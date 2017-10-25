Simple and flexible Radio button for React Native App
npm i react-native-flexi-radio-button --save
###Basic Example see full basic example
import {RadioGroup, RadioButton} from 'react-native-flexi-radio-button'
onSelect(index, value){
this.setState({
text: `Selected index: ${index} , value: ${value}`
})
}
render(){
return(
<View style={styles.container}>
<RadioGroup
onSelect = {(index, value) => this.onSelect(index, value)}
>
<RadioButton value={'item1'} >
<Text>This is item #1</Text>
</RadioButton>
<RadioButton value={'item2'}>
<Text>This is item #2</Text>
</RadioButton>
<RadioButton value={'item3'}>
<Text>This is item #3</Text>
</RadioButton>
</RadioGroup>
<Text style={styles.text}>{this.state.text}</Text>
</View>
)
}
###Custom Example see full custom example
modify in render()
<RadioGroup
size={24}
thickness={2}
color='#9575b2'
highlightColor='#ccc8b9'
selectedIndex={1}
onSelect = {(index, value) => this.onSelect(index, value)}
>
<RadioButton
style={{alignItems:'center'}}
value='Yo!! I am a cat.'
>
<Image
style={{width:100, height: 100}}
source={{uri:'https://cloud.githubusercontent.com/assets/21040043/18446298/fa576974-794b-11e6-8430-b31b30846084.jpg'}}
/>
</RadioButton>
<RadioButton
value='index1'
>
<Text>Start from item index #1</Text>
</RadioButton>
<RadioButton
value='red color'
color='red'
>
<Text>Red Dot</Text>
</RadioButton>
<RadioButton
value='green color'
color='green'
>
<Text>Green Dot</Text>
</RadioButton>
<RadioButton
value='blue color'
color='blue'
>
<Text>Blue Dot</Text>
</RadioButton>
</RadioGroup>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|size
|number
|20
|Size of the radio button
|thickness
|number
|1
|width of radio button border
|color
|string
|'#007AFF'
|color of radio button
|activeColor
|string
|null
|color of radio button when selected
|highlightColor
|string
|null
|background of radio button after selected
|selectedIndex
|number
|null
|default selected index of radio group, can be changed to new value or to null for clear selection
|style
|object
|null
|Custom styles to be applied if supplied
|onSelect
|function(index, value)
|null
|function to be invoked when radio button is selected
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|any
|null
|value will be passed on callback
onSelect as second argument
|style
|object
|null
|Styles to be applied on 'RadioButton' component
|color
|string
|same as 'RadioGroup' component
|color of radio dot
|disabled
|bool
|false
|If true, disable all interactions for this component.