rnf

react-native-flip-toggle-button

by Ashish Pandey
1.0.9 (see all)

A cross-platform customisable toggle button built upon react-native's TouchableOpacity and Animated APIs

Overview

Downloads/wk

272

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-flip-toggle-button

npm version

A cross-platform customisable toggle button built upon react-native's TouchableOpacity and Animated APIs.

Why flip toggle?

Well, this toggle button provides a label centered within the button which flips as per the toggle's on / off state. You have seen it on old iOS homescreen (swipe to unlock). react-native-flip-toggle-button uses Animated APIs useNativeDriver flag to offload animations from the JS thread and thus provide more responsive and seamless toggle transition even when the JS thread is busy.

Contents

Instructions

  1. Run yarn add react-native-flip-toggle-button or npm i react-native-flip-toggle-button --save.
  2. Add import FlipToggle from 'react-native-flip-toggle-button' in your react-native application's source code.

Demo

Getting Started

import the FlipToggle component into your app's js file. Then, use the FlipToggle component as shown below

  <FlipToggle
    value={this.state.isActive}
    buttonWidth={100}
    buttonHeight={50}
    buttonRadius={50}
    sliderWidth={20}
    sliderHeight={10}
    sliderRadius={50}
    onLabel={'On'}
    offLabel={'Off'}
    labelStyle={{ color: 'black' }}
    onToggle={(newState) => console.log(`toggle is ${this.state.isActive ? `on` : `off`}`)}
    onToggleLongPress={() => console.log('toggle long pressed!')}
  />

API

proppropTyperequireddefaultdescription
valuebooleanyesn/adefault state of the flip toggle button
buttonWidthnumberyesn/aWidth of the flip toggle button
buttonHeightnumberyesn/aHeight of the flip toggle button
onTogglefunctionyesn/afunction that will be executed after toggle state is changed, returns the new state of the toggle
onToggleLongPressfunctionnonofunction that will be executed after toggle button is long pressed, returns the new state of the toggle
changeToggleStateOnLongPressbooleannotrueflag to set whether state of the toggle button should be updated on long press
disabledbooleannofalseflag to disable the toggling of the flip toggle button
buttonRadiusnumber (0 - 100)no0border radius of the flip toggle button, expressed in terms of % of buttonWidth
sliderWidthnumberno90 % of buttonHeightWidth of the slider
sliderHeightnumberno90 % of buttonHeightHeight of the slider
sliderRadiusnumber (0 - 100)no0(will use the buttonRadius as default if it is set)border radius of the flip toggle button, expressed in terms of % of buttonWidth
onLabelstringnonullText to be displayed within the button when it is on
offLabelstringnonullText to be displayed within the button when it is off
labelStyleobjectno{ color: 'white', fontSize: '16' }Style object for the text displayed within the flip toggle button
marginnumberno2 % of the buttonWidthmargin / spacing between the flip toggle button and the slider
buttonOnColor'string'no'#000'background color of the flip toggle button when it is on
buttonOffColor'string'no'#000'background color of the flip toggle button when it is off
disabledButtonOnColor'string'no'#666'background color of the flip toggle button when the toggling is disabled but set at on
disabledButtonOffColor'string'no'#666'background color of the flip toggle button when the toggling is disabled but set at off
sliderOnColor'string'no'#dba628'background color of the slider when it is on
sliderOffColor'string'no'#dba628'background color of the slider when it is off
disabledSliderOnColor'string'no'#444'background color of the slider when the toggling is disabled but set at on
disabledSliderOffColor'string'no'#444'background color of the slider when the toggling is disabled but set at off

Issues

If you face any issues with implementing this component or have a feature request or queries, please create a new issue.

Contribute

Improve this project and help the community by creating PRs. PRs will be reviewed once every week, and will only be merged if they add to the project's value. A proper description and necessary steps to reproduce the issue are mandatory for any issue to be considered.

