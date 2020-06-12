React Native Fit Image

React Native Fit Image enables you to draw responsive image component.

Introduction

Responsive image component to fit perfectly itself.

Install

npm install react-native-fit-image --save

Usage

import FitImage from 'react-native-fit-image' ; var styles = StyleSheet.create({ fitImage : { borderRadius : 20 , }, fitImageWithSize : { height : 100 , width : 30 , }, }); <FitImage source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }} style={styles.fitImage} /> // draws image to fit inherited space automatically and disables loading indicator <FitImage indicator={false} // disable loading indicator indicatorColor="white" // react native colors or color codes like #919191 indicatorSize="large" // (small | large) or integer source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }} style={styles.fitImage} /> // draws image to fit inherited space automatically, even when screen is rotated. <FitImage source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }} originalWidth={400} originalHeight={400} style={styles.fitImage} /> // could use resizeMode <FitImage resizeMode="contain" source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }} /> // or draws image to specific size like Image component. <FitImage source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }} style={styles.fitImageWithSize} /> // draws local image (currently, it does not support responsive) <FitImage source={require('fit-image.png')} style={styles.fitImageWithSize} />

Example