render

size: Number

Default: 40

Size of of the icon rendered inside the action

