Custom Image Slider Component in React Native

Install

npm i react- native -flatlist-slider

Import

import {FlatListSlider} from 'react-native-flatlist-slider' ;

Usage

Images from URI

const images = [ { image: 'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1567226475328-9d6baaf565cf?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEyMDd9&auto=format&fit=crop&w=400&q=60' , desc: 'Silent Waters in the mountains in midst of Himilayas' , }, { image: 'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1455620611406-966ca6889d80?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEyMDd9&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1130&q=80' , desc: 'Red fort in India New Delhi is a magnificient masterpeiece of humans' , }, ] <FlatListSlider data={images} />

Images from Local const images = [ { banner: 'require(' ./images/banner1.png '), desc: ' Silent Waters in the mountains in midst of Himilayas ', }, { banner:' require ( './images/banner2.png' ), desc: 'Red fort in India New Delhi is a magnificient masterpeiece of humans' , }, ]

<FlatListSlider data={images} imageKey={'banner'} local />

<FlatListSlider data={images} width={275} timer={5000} component={} onPress={item => alert(JSON.stringify(item))} indicatorActiveWidth={40} contentContainerStyle={{paddingHorizontal: 16}} />

<FlatListSlider data={images} height={240} timer={5000} onPress={item => alert(JSON.stringify(item))} contentContainerStyle={{paddingHorizontal: 16}} indicatorContainerStyle={{position:'absolute', bottom: 20}} indicatorActiveColor={'#8e44ad'} indicatorInActiveColor={'#ffffff'} indicatorActiveWidth={30} animation />

### Props for Customization | Prop | Type | Default | Description | | :---------------------: | :----------: | :----------: | :------------------------------------------------: | | data | Array | [] | Array of objects with images | | imageKey | String | ‘image' | Key for image in object | | local | Boolean | false | Image to be loaded from URI or local | | width | Number | screenWidth | Width of Item in list | | height | Number | 230 | Height of Item in list | | loop | Boolean | true | Enable infinite scroll for list | | separatorWidth | Number | 0 | Width of separator between list items | | autoscroll | Boolean | true | Enable autoScroll for list | | timer | Number | 3000 | Timer for scroll in milliseconds | | onPress | Function | | Function to call on Item press | | contentContainerStyle | Object | | Styling slider container | | component | Component | | Stateful / Stateless custom component for list item | | currentIndexCallback | Function | | Callback for image change with index | | indicator | Boolean | true | Flag to render indicator | | indicatorStyle | Object | | Indicator Style | | indicatorContainerStyle | Object | | Indicator Container Style | | indicatorActiveColor | String | '#3498db' | Active indicator color | | indicatorInActiveColor | String | '#bdc3c7' | Inactive indicator color | | indicatorActiveWidth | Number | 6 | Active Indicator Width | | animation | Boolean | true | Animate indicator change |\ ### Props passed to Custom Component | Prop | Type | Description | | :--------: | :----------: | :---------------------------------: | | style | Object | Container Style for Component | | item | Object | Object from Array | | imageKey | String | Key for image in object | | onPress | Function | Function to call on Item press | | index | Number | Index of item | | active | Boolean | Flag if item is currently visible | | local | Boolean | Image to be loaded from URI or local | ### Sample Custom Component

import React from 'react'; import { View, Text, TouchableOpacity, Image, StyleSheet, Platform, } from 'react-native';

export default (Preview = ({ style, item, imageKey, onPress, index, active, local, }) => { return ( <TouchableOpacity style={[styles.videoContainer]} onPress={() => onPress(item)}> <View style={[styles.imageContainer, styles.shadow]}> <Image style={[styles.videoPreview, active ? {} : {height: 120}]} source={{uri: item[imageKey]}} /> {item.desc} ); });

const styles = StyleSheet.create({ videoContainer: { width: 275, paddingVertical: 28, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', marginRight: 20, }, videoPreview: { width: 275, height: 155, borderRadius: 8, resizeMode: 'cover', }, desc: { fontSize: 14, letterSpacing: 0, lineHeight: 24, marginTop: 18, }, imageContainer: { justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }, shadow: { ...Platform.select({ ios: { shadowColor: 'black', shadowOffset: {width: 0, height: 1}, shadowOpacity: 0.1, shadowRadius: 5, }, android: { elevation: 5, }, }), }, });