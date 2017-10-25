React Native Flexi Radio Button

Simple and flexible Radio button for React Native App

Installation

npm i react-native-flexi-radio- button --save

Usage

###Basic Example see full basic example

import {RadioGroup, RadioButton} from 'react-native-flexi-radio-button' onSelect(index, value){ this .setState({ text : `Selected index: ${index} , value: ${value} ` }) } render(){ return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < RadioGroup onSelect = {(index, value ) => this.onSelect(index, value)} > < RadioButton value = { ' item1 '} > < Text > This is item #1 </ Text > </ RadioButton > < RadioButton value = { ' item2 '}> < Text > This is item #2 </ Text > </ RadioButton > < RadioButton value = { ' item3 '}> < Text > This is item #3 </ Text > </ RadioButton > </ RadioGroup > < Text style = {styles.text} > {this.state.text} </ Text > </ View > ) }

###Custom Example see full custom example

modify in render()

<RadioGroup size={ 24 } thickness={ 2 } color= '#9575b2' highlightColor= '#ccc8b9' selectedIndex={ 1 } onSelect = {(index, value) => this .onSelect(index, value)} > < RadioButton style = {{alignItems: ' center '}} value = 'Yo!! I am a cat.' > < Image style = {{width:100, height: 100 }} source = {{uri: ' https: // cloud.githubusercontent.com / assets / 21040043 / 18446298 / fa576974-794b-11e6-8430-b31b30846084.jpg '}} /> </ RadioButton > < RadioButton value = 'index1' > < Text > Start from item index #1 </ Text > </ RadioButton > < RadioButton value = 'red color' color = 'red' > < Text > Red Dot </ Text > </ RadioButton > < RadioButton value = 'green color' color = 'green' > < Text > Green Dot </ Text > </ RadioButton > < RadioButton value = 'blue color' color = 'blue' > < Text > Blue Dot </ Text > </ RadioButton > </ RadioGroup >

Configuration

Radio Group:

Property Type Default Description size number 20 Size of the radio button thickness number 1 width of radio button border color string '#007AFF' color of radio button activeColor string null color of radio button when selected highlightColor string null background of radio button after selected selectedIndex number null default selected index of radio group, can be changed to new value or to null for clear selection style object null Custom styles to be applied if supplied onSelect function(index, value) null function to be invoked when radio button is selected

Radio Button: