react-native-fit-image

by huiseoul
1.5.5 (see all)

Responsive image component to fit perfectly itself.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.8K

GitHub Stars

569

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Beerware

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Fit Image npm version

React Native Fit Image enables you to draw responsive image component.

Introduction

Responsive image component to fit perfectly itself.

Install

npm install react-native-fit-image --save

Usage

import FitImage from 'react-native-fit-image';

// custom styles for FitImage
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
  fitImage: {
    borderRadius: 20,
  },
  fitImageWithSize: {
    height: 100,
    width: 30,
  },
});

// draws image to fit inherited space automatically, even when screen is rotated.
// even you don't need to provide original size in v1.2.0
<FitImage
  source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }}
  style={styles.fitImage}
/>

// draws image to fit inherited space automatically and disables loading indicator
<FitImage
  indicator={false} // disable loading indicator
  indicatorColor="white" // react native colors or color codes like #919191
  indicatorSize="large" // (small | large) or integer
  source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }}
  style={styles.fitImage}
/>

// draws image to fit inherited space automatically, even when screen is rotated.
<FitImage
  source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }}
  originalWidth={400}
  originalHeight={400}
  style={styles.fitImage}
/>

// could use resizeMode
<FitImage
  resizeMode="contain"
  source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }}
/>

// or draws image to specific size like Image component.
<FitImage
  source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/assets/favicon.png' }}
  style={styles.fitImageWithSize}
/>

// draws local image (currently, it does not support responsive)
<FitImage
  source={require('fit-image.png')}
  style={styles.fitImageWithSize}
/>

Example

FitImageExample - Portrait FitImageExample - LandScape

