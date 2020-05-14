The card component which have motion of flip for React Native(iOS/Android)

Demo

Installation

in Cli

npm i react- native -flip-card

Usage

Simple

import FlipCard from 'react-native-flip-card' <FlipCard> { } < View style={styles.face}> < Text >The Face</ Text > </ View > { } < View style={styles.back}> < Text >The Back</ Text > </ View > </FlipCard>

Customized

< FlipCard style = {styles.card} friction = {6} perspective = {1000} flipHorizontal = {true} flipVertical = {false} flip = {false} clickable = {true} onFlipEnd = {(isFlipEnd) => {console.log('isFlipEnd', isFlipEnd)}} > {/* Face Side */} < View style = {styles.face} > < Text > The Face </ Text > </ View > {/* Back Side */} < View style = {styles.back} > < Text > The Back </ Text > </ View > </ FlipCard >

Props

flip(bool) Default: false

If you change default display side, you can set true to this param. If you change side, you can pass bool variable dynamically.

clickable(bool) Default: true

If you want to disable click a card, you can set false to this param.

friction(number) Default: 6

The friction of card animation

perspective(number) Default: 0

The amount of perspective applied to the flip transformation

flipHorizontal(bool) Default: false

If you set true, a card flip to horizontal.

flipVertical(bool) Default: true

If you set false, a card not flip to vertical. If you set true both flipHorizontal and flipVertical , a card flip to diagonal.

vertical diagnoal

When a card starts a flip animation, call onFlipEnd function with param.

When a card finishes a flip animation, call onFlipEnd function with param.

If you pass true to alignHeight param, the card keep height of bigger side.

If you pass true to alignWidth param, the card keep width of bigger side.

If you pass true to useNativeDriver param, the card animation will utilize the native driver.

Credits

Inspired by react-flipcard

License

MIT