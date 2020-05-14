openbase logo
rnf

react-native-flip-card

by Kota Fullsour
3.5.6 (see all)

The card component which has a motion of flip for React Native(iOS/Android)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9K

GitHub Stars

314

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Animation

Reviews

Readme

react-native-flip-card

The card component which have motion of flip for React Native(iOS/Android)

NPM

npmnpm

js-standard-style forthebadge

Demo

Installation

in Cli

npm i react-native-flip-card

Usage

Simple

import FlipCard from 'react-native-flip-card'

<FlipCard>
  {/* Face Side */}
  <View style={styles.face}>
    <Text>The Face</Text>
  </View>
  {/* Back Side */}
  <View style={styles.back}>
    <Text>The Back</Text>
  </View>
</FlipCard>

Customized

<FlipCard 
  style={styles.card}
  friction={6}
  perspective={1000}
  flipHorizontal={true}
  flipVertical={false}
  flip={false}
  clickable={true}
  onFlipEnd={(isFlipEnd)=>{console.log('isFlipEnd', isFlipEnd)}}
>
  {/* Face Side */}
  <View style={styles.face}>
    <Text>The Face</Text>
  </View>
  {/* Back Side */}
  <View style={styles.back}>
    <Text>The Back</Text>
  </View>
</FlipCard>

Props

flip(bool) Default: false

If you change default display side, you can set true to this param. If you change side, you can pass bool variable dynamically.

clickable(bool) Default: true

If you want to disable click a card, you can set false to this param.

friction(number) Default: 6

The friction of card animation

perspective(number) Default: 0

The amount of perspective applied to the flip transformation

flipHorizontal(bool) Default: false

If you set true, a card flip to horizontal.

flipVertical(bool) Default: true

If you set false, a card not flip to vertical. If you set true both flipHorizontal and flipVertical , a card flip to diagonal.

verticaldiagnoal

onFlipStart(function) (isFlipStart) => {}

When a card starts a flip animation, call onFlipEnd function with param.

onFlipEnd(function) (isFlipEnd) => {}

When a card finishes a flip animation, call onFlipEnd function with param.

alignHeight(boolean) Default:false

If you pass true to alignHeight param, the card keep height of bigger side.

alignWidth(boolean) Default:false

If you pass true to alignWidth param, the card keep width of bigger side.

useNativeDriver(boolean) Default:false

If you pass true to useNativeDriver param, the card animation will utilize the native driver.

Credits

Inspired by react-flipcard

License

MIT

Alternatives

lottie-webRender After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
812K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant
react-native-reanimatedReact Native's Animated library reimplemented
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
407K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
lottie-react-nativeLottie wrapper for React Native.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
159K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
24
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
rnr
react-native-redashThe React Native Reanimated and Gesture Handler Toolbelt
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
114K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rna
react-native-animatableStandard set of easy to use animations and declarative transitions for React Native
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
244K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
14
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

