FLAnimatedImage for React Native
This module is modified from https://github.com/browniefed/react-native-flanimatedimage with the following changes:
onLoadEnd
You have to install FLAnimatedImage first via Carthage or If you're using CocoaPods, you can put the following in your Podfile:
pod 'FLAnimatedImage'
then
npm install react-native-flanimatedimage --save
If you are using react-native@0.40 or below
npm install react-native-flanimatedimage@0.0.3 --save
In XCode, in the project navigator:
node_modules/react-native-flanimatedimage/RNFLAnimatedImage
.xcodeproj file
In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project.
libRNFLAnimatedImage.a from the deviceinfo project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries
If your
Catrhage/
Pods folder is not under
ios folder, please modify the
Headers Search Paths in
Build Settings - Search Paths - Header Search Paths
.xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure All is toggled on (instead of Basic).
FLAnimatedImage's header files are placed.
import FLAnimatedImage from 'react-native-flanimatedimage';
...
onLoadEnd = (e) => {
if (!e.nativeEvent.size) return;
const { width, height } = e.nativeEvent.size;
this.setState({
width,
height,
});
}
...
<FLAnimatedImage style={style} source={source} onLoadEnd={this.onLoadEnd} />
...