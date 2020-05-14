The card component which have motion of flip for React Native(iOS/Android)
npm i react-native-flip-card
import FlipCard from 'react-native-flip-card'
<FlipCard>
{/* Face Side */}
<View style={styles.face}>
<Text>The Face</Text>
</View>
{/* Back Side */}
<View style={styles.back}>
<Text>The Back</Text>
</View>
</FlipCard>
<FlipCard
style={styles.card}
friction={6}
perspective={1000}
flipHorizontal={true}
flipVertical={false}
flip={false}
clickable={true}
onFlipEnd={(isFlipEnd)=>{console.log('isFlipEnd', isFlipEnd)}}
>
{/* Face Side */}
<View style={styles.face}>
<Text>The Face</Text>
</View>
{/* Back Side */}
<View style={styles.back}>
<Text>The Back</Text>
</View>
</FlipCard>
Default: false
If you change default display side, you can set
true to this param. If you change side, you can pass
bool variable dynamically.
Default: true
If you want to disable click a card, you can set
false to this param.
Default: 6
The friction of card animation
Default: 0
The amount of perspective applied to the flip transformation
Default: false
If you set true, a card flip to horizontal.
Default: true
If you set false, a card not flip to vertical. If you set true both
flipHorizontal and
flipVertical , a card flip to diagonal.
|vertical
|diagnoal
(isFlipStart) => {}
When a card starts a flip animation, call
onFlipEnd function with param.
(isFlipEnd) => {}
When a card finishes a flip animation, call
onFlipEnd function with param.
Default:false
If you pass
true to
alignHeight param, the card keep height of bigger side.
Default:false
If you pass
true to
alignWidth param, the card keep width of bigger side.
Default:false
If you pass
true to
useNativeDriver param, the card animation will utilize the native driver.
Inspired by react-flipcard
MIT