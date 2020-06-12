React Native Fit Image enables you to draw responsive image component.
Responsive image component to fit perfectly itself.
npm install react-native-fit-image --save
import FitImage from 'react-native-fit-image';
// custom styles for FitImage
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
fitImage: {
borderRadius: 20,
},
fitImageWithSize: {
height: 100,
width: 30,
},
});
// draws image to fit inherited space automatically, even when screen is rotated.
// even you don't need to provide original size in v1.2.0
<FitImage
source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }}
style={styles.fitImage}
/>
// draws image to fit inherited space automatically and disables loading indicator
<FitImage
indicator={false} // disable loading indicator
indicatorColor="white" // react native colors or color codes like #919191
indicatorSize="large" // (small | large) or integer
source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }}
style={styles.fitImage}
/>
// draws image to fit inherited space automatically, even when screen is rotated.
<FitImage
source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }}
originalWidth={400}
originalHeight={400}
style={styles.fitImage}
/>
// could use resizeMode
<FitImage
resizeMode="contain"
source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }}
/>
// or draws image to specific size like Image component.
<FitImage
source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }}
style={styles.fitImageWithSize}
/>
// draws local image (currently, it does not support responsive)
<FitImage
source={require('fit-image.png')}
style={styles.fitImageWithSize}
/>