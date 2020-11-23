Custom Image Slider Component in React Native
npm i react-native-flatlist-slider
import {FlatListSlider} from 'react-native-flatlist-slider';
Images from URI
const images = [
{
image:'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1567226475328-9d6baaf565cf?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEyMDd9&auto=format&fit=crop&w=400&q=60',
desc: 'Silent Waters in the mountains in midst of Himilayas',
},
{
image:'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1455620611406-966ca6889d80?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEyMDd9&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1130&q=80',
desc:
'Red fort in India New Delhi is a magnificient masterpeiece of humans',
},
]
<FlatListSlider
data={images}
/>
Images from Local
const images = [
{
banner:'require('./images/banner1.png'),
desc: 'Silent Waters in the mountains in midst of Himilayas',
},
{
banner:'require('./images/banner2.png'),
desc:
'Red fort in India New Delhi is a magnificient masterpeiece of humans',
},
]
<FlatListSlider data={images} imageKey={'banner'} local />
![Screenshot](https://github.com/KPS250/ReactNative-ImageSlider/blob/master/src/screenshots/image2.png)
<FlatListSlider data={images} width={275} timer={5000} component={} onPress={item => alert(JSON.stringify(item))} indicatorActiveWidth={40} contentContainerStyle={{paddingHorizontal: 16}} />
![Screenshot](https://github.com/KPS250/ReactNative-ImageSlider/blob/master/src/screenshots/image3.png)
<FlatListSlider data={images} height={240} timer={5000} onPress={item => alert(JSON.stringify(item))} contentContainerStyle={{paddingHorizontal: 16}} indicatorContainerStyle={{position:'absolute', bottom: 20}} indicatorActiveColor={'#8e44ad'} indicatorInActiveColor={'#ffffff'} indicatorActiveWidth={30} animation />
### Props for Customization
| Prop | Type | Default | Description |
| :---------------------: | :----------: | :----------: | :------------------------------------------------: |
| data | Array | [] | Array of objects with images |
| imageKey | String | ‘image' | Key for image in object |
| local | Boolean | false | Image to be loaded from URI or local |
| width | Number | screenWidth | Width of Item in list |
| height | Number | 230 | Height of Item in list |
| loop | Boolean | true | Enable infinite scroll for list |
| separatorWidth | Number | 0 | Width of separator between list items |
| autoscroll | Boolean | true | Enable autoScroll for list |
| timer | Number | 3000 | Timer for scroll in milliseconds |
| onPress | Function | | Function to call on Item press |
| contentContainerStyle | Object | | Styling slider container |
| component | Component | | Stateful/Stateless custom component for list item |
| currentIndexCallback | Function | | Callback for image change with index |
| indicator | Boolean | true | Flag to render indicator |
| indicatorStyle | Object | | Indicator Style |
| indicatorContainerStyle | Object | | Indicator Container Style |
| indicatorActiveColor | String | '#3498db' | Active indicator color |
| indicatorInActiveColor | String | '#bdc3c7' | Inactive indicator color |
| indicatorActiveWidth | Number | 6 | Active Indicator Width |
| animation | Boolean | true | Animate indicator change |\
### Props passed to Custom Component
| Prop | Type | Description |
| :--------: | :----------: | :---------------------------------: |
| style | Object | Container Style for Component |
| item | Object | Object from Array |
| imageKey | String | Key for image in object |
| onPress | Function | Function to call on Item press |
| index | Number | Index of item |
| active | Boolean | Flag if item is currently visible |
| local | Boolean | Image to be loaded from URI or local |
### Sample Custom Component
import React from 'react'; import { View, Text, TouchableOpacity, Image, StyleSheet, Platform, } from 'react-native';
export default (Preview = ({ style, item, imageKey, onPress, index, active, local, }) => { return ( <TouchableOpacity style={[styles.videoContainer]} onPress={() => onPress(item)}> <View style={[styles.imageContainer, styles.shadow]}> <Image style={[styles.videoPreview, active ? {} : {height: 120}]} source={{uri: item[imageKey]}} /> {item.desc} ); });
const styles = StyleSheet.create({ videoContainer: { width: 275, paddingVertical: 28, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', marginRight: 20, }, videoPreview: { width: 275, height: 155, borderRadius: 8, resizeMode: 'cover', }, desc: { fontSize: 14, letterSpacing: 0, lineHeight: 24, marginTop: 18, }, imageContainer: { justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }, shadow: { ...Platform.select({ ios: { shadowColor: 'black', shadowOffset: {width: 0, height: 1}, shadowOpacity: 0.1, shadowRadius: 5, }, android: { elevation: 5, }, }), }, });